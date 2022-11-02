zStack adapters (Texas Instruments)

Zigbee2MQTT

Adapters based on CC1352 or CC2652 chips can be flashed by putting them in the bootloader. See your adapter manual on how to do this. After you have done this one of the following tools can be used to flash it.

USB

Electrolama zig-a-zig-ah! (zzh!)

USB connected adapter with external antenna based on CC2652R chip

Slaesh's CC2652RB stick

USB connected adapter with external antenna based on CC2652RB chip

Tube's CC2652P2 USB Coordinator

Open source hardware CC2652P based USB connected adapter with external antenna and USB extension cable

Egony Stick V4

Powerful CC2652P Zigbee USB dongle and Raspberry Pi GPIO module. Available in Ebyte (left picture) and RFSTAR (right picture) version.

ZigStar Stick v4

Powerful Open source dongle with external antenna based on CC2652P

CircuitSetup's CC2652P2 USB Coordinator

CC2652P based USB connected adapter pre-programmed with Z-Stack

SMLIGHT CC2652P Zigbee USB Adapter SLZB-02

CC2652P factory-made Zigbee USB coordinator with external 6dB antenna and worldwide delivery

SONOFF Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus ZBDongle-P

CC2652P based USB connected adapter pre-programmed and with enclosure.

Note before buying that ITead slightly confusingly now sells both the Dongle Plus "ZBDongle-P" (based on CC2652P), and the Dongle Plus V2 "ZBDongle-E" (based on EFR32MG21). This section is about the "ZBDongle-P", for "ZBDongle-E" see below.

Vision CC2652 dongle

Adapter or small development board based on CC2652R (VS201) or CC2652P (VS202)
Coordinator firmware: VS201open in new window VS202open in new window
Router firmware: VS201open in new window VS202open in new window

JetHome JetStick Z2/ZB6UX CC2652P1

Powerful CC2652P1 factory-made Zigbee USB dongle with external antenna.

SMLIGHT SLZB-07p7 Zigbee USB CC2652P7 adapter

Powerful, tiny modern design, developed for Zigbee2MQTT, pre-flashed and ready to use Zigbee adapter. Autodiscovery in Home Assistant. AutoBSL (remote update) enabled.
Rich packing that includes:

Package includesSLZB-07p7 adapter+3dB antenna 360°QR-manual
Quantity:1 pcs1 pcs1 pcs
Image

Remote Zigbee update, autodiscovery, LEDs, and flashing pins. It fits home and business use.

Network (TCP)

Tube's Zigbee Gateways (CC2652P2 variant)

Open source hardware CC2652P and ESP32 based Zigbee to Ethernet Coordinator (left picture), POE variant is also available (right picture)

cyijun OpenZ3Gateway

An open source Zstack3 gateway powered by ESP8266 and CC2652P modules. One costs less than 60 CNY in China.

XGG 52PZ2MGateway

An open source Zstack3 gateway powered by ESP8266 and CC2652P modules. One costs less than 60 CNY in China.

SMLIGHT Zigbee LAN Adapter CC2652P Model SLZB-05

Pre-flashed ready-to-use Zigbee LAN CC2652P Adapter, factory made, metal case, 6dB antenna, worldwide delivery, Zigbee firmware can be manually updated via USB in 5 easy steps, customer/tech support, fast order processing.

cod.m ZigBee CC2652P2 TCP Coordinator

CC2652P2 ZigBee Ethernet Coordinator, ethernet part based on USR-K6open in new window module. POE possible with external splitter. Comes complete with 3d printed case and antenna.

Hybrid (USB + Network)

Gio-dot Z-Bee Duo with CC2652P

4 in 1 zigbee adapter: USB Stick, WiFi, LAN, PI Zero Hat, with external antenna and 3D printed case.

ZigStar LAN Coordinator

Powerful Open source LAN Coordinator with external antenna on CC2652P

ZigStar PoE Coordinator

Open source PoE af Coordinator with external antenna on CC2652P

SMLIGHT SLZB-06 Zigbee+Matter/Thread+Bluetooth Ethernet USB POE WiFi LAN adapter

Powerful, tiny modern design, developed for Zigbee2MQTT, PoE supported, pre-flashed and ready to use Zigbee adapter.
It supports Zigbee 3.0, experimental Matter-over-Thread and Bluetooth. Connections: Ethernet (+PoE), LAN, USB, and WiFi. Rich packing that includes:

Package includesSLZB-06 adapter+5dB antenna 360°Adhesive tapeScrewsScrewdriverMicroUSB-Type-CScrew-fix helper
Quantity:1 pcs1 pcs2 pcs2 pcs1 pcs1 pcs1 pcs
Image

Remote update (Zigbee and Core), modern UI firmware. Optoelectronic isolation for Ethernet, LEDs and physical button for interacting with users. It fits home and business use.

ZigStar UZG-01 - Universal ZigBee Gateway

Open source PoE af Coordinator with external antenna on CC2652P

ZigStar UZG-01Dimensions
SMLIGHT SLZB-06p7 Zigbee Ethernet USB POE WiFi LAN adapter

Powerful, tiny modern design, developed for Zigbee2MQTT, PoE supported, pre-flashed and ready to use Zigbee adapter.
It supports Zigbee 3.0, Ethernet, LAN, USB, and WiFi connections. Rich packing that includes:

Package includesSLZB-06p7 adapter+5dB antenna 360°Adhesive tapeScrewsScrewdriverMicroUSB-Type-CScrew-fix helper
Quantity:1 pcs1 pcs2 pcs2 pcs1 pcs1 pcs1 pcs
Image

Remote update (Zigbee and Core), modern UI firmware. Optoelectronic isolation for Ethernet, LEDs and physical button for interacting with users. It fits home and business use.

Hub

JetHome JetHub D1+

Controller with ZigBee module onboard with external antenna.

JetHub D1+ is DIN-rail home automation controller with Ubuntu/Debian OS and a lot of peripherals.

Based on TI CC2652P1.

Custom

cod.m Zigbee CC2652P RPi Module

Raspberry Pi GPIO module with CC2652P and integrated power amplifier (+20dBm)

ZigStar ZigiHAT PoE

Powerful Open source Pi HAT based on CC2652P with PoE,RTC onboard

Texas Instruments LAUNCHXL-CC1352P-2

USB connected development kit, based on CC1352P chip
These devices have two serial devices built in. Make sure you put the right serial device in the configuration or use auto detect (completely remove the serial section from configuration.yaml) if you only have one Texas Instruments CC device connected to your system.
An external antenna can be connected which could increase range: requires resoldering a tiny capacitor (moving C14 to C24)open in new window

Texas Instruments LAUNCHXL-CC26X2R1

USB connected development kit, based on CC2652R chip
These devices have two serial devices built in. Make sure you put the right serial device in the configuration or use auto detect (completely remove the serial section from configuration.yaml) if you only have one Texas Instruments CC device connected to your system.
An external antenna can be connected which could increase range: requires resoldering a tiny capacitoropen in new window

Texas Instruments LP-CC2652R7

USB connected development kit, based on CC2652R7 chip
These devices have two serial devices built in. Make sure you put the right serial device in the configuration or use auto detect (completely remove the serial section from configuration.yaml) if you only have one Texas Instruments CC device connected to your system.

Texas Instruments LP-CC1352P7

USB connected development kit, based on CC1352P7 chip
These devices have two serial devices built in. Make sure you put the right serial device in the configuration or use auto detect (completely remove the serial section from configuration.yaml) if you only have one Texas Instruments CC device connected to your system.

USB

Texas Instruments CC2531

USB connected Zigbee adapter with PCB antenna
Warning 1: requires additional hardware to flash (CC debugger + download cable)
Warning 2: might not be powerful enough to handle networks of 20+ devices
Warning 3: this adapter has bad range

Serial

Vision CC2538+CC2592 Dongle(VS203)

Adapter or small development board based on CC2538 and CC2592 chip

Texas Instruments CC2530

Serial connected adapter with external antenna optionally with CC2591 or CC2592 RF frontend
Warning 1: requires additional hardware to flash (CC debugger + download cable)
Warning 2: might not be powerful enough to handle networks of 20+ devices

Texas Instruments CC2538

Serial connected adapter with CC2592 RF Amplifier

Network

XGG gateway

An open source zigbee gateway powered by ESP8266 and CC2538+CC2592PA (XGG 38PZ2MGateway) or CC2530 (XGG 30Z2MGateway)
Coordinator firmware: XGG 38PZ2MGatewayopen in new window XGG 30Z2MGatewayopen in new window

Custom

Texas Instruments CC2538 HAT

Raspberry pinout compatible HAT with CC2538 and optional external antenna