Docker
It is possible to run Zigbee2MQTT in a Docker container using the official Zigbee2MQTT Docker image.
This image support the following architectures:
386,
amd64,
arm/v6,
arm/v7,
arm64. Since Zigbee2MQTT images are manifest listed, Docker will auto-detect the architecture and pull the right image.
Start by figuring out the location of your adapter as explained here.
IMPORTANT: Using a Raspberry Pi? Make sure to check Notes for Raspberry Pi users.
Creating the initial configuration
Navigate to the directory where you whish to store the Zigbee2MQTT data and execute:
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/master/data/configuration.yaml -P data
Now configure the MQTT server, adapter location, network key and frontend as explained here.
Running the container
Execute the following command, update the
--device parameter to match the location of your adapter.
$ docker run \
--name zigbee2mqtt \
--restart=unless-stopped \
--device=/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0 \
-p 8080:8080 \
-v $(pwd)/data:/app/data \
-v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro \
-e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam \
koenkk/zigbee2mqtt
Parameters explanation:
--name zigbee2mqtt: Name of container
--restart=unless-stopped: Automatically start on boot and restart after a crash
--device=/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0: Location of adapter (e.g. CC2531). The path before the
:is the path on the host, the path after it is the path that is mapped to inside the container. You should always use the
/dev/serial/by-id/path on the host.
-v $(pwd)/data:/app/data: Directory where Zigbee2MQTT stores it configuration (pwd maps to the current working directory)
-v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro: only required for auto-detecting the port and some adapters like ConBee
-e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam: Configure the timezone
-p 8080:8080: port forwarding from inside Docker container to host (for the frontend)
TIP
If you run the MQTT-Server on the same host (localhost) you could use the IP of the
docker0 bridge to establish the connection:
server: mqtt://172.17.0.1.
Rootless container
To improve the security of the deployment you may want to run Zigbee2MQTT as a non-root user.
- Identify the group that has access to the adapter (in Ubuntu, e.g. it might be assigned to
dialout). Update
ttyACM0to match your adapter location.
$ ls -l /dev/ttyACM0
crw-rw---- 1 root dialout 166, 0 Nov 5 16:31 /dev/ttyACM0
- If you want to run Zigbee2MQTT using your current user find the
uid(UserID) and
gid(GroupID):
$ id
uid=1001(pi) gid=1001(pi) Groups=...
- Start the docker container after updating
device,
user(uid:gid) and
group-add:
$ sudo docker run \
--name=zigbee2mqtt \
--restart=unless-stopped \
-p 8080:8080 \
-v $(pwd)/data:/app/data \
-v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro \
--device=/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0 \
--user 1001:1001 \
--group-add dialout \
-e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam \
koenkk/zigbee2mqtt
3.1
Parameters explanation:
--user 1001:1001: Run the Zigbee2MQTT process within the container using the provided UserID and GroupID
--group-add dialout: Assign the
dialoutgroup to the user to be able to access the device
Updating
To update to the latest Docker image:
docker pull koenkk/zigbee2mqtt:latest
docker rm -f zigbee2mqtt
# Now run the container again with the instructions above
Tags
The following tags are available:
- Latest release version:
latest
- Latest dev version (based on
devbranch):
latest-dev
- Specific release version, e.g:
1.7.0
Docker Compose
Example of a Docker Compose file:
version: '3.8'
services:
zigbee2mqtt:
container_name: zigbee2mqtt
image: koenkk/zigbee2mqtt
restart: unless-stopped
volumes:
- ./data:/app/data
- /run/udev:/run/udev:ro
ports:
# Frontend port
- 8080:8080
environment:
- TZ=Europe/Berlin
devices:
# Make sure this matched your adapter location
- /dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0
You can also run a rootless container with Docker Compose by adding the required attributes to the
zigbee2mqtt service block in your
docker-compose.yml:
group_add:
- dialout
user: 1000:1000
Starting the container
To start the Docker container:
docker compose up -d zigbee2mqtt
You can optionally skip
zigbee2mqtt and it will start all containers listed in the compose file.
Updating
To update to the latest Docker image:
docker compose pull zigbee2mqtt
docker compose up -d zigbee2mqtt
You can optionally skip
zigbee2mqtt and it will pull any new images for all containers in the compose file, and then restart those that were updated.
Notes for Raspberry Pi users
- If you are running Raspbian Buster (not Bullseye!) (find out by executing
grep "PRETTY_NAME" /etc/os-release) you need to install
libseccomp2, this can be done by executing the following commands:
sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkps://keyserver.ubuntu.com:443 --recv-keys 04EE7237B7D453EC 648ACFD622F3D138
echo "deb http://httpredir.debian.org/debian buster-backports main contrib non-free" | sudo tee -a "/etc/apt/sources.list.d/debian-backports.list"
sudo apt update
sudo apt install libseccomp2 -t buster-backports
If you do not do this you will get the following error when starting the Zigbee2MQTT container:
#
# Fatal error in , line 0
# unreachable code
#
#
#
#FailureMessage Object: 0x7eace25c
- For Raspberry Pi 1 and zero users: there is a bug in Docker which selects the wrong image architecture. Before executing
docker runpull the correct image with
docker pull koenkk/zigbee2mqtt --platform linux/arm/v6.
Docker Stack device mapping
This is only relevant when using Docker Stack
Docker stack doesn't support device mappings with option
--devices when deploying a stack in Swam mode. A workaround is to bind the device as volume binding and set the right permissions.
The workaround is based on the solution found at Add support for devices with "service create", all credits goes this him.
Identify serial adapter Identify the serial adapter using the following command:
sudo lsusb -v
Bus 001 Device 005: ID 0451:16a8 Texas Instruments, Inc. Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 2 Communications bDeviceSubClass 0 bDeviceProtocol 0 bMaxPacketSize0 32 idVendor 0x0451 Texas Instruments, Inc. idProduct 0x16a8 bcdDevice 0.09 iManufacturer 1 Texas Instruments iProduct 2 TI CC2531 USB CDC iSerial 3 __0X00124B001936AC60 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 67 bNumInterfaces 2 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0x80 (Bus Powered) MaxPower 50mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 2 Communications bInterfaceSubClass 2 Abstract (modem) bInterfaceProtocol 1 AT-commands (v.25ter) iInterface 0 CDC Header: bcdCDC 1.10 CDC ACM: bmCapabilities 0x02 line coding and serial state CDC Union: bMasterInterface 0 bSlaveInterface 1 CDC Call Management: bmCapabilities 0x00 bDataInterface 1 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x82 EP 2 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 64 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 2 bInterfaceClass 10 CDC Data bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x84 EP 4 IN bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x04 EP 4 OUT bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 0 Device Status: 0x0000 (Bus Powered)
UDEV Rules
Create a new udev rule for serial adpater,
idVendorand
idProductmust be equal to values from
lsusbcommand. The rule below creates device
/dev/zigbee-serial:
echo "SUBSYSTEM==\"tty\", ATTRS{idVendor}==\"0451\", ATTRS{idProduct}==\"16a8\", SYMLINK+=\"zigbee-serial\", RUN+=\"/usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh\"" | sudo tee /etc/udev/rules.d/99-zigbee-serial.rules
Reload newly created rule using the following command:
sudo udevadm control --reload-rules
Create docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh
sudo nano /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh
Copy the following content:
#!/bin/bash USBDEV=`readlink -f /dev/zigbee-serial` read minor major < <(stat -c '%T %t' $USBDEV) if [[ -z $minor || -z $major ]]; then echo 'Device not found' exit fi dminor=$((0x${minor})) dmajor=$((0x${major})) CID=`docker ps -a --no-trunc | grep koenkk/zigbee2mqtt | head -1 | awk '{print $1}'` if [[ -z $CID ]]; then echo 'CID not found' exit fi echo 'Setting permissions' echo "c $dmajor:$dminor rwm" > /sys/fs/cgroup/devices/docker/$CID/devices.allow
Set permissions:
sudo chmod 744 /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh
Create docker-event-listener.sh
sudo nano /usr/local/bin/docker-event-listener.sh
Copy the following content:
#!/bin/bash docker events --filter 'event=start'| \ while read line; do /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh done
Set permissions:
sudo chmod 744 /usr/local/bin/docker-event-listener.sh
Create docker-event-listener.service
sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/docker-event-listener.service
Copy the following content:
[Unit] Description=Docker Event Listener for Zigbee serial adapter After=network.target StartLimitIntervalSec=0 [Service] Type=simple Restart=always RestartSec=1 User=root ExecStart=/bin/bash /usr/local/bin/docker-event-listener.sh [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target
Set permissions:
sudo chmod 744 /etc/systemd/system/docker-event-listener.service
Reload daemon
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
Start Docker event listener
sudo systemctl start docker-event-listener.service
Status Docker event listener
sudo systemctl status docker-event-listener.service
Enable Docker event listener
sudo systemctl enable docker-event-listener.service
Verify and deploy Zigbee2MQTT stack
Now reconnect the serial adapter. Verify using the following command:
ls -al /dev/zigbee-serial
lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 7 Sep 28 21:14 /dev/zigbee-serial -> ttyACM0
Below an example of a
docker-stack-zigbee2mqtt.yml:
version: "3.7" services: zigbee2mqtt: image: koenkk/zigbee2mqtt:latest-dev environment: - TZ=Europe/Amsterdam volumes: - /mnt/docker-cluster/zigbee2mqtt/data:/app/data - /dev/zigbee-serial:/dev/zigbee-serial networks: - proxy_traefik-net deploy: placement: constraints: [node.hostname == rpi-3] replicas: 1 networks: proxy_traefik-net: external: true
In the above example,
proxy_traefik-netis the network to connect to the mqtt broker. The constraint makes sure Docker deploys only to this (
rpi-3) node, where the serial adapter is connected to. The volume binding
/mnt/docker-cluster/zigbee2mqtt/datais the zigbee2mqtt persistent directory, where
configuration.yamlis saved.
The zigbee2Zigbee2MQTTmqtt
configuration.yamlshould point to
/dev/zigbee-serial:
[...] serial: port: /dev/zigbee-serial [...]
Deploy the stack:
docker stack deploy zigbee2mqtt --compose-file docker-stack-zigbee2mqtt.yml
Troubleshooting
It could happen that even after the above the container is not starting correctly and bringing a "Operation not permitted" message in the log of the service for the device:
Error: Error while opening serialport 'Error: Error: Operation not permitted, cannot open /dev/zigbee-serial'
This is due to the usage of cgroupv2 instead of cgroupv1 which is not fully supported by docker/containerd. To switch from cgroupv2 to cgroupv1 you have to add
systemd.unified_cgroup_hierarchy=false to the grub cmdline. E.g. on an Raspberry Pi 4 with Raspian Bullseye you can add it to the end of the line in the /boot/cmdline.txt file:
[...] rootfstype=ext4 fsck.repair=yes rootwait cgroup_enable=cpuset cgroup_enable=memory cgroup_memory=1 systemd.unified_cgroup_hierarchy=false
Docker on Synology DSM 7.0
NOTE: This may not work with all Zigbee controllers, but has been tested with the CC2531.
As of Disk Station Manager version 7, Synology removed the built-in support for USB-devices like a Zigbee controller. The USB support can be installed to the Linux kernel by issuing the following commands as root.
modprobe usbserial
modprobe ftdi_sio
modprobe cdc-acm
After issuing the commands, the Zigbee controller may need to be unplugged and re-inserted to the USB port.
You may also need additional drivers based on your USB Zigbee controlller setup, e.g. CH341 module is not included by default. You can download precompiled modules from jadahl.com pages - select module directory based on NAS CPU architecture (DS218+ -> INTEL Celeron J3355 -> Apollo Lake).
cd /lib/modules
wget http://www.jadahl.com/iperf-arp-scan/DSM_7.0/apollolake/ch341.ko
insmod /lib/modules/ch341.ko
It is possible to create a start-up task that issues the above commands:
- Create an executable script file that contains the three modprobe commands.
- Using DSM's Control Panel -> Task Scheduler -> Create -> Triggered Task -> User-defined script with the settings: User: root, Event: Boot-up, and a
bashcommand executing the executable file under Task Settings.