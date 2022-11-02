# zStack adapters (Texas Instruments)

Other settings

# Firmware flashing

Adapters based on CC1352 or CC2652 chips can be flashed by putting them in the bootloader. See your adapter manual on how to do this. After you have done this one of the following tools can be used to flash it.

JetHome JetHub D1+ Controller with ZigBee module onboard with external antenna. JetHub D1+ is DIN-rail home automation controller with Ubuntu/Debian OS and a lot of peripherals. Based on TI CC2652P1. Documentation

Texas Instruments LP-CC2652R7 USB connected development kit, based on CC2652R7 chip

These devices have two serial devices built in. Make sure you put the right serial device in the configuration or use auto detect (completely remove the serial section from configuration.yaml ) if you only have one Texas Instruments CC device connected to your system. Coordinator firmware

Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below

Texas Instruments LP-CC1352P7 USB connected development kit, based on CC1352P7 chip

Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below

# Not recommended