Device Availability

The availability feature checks whether your devices are online. The availability state of a device is published to zigbee2mqtt/[FRIENDLY_NAME]/availability with payload {"state":"online"} or {"state":"offline"} (this message is a retained MQTT message).

availability : enabled : true

The availability feature works differently for active and passive devices, since passive devices cannot be pinged.

Active devices (non battery-powered): by default they have to check-in** every 10 minutes. If they don't, they will be pinged, if that fails the device will be marked as offline .

. Passive devices (battery-powered): by default they have to check-in** every 25 hours. If they don't they will be marked as offline .

Note that this timeout is persisted between Zigbee2MQTT restarts. So if you for example stop Zigbee2MQTT for longer than 10 minutes, all your active devices will be marked as offline initially until they check-in** again.

** A check-in is any kind of Zigbee message from the device that reaches Zigbee2MQTT (even internal updates that are not displayed/reported).

availability : enabled : true active : timeout : 10 max_jitter : 30000 backoff : true pause_on_backoff_gt : 0 passive : timeout : 1500 devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : 'my_bulb' availability : false '0x87654321' : friendly_name : 'my_switch' availability : timeout : 3

If you want to enable the availability feature for only certain devices, don't add availability: enabled: true in your configuration.yaml but specify it for that device only, e.g.

devices : '0x87654321' : friendly_name : 'my_switch' availability : true

When the availability feature is enabled and a device reconnects or announces itself on the network, Zigbee2MQTT will retrieve the state of the device. This is e.g. handy when a bulb turns itself on after being reconnected to mains power. The following attributes will be read: state , brightness , color_temp and color .

The pinging can be heavy on the coordinator, especially if you are using a CC2530 or CC2531 adapter.

Higher timeout for active devices results in less pinging so less stress on the coordinator.

When enabling device availability, availability will also be enabled for groups. A group is marked as available when at least one device in it is available.