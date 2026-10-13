Docker
It is possible to run Zigbee2MQTT in a Docker container using the official Zigbee2MQTT Docker image.
This image support the following architectures:
linux/386,
linux/amd64,
linux/arm/v6,
linux/arm/v7,
linux/arm64 and
linux/riscv64.
The following tags are available:
- Latest release version:
latest
- Latest dev version (based on
devbranch):
latest-dev
- Specific release version, e.g:
2.0.0,
2.0,
2
Warning
For Raspberry Pi 1 and zero users: there is a bug in Docker which selects the wrong image architecture. Before running the container pull the correct image with
docker pull ghcr.io/koenkk/zigbee2mqtt --platform linux/arm/v6.
Running the container
Start by figuring out the location of your adapter as explained here.
Execute the following command, update the
--device parameter to match the location of your adapter.
$ docker run \
--name zigbee2mqtt \
--restart=unless-stopped \
--device=/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0 \
-p 8080:8080 \
-v $(pwd)/data:/app/data \
-v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro \
-e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam \
ghcr.io/koenkk/zigbee2mqtt
Parameters explanation:
--name zigbee2mqtt: Name of container
--restart=unless-stopped: Automatically start on boot and restart after a crash
--device=/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0: Location of adapter. The path before the
:is the path on the host, the path after it is the path that is mapped to inside the container. You should always use the
/dev/serial/by-id/path on the host.
-v $(pwd)/data:/app/data: Directory where Zigbee2MQTT stores it configuration (pwd maps to the current working directory)
-v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro: required for auto-detecting the adapter
-e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam: configure the timezone
-p 8080:8080: port forwarding from inside Docker container to host (for the frontend)
Tips
If you run the MQTT-Server on the same host (localhost) you could use the IP of the
docker0 bridge to establish the connection:
server: mqtt://172.17.0.1.
On first start, Zigbee2MQTT will start the onboarding on port 8080. Navigate to this board and configure accordingly. More information about onboarding.
Once the onboarding is completed Zigbee2MQTT will start.
(Alternative) Rootless container with Docker
To improve the security of the deployment you may want to run Zigbee2MQTT as a non-root user.
- Identify the group that has access to the adapter (in Ubuntu, e.g. it might be assigned to
dialout). Update
ttyACM0to match your adapter location.
$ ls -l /dev/ttyACM0
crw-rw---- 1 root dialout 166, 0 Nov 5 16:31 /dev/ttyACM0
- If you want to run Zigbee2MQTT using your current user find the
uid(UserID) and
gid(GroupID):
$ id
uid=1001(pi) gid=1001(pi) Groups=...
- Start the docker container after updating
device,
user(uid:gid) and
group-add:
$ sudo docker run \
--name=zigbee2mqtt \
--restart=unless-stopped \
-p 8080:8080 \
-v $(pwd)/data:/app/data \
-v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro \
--device=/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0 \
--user 1001:1001 \
--group-add dialout \
-e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam \
ghcr.io/koenkk/zigbee2mqtt
Parameters explanation:
--user 1001:1001: Run the Zigbee2MQTT process within the container using the provided UserID and GroupID
--group-add dialout: Assign the
dialoutgroup to the user to be able to access the device
(Alternative) Rootless with Podman (>3.2)
$ podman run \
--name=zigbee2mqtt \
--restart=unless-stopped \
-p 8080:8080 \
-v $(pwd)/data:/app/data \
-v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro \
--device=/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0 \
--group-add keep-groups \
-e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam \
ghcr.io/koenkk/zigbee2mqtt
Tips
With SELinux enabled you may need to append a
:z suffix to the volume mount:
-v $(pwd)/data:/app/data:z
Updating
To update to the latest Docker image:
docker pull ghcr.io/koenkk/zigbee2mqtt:latest
docker rm -f zigbee2mqtt
# Now run the container again with the instructions above
Docker Compose
Example of a Docker Compose file:
services:
zigbee2mqtt:
container_name: zigbee2mqtt
image: ghcr.io/koenkk/zigbee2mqtt
restart: unless-stopped
volumes:
- ./data:/app/data
- /run/udev:/run/udev:ro
ports:
# Frontend port
- 8080:8080
environment:
- TZ=Europe/Berlin
devices:
# Make sure this matched your adapter location
- /dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0
You can also run a rootless container with Docker Compose by adding the required attributes to the
zigbee2mqtt service block in your
docker-compose.yml:
group_add:
- dialout
user: 1000:1000
Starting the container
To start the Docker container:
docker compose up -d zigbee2mqtt
You can optionally skip
zigbee2mqtt and it will start all containers listed in the compose file.
Updating
To update to the latest Docker image:
docker compose pull zigbee2mqtt
docker compose up -d zigbee2mqtt
You can optionally skip
zigbee2mqtt and it will pull any new images for all containers in the compose file, and then restart those that were updated.