Home Assistant integration
See: Home Assistant integration guide.
# Optional: Home Assistant integration (MQTT discovery) (default: false)
homeassistant: true
Advanced configuration
homeassistant:
# Optional: Home Assistant discovery topic (default: shown below)
discovery_topic: 'homeassistant'
# Optional: Home Assistant status topic (default: shown below)
# Note: in addition to the `status_topic`, 'homeassistant/status' will also be used
status_topic: 'hass/status'
# Optional: Home Assistant legacy entity attributes, (default: shown below), when enabled:
# Zigbee2MQTT will send additional states as attributes with each entity. For example,
# A temperature & humidity sensor will have 2 entities for the temperature and
# humidity, with this setting enabled both entities will also have
# an temperature and humidity attribute.
# Note: Disabling this option, requires a Home Assistant restart
legacy_entity_attributes: true
# Optional: Home Assistant legacy triggers (default: shown below), when enabled:
# - Zigbee2mqt will send an empty 'action' or 'click' after one has been send
# - A 'sensor_action' and 'sensor_click' will be discoverd
legacy_triggers: true