Home Assistant integration
See: Home Assistant integration guide.
# Optional: Home Assistant integration (MQTT discovery)
homeassistant:
# Enable the integration (default: false)
enabled: true
Advanced configuration
homeassistant:
enabled: true
# Optional: Home Assistant discovery topic (default: shown below)
# Note: should be different from [MQTT base topic](../mqtt.md) to prevent errors in HA software
discovery_topic: 'homeassistant'
# Optional: Home Assistant status topic (default: shown below)
status_topic: 'homeassistant/status'
# Optional: Experimental support for Home Assistant event entities, may break in the future (default: shown below) when enabled:
# - An `event` entity will be discovered for each 'action'.
# - The `event_type` attribute will contain the action itself, additional attributes like `button` will have further information.
experimental_event_entities: false
# Optional: Home Assistant legacy action sensor (default: `false`), when enabled:
# - Zigbee2MQTT will send an empty 'action' after one has been send
# - A 'sensor_action' will be discovered
legacy_action_sensor: false