Device Availability
The availability feature checks whether your devices are online. The availability state of a device is published to
zigbee2mqtt/[FRIENDLY_NAME]/availability with payload
{"state":"online"} or
{"state":"offline"} (this message is a retained MQTT message).
# Optional: Availability feature
availability:
# Enable the feature (default: false)
enabled: true
The availability feature works differently for active and passive devices, since passive devices cannot be pinged.
- Active devices (non battery-powered): by default they have to check-in** every 10 minutes. If they don't, they will be pinged, if that fails the device will be marked as
offline.
- Passive devices (battery-powered): by default they have to check-in** every 25 hours. If they don't they will be marked as
offline.
Note that this timeout is persisted between Zigbee2MQTT restarts. So if you for example stop Zigbee2MQTT for longer than 10 minutes, all your active devices will be marked as
offline initially until they check-in** again.
** A check-in is any kind of Zigbee message from the device that reaches Zigbee2MQTT (even internal updates that are not displayed/reported).
Advanced configuration
# Note: all options are optional
availability:
enabled: true
active:
# Time after which an active device will be marked as offline in minutes (default: 10 minutes)
timeout: 10
# Maximum jitter (in msec) allowed on timeout to avoid availability pings trying to trigger around the same time (default: 30000, min: 1000)
max_jitter: 30000
# Enable timeout backoff on failed availability pings (default: true)
# Pattern used: x1.5, x3, x6, x12... (with default timeout of 10min: 10, 15, 30, 60, 120...)
backoff: true
# Pause availability pings when backoff reaches over this limit until a new Zigbee message is received from the device. (default: 0, min: 0)
# A value of zero disables pausing, else see `backoff` pattern above.
pause_on_backoff_gt: 0
passive:
# Time after which a passive device will be marked as offline in minutes (default: 1500 minutes aka 25 hours)
timeout: 1500
devices:
'0x12345678':
friendly_name: 'my_bulb'
# Set availability: false to disable the availability feature for a specific device
availability: false
'0x87654321':
friendly_name: 'my_switch'
# Change availability timeout to 3 minutes for this device only
availability:
timeout: 3
# active devices also can specify `max_jitter`, `backoff`, `pause_on_backoff_gt` (see above)
If you want to enable the availability feature for only certain devices, don't add
availability: enabled: true in your
configuration.yaml but specify it for that device only, e.g.
devices:
'0x87654321':
friendly_name: 'my_switch'
# Enable availability for just 'my_switch'
availability: true
State retrieval
When the availability feature is enabled and a device reconnects or announces itself on the network, Zigbee2MQTT will retrieve the state of the device. This is e.g. handy when a bulb turns itself on after being reconnected to mains power. The following attributes will be read:
state,
brightness,
color_temp and
color.
Performance considerations
- The pinging can be heavy on the coordinator, especially if you are using a CC2530 or CC2531 adapter.
- Higher
timeoutfor active devices results in less pinging so less stress on the coordinator.
Groups
When enabling device availability, availability will also be enabled for groups. A group is marked as available when at least one device in it is available.