It is possible to run Zigbee2MQTT in a Docker container using the official Zigbee2MQTT Docker image open in new window.

This image support the following architectures: 386 , amd64 , arm/v6 , arm/v7 , arm64 . Since Zigbee2MQTT images are manifest listed, Docker will auto-detect the architecture and pull the right image.

Start by figuring out the location of your adapter as explained here.

IMPORTANT: Using a Raspberry Pi? Make sure to check Notes for Raspberry Pi users.

# Creating the initial configuration

Navigate to the directory where you whish to store the Zigbee2MQTT data and execute:

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/master/data/configuration.yaml -P data

Now configure the MQTT server, adapter location, network key and frontend as explained here.

# Running the container

Execute the following command, update the --device parameter to match the location of your adapter.

$ docker run \ --name zigbee2mqtt \ --restart = unless-stopped \ --device = /dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0 \ -p 8080 :8080 \ -v $( pwd ) /data:/app/data \ -v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro \ -e TZ = Europe/Amsterdam \ koenkk/zigbee2mqtt

Parameters explanation:

--name zigbee2mqtt : Name of container

: Name of container --restart=unless-stopped : Automatically start on boot and restart after a crash

: Automatically start on boot and restart after a crash --device=/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0 : Location of adapter (e.g. CC2531). The path before the : is the path on the host, the path after it is the path that is mapped to inside the container. You should always use the /dev/serial/by-id/ path on the host.

: Location of adapter (e.g. CC2531). The path before the is the path on the host, the path after it is the path that is mapped to inside the container. You should always use the path on the host. -v $(pwd)/data:/app/data : Directory where Zigbee2MQTT stores it configuration (pwd maps to the current working directory)

: Directory where Zigbee2MQTT stores it configuration (pwd maps to the current working directory) -v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro : only required for auto-detecting the port and some adapters like ConBee

: only required for auto-detecting the port and some adapters like ConBee -e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam : Configure the timezone

: Configure the timezone -p 8080:8080 : port forwarding from inside Docker container to host (for the frontend)

TIP If you run the MQTT-Server on the same host (localhost) you could use the IP of the docker0 bridge to establish the connection: server: mqtt://172.17.0.1 .

# Rootless container

To improve the security of the deployment you may want to run Zigbee2MQTT as a non-root user.

Identify the group that has access to the adapter (in Ubuntu, e.g. it might be assigned to dialout ). Update ttyACM0 to match your adapter location.

$ ls -l /dev/ttyACM0 crw-rw---- 1 root dialout 166, 0 Nov 5 16:31 /dev/ttyACM0

If you want to run Zigbee2MQTT using your current user find the uid (UserID) and gid (GroupID):

$ id uid=1001(pi) gid=1001(pi) Groups=...

Start the docker container after updating device , user (uid:gid) and group-add :

$ sudo docker run \ --name=zigbee2mqtt \ --restart=unless-stopped \ -p 8080:8080 \ -v $(pwd)/data:/app/data \ -v /run/udev:/run/udev:ro \ --device=/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00:/dev/ttyACM0 \ --user 1001:1001 \ --group-add dialout \ -e TZ=Europe/Amsterdam \ koenkk/zigbee2mqtt

3.1

Parameters explanation:

--user 1001:1001 : Run the Zigbee2MQTT process within the container using the provided UserID and GroupID

: Run the Zigbee2MQTT process within the container using the provided UserID and GroupID --group-add dialout : Assign the dialout group to the user to be able to access the device

To update to the latest Docker image:

docker pull koenkk/zigbee2mqtt:latest docker rm -f zigbee2mqtt

The following tags are available:

Latest release version: latest

Latest dev version (based on dev open in new window branch): latest-dev

branch): Specific release version, e.g: 1.7.0

# Docker Compose

Example of a Docker Compose file:

version : '3.8' services : zigbee2mqtt : container_name : zigbee2mqtt image : koenkk/zigbee2mqtt restart : unless - stopped volumes : - ./data : /app/data - /run/udev : /run/udev : ro ports : - 8080 : 8080 environment : - TZ=Europe/Berlin devices : - /dev/serial/by - id/usb - Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF - if00 : /dev/ttyACM0

You can also run a rootless container with Docker Compose by adding the required attributes to the zigbee2mqtt service block in your docker-compose.yml :

group_add : - dialout user : 1000 : 1000

# Starting the container

To start the Docker container:

docker compose up -d zigbee2mqtt

You can optionally skip zigbee2mqtt and it will start all containers listed in the compose file.

To update to the latest Docker image:

docker compose pull zigbee2mqtt docker compose up -d zigbee2mqtt

You can optionally skip zigbee2mqtt and it will pull any new images for all containers in the compose file, and then restart those that were updated.

# Notes for Raspberry Pi users

If you are running Raspbian Buster (not Bullseye!) (find out by executing grep "PRETTY_NAME" /etc/os-release ) you need to install libseccomp2 , this can be done by executing the following commands:

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkps://keyserver.ubuntu.com:443 --recv-keys 04EE7237B7D453EC 648ACFD622F3D138 echo "deb http://httpredir.debian.org/debian buster-backports main contrib non-free" | sudo tee -a "/etc/apt/sources.list.d/debian-backports.list" sudo apt update sudo apt install libseccomp2 -t buster-backports

If you do not do this you will get the following error when starting the Zigbee2MQTT container:

For Raspberry Pi 1 and zero users: there is a bug in Docker which selects the wrong image architecture. Before executing docker run pull the correct image with docker pull koenkk/zigbee2mqtt --platform linux/arm/v6 .

# Docker Stack device mapping

This is only relevant when using Docker Stack

Docker stack doesn't support device mappings with option --devices when deploying a stack in Swam mode. A workaround is to bind the device as volume binding and set the right permissions.

The workaround is based on the solution found at Add support for devices with "service create" open in new window, all credits goes this him.

Identify serial adapter Identify the serial adapter using the following command: sudo lsusb -v Bus 001 Device 005: ID 0451:16a8 Texas Instruments, Inc. Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 2 Communications bDeviceSubClass 0 bDeviceProtocol 0 bMaxPacketSize0 32 idVendor 0x0451 Texas Instruments, Inc. idProduct 0x16a8 bcdDevice 0.09 iManufacturer 1 Texas Instruments iProduct 2 TI CC2531 USB CDC iSerial 3 __0X00124B001936AC60 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 67 bNumInterfaces 2 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0x80 (Bus Powered) MaxPower 50mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 2 Communications bInterfaceSubClass 2 Abstract (modem) bInterfaceProtocol 1 AT-commands (v.25ter) iInterface 0 CDC Header: bcdCDC 1.10 CDC ACM: bmCapabilities 0x02 line coding and serial state CDC Union: bMasterInterface 0 bSlaveInterface 1 CDC Call Management: bmCapabilities 0x00 bDataInterface 1 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x82 EP 2 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 64 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 2 bInterfaceClass 10 CDC Data bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x84 EP 4 IN bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x04 EP 4 OUT bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 0 Device Status: 0x0000 (Bus Powered) UDEV Rules Create a new udev rule for serial adpater, idVendor and idProduct must be equal to values from lsusb command. The rule below creates device /dev/zigbee-serial : echo "SUBSYSTEM== \" tty \" , ATTRS{idVendor}== \" 0451 \" , ATTRS{idProduct}== \" 16a8 \" , SYMLINK+= \" zigbee-serial \" , RUN+= \" /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh \" " | sudo tee /etc/udev/rules.d/99-zigbee-serial.rules Reload newly created rule using the following command: sudo udevadm control --reload-rules Create docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh sudo nano /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh Copy the following content: #!/bin/bash USBDEV = ` readlink -f /dev/zigbee-serial ` read minor major < < ( stat -c '%T %t' $USBDEV ) if [ [ -z $minor || -z $major ] ] ; then echo 'Device not found' exit fi dminor = $(( 0 x${minor} )) dmajor = $(( 0 x${major} )) CID = ` docker ps -a --no-trunc | grep koenkk/zigbee2mqtt | head -1 | awk '{print $1}' ` if [ [ -z $CID ] ] ; then echo 'CID not found' exit fi echo 'Setting permissions' echo "c $dmajor : $dminor rwm" > /sys/fs/cgroup/devices/docker/ $CID /devices.allow Set permissions: sudo chmod 744 /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh Create docker-event-listener.sh sudo nano /usr/local/bin/docker-event-listener.sh Copy the following content: #!/bin/bash docker events --filter 'event=start' | \ while read line ; do /usr/local/bin/docker-setup-zigbee-serial.sh done Set permissions: sudo chmod 744 /usr/local/bin/docker-event-listener.sh Create docker-event-listener.service sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/docker-event-listener.service Copy the following content: [ Unit ] Description = Docker Event Listener for Zigbee serial adapter After = network.target StartLimitIntervalSec = 0 [ Service ] Type = simple Restart = always RestartSec = 1 User = root ExecStart = /bin/bash /usr/local/bin/docker-event-listener.sh [ Install ] WantedBy = multi-user.target Set permissions: sudo chmod 744 /etc/systemd/system/docker-event-listener.service Reload daemon sudo systemctl daemon-reload Start Docker event listener sudo systemctl start docker-event-listener.service Status Docker event listener sudo systemctl status docker-event-listener.service Enable Docker event listener sudo systemctl enable docker-event-listener.service Verify and deploy Zigbee2MQTT stack Now reconnect the serial adapter. Verify using the following command: ls -al /dev/zigbee-serial lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 7 Sep 28 21 :14 /dev/zigbee-serial - > ttyACM0 Below an example of a docker-stack-zigbee2mqtt.yml : version : "3.7" services : zigbee2mqtt : image : koenkk/zigbee2mqtt : latest - dev environment : - TZ=Europe/Amsterdam volumes : - /mnt/docker - cluster/zigbee2mqtt/data : /app/data - /dev/zigbee - serial : /dev/zigbee - serial networks : - proxy_traefik - net deploy : placement : constraints : [ node.hostname == rpi - 3 ] replicas : 1 networks : proxy_traefik-net : external : true In the above example, proxy_traefik-net is the network to connect to the mqtt broker. The constraint makes sure Docker deploys only to this ( rpi-3 ) node, where the serial adapter is connected to. The volume binding /mnt/docker-cluster/zigbee2mqtt/data is the zigbee2mqtt persistent directory, where configuration.yaml is saved. The zigbee2Zigbee2MQTTmqtt configuration.yaml should point to /dev/zigbee-serial : [ ... ] serial : port : /dev/zigbee - serial [ ... ] Deploy the stack: docker stack deploy zigbee2mqtt --compose-file docker-stack-zigbee2mqtt.yml

It could happen that even after the above the container is not starting correctly and bringing a "Operation not permitted" message in the log of the service for the device:

Error: Error while opening serialport 'Error: Error: Operation not permitted, cannot open /dev/zigbee-serial'

This is due to the usage of cgroupv2 instead of cgroupv1 which is not fully supported by docker/containerd. To switch from cgroupv2 to cgroupv1 you have to add systemd.unified_cgroup_hierarchy=false to the grub cmdline. E.g. on an Raspberry Pi 4 with Raspian Bullseye you can add it to the end of the line in the /boot/cmdline.txt file:

[...] rootfstype=ext4 fsck.repair=yes rootwait cgroup_enable=cpuset cgroup_enable=memory cgroup_memory=1 systemd.unified_cgroup_hierarchy=false

# Docker on Synology DSM 7.0

NOTE: This may not work with all Zigbee controllers, but has been tested with the CC2531.

As of Disk Station Manager version 7, Synology removed the built-in support for USB-devices like a Zigbee controller. The USB support can be installed to the Linux kernel by issuing the following commands as root.

modprobe usbserial modprobe ftdi_sio modprobe cdc-acm

After issuing the commands, the Zigbee controller may need to be unplugged and re-inserted to the USB port.

You may also need additional drivers based on your USB Zigbee controlller setup, e.g. CH341 module is not included by default. You can download precompiled modules from jadahl.com pages - select module directory based on NAS CPU architecture (DS218+ -> INTEL Celeron J3355 -> Apollo Lake).

cd /lib/modules wget http://www.jadahl.com/iperf-arp-scan/DSM_7.0/apollolake/ch341.ko insmod /lib/modules/ch341.ko

It is possible to create a start-up task that issues the above commands: