Device Availability

The availability feature checks whether your devices are online. The availability state of a device is published to zigbee2mqtt/[FRIENDLY_NAME]/availability (this message is a retained MQTT message).

availability : true

The availability feature works differently for active and passive devices.

Active devices (routers or mains powered end devices): by default they have to check-in every 10 minutes. If they don't, they will be pinged, if that fails the device will be marked as offline .

. Passive devices (everything that is not an active device, mostly battery powered devices): these devices need to check-in every 25 hours, they cannot be pinged so if they don't they will be marked as offline .

Note that this timeout is persisted between Zigbee2MQTT restarts. So if you e.g. stop Zigbee2MQTT for longer than 10 minutes, all yours active devices will be marked as offline initially.

# Availability advanced configuration

Instead of setting availability: true in your configuration.yaml you can provide a more advanced configuration:

availability : active : timeout : 10 passive : timeout : 1500 devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : 'my_bulb' availability : false '0x87654321' : friendly_name : 'my_switch' availability : timeout : 3

If you want to enable the availability feature for only certain devices, don't add availability: true in your configuration.yaml but specify it for that device only, e.g.

devices : '0x87654321' : friendly_name : 'my_switch' availability : true

# State retrieval

When the availability feature is enabled and a device reconnects or announces itself on the network, Zigbee2MQTT will retrieve the state of the device. This is e.g. handy when a bulb turns itself on after being reconnected to mains power. The following attributes will be read: state , brightness , color_temp and color .

# Performance considerations

The pinging can be heavy on the coordinator, especially if you are using a CC2530 or CC2531 adapter.

Higher timeout for active devices results in less pinging so less stress on the coordinator.

# Availability payload

By default the published availability payload is in legacy mode ( online / offline ). If the legacy mode is disabled the payload will be a JSON object ( {"state":"online"} / {"state":"offline"} ). Note that this changes the payload for zigbee2mqtt/bridge/state and zigbee2mqtt/MY_DEVICE/availability .

advanced : legacy_availability_payload : true

When enabling device availability, availability will also be enabled for groups. A group is marked as available when at least one device in it is available.