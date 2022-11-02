zStack adapters (Texas Instruments)
Configuration
serial:
adapter: zstack
Firmware flashing
Adapters based on CC1352 or CC2652 chips can be flashed by putting them in the bootloader. See your adapter manual on how to do this. After you have done this one of the following tools can be used to flash it.
UI tools
- Texas Instruments FLASH PROGRAMMER 2 (Windows only) (can't find your device? read below!)
- ZigStar GW Multi tool (multi platform GUI tool)
CLI tools (multi platform Python based command line tools)
- CC2538-BSL (instructions)
- llama-bsl (fork of cc2538-bsl with added features)
Home Assistant addon
- TubesZB TI CC2652 FW Flasher
- ZigStar TI CC2652 FW Flasher (fork of TubesZB with added features)
Some Ethernet adapters support flashing Zigbee firmware over their own web-interface. In this case you do not need any external software and hardware. Just go to the webinterface and press "Update Zigbee firmware". Please refer to the manual of your particular Zigbee adapter for this functionality.
Recommended
USB
Electrolama zig-a-zig-ah! (zzh!)
USB connected adapter with external antenna based on CC2652R chip
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
Slaesh's CC2652RB stick
USB connected adapter with external antenna based on CC2652RB chip
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
Tube's CC2652P2 USB Coordinator
Open source hardware CC2652P based USB connected adapter with external antenna and USB extension cable
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
Egony Stick V4
Powerful CC2652P Zigbee USB dongle and Raspberry Pi GPIO module. Available in Ebyte (left picture) and RFSTAR (right picture) version.
- Coordinator firmware: Ebyte RFSTAR
- Router firmware: Ebyte RFSTAR
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Description: Ebyte RFSTAR
- Contact
ZigStar Stick v4
Powerful Open source dongle with external antenna based on CC2652P
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Description
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
CircuitSetup's CC2652P2 USB Coordinator
CC2652P based USB connected adapter pre-programmed with Z-Stack
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
SMLIGHT CC2652P Zigbee USB Adapter SLZB-02
CC2652P factory-made Zigbee USB coordinator with external 6dB antenna and worldwide delivery
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Description
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy: Official store, Tindie
SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus ZBDongle-P
CC2652P based USB connected adapter pre-programmed and with enclosure.
Note before buying that ITead slightly confusingly now sells both the Dongle Plus "ZBDongle-P" (based on CC2652P), and the Dongle Plus V2 "ZBDongle-E" (based on EFR32MG21). This section is about the "ZBDongle-P", for "ZBDongle-E" see below.
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Flashing instructions (PDF version and required python script) or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
Vision CC2652 dongle
Adapter or small development board based on CC2652R (VS201) or CC2652P (VS202)
Coordinator firmware: VS201 VS202
Router firmware: VS201 VS202
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy: VS201 VS202
JetHome JetStick Z2/ZB6UX CC2652P1
Powerful CC2652P1 factory-made Zigbee USB dongle with external antenna.
SMLIGHT SLZB-07p7 Zigbee USB CC2652P7 adapter
Powerful, tiny modern design, developed for Zigbee2MQTT, pre-flashed and ready to use Zigbee adapter. Autodiscovery in Home Assistant. AutoBSL (remote update) enabled.
Rich packing that includes:
|Package includes
|SLZB-07p7 adapter
|+3dB antenna 360°
|QR-manual
|Quantity:
|1 pcs
|1 pcs
|1 pcs
|Image
Remote Zigbee update, autodiscovery, LEDs, and flashing pins. It fits home and business use.
Zigbee firmware:
--Coordinator firmware.
Buy: Official Store - Worldwide, Aliexpress - Worldwide.
Local fast delivery: Australia, France, Poland.
Product picture 1 Product picture 2 Product picture 3
Network (TCP)
Tube's Zigbee Gateways (CC2652P2 variant)
Open source hardware CC2652P and ESP32 based Zigbee to Ethernet Coordinator (left picture), POE variant is also available (right picture)
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
cyijun OpenZ3Gateway
An open source Zstack3 gateway powered by ESP8266 and CC2652P modules. One costs less than 60 CNY in China.
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Flashing instructions; see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Description
- Tindie
XGG 52PZ2MGateway
An open source Zstack3 gateway powered by ESP8266 and CC2652P modules. One costs less than 60 CNY in China.
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Flashing instructions; see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Description
- Buy
SMLIGHT Zigbee LAN Adapter CC2652P Model SLZB-05
Pre-flashed ready-to-use Zigbee LAN CC2652P Adapter, factory made, metal case, 6dB antenna, worldwide delivery, Zigbee firmware can be manually updated via USB in 5 easy steps, customer/tech support, fast order processing.
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Description
- Flashing instructions; see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy: eBay Official store Telegram
cod.m ZigBee CC2652P2 TCP Coordinator
CC2652P2 ZigBee Ethernet Coordinator, ethernet part based on USR-K6 module. POE possible with external splitter. Comes complete with 3d printed case and antenna.
Hybrid (USB + Network)
Gio-dot Z-Bee Duo with CC2652P
4 in 1 zigbee adapter: USB Stick, WiFi, LAN, PI Zero Hat, with external antenna and 3D printed case.
- Description
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
ZigStar LAN Coordinator
Powerful Open source LAN Coordinator with external antenna on CC2652P
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Description
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy Tindie
ZigStar PoE Coordinator
Open source PoE af Coordinator with external antenna on CC2652P
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Description
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy Tindie
SMLIGHT SLZB-06 Zigbee+Matter/Thread+Bluetooth Ethernet USB POE WiFi LAN adapter
Powerful, tiny modern design, developed for Zigbee2MQTT, PoE supported, pre-flashed and ready to use Zigbee adapter.
It supports Zigbee 3.0, experimental Matter-over-Thread and Bluetooth. Connections: Ethernet (+PoE), LAN, USB, and WiFi. Rich packing that includes:
|Package includes
|SLZB-06 adapter
|+5dB antenna 360°
|Adhesive tape
|Screws
|Screwdriver
|MicroUSB-Type-C
|Screw-fix helper
|Quantity:
|1 pcs
|1 pcs
|2 pcs
|2 pcs
|1 pcs
|1 pcs
|1 pcs
|Image
Remote update (Zigbee and Core), modern UI firmware. Optoelectronic isolation for Ethernet, LEDs and physical button for interacting with users. It fits home and business use.
Zigbee firmware:
-- Zigbee chip update process OTA for automatic updates.
-- Firmwares folder for manual updates.
Core firmware:
-- Functionality and screenshots
-- Video review 1, Video review 2
Buy: Official Store - Worldwide, Aliexpress - Worldwide, Tindie - Worldwide.
Local fast delivery: AU, AT, BE, CH, EE, FR, DE, LT, LV, PL, TH, UK, US official, US Amazon.
Product picture Interface screenshot Youtube review
ZigStar UZG-01 - Universal ZigBee Gateway
Open source PoE af Coordinator with external antenna on CC2652P
- ESP32 Firmware Repository with latest firmware
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Official site with documentation
- Flashing instructions or see Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters
- Buy: Official Store,Tindie,Elecrow
|ZigStar UZG-01
|Dimensions
SMLIGHT SLZB-06p7 Zigbee Ethernet USB POE WiFi LAN adapter
Powerful, tiny modern design, developed for Zigbee2MQTT, PoE supported, pre-flashed and ready to use Zigbee adapter.
It supports Zigbee 3.0, Ethernet, LAN, USB, and WiFi connections. Rich packing that includes:
|Package includes
|SLZB-06p7 adapter
|+5dB antenna 360°
|Adhesive tape
|Screws
|Screwdriver
|MicroUSB-Type-C
|Screw-fix helper
|Quantity:
|1 pcs
|1 pcs
|2 pcs
|2 pcs
|1 pcs
|1 pcs
|1 pcs
|Image
Remote update (Zigbee and Core), modern UI firmware. Optoelectronic isolation for Ethernet, LEDs and physical button for interacting with users. It fits home and business use.
Zigbee firmware:
-- Zigbee chip update process OTA for automatic updates.
-- Firmwares folder for manual updates.
Core firmware:
-- Functionality and screenshots
-- Video review
Buy: Official Store - Worldwide, Aliexpress - Worldwide.
Local fast delivery: AU, AT, BE, DE, PL.
Product picture Interface screenshot Youtube videoreview
Hub
JetHome JetHub D1+
Controller with ZigBee module onboard with external antenna.
JetHub D1+ is DIN-rail home automation controller with Ubuntu/Debian OS and a lot of peripherals.
Based on TI CC2652P1.
Custom
cod.m Zigbee CC2652P RPi Module
Raspberry Pi GPIO module with CC2652P and integrated power amplifier (+20dBm)
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
ZigStar ZigiHAT PoE
Powerful Open source Pi HAT based on CC2652P with PoE,RTC onboard
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Description
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
Texas Instruments LAUNCHXL-CC1352P-2
USB connected development kit, based on CC1352P chip
These devices have two serial devices built in. Make sure you put the right serial device in the configuration or use auto detect (completely remove the
serial section from
configuration.yaml) if you only have one Texas Instruments CC device connected to your system.
An external antenna can be connected which could increase range: requires resoldering a tiny capacitor (moving C14 to C24)
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
Texas Instruments LAUNCHXL-CC26X2R1
USB connected development kit, based on CC2652R chip
These devices have two serial devices built in. Make sure you put the right serial device in the configuration or use auto detect (completely remove the
serial section from
configuration.yaml) if you only have one Texas Instruments CC device connected to your system.
An external antenna can be connected which could increase range: requires resoldering a tiny capacitor
- Coordinator firmware
- Router firmware
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
Texas Instruments LP-CC2652R7
USB connected development kit, based on CC2652R7 chip
These devices have two serial devices built in. Make sure you put the right serial device in the configuration or use auto detect (completely remove the
serial section from
configuration.yaml) if you only have one Texas Instruments CC device connected to your system.
- Coordinator firmware
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
Texas Instruments LP-CC1352P7
USB connected development kit, based on CC1352P7 chip
These devices have two serial devices built in. Make sure you put the right serial device in the configuration or use auto detect (completely remove the
serial section from
configuration.yaml) if you only have one Texas Instruments CC device connected to your system.
- Coordinator firmware
- Flashing instructions or see "Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters" below
- Buy
Not recommended
USB
Texas Instruments CC2531
USB connected Zigbee adapter with PCB antenna
Warning 1: requires additional hardware to flash (CC debugger + download cable)
Warning 2: might not be powerful enough to handle networks of 20+ devices
Warning 3: this adapter has bad range
Serial
Vision CC2538+CC2592 Dongle(VS203)
Adapter or small development board based on CC2538 and CC2592 chip
Texas Instruments CC2530
Serial connected adapter with external antenna optionally with CC2591 or CC2592 RF frontend
Warning 1: requires additional hardware to flash (CC debugger + download cable)
Warning 2: might not be powerful enough to handle networks of 20+ devices
Texas Instruments CC2538
Serial connected adapter with CC2592 RF Amplifier
Network
XGG gateway
An open source zigbee gateway powered by ESP8266 and CC2538+CC2592PA (XGG 38PZ2MGateway) or CC2530 (XGG 30Z2MGateway)
Coordinator firmware: XGG 38PZ2MGateway XGG 30Z2MGateway
Custom
Texas Instruments CC2538 HAT
Raspberry pinout compatible HAT with CC2538 and optional external antenna