MQTT Topics and Messages

This page describes which MQTT topics are used by Zigbee2MQTT. Note that the base topic (by default zigbee2mqtt ) is configurable in the Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml . In Zigbee2MQTT 1.17.0 a new API was introduced, the documentation of the legacy api can be found here.

The FRIENDLY_NAME is the IEEE-address or, if defined, the friendly_name of a device or group.

Tips You can use the / separator in friendly_name to structure devices and groups. For example, using a friendly_name like kitchen/floor_light would result in a corresponding MQTT structure with kitchen as folder containing floor_light in MQTT Explorer.

Published messages are always in a JSON format. Each device produces a different JSON message. To see what your device publishes check the "Exposes" section on the device page which can be accessed via "Supported devices". Some examples:

Xiaomi MiJia temperature & humidity sensor (WSDCGQ01LM)

{ "temperature" : 27.34 , "humidity" : 44.72 }

Xiaomi MiJia wireless switch (WXKG01LM)

{ "action" : "single" }

Xiaomi MiJia human body movement sensor (RTCGQ01LM)

{ "occupancy" : true }

IKEA TRADFRI LED bulb E27 980 lumen, dimmable, white spectrum, opal white (LED1545G12)

{ "state" : "ON" , "brightness" : 215 , "color_temp" : 325 }

If "Device-Availability" is configured the online/offline status will be published when it changes.

Publishing messages to this topic allows you to control your Zigbee devices or groups via MQTT. Only accepts JSON messages. An example to control a Philips Hue Go (7146060PH). How to control a specific device can be found in the Exposes section on the device page which can be accessed via "Supported devices".

{ "state" : "ON" , "brightness" : 255 , "color" : { "x" : 0.123 , "y" : 0.123 } }

If FRIENDLY_NAME refers to a group, it will set the state for all devices in that group.

In case you don't want to use JSON, publishing to zigbee2mqtt/[FRIENDLY_NAME]/set/state with payload ON is the same as publishing to zigbee2mqtt/[FRIENDLY_NAME]/set payload {"state": "ON"} .

Publishing messages depends on the MQTT client you use. For example to publish a message using the command line with mosquitto you can use the command

mosquitto_pub -t 'zigbee2mqtt/0x0fffffffffffffff/set' -m '{ "state": "ON" }'

For development/debug purposes it's possible to directly send read/write attribute requests to a device through this endpoint. Clusters and attributes can be referred to either by name or ID. For all available names within Zigbee2MQTT please refer to cluster.ts.

{ "read" : { "cluster" : genBasic , "attributes" : [ 1 ] } }

Writing one or multiple attributes can be done in multiple ways:

{ "write" : { "cluster" : "genBasic" "payload" { "manufacturerName" : "Best Manufacturer" "0" : { "value" : "Best Manufacturer" , "type" : 66 } } } }

This is the counterpart of the set command. It allows you to read a value from a device. To read e.g. the state of a device send the payload {"state": ""} . What you can /get is specified on the device page under the Exposes section.

Contains information of the bridge. Whenever one of the attributes in the payload changes, this is republished. Example payload:

{ "version" : "1.13.0-dev" , "commit" : "772f6c0" , "coordinator" : { "ieee_address" : "0x12345678" , "type" : "zStack30x" , "meta" : { "revision" : 20190425 , "transportrev" : 2 , "product" : 2 , "majorrel" : 2 , "minorrel" : 7 , "maintrel" : 2 } } , "zigbee_herdsman_converters" : { "version" : "15.98.0" } , "zigbee_herdsman" : { "version" : "0.20.0" } , "network" : { "channel" : 15 , "pan_id" : 5674 , "extended_pan_id" : [ 0 , 11 , 22 ] } , "log_level" : "debug" , "permit_join" : true , "permit_join_end" : 1733666394 , "config" : { ... } , "config_schema" : { ... } , "restart_required" : false , "os" : { "version" : "Linux - 0.0.1 - x64" , "node_version" : "v1.2.3" , "cpus" : "Intel Core i7-9999 (x1)" , "memory_mb" : 10 , } , "mqtt" : { "server" : "mqtt://localhost:1883" , "version" : 5 , } }

See Health.

Contains the state of the bridge, this message is published as retained. Payloads are:

{"state":"online"} : published when the bridge is running (on startup)

: published when the bridge is running (on startup) {"state":"offline"} : published right before the bridge stops

All Zigbee2MQTT logging, except the debug level, is published to this topic in the form of {"level": LEVEL, "message": MESSAGE, "namespace": NAMESPACE} , example: {"level": "info", "message": "Zigbee: allowing new devices to join.", "namespace": "z2m"} .

Contains the devices connected to the bridge, this message is published as retained. Whenever a devices joins or leaves this is republished. In case supported is false , definition will be null . Example payload:

[ { "ieee_address" : "0x00158d00018255df" , "type" : "Router" , "network_address" : 29159 , "supported" : true , "disabled" : false , "friendly_name" : "my_plug" , "description" : "this plug is in the kitchen" , "endpoints" : { "1" : { "bindings" : [ ] , "configured_reportings" : [ ] , "clusters" : { "input" : [ "genOnOff" , "genBasic" ] , "output" : [ ] , "scenes" : [ ] } } } , "definition" : { "source" : "native" , "model" : "ZNCZ02LM" , "vendor" : "Xiaomi" , "description" : "Mi power plug Zigbee" , "options" : [ ... ] , "exposes" : [ ... ] } , "power_source" : "Mains (single phase)" , "date_code" : "02-28-2017" , "model_id" : "lumi.plug" , "interview_state" : "SUCCESSFUL" , "interviewing" : false , "interview_completed" : true } , { "ieee_address" : "0x90fd9ffffe6494fc" , "type" : "Router" , "network_address" : 57440 , "supported" : true , "disabled" : false , "friendly_name" : "my_bulb" , "endpoints" : { "1" : { "bindings" : [ ] , "configured_reportings" : [ ] , "clusters" : { "input" : [ "genOnOff" , "genBasic" , "genLevelCtrl" ] , "output" : [ "genOta" ] , "scenes" : [ ] } } } , "definition" : { "source" : "native" , "model" : "LED1624G9" , "vendor" : "IKEA" , "description" : "TRADFRI LED bulb E14/E26/E27 600 lumen, dimmable, color, opal white" , "options" : [ ... ] , "exposes" : [ ... ] } , "power_source" : "Mains (single phase)" , "software_build_id" : "1.3.009" , "model_id" : "TRADFRI bulb E27 CWS opal 600lm" , "date_code" : "20180410" , "interview_state" : "SUCCESSFUL" , "interviewing" : false , "interview_completed" : true } , { "ieee_address" : "0x00169a00022256da" , "type" : "Router" , "endpoints" : { "1" : { "bindings" : [ { "cluster" : "genOnOff" , "target" : { "type" : "endpoint" , "endpoint" : 1 , "ieee_address" : "0x000b57fffec6a5b3" } } , { "cluster" : "genOnOff" , "target" : { "type" : "group" , "id" : 1 } } , ] , "configured_reportings" : [ { "cluster" : "genOnOff" , "attribute" : "onOff" , "maximum_report_interval" : 10 , "minimum_report_interval" : 1 , "reportable_change" : 1 } ] , "clusters" : { "input" : [ "genBasic" , "msIlluminanceMeasurement" ] , "output" : [ "genOnOff" ] } , "scenes" : [ { "id" : 3 , "name" : "Chill scene" } ] , "name" : "left" } } , "network_address" : 22160 , "supported" : false , "disabled" : false , "friendly_name" : "my_sensor" , "definition" : null , "power_source" : "Battery" , "date_code" : "04-28-2019" , "model_id" : null , "interview_state" : "SUCCESSFUL" , "interviewing" : false , "interview_completed" : true } , { "ieee_address" : "0x00124b00120144ae" , "type" : "Coordinator" , "network_address" : 0 , "supported" : false , "disabled" : false , "endpoints" : { "1" : { "bindings" : [ ] , "configured_reportings" : [ ] , "clusters" : { "input" : [ ] , "output" : [ ] } , "scenes" : [ ] } } , "friendly_name" : "Coordinator" , "definition" : null , "power_source" : null , "date_code" : null , "model_id" : null , "interview_state" : "SUCCESSFUL" , "interviewing" : false , "interview_completed" : true } , ]

A device definition will always have an exposes and options property which are a lists containing expose objects. The expose format is documented in Exposes.

exposes This contains all the device capabilities (e.g. switch, light, occupancy)

This contains all the device capabilities (e.g. switch, light, occupancy) options Contains all the device options (e.g. temperature_precision ) which can be set through zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/options

Contains the zigbee clusters definitions of the devices, this message is published as retained and is structured with 2 parts:

clusters : contains the official cluster definition from the zigbee-herdsman package, organized by cluster name

: contains the official cluster definition from the package, organized by cluster name custom_clusters : contains the custom cluster definitions from the zigbee-herdsman-converts package, of devices currently used

Example payload:

{ "clusters" : { "genBasic" : { ID : 0 , ... } , "genPowerCfg" : { ID : 1 , ... } , } , "custom_clusters" : { "0x12345678" : { "myManuspecificCluster" : { "ID" : 0xFC01 , ... } , } } }

The message is updated at startup and when a device is joining/leaving/reconfiguring.

Contains the groups, this message is published as retained. Whenever a group is added/removed or when devices are added/removed from a group this is republished. Example payload:

[ { "id" : 1 , "friendly_name" : "my_group" , "scenes" : [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Scene 1" } ] , "members" : [ { "ieee_address" : "0x90fd9ffffe6494fc" , "endpoint" : 1 } ] } ]

Events will be published to this topic. Possible types are device_joined , device_interview , device_leave , device_announce . Example payloads:

{"type":"device_joined","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc"}}

{"type":"device_announce","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc"}}

{"type":"device_interview","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","status":"started","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc"}}

{"type":"device_interview","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","status":"successful","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","supported":true,"definition":{"model":"LED1624G9","vendor":"IKEA","description":"TRADFRI LED bulb E14/E26/E27 600 lumen, dimmable, color, opal white"}}}

{"type":"device_interview","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","status":"failed","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc"}}

{"type":"device_leave","data":{"ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","friendly_name":"my_bulb"}}

See External extensions.

See External converters.

This can be used to e.g. configure certain settings like allowing new devices to join. Zigbee2MQTT will always respond with the same topic on zigbee2mqtt/bridge/response/+ . The response payload will at least contain a status and data property, status is either ok or error . If status is error it will also contain an error property containing a description of the error.

Example: when publishing zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/permit_join with payload {"time": 254} Zigbee2MQTT will respond to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/response/permit_join with payload {"data":{"time":254},"status":"ok"} . In case this request failed the response will be {"data":{}, "error": "Invalid payload","status":"error"} .

Optionally, a transaction property can be included in the request. This allows to easily match requests with responses. When a transaction property is included Zigbee2MQTT will include it in the response. Example: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/permit_join with payload {"time": 254, "transaction":23} will be responded to on zigbee2mqtt/bridge/response/permit_join with payload {"data":{"time":254},"status":"ok","transaction":23} .

For requests where a device is involved you can select a specific endpoint by adding /ENDPOINT_ID where ENDPOINT_ID is the endpoint number (e.g 1 , 2 ) or the endpoint name (e.g. left , l1 ). By default the first endpoint is taken. Example of a zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/bind payload: {"from": "my_remote/left", "to": "my_bulb"} .

Allows or disallows joining of new devices for the specified duration (in seconds).

Allowed payloads:

Enable for maximum duration: { "time" : 254 } Disable: { "time" : 0 } Enable only for device with given friendly_name : { "time" : 60 , "device" : "bulb" } Enable only for coordinator: { "time" : 60 , "device" : "coordinator" }

Allows to check whether Zigbee2MQTT is healthy. Payload has to be empty, example response: {"data":{"healthy":true},"status":"ok"} .

Allows to check to execute a coordinator check. Payload has to be empty, example response: {"data":{"missing_routers":[{"friendly_name":"bulb","ieee_address":"0x000b57fffec6a5b2"}]},"status":"ok"} .

This check is only supported for Texas Instruments based adapters (e.g. CC2652/CC1352). It checks whether any routers are missing from the coordinator memory. In case routers are missing, you may experience one of the following problems:

Unable to pair devices to your network, pairing might fail for any device that tries to joins the network via this missing router.

Devices falling of the network. Sometimes devices that are in the network re-join it, if they try to re-join via this missing router, re-joining will fail.

The solution is to re-pair the missing routers. There are 2 known reasons for routers to go missing:

Migration from a Zigbee 1.2 coordinator to 3.0 (e.g. CC2530/CC2531 -> CC2652/CC1352) without re-pairing any devices. This is because Zigbee 1.2 has less strict security requirements.

Upgrading of the firmware, this seems to occur because of a bug in the Texas Instruments SDK.

Restarts Zigbee2MQTT. Payload has to be empty, example response: {"data":{},"status":"ok"} .

WARNING: During the networkmap scan your network will be not/less responsive. Depending on the size of your network this can take somewhere between 10 seconds and 2 minutes. Therefore it is recommended to only trigger these scans manually!

Allows you to retrieve a map of your Zigbee network. Payload format is {"type": TYPE, "routes": BOOL} or TYPE , example: graphviz , response {"data":{"value": "NETWORKMAP","type":"graphviz","routes":false},"status":"ok"} . Possible types are raw , graphviz and plantuml . In case you want to include routes set routes to true , routes is optional and is false by default.

Use webgraphviz.com (for graphviz ), planttext.com (for plantuml ), or other tools to generate the network graph.

The graphviz map shows the devices as follows:

Coordinator: rectangle with bold outline

rectangle with bold outline Router: rectangle with rounded corners

rectangle with rounded corners End device: rectangle with rounded corners and dashed outline

Links are labelled with link quality (0..255) and active routes (listed by short 16 bit destination address). Arrow indicates direction of messaging. Coordinator and routers will typically have two lines for each connection showing bi-directional message path. Line style is:

To end devices : normal line

: normal line To and between coordinator and routers: heavy line for active routes or thin line for no active routes

See External extensions.

See External extensions.

See External converters.

See External converters.

Creates a backup of the data folder (without the data/log directory). Payload has to be empty, example response: {"data":{"zip":"WklHQkVFMk1RVFQuUk9DS1M="},"status":"ok"} . The zip property represents a zip file encoded via Base64. Note that not all adapters support backup ( coordinator_backup.json ), see adapters for more details.

Allows to add an install code to the coordinator. Use this when you want to pair a Zigbee 3.0 devices which can only be paired with an install code. These devices typically have a QR code on it. When scanning this QR code you will get a code, e.g. ZB10SG0D831018234800400000000000000000009035EAFFFE424793DLKAE3B287281CF11F550733A0CFC38AA31E802 . Publish this code to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/install_code/add with payload {"value":"THE_CODE"} . Example response: {"data":{"value":"THE_CODE"},"status":"ok"} .

Tips The WindFront frontend does not automatically activate permit joining after adding an install code. This allows you to permit joining on whichever device you want or "all", same as a regular device.

Removes a device from the network. Allowed payloads are {"id": "deviceID"} or deviceID where deviceID can be the ieee_address or friendly_name of the device. Example; request: {"id": "my_bulb"} or my_bulb , response: {"data":{"id": "my_bulb","block":false,"force":false,"keep_config":false,"clear_cache":false},"status":"ok"} .

Note that in Zigbee the coordinator can only request a device to remove itself from the network. Which means that in case a device refuses to respond to this request it is not removed from the network. This can happen for e.g. battery powered devices which are sleeping and thus not receiving this request. In case removal fails the response will be e.g. {"data":{"id": "my_bulb","block":false,"force":false,"keep_config":false,"clear_cache":false},"status":"error","error":"Failed to remove dimmer (Error: AREQ - ZDO - mgmtLeaveRsp after 10000ms)"} .

An alternative way to remove the device is by factory resetting it, this probably won't work for all devices as it depends on the device itself. In case the device did remove itself from the network, you will get a device_leave event on zigbee2mqtt/bridge/event .

In case all of the above fails, you can force remove a device. Note that a force remove will only remove the device from the database. Until this device is factory reset, it will still hold the network encryption key and thus is still able to communicate over the network! To force remove a device add the optional force property (default false ) to the payload, example: {"id":"my_bulb","force":true} .

If you want to keep the device configuration when removing a device add the optional keep_config property (default false ) to the payload, example: {"id":"my_bulb","keep_config":true} ; the device is removed from the network, but its saved configuration is preserved. Usefull when you know you'll be re-pairing the device later.

To also clear the cache when removing a device add the optional clear_cache property (default false ) to the payload, example: {"id":"my_bulb","clear_cache":true} ; next join from that device will be from a clean slate (full interview from scratch).

Tips If you are developing a new device (e.g. ESPHome), use clear_cache to prevent potentially stale data from being restored on re-pairing.

In case you also want to block the device the optional block property (default false ) can be added, example: {"id":"my_bulb","block":true} . Note that Zigbee doesn't have a block functionality, therefore when a device is blocked, Zigbee2MQTT will immediately request the device to remove itself from the network when it joins.

See OTA updates.

See OTA updates.

See OTA updates.

See OTA updates.

See OTA updates.

See OTA updates.

See OTA updates.

See OTA updates.

Allows to manually trigger a re-configure of the device. Should only be used when the device is not working as expected (e.g. not reporting certain values), not all devices can be configured (only when the definition has a configure in its definition). Allowed payloads are {"id": "deviceID"} or deviceID where deviceID can be the ieee_address or friendly_name of the device. Example; request: {"id": "my_remote"} or my_remote , response: {"data":{"id": "my_remote"},"status":"ok"} .

Allows you to manually trigger an interview for a specified device, causing zigbee2mqtt to reads its endpoints, clusters, and basic attributes. A device interview usually only occurs after the initial pairing, but it is sometimes useful to perform an interview after a firmware upgrade adds new functionality. Payload format is {"id": "deviceID"} where deviceID can be the ieee_address or friendly_name of the device, example: {"id": "my_bulb"} , response: {"data":{"id": "my_bulb"},"status":"ok"} .

Allows you to change device options on the fly. Existing options can be changed or new ones can be added. Payload format is {"id": deviceID,"options": OPTIONS} where deviceID can be the ieee_address or friendly_name of the device, example: {"id": "my_bulb", "options":{"transition":1}} . Response will be {"data":{"from":{"retain":false},"to":{"retain":false,"transition":1},"id":"my_bulb","restart_required":false},"status":"ok"} . Some options may require restarting Zigbee2MQTT, in this case restart_required is set to true . Note that restart_required is also published to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info . Use zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/restart to restart Zigbee2MQTT.

Allows you to change the friendly_name of a device on the fly. Payload format is {"from": deviceID, "to": deviceID} where deviceID can be the ieee_address or friendly_name of the device, example: {"from": "my_bulb", "to": "my_bulb_new_name"} . Response will be {"data":{"from":"my_bulb","to":"my_bulb_new_name","homeassistant_rename":false},"status":"ok"} .

In case you are using Home Assistant discovery and also want to update the entity ID according to this new name, send e.g. {"from": "my_bulb", "to": "my_bulb_new_name","homeassistant_rename":true}

In case you want to rename the last joined device, omit the from property and set last to true . Example: {"last": true, "to": "my_bulb_new_name"} .

See Binding.

See Binding.

See Binding.

Alias: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/configure_reporting (deprecated)

Allows to send a Zigbee configure reporting command to a device. Zigbee devices often have attributes that can report changes in their state, such as temperature, humidity, battery level, etc. Attribute reporting allows these devices to automatically send updates when there is a change in the values of these attributes. One example is when you change brightness of a bulb with its remote instead of Zigbee2MQTT, the state becomes out of sync. By setting up reporting for the bulb it will send notifications to Zigbee2MQTT about the brightness change and can update state in Zigbee2MQTT.

It is a good practice to keep a balance between staying updated with relevant information and conserving energy, especially in the case of battery-powered devices.

Refer to the Configure Reporting Command in the Zigbee Cluster Library for more information. Example payload is {"id":"my_bulb","endpoint":1,"cluster":"genLevelCtrl","attribute":"currentLevel","minimum_report_interval":5,"maximum_report_interval":10,"reportable_change":10} . In this case the response would be {"data":{"id":"my_bulb","endpoint":1,"cluster":"genLevelCtrl","attribute":"currentLevel","minimum_report_interval":5,"maximum_report_interval":"10","reportable_change":10},"status":"ok"} .

Parameters

Minimum reporting interval (minimum_report_interval) In other words: how long after the attribute changes on the device should it send an update. A value of 0 means: send an update as soon as the attribute (e.g.: temperature) changes.

Maximum reporting interval (maximum_report_interval) In other words: how frequently shall the device send a report if there is no change in the attribute constantly. A value of 60 means: if the bulb is off for 30 minutes, it still sends 30 updates (every 60 seconds) even if there was no any attribute changes(e.g.: it was not turned on or off).

Minimum reporting change (reportable_change) The Minimum Reporting Change is like telling your device to speak up only when something significant happens. If you set a minimum reporting change of 1 degree for a temperature sensor, it means the sensor won't bother you with updates unless the temperature changes by at least 1 degree. It's a way to filter out minor fluctuations and focus on important changes in the environment.

Tips Support for reportable_change depends on the type of the attribute. For e.g. a measure -type attribute would likely support it, but a enum -type attribute would not. If supplied and not supported, it is ignored.

To disable reporting set the maximum_report_interval to 65535 .

Notes:

Not all devices support the Zigbee configure reporting command (e.g. Xiaomi WSDCGQ11LM temperature/humidity sensors don't support it)

If configure reporting fails for a battery powered device make sure to wake it up right before sending the command.

The reportable_change value depends on the unit of the attribute, e.g. for temperature 100 means in general 1°C of change.

value depends on the unit of the attribute, e.g. for temperature 100 means in general 1°C of change. To specify options, e.g. the manufacturerCode use e.g. {"id":"my_bulb","cluster":"genLevelCtrl","attribute":"currentLevel","minimum_report_interval":5,"maximum_report_interval":10,"reportable_change":10,"options":{"manufacturerCode":1234}}

Allows to read the reporting configuration registered on a device. Attributes must of course be reportable, an error status will be returned for any attribute in the request that is not.

Example payloads:

For one attribute: {"id":"my_bulb","endpoint":1,"cluster":"genLevelCtrl","configs":[{"attribute":"currentLevel"}]}

For multiple attributes: {"id":"my_bulb","endpoint":1,"cluster":"genLevelCtrl","configs":[{"attribute":"currentLevel"},{"attribute":"currentFrequency"}]}

For manufacturer-specific attribute: {"id":"my_bulb","endpoint":1,"cluster":"genLevelCtrl","configs":[{"attribute":"currentLevel"}], "manufacturer_code": 0x1234}

Tips Reading reporting config will automatically adjust the cached data that Zigbee2MQTT uses internally based on the request/response. After successfully executing this requests, reporting config in Zigbee2MQTT should reflect the actual reporting config on the device.

Removes a group. Allowed payloads are {"id": "groupID"} or groupID where groupID can be the groupID or friendly_name of the group. Example; request: {"id": "my_group"} or my_group , response: {"data":{"id": "my_group", "force": false},"status":"ok"} .

Group removal can fail if one of the devices fails to remove itself from the group (e.g. due to being offline). In this case you can force a group removal by setting the optional force property to true , example payload {"id": "my_group", "force": true} . Note that in this case the device will still be in the group, in case the groupID is later reused, the device will be part of that group.

Adds a group. Allowed payloads are {"friendly_name": NAME, "id": NUMBER} or NAME . Example; request: {"id": 9, "friendly_name": "new_group"} or new_group , response: {"data":{"id": 9,"friendly_name":"new_group"},"status":"ok"} . The id property is optional.

Allows you to change the friendly_name of a group on the fly. Payload format is {"from": groupID, "to": groupID} where groupID can be the groupID or friendly_name of the group, example: {"from": "my_group", "to": "my_group_new_name"} . Response will be {"data":{"from":"my_group","to":"my_group_new_name"},"status":"ok"} .

In case you are using Home Assistant discovery and also want to update the entity ID according to this new name, send e.g. {"from": "my_group", "to": "my_group_new_name","homeassistant_rename":true} .

Allows you to change group options on the fly. Existing options can be changed or new ones can be added. Payload format is {"id": groupID,"options": OPTIONS} where groupID can be the group_ID or friendly_name of the group, example: {"id": "my_group", "options":{"transition":1}} . Response will be {"data":{"from":{"retain":false},"to":{"retain":false,"transition":1},"id":"my_group","restart_required":false},"status":"ok"} . Some options may require restarting Zigbee2MQTT, in this case restart_required is set to true . Note that restart_required is also published to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info . Use zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/restart to restart Zigbee2MQTT.

See Groups.

See Groups.

See Groups.

Allows to set any option. The JSON schema of this can be found here (is also published to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info in the config_schema property). Example to set log_level ; send to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/options payload {"options": {"advanced": { "log_level": "debug" }}} , response: {"data":{"restart_required": false},"status":"ok"} . Some options may require restarting Zigbee2MQTT, in this case restart_required is set to true . Note that restart_required is also published to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info . Use zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/restart to restart Zigbee2MQTT.

See Touchlink.

See Touchlink.

See Touchlink.

Allows to call specific pre-defined actions, usually manufacturer-specific. All action names are published in zigbee2mqtt/bridge/definitions under actions .

The payload for this topic takes the following form (refer to specific actions docs for what params should contain):

{"action":"<action_name>","params":{/* action-specific parameters here */}}

E.g.:

{"action":"just_an_example","params":{"abcd": 1, "zyx": "my_device"}}

Tips Specific up-to-date actions/parameters can be observed directly in the source code https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee-herdsman-converters/blob/master/src/converters/actions.ts

Caution This allows sending requests that could negatively impact or even break your network.

Special action that allows to send entirely custom payloads. The given payload is analyzed to chose the proper method of sending (ZCL, ZDO, etc.). See link above for parameters details (beyond the scope of this documentation).