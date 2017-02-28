MQTT Topics and Messages
This page describes which MQTT topics are used by Zigbee2MQTT. Note that the base topic (by default
zigbee2mqtt) is configurable in the Zigbee2MQTT
configuration.yaml. In Zigbee2MQTT 1.17.0 a new API was introduced, the documentation of the legacy api can be found here.
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME
The
FRIENDLY_NAME is the IEEE-address or, if defined, the
friendly_name of a device or group.
Tips
You can use the
/ separator in
friendly_name to structure devices and groups. For example, using a
friendly_name like
kitchen/floor_light would result in a corresponding MQTT structure with
kitchen as folder containing
floor_light in MQTT Explorer.
Published messages are always in a JSON format. Each device produces a different JSON message. To see what your device publishes check the "Exposes" section on the device page which can be accessed via "Supported devices". Some examples:
Xiaomi MiJia temperature & humidity sensor (WSDCGQ01LM)
{
"temperature": 27.34,
"humidity": 44.72
}
Xiaomi MiJia wireless switch (WXKG01LM)
{
"action": "single"
}
Xiaomi MiJia human body movement sensor (RTCGQ01LM)
{
"occupancy": true
}
IKEA TRADFRI LED bulb E27 980 lumen, dimmable, white spectrum, opal white (LED1545G12)
{
"state": "ON",
"brightness": 215,
"color_temp": 325
}
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/availability
If "Device-Availability" is configured the online/offline status will be published when it changes.
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
Publishing messages to this topic allows you to control your Zigbee devices or groups via MQTT. Only accepts JSON messages. An example to control a Philips Hue Go (7146060PH). How to control a specific device can be found in the Exposes section on the device page which can be accessed via "Supported devices".
{
"state": "ON", // Or "OFF", "TOGGLE"
"brightness": 255, // Value between 0 and 255
"color": {"x": 0.123, "y": 0.123} // Color in XY
}
If FRIENDLY_NAME refers to a group, it will set the state for all devices in that group.
Without JSON
In case you don't want to use JSON, publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/[FRIENDLY_NAME]/set/state with payload
ON is the same as publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/[FRIENDLY_NAME]/set payload
{"state": "ON"}.
Publishing messages
Publishing messages depends on the MQTT client you use. For example to publish a message using the command line with mosquitto you can use the command
mosquitto_pub -t 'zigbee2mqtt/0x0fffffffffffffff/set' -m '{ "state": "ON" }'
Directly reading/writing ZCL attributes
For development/debug purposes it's possible to directly send read/write attribute requests to a device through this endpoint. Clusters and attributes can be referred to either by name or ID. For all available names within Zigbee2MQTT please refer to cluster.ts.
Read requests:
{
"read": {
"cluster": genBasic, // Either name (if defined in standard) or ID of cluster can be used
"attributes": [1] // Either name (if defined in standard) or ID of attribute can be used
}
}
Write requests:
Writing one or multiple attributes can be done in multiple ways:
{
"write": {
"cluster": "genBasic" // Either the name or ID can be used.
"payload" {
// If the attribute ID is one of the predefined types you can directly write using key:value
"manufacturerName": "Best Manufacturer"
// If the attribute ID is not a predefined one (out of the ZCL specifications)
// it still can be written with the following syntax.
"0": // ID
{
"value": "Best Manufacturer",
"type": 66 // type enum as defined in ZCL specifications. Can be found using a `read` command or from specifications.
}
}
}
}
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get
This is the counterpart of the
set command. It allows you to read a value from a device. To read e.g. the state of a device send the payload
{"state": ""}. What you can
/get is specified on the device page under the Exposes section.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info
Contains information of the bridge. Whenever one of the attributes in the payload changes, this is republished. Example payload:
{
"version":"1.13.0-dev",
"commit":"772f6c0",
"coordinator":{
"ieee_address": "0x12345678",
"type":"zStack30x",
"meta":{"revision":20190425, "transportrev":2, "product":2, "majorrel":2, "minorrel":7, "maintrel":2}
},
"zigbee_herdsman_converters":{"version":"15.98.0"},
"zigbee_herdsman":{"version":"0.20.0"},
"network":{"channel":15,"pan_id":5674,"extended_pan_id":[0,11,22]},
"log_level":"debug",
"permit_join":true,
"permit_join_end": 1733666394, // Epoch time when permit join will end, `undefined` if permit join is disabled.
"config": {...}, // Will contain the complete Zigbee2MQTT config expect the network_key
"config_schema": {...}, // Will contain the JSON schema of the config
"restart_required": false, // Indicates whether Zigbee2MQTT needs to be restarted to apply options set through zigbee2mqtt/request/bridge/options
"os": {
"version": "Linux - 0.0.1 - x64", // OS version
"node_version": "v1.2.3", // Node.js version
"cpus": "Intel Core i7-9999 (x1)", // CPU types + cores
"memory_mb": 10, // Total amount of system memory in MB
},
"mqtt": {
"server": "mqtt://localhost:1883", // MQTT server
"version": 5, // MQTT protocol version
}
}
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/health
See Health.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/state
Contains the state of the bridge, this message is published as retained. Payloads are:
{"state":"online"}: published when the bridge is running (on startup)
{"state":"offline"}: published right before the bridge stops
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/logging
All Zigbee2MQTT logging, except the
debug level, is published to this topic in the form of
{"level": LEVEL, "message": MESSAGE, "namespace": NAMESPACE}, example:
{"level": "info", "message": "Zigbee: allowing new devices to join.", "namespace": "z2m"}.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/devices
Contains the devices connected to the bridge, this message is published as retained. Whenever a devices joins or leaves this is republished. In case
supported is
false,
definition will be
null. Example payload:
[
{
"ieee_address":"0x00158d00018255df",
"type":"Router",
"network_address":29159,
"supported":true,
"disabled": false,
"friendly_name":"my_plug",
"description":"this plug is in the kitchen",
"endpoints":{"1":{"bindings":[],"configured_reportings":[],"clusters":{"input":["genOnOff","genBasic"],"output":[],"scenes":[]}}},
"definition":{
"source":"native", // native, generated or external
"model":"ZNCZ02LM",
"vendor":"Xiaomi",
"description":"Mi power plug Zigbee",
"options": [...], // see exposes/options below
"exposes": [...] // see exposes/options below
},
"power_source":"Mains (single phase)",
"date_code":"02-28-2017",
"model_id":"lumi.plug",
// Can be: PENDING, IN_PROGRESS, SUCCESSFUL or FAILED
"interview_state": "SUCCESSFUL",
// `interviewing` and `interview_completed` are deprecated, use `interview_state`.
"interviewing":false,
"interview_completed":true
},
{
"ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc",
"type":"Router",
"network_address":57440,
"supported":true,
"disabled": false,
"friendly_name":"my_bulb",
"endpoints":{"1":{"bindings":[],"configured_reportings":[],"clusters":{"input":["genOnOff","genBasic","genLevelCtrl"],"output":["genOta"],"scenes": []}}},
"definition":{
"source":"native",
"model":"LED1624G9",
"vendor":"IKEA",
"description":"TRADFRI LED bulb E14/E26/E27 600 lumen, dimmable, color, opal white",
"options": [...], // see exposes/options below
"exposes": [...] // see exposes/options below
},
"power_source":"Mains (single phase)",
"software_build_id":"1.3.009",
"model_id":"TRADFRI bulb E27 CWS opal 600lm",
"date_code":"20180410",
"interview_state": "SUCCESSFUL",
"interviewing":false,
"interview_completed":true
},
{
"ieee_address":"0x00169a00022256da",
"type":"Router",
"endpoints":{
"1":{
"bindings":[
{"cluster":"genOnOff","target":{"type":"endpoint","endpoint":1,"ieee_address":"0x000b57fffec6a5b3"}},
{"cluster":"genOnOff","target":{"type":"group","id":1}},
],
"configured_reportings":[
{"cluster":"genOnOff","attribute":"onOff","maximum_report_interval":10,"minimum_report_interval":1,"reportable_change":1}
],
"clusters":{"input":["genBasic","msIlluminanceMeasurement"],"output":["genOnOff"]},
"scenes": [{"id": 3, "name": "Chill scene"}],
"name": "left"
}
},
"network_address":22160,
"supported":false,
"disabled": false,
"friendly_name":"my_sensor",
"definition":null,
"power_source":"Battery",
"date_code":"04-28-2019",
"model_id":null,
"interview_state": "SUCCESSFUL",
"interviewing":false,
"interview_completed":true
},
{
"ieee_address":"0x00124b00120144ae",
"type":"Coordinator",
"network_address":0,
"supported":false,
"disabled": false,
"endpoints":{"1":{"bindings":[],"configured_reportings":[],"clusters":{"input":[],"output":[]},"scenes": []}},
"friendly_name":"Coordinator",
"definition":null,
"power_source":null,
"date_code":null,
"model_id":null,
"interview_state": "SUCCESSFUL",
"interviewing":false,
"interview_completed":true
},
]
Exposes/options
A device definition will always have an
exposes and
options property which are a lists containing expose objects. The expose format is documented in Exposes.
exposesThis contains all the device capabilities (e.g. switch, light, occupancy)
optionsContains all the device options (e.g.
temperature_precision) which can be set through
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/options
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/definitions
Contains the zigbee clusters definitions of the devices, this message is published as retained and is structured with 2 parts:
clusters: contains the official cluster definition from the
zigbee-herdsmanpackage, organized by cluster name
custom_clusters: contains the custom cluster definitions from the
zigbee-herdsman-convertspackage, of devices currently used
Example payload:
{
"clusters": {
"genBasic": {ID: 0, ...},
"genPowerCfg" : {ID: 1, ...},
},
"custom_clusters": {
"0x12345678": {
"myManuspecificCluster": {"ID": 0xFC01, ...},
}
}
}
The message is updated at startup and when a device is joining/leaving/reconfiguring.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/groups
Contains the groups, this message is published as retained. Whenever a group is added/removed or when devices are added/removed from a group this is republished. Example payload:
[
{
"id": 1,
"friendly_name": "my_group",
"scenes": [{"id": 1, "name": "Scene 1"}],
"members": [
{
"ieee_address": "0x90fd9ffffe6494fc",
"endpoint": 1
}
]
}
]
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/event
Events will be published to this topic. Possible types are
device_joined,
device_interview,
device_leave,
device_announce. Example payloads:
{"type":"device_joined","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc"}}
{"type":"device_announce","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc"}}
{"type":"device_interview","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","status":"started","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc"}}
{"type":"device_interview","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","status":"successful","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","supported":true,"definition":{"model":"LED1624G9","vendor":"IKEA","description":"TRADFRI LED bulb E14/E26/E27 600 lumen, dimmable, color, opal white"}}}
{"type":"device_interview","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","status":"failed","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc"}}
{"type":"device_leave","data":{"ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","friendly_name":"my_bulb"}}
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/extensions
See External extensions.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/converters
See External converters.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/+
This can be used to e.g. configure certain settings like allowing new devices to join. Zigbee2MQTT will always respond with the same topic on
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/response/+. The response payload will at least contain a
status and
data property,
status is either
ok or
error. If
status is
error it will also contain an
error property containing a description of the error.
Example: when publishing
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/permit_join with payload
{"time": 254} Zigbee2MQTT will respond to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/response/permit_join with payload
{"data":{"time":254},"status":"ok"}. In case this request failed the response will be
{"data":{}, "error": "Invalid payload","status":"error"}.
Optionally, a
transaction property can be included in the request. This allows to easily match requests with responses. When a
transaction property is included Zigbee2MQTT will include it in the response. Example:
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/permit_join with payload
{"time": 254, "transaction":23} will be responded to on
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/response/permit_join with payload
{"data":{"time":254},"status":"ok","transaction":23}.
For requests where a device is involved you can select a specific endpoint by adding
/ENDPOINT_ID where
ENDPOINT_ID is the endpoint number (e.g
1,
2) or the endpoint name (e.g.
left,
l1). By default the first endpoint is taken. Example of a
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/bind payload:
{"from": "my_remote/left", "to": "my_bulb"}.
Possible requests
General
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/permit_join
Allows or disallows joining of new devices for the specified duration (in seconds).
Allowed payloads:
Enable for maximum duration:
{"time": 254}
Disable:
{"time": 0}
Enable only for device with given
friendly_name:
{"time": 60, "device": "bulb"}
Enable only for coordinator:
{"time": 60, "device": "coordinator"}
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/health_check
Allows to check whether Zigbee2MQTT is healthy. Payload has to be empty, example response:
{"data":{"healthy":true},"status":"ok"}.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/coordinator_check
Allows to check to execute a coordinator check. Payload has to be empty, example response:
{"data":{"missing_routers":[{"friendly_name":"bulb","ieee_address":"0x000b57fffec6a5b2"}]},"status":"ok"}.
This check is only supported for Texas Instruments based adapters (e.g. CC2652/CC1352). It checks whether any routers are missing from the coordinator memory. In case routers are missing, you may experience one of the following problems:
- Unable to pair devices to your network, pairing might fail for any device that tries to joins the network via this missing router.
- Devices falling of the network. Sometimes devices that are in the network re-join it, if they try to re-join via this missing router, re-joining will fail.
The solution is to re-pair the missing routers. There are 2 known reasons for routers to go missing:
- Migration from a Zigbee 1.2 coordinator to 3.0 (e.g. CC2530/CC2531 -> CC2652/CC1352) without re-pairing any devices. This is because Zigbee 1.2 has less strict security requirements.
- Upgrading of the firmware, this seems to occur because of a bug in the Texas Instruments SDK.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/restart
Restarts Zigbee2MQTT. Payload has to be empty, example response:
{"data":{},"status":"ok"}.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/networkmap
WARNING: During the networkmap scan your network will be not/less responsive. Depending on the size of your network this can take somewhere between 10 seconds and 2 minutes. Therefore it is recommended to only trigger these scans manually!
Allows you to retrieve a map of your Zigbee network. Payload format is
{"type": TYPE, "routes": BOOL} or
TYPE, example:
graphviz, response
{"data":{"value": "NETWORKMAP","type":"graphviz","routes":false},"status":"ok"}. Possible types are
raw,
graphviz and
plantuml. In case you want to include routes set
routes to
true,
routes is optional and is
false by default.
Use webgraphviz.com (for
graphviz), planttext.com (for
plantuml), or other tools to generate the network graph.
The graphviz map shows the devices as follows:
- Coordinator: rectangle with bold outline
- Router: rectangle with rounded corners
- End device: rectangle with rounded corners and dashed outline
Links are labelled with link quality (0..255) and active routes (listed by short 16 bit destination address). Arrow indicates direction of messaging. Coordinator and routers will typically have two lines for each connection showing bi-directional message path. Line style is:
- To end devices: normal line
- To and between coordinator and routers: heavy line for active routes or thin line for no active routes
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/extension/save
See External extensions.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/extension/remove
See External extensions.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/converter/save
See External converters.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/converter/remove
See External converters.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/backup
Creates a backup of the
data folder (without the
data/log directory). Payload has to be empty, example response:
{"data":{"zip":"WklHQkVFMk1RVFQuUk9DS1M="},"status":"ok"}. The
zip property represents a zip file encoded via Base64. Note that not all adapters support backup (
coordinator_backup.json), see adapters for more details.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/install_code/add
Allows to add an install code to the coordinator. Use this when you want to pair a Zigbee 3.0 devices which can only be paired with an install code. These devices typically have a QR code on it. When scanning this QR code you will get a code, e.g.
ZB10SG0D831018234800400000000000000000009035EAFFFE424793DLKAE3B287281CF11F550733A0CFC38AA31E802. Publish this code to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/install_code/add with payload
{"value":"THE_CODE"}. Example response:
{"data":{"value":"THE_CODE"},"status":"ok"}.
Tips
The WindFront frontend does not automatically activate permit joining after adding an install code. This allows you to permit joining on whichever device you want or "all", same as a regular device.
Device
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/remove
Removes a device from the network. Allowed payloads are
{"id": "deviceID"} or
deviceID where deviceID can be the
ieee_address or
friendly_name of the device. Example; request:
{"id": "my_bulb"} or
my_bulb, response:
{"data":{"id": "my_bulb","block":false,"force":false,"keep_config":false,"clear_cache":false},"status":"ok"}.
Note that in Zigbee the coordinator can only request a device to remove itself from the network. Which means that in case a device refuses to respond to this request it is not removed from the network. This can happen for e.g. battery powered devices which are sleeping and thus not receiving this request. In case removal fails the response will be e.g.
{"data":{"id": "my_bulb","block":false,"force":false,"keep_config":false,"clear_cache":false},"status":"error","error":"Failed to remove dimmer (Error: AREQ - ZDO - mgmtLeaveRsp after 10000ms)"}.
An alternative way to remove the device is by factory resetting it, this probably won't work for all devices as it depends on the device itself. In case the device did remove itself from the network, you will get a
device_leave event on
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/event.
In case all of the above fails, you can force remove a device. Note that a force remove will only remove the device from the database. Until this device is factory reset, it will still hold the network encryption key and thus is still able to communicate over the network! To force remove a device add the optional
force property (default
false) to the payload, example:
{"id":"my_bulb","force":true}.
If you want to keep the device configuration when removing a device add the optional
keep_config property (default
false) to the payload, example:
{"id":"my_bulb","keep_config":true}; the device is removed from the network, but its saved configuration is preserved. Usefull when you know you'll be re-pairing the device later.
To also clear the cache when removing a device add the optional
clear_cache property (default
false) to the payload, example:
{"id":"my_bulb","clear_cache":true}; next join from that device will be from a clean slate (full interview from scratch).
Tips
If you are developing a new device (e.g. ESPHome), use
clear_cache to prevent potentially stale data from being restored on re-pairing.
In case you also want to block the device the optional
block property (default
false) can be added, example:
{"id":"my_bulb","block":true}. Note that Zigbee doesn't have a block functionality, therefore when a device is blocked, Zigbee2MQTT will immediately request the device to remove itself from the network when it joins.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/ota_update/check
See OTA updates.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/ota_update/update
See OTA updates.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/ota_update/update/abort
See OTA updates.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/ota_update/check/downgrade
See OTA updates.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/ota_update/update/downgrade
See OTA updates.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/ota_update/schedule
See OTA updates.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/ota_update/schedule/downgrade
See OTA updates.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/ota_update/unschedule
See OTA updates.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/configure
Allows to manually trigger a re-configure of the device. Should only be used when the device is not working as expected (e.g. not reporting certain values), not all devices can be configured (only when the definition has a
configure in its definition). Allowed payloads are
{"id": "deviceID"} or
deviceID where deviceID can be the
ieee_address or
friendly_name of the device. Example; request:
{"id": "my_remote"} or
my_remote, response:
{"data":{"id": "my_remote"},"status":"ok"}.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/interview
Allows you to manually trigger an interview for a specified device, causing zigbee2mqtt to reads its endpoints, clusters, and basic attributes. A device interview usually only occurs after the initial pairing, but it is sometimes useful to perform an interview after a firmware upgrade adds new functionality. Payload format is
{"id": "deviceID"} where deviceID can be the
ieee_address or
friendly_name of the device, example:
{"id": "my_bulb"}, response:
{"data":{"id": "my_bulb"},"status":"ok"}.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/options
Allows you to change device options on the fly. Existing options can be changed or new ones can be added. Payload format is
{"id": deviceID,"options": OPTIONS} where deviceID can be the
ieee_address or
friendly_name of the device, example:
{"id": "my_bulb", "options":{"transition":1}}. Response will be
{"data":{"from":{"retain":false},"to":{"retain":false,"transition":1},"id":"my_bulb","restart_required":false},"status":"ok"}. Some options may require restarting Zigbee2MQTT, in this case
restart_required is set to
true. Note that
restart_required is also published to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info. Use
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/restart to restart Zigbee2MQTT.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/rename
Allows you to change the
friendly_name of a device on the fly. Payload format is
{"from": deviceID, "to": deviceID} where deviceID can be the
ieee_address or
friendly_name of the device, example:
{"from": "my_bulb", "to": "my_bulb_new_name"}. Response will be
{"data":{"from":"my_bulb","to":"my_bulb_new_name","homeassistant_rename":false},"status":"ok"}.
In case you are using Home Assistant discovery and also want to update the entity ID according to this new name, send e.g.
{"from": "my_bulb", "to": "my_bulb_new_name","homeassistant_rename":true}
In case you want to rename the last joined device, omit the
from property and set
last to
true. Example:
{"last": true, "to": "my_bulb_new_name"}.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/bind
See Binding.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/unbind
See Binding.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/binds/clear
See Binding.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/reporting/configure
Alias:
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/configure_reporting (deprecated)
Allows to send a Zigbee configure reporting command to a device. Zigbee devices often have attributes that can report changes in their state, such as temperature, humidity, battery level, etc. Attribute reporting allows these devices to automatically send updates when there is a change in the values of these attributes. One example is when you change brightness of a bulb with its remote instead of Zigbee2MQTT, the state becomes out of sync. By setting up reporting for the bulb it will send notifications to Zigbee2MQTT about the brightness change and can update state in Zigbee2MQTT.
It is a good practice to keep a balance between staying updated with relevant information and conserving energy, especially in the case of battery-powered devices.
Refer to the Configure Reporting Command in the Zigbee Cluster Library for more information. Example payload is
{"id":"my_bulb","endpoint":1,"cluster":"genLevelCtrl","attribute":"currentLevel","minimum_report_interval":5,"maximum_report_interval":10,"reportable_change":10}. In this case the response would be
{"data":{"id":"my_bulb","endpoint":1,"cluster":"genLevelCtrl","attribute":"currentLevel","minimum_report_interval":5,"maximum_report_interval":"10","reportable_change":10},"status":"ok"}.
Parameters
Minimum reporting interval (minimum_report_interval) In other words: how long after the attribute changes on the device should it send an update. A value of 0 means: send an update as soon as the attribute (e.g.: temperature) changes.
Maximum reporting interval (maximum_report_interval) In other words: how frequently shall the device send a report if there is no change in the attribute constantly. A value of 60 means: if the bulb is off for 30 minutes, it still sends 30 updates (every 60 seconds) even if there was no any attribute changes(e.g.: it was not turned on or off).
Minimum reporting change (reportable_change) The Minimum Reporting Change is like telling your device to speak up only when something significant happens. If you set a minimum reporting change of 1 degree for a temperature sensor, it means the sensor won't bother you with updates unless the temperature changes by at least 1 degree. It's a way to filter out minor fluctuations and focus on important changes in the environment.
Tips
Support for
reportable_change depends on the type of the attribute. For e.g. a
measure-type attribute would likely support it, but a
enum-type attribute would not. If supplied and not supported, it is ignored.
To disable reporting set the
maximum_report_interval to
65535.
Notes:
- Not all devices support the Zigbee configure reporting command (e.g. Xiaomi WSDCGQ11LM temperature/humidity sensors don't support it)
- If configure reporting fails for a battery powered device make sure to wake it up right before sending the command.
- The
reportable_changevalue depends on the unit of the attribute, e.g. for temperature 100 means in general 1°C of change.
- To specify options, e.g. the manufacturerCode use e.g.
{"id":"my_bulb","cluster":"genLevelCtrl","attribute":"currentLevel","minimum_report_interval":5,"maximum_report_interval":10,"reportable_change":10,"options":{"manufacturerCode":1234}}
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/reporting/read
Allows to read the reporting configuration registered on a device. Attributes must of course be reportable, an error status will be returned for any attribute in the request that is not.
Example payloads:
- For one attribute:
{"id":"my_bulb","endpoint":1,"cluster":"genLevelCtrl","configs":[{"attribute":"currentLevel"}]}
- For multiple attributes:
{"id":"my_bulb","endpoint":1,"cluster":"genLevelCtrl","configs":[{"attribute":"currentLevel"},{"attribute":"currentFrequency"}]}
- For manufacturer-specific attribute:
{"id":"my_bulb","endpoint":1,"cluster":"genLevelCtrl","configs":[{"attribute":"currentLevel"}], "manufacturer_code": 0x1234}
Tips
Reading reporting config will automatically adjust the cached data that Zigbee2MQTT uses internally based on the request/response. After successfully executing this requests, reporting config in Zigbee2MQTT should reflect the actual reporting config on the device.
Group
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/remove
Removes a group. Allowed payloads are
{"id": "groupID"} or
groupID where groupID can be the
groupID or
friendly_name of the group. Example; request:
{"id": "my_group"} or
my_group, response:
{"data":{"id": "my_group", "force": false},"status":"ok"}.
Group removal can fail if one of the devices fails to remove itself from the group (e.g. due to being offline). In this case you can force a group removal by setting the optional
force property to
true, example payload
{"id": "my_group", "force": true}. Note that in this case the device will still be in the group, in case the groupID is later reused, the device will be part of that group.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/add
Adds a group. Allowed payloads are
{"friendly_name": NAME, "id": NUMBER} or
NAME. Example; request:
{"id": 9, "friendly_name": "new_group"} or
new_group, response:
{"data":{"id": 9,"friendly_name":"new_group"},"status":"ok"}. The
id property is optional.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/rename
Allows you to change the
friendly_name of a group on the fly. Payload format is
{"from": groupID, "to": groupID} where groupID can be the
groupID or
friendly_name of the group, example:
{"from": "my_group", "to": "my_group_new_name"}. Response will be
{"data":{"from":"my_group","to":"my_group_new_name"},"status":"ok"}.
In case you are using Home Assistant discovery and also want to update the entity ID according to this new name, send e.g.
{"from": "my_group", "to": "my_group_new_name","homeassistant_rename":true}.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/options
Allows you to change group options on the fly. Existing options can be changed or new ones can be added. Payload format is
{"id": groupID,"options": OPTIONS} where groupID can be the
group_ID or
friendly_name of the group, example:
{"id": "my_group", "options":{"transition":1}}. Response will be
{"data":{"from":{"retain":false},"to":{"retain":false,"transition":1},"id":"my_group","restart_required":false},"status":"ok"}. Some options may require restarting Zigbee2MQTT, in this case
restart_required is set to
true. Note that
restart_required is also published to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info. Use
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/restart to restart Zigbee2MQTT.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/members/add
See Groups.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/members/remove
See Groups.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/members/remove_all
See Groups.
Configuration
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/options
Allows to set any option. The JSON schema of this can be found here (is also published to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info in the
config_schema property). Example to set
log_level; send to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/options payload
{"options": {"advanced": { "log_level": "debug" }}}, response:
{"data":{"restart_required": false},"status":"ok"}. Some options may require restarting Zigbee2MQTT, in this case
restart_required is set to
true. Note that
restart_required is also published to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info. Use
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/restart to restart Zigbee2MQTT.
Touchlink
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/touchlink/factory_reset
See Touchlink.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/touchlink/scan
See Touchlink.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/touchlink/identify
See Touchlink.
Action
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/action
Allows to call specific pre-defined actions, usually manufacturer-specific. All action names are published in
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/definitions under
actions.
The payload for this topic takes the following form (refer to specific actions docs for what
params should contain):
{"action":"<action_name>","params":{/* action-specific parameters here */}}
E.g.:
{"action":"just_an_example","params":{"abcd": 1, "zyx": "my_device"}}
Tips
Specific up-to-date actions/parameters can be observed directly in the source code https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee-herdsman-converters/blob/master/src/converters/actions.ts
Action:
raw
Caution
This allows sending requests that could negatively impact or even break your network.
Special action that allows to send entirely custom payloads. The given payload is analyzed to chose the proper method of sending (ZCL, ZDO, etc.). See link above for parameters details (beyond the scope of this documentation).