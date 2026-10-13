It is possible to run Zigbee2MQTT in a Docker container using the official Zigbee2MQTT Docker image.

This image support the following architectures: linux/386 , linux/amd64 , linux/arm/v6 , linux/arm/v7 , linux/arm64 and linux/riscv64 .

The following tags are available:

Latest release version: latest

Latest dev version (based on dev branch): latest-dev

branch): Specific release version, e.g: 2.0.0 , 2.0 , 2

Warning For Raspberry Pi 1 and zero users: there is a bug in Docker which selects the wrong image architecture. Before running the container pull the correct image with docker pull ghcr.io/koenkk/zigbee2mqtt --platform linux/arm/v6 .

Start by figuring out the location of your adapter as explained here.

Execute the following command, update the --device parameter to match the location of your adapter.

$ docker run \ --name zigbee2mqtt \ --restart = unless-stopped \ --device = /dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0 \ -p 8080 :8080 \ -v $( pwd ) /data:/app/data \ -v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro \ -e TZ = Europe/Amsterdam \ ghcr.io/koenkk/zigbee2mqtt

Parameters explanation:

--name zigbee2mqtt : Name of container

: Name of container --restart=unless-stopped : Automatically start on boot and restart after a crash

: Automatically start on boot and restart after a crash --device=/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0 : Location of adapter. The path before the : is the path on the host, the path after it is the path that is mapped to inside the container. You should always use the /dev/serial/by-id/ path on the host.

: Location of adapter. The path before the is the path on the host, the path after it is the path that is mapped to inside the container. You should always use the path on the host. -v $(pwd)/data:/app/data : Directory where Zigbee2MQTT stores it configuration (pwd maps to the current working directory)

: Directory where Zigbee2MQTT stores it configuration (pwd maps to the current working directory) -v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro : required for auto-detecting the adapter

: required for auto-detecting the adapter -e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam : configure the timezone

: configure the timezone -p 8080:8080 : port forwarding from inside Docker container to host (for the frontend)

Tips If you run the MQTT-Server on the same host (localhost) you could use the IP of the docker0 bridge to establish the connection: server: mqtt://172.17.0.1 .

On first start, Zigbee2MQTT will start the onboarding on port 8080. Navigate to this board and configure accordingly. More information about onboarding.

Once the onboarding is completed Zigbee2MQTT will start.

(Alternative) Rootless container with Docker To improve the security of the deployment you may want to run Zigbee2MQTT as a non-root user. Identify the group that has access to the adapter (in Ubuntu, e.g. it might be assigned to dialout ). Update ttyACM0 to match your adapter location. $ ls -l /dev/ttyACM0 crw-rw---- 1 root dialout 166, 0 Nov 5 16:31 /dev/ttyACM0 If you want to run Zigbee2MQTT using your current user find the uid (UserID) and gid (GroupID): $ id uid=1001(pi) gid=1001(pi) Groups=... Start the docker container after updating device , user (uid:gid) and group-add : $ sudo docker run \ --name=zigbee2mqtt \ --restart=unless-stopped \ -p 8080:8080 \ -v $(pwd)/data:/app/data \ -v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro \ --device=/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0 \ --user 1001:1001 \ --group-add dialout \ -e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam \ ghcr.io/koenkk/zigbee2mqtt Parameters explanation: --user 1001:1001 : Run the Zigbee2MQTT process within the container using the provided UserID and GroupID

: Run the Zigbee2MQTT process within the container using the provided UserID and GroupID --group-add dialout : Assign the dialout group to the user to be able to access the device

(Alternative) Rootless with Podman (>3.2) $ podman run \ --name=zigbee2mqtt \ --restart=unless-stopped \ -p 8080:8080 \ -v $(pwd)/data:/app/data \ -v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro \ --device=/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0 \ --group-add keep-groups \ -e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam \ ghcr.io/koenkk/zigbee2mqtt

Tips With SELinux enabled you may need to append a :z suffix to the volume mount: -v $(pwd)/data:/app/data:z

To update to the latest Docker image:

docker pull ghcr.io/koenkk/zigbee2mqtt:latest docker rm -f zigbee2mqtt

Example of a Docker Compose file:

services : zigbee2mqtt : container_name : zigbee2mqtt image : ghcr.io/koenkk/zigbee2mqtt restart : unless - stopped volumes : - ./data : /app/data - /run/udev : /run/udev : ro ports : - 8080 : 8080 environment : - TZ=Europe/Berlin devices : - /dev/serial/by - id/usb - Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF - if00 : /dev/ttyACM0

You can also run a rootless container with Docker Compose by adding the required attributes to the zigbee2mqtt service block in your docker-compose.yml :

group_add : - dialout user : 1000 : 1000

To start the Docker container:

docker compose up -d zigbee2mqtt

You can optionally skip zigbee2mqtt and it will start all containers listed in the compose file.

To update to the latest Docker image:

docker compose pull zigbee2mqtt docker compose up -d zigbee2mqtt