Device-Availability
The availability feature checks whether your devices are online. The availability state of a device is published to
zigbee2mqtt/[FRIENDLY_NAME]/availability (this message is a retained MQTT message).
# Optional: Enable the availability feature (default = false)
availability: true
The availability feature works differently for active and passive devices.
- Active devices (routers or mains powered end devices): by default they have to check-in every 10 minutes. If they don't, they will be pinged, if that fails the device will be marked as
offline.
- Passive devices (everything that is not an active device, mostly battery powered devices): these devices need to check-in every 25 hours, they cannot be pinged so if they don't they will be marked as
offline.
Note that this timeout is persisted between Zigbee2MQTT restarts. So if you e.g. stop Zigbee2MQTT for longer than 10 minutes, all yours active devices will be marked as
offline initially.
Availability advanced configuration
Instead of setting
availability: true in your
configuration.yaml you can provide a more advanced configuration:
# Note: all options are optional
availability:
active:
# Time after which an active device will be marked as offline in
# minutes (default = 10 minutes)
timeout: 10
passive:
# Time after which a passive device will be marked as offline in
# minutes (default = 1500 minutes aka 25 hours)
timeout: 1500
devices:
'0x12345678':
friendly_name: 'my_bulb'
# Set availablility: false to disable the availability feature for a specific device
availability: false
'0x87654321':
friendly_name: 'my_switch'
# Change availibity timeout to 3 minutes for this device only
availability:
timeout: 3
If you want to enable the availability feature for only certain devices, don't add
availability: true in your
configuration.yaml but specify it for that device only, e.g.
devices:
'0x87654321':
friendly_name: 'my_switch'
# Enable avaiability for just 'my_switch'
availability: true
State retrieval
When the availability feature is enabled and a device reconnects or announces itself on the network, Zigbee2MQTT will retrieve the state of the device. This is e.g. handy when a bulb turns itself on after being reconnected to mains power. The following attributes will be read:
state,
brightness,
color_temp and
color.
Performance considerations
- The pinging can be heavy on the coordinator, especially if you are using a CC2530 or CC2531 adapter.
- Higher
timeoutfor active devices results in less pinging so less stress on the coordinator.
Availability payload
By default the published availability payload is in legacy mode (
online/
offline). If the legacy mode is disabled the payload will be a JSON object (
{"state":"online"}/
{"state":"offline"}). Note that this changes the payload for
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/state and
zigbee2mqtt/MY_DEVICE/availability.
advanced:
# Whether to use legacy mode for the availability message payload (default: true)
# true = online/offline
# false = {"state":"online"} / {"state":"offline"}
legacy_availability_payload: true
Groups
When enabling device availability, availability will also be enabled for groups. A group is marked as available when at least one device in it is available.