# Supported Hardware

# Zigbee Adapters

Zigbee2MQTT supports a range of Adapters which enable communication with the Zigbee radio network. Most adapters are connected on a USB port but there are options to use GPIO-Pins or connect it remotely over TCP using a WIFI or Ethernet network. See the list of supported Zigbee Adapters

# Zigbee Devices

Currently there are plenty of supported Zigbee Devices with a rising trend. If your device is not supported yet check out how to support new devices and contribute to Zigbee2MQTT.