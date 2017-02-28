# MQTT Topics and Messages

This page describes which MQTT topics are used by Zigbee2MQTT. Note that the base topic (by default zigbee2mqtt ) is configurable in the Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml . In Zigbee2MQTT 1.17.0 a new API was introduced, the documentation of the legacy api can be found here open in new window.

The FRIENDLY_NAME is the IEEE-address or, if defined, the friendly_name of a device.

TIP You can use the / separator in friendly_name to structure devices. For example, using a friendly_name like kitchen/floor_light would result in a corresponding MQTT structure with kitchen as folder containing floor_light in MQTT Explorer.

Published messages are always in a JSON format. Each device produces a different JSON message. To see what your device publishes check the "Exposes" section on the device page which can be accessed via "Supported devices". Some examples:

Xiaomi MiJia temperature & humidity sensor (WSDCGQ01LM)

{ "temperature" : 27.34 , "humidity" : 44.72 }

Xiaomi MiJia wireless switch (WXKG01LM)

{ "action" : "single" }

Xiaomi MiJia human body movement sensor (RTCGQ01LM)

{ "occupancy" : true }

IKEA TRADFRI LED bulb E27 980 lumen, dimmable, white spectrum, opal white (LED1545G12)

{ "state" : "ON" , "brightness" : 215 , "color_temp" : 325 }

If "Device-Availability" is configured the online/offline status will be published when it changes.

Publishing messages to this topic allows you to control your Zigbee devices via MQTT. Only accepts JSON messages. An example to control a Philips Hue Go (7146060PH). How to control a specific device can be found in the Exposes section on the device page which can be accessed via "Supported devices".

{ "state" : "ON" , "brightness" : 255 , "color" : { "x" : 0.123 , "y" : 0.123 } }

# Without JSON

In case you don't want to use JSON, publishing to zigbee2mqtt/[FRIENDLY_NAME]/set/state with payload ON is the same as publishing to zigbee2mqtt/[FRIENDLY_NAME]/set payload {"state": "ON"} .

# Publishing messages

Publishing messages depends on the MQTT client you use. For example to publish a message using the command line with mosquitto you can use the command

mosquitto_pub -t 'zigbee2mqtt/0x0fffffffffffffff/set' -m '{ "state": "ON" }'

This is the counterpart of the set command. It allows you to read a value from a device. To read e.g. the state of a device send the payload {"state": ""} . What you can /get is specified on the device page under the Exposes section.

Contains information of the bridge. Whenever one of the attributes in the payload changes, this is republished. Example payload:

{ "version" : "1.13.0-dev" , "commit" : "772f6c0" , "coordinator" : { "ieee_address" : "0x12345678" , "type" : "zStack30x" , "meta" : { "revision" : 20190425 , "transportrev" : 2 , "product" : 2 , "majorrel" : 2 , "minorrel" : 7 , "maintrel" : 2 } } , "network" : { "channel" : 15 , "pan_id" : 5674 , "extended_pan_id" : [ 0 , 11 , 22 ] } , "log_level" : "debug" , "permit_join" : true , "permit_join_timeout" : 10 , "config" : { ... } , "config_schema" : { ... } , "restart_required" : false }

Contains the state of the bridge, this message is published as retained. Payloads are:

online : published when the bridge is running (on startup)

: published when the bridge is running (on startup) offline : published right before the bridge stops

If advanced.legacy_availability_payload is set to false the payload will be a JSON object ( {"state":"online"} / {"state":"offline"} ).

All Zigbee2MQTT logging is published to this topic in the form of {"level": LEVEL, "message": MESSAGE} , example: {"level": "info", "message": "Zigbee: allowing new devices to join."} .

Contains the devices connected to the bridge, this message is published as retained. Whenever a devices joins or leaves this is republished. In case supported is false , definition will be null . Example payload:

[ { "ieee_address" : "0x00158d00018255df" , "type" : "Router" , "network_address" : 29159 , "supported" : true , "disabled" : false , "friendly_name" : "my_plug" , "description" : "this plug is in the kitchen" , "endpoints" : { "1" : { "bindings" : [ ] , "configured_reportings" : [ ] , "clusters" : { "input" : [ "genOnOff" , "genBasic" ] , "output" : [ ] } } } , "definition" : { "model" : "ZNCZ02LM" , "vendor" : "Xiaomi" , "description" : "Mi power plug ZigBee" , "options" : [ ... ] , "exposes" : [ ... ] } , "power_source" : "Mains (single phase)" , "date_code" : "02-28-2017" , "model_id" : "lumi.plug" , "scenes" : [ { "id" : 3 , "name" : "Chill scene" } ] , "interviewing" : false , "interview_completed" : true } , { "ieee_address" : "0x90fd9ffffe6494fc" , "type" : "Router" , "network_address" : 57440 , "supported" : true , "disabled" : false , "friendly_name" : "my_bulb" , "endpoints" : { "1" : { "bindings" : [ ] , "configured_reportings" : [ ] , "clusters" : { "input" : [ "genOnOff" , "genBasic" , "genLevelCtrl" ] , "output" : [ "genOta" ] } } } , "definition" : { "model" : "LED1624G9" , "vendor" : "IKEA" , "description" : "TRADFRI LED bulb E14/E26/E27 600 lumen, dimmable, color, opal white" , "options" : [ ... ] , "exposes" : [ ... ] } , "power_source" : "Mains (single phase)" , "software_build_id" : "1.3.009" , "model_id" : "TRADFRI bulb E27 CWS opal 600lm" , "scenes" : [ ] , "date_code" : "20180410" , "interviewing" : false , "interview_completed" : true } , { "ieee_address" : "0x00169a00022256da" , "type" : "Router" , "endpoints" : { "1" : { "bindings" : [ { "cluster" : "genOnOff" , "target" : { "type" : "endpoint" , "endpoint" : 1 , "ieee_address" : "0x000b57fffec6a5b3" } } , { "cluster" : "genOnOff" , "target" : { "type" : "group" , "id" : 1 } } , ] , "configured_reportings" : [ { "cluster" : "genOnOff" , "attribute" : "onOff" , "maximum_report_interval" : 10 , "minimum_report_interval" : 1 , "reportable_change" : 1 } ] , "clusters" : { "input" : [ "genBasic" , "msIlluminanceMeasurement" ] , "output" : [ "genOnOff" ] } } } , "network_address" : 22160 , "supported" : false , "disabled" : false , "friendly_name" : "my_sensor" , "definition" : null , "power_source" : "Battery" , "date_code" : "04-28-2019" , "model_id" : null , "scenes" : [ ] , "interviewing" : false , "interview_completed" : true } , { "ieee_address" : "0x00124b00120144ae" , "type" : "Coordinator" , "network_address" : 0 , "supported" : false , "disabled" : false , "endpoints" : { "1" : { "bindings" : [ ] , "configured_reportings" : [ ] , "clusters" : { "input" : [ ] , "output" : [ ] } } } , "friendly_name" : "Coordinator" , "definition" : null , "power_source" : null , "date_code" : null , "scenes" : [ ] , "model_id" : null , "interviewing" : false , "interview_completed" : true } , ]

A device definition will always have an exposes and options property which are a lists containing expose objects. The expose format is documented in Exposes.

exposes This contains all the device capabilities (e.g. switch, light, occupancy)

This contains all the device capabilities (e.g. switch, light, occupancy) options Contains all the device options (e.g. temperature_precision ) which can be set through zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/options

Contains the groups, this message is published as retained. Whenever a group is added/removed or when devices are added/removed from a group this is republished. Example payload:

[ { "id" : 1 , "friendly_name" : "my_group" , "scenes" : [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Scene 1" } ] , "members" : [ { "ieee_address" : "0x90fd9ffffe6494fc" , "endpoint" : 1 } ] } ]

Events will be published to this topic. Possible types are device_joined , device_interview , device_leave , device_announce . Example payloads:

{"type":"device_joined","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc"}}

{"type":"device_announce","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc"}}

{"type":"device_interview","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","status":"started","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc"}}

{"type":"device_interview","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","status":"successful","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","supported":true,"definition":{"model":"LED1624G9","vendor":"IKEA","description":"TRADFRI LED bulb E14/E26/E27 600 lumen, dimmable, color, opal white"}}}

{"type":"device_interview","data":{"friendly_name":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","status":"failed","ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc"}}

{"type":"device_leave","data":{"ieee_address":"0x90fd9ffffe6494fc","friendly_name":"my_bulb"}}

This can be used to e.g. configure certain settings like allowing new devices to join. Zigbee2MQTT will always respond with the same topic on zigbee2mqtt/bridge/response/+ . The response payload will at least contain a status and data property, status is either ok or error . If status is error it will also contain an error property containing a description of the error.

Example: when publishing zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/permit_join with payload {"value": true} Zigbee2MQTT will respond to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/response/permit_join with payload {"data":{"value":true},"status":"ok"} . In case this request failed the response will be {"data":{}, "error": "Failed to connect to adapter","status":"error"} .

Optionally, a transaction property can be included in the request. This allows to easily match requests with responses. When a transaction property is included Zigbee2MQTT will include it in the response. Example: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/permit_join with payload {"value": true, "transaction":23} will be responded to on zigbee2mqtt/bridge/response/permit_join with payload {"data":{"value":true},"status":"ok","transaction":23} .

For requests where a device is involved you can select a specific endpoint by adding /ENDPOINT_ID where ENDPOINT_ID is the endpoint number (e.g 1 , 2 ) or the endpoint name (e.g. left , l1 ). By default the first endpoint is taken. Example of a zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/bind payload: {"from": "my_remote/left", "to": "my_bulb"} .

# Possible requests

Allows to permit or disable joining of new devices. Allowed payloads are {"value": true} , {"value": false} , true or false . Example response: {"data":{"value":true},"status":"ok"} . This is not persistent (will not be saved to configuration.yaml ).

To allow joining via a specific device set the friendly_name in the device property. E.g. {"value": true, "device": "my_bulb"} .

To allow joining for only a specific amount of time add the time property (in seconds). E.g. {"value": true, "time": 20} (will allow joining for 20 seconds).

Allows to check whether Zigbee2MQTT is healthy. Payload has to be empty, example response: {"data":{"healthy":true},"status":"ok"} .

Restarts Zigbee2MQTT. Payload has to be empty, example response: {"data":{},"status":"ok"} .

WARNING: During the networkmap scan your network will be not/less responsive. Depending on the size of your network this can take somewhere between 10 seconds and 2 minutes. Therefore it is recommended to only trigger these scans manually!

Allows you to retrieve a map of your Zigbee network. Payload format is {"type": TYPE, "routes": BOOL} or TYPE , example: graphviz , response {"data":{"value": "NETWORKMAP","type":"graphviz","routes":false},"status":"ok"} . Possible types are raw , graphviz and plantuml . In case you want to include routes set routes to true , routes is optional and is false by default.

Use webgraphviz.com open in new window (for graphviz ), planttext.com open in new window (for plantuml ), or other tools to generate the network graph.

The graphviz map shows the devices as follows:

Coordinator: rectangle with bold outline

rectangle with bold outline Router: rectangle with rounded corners

rectangle with rounded corners End device: rectangle with rounded corners and dashed outline

Links are labelled with link quality (0..255) and active routes (listed by short 16 bit destination address). Arrow indicates direction of messaging. Coordinator and routers will typically have two lines for each connection showing bi-directional message path. Line style is:

To end devices : normal line

: normal line To and between coordinator and routers: heavy line for active routes or thin line for no active routes

Creates a backup of the data folder (without the data/log directory). Payload has to be empty, example response: {"data":{"zip":"WklHQkVFMk1RVFQuUk9DS1M="},"status":"ok"} . The zip property represents a zip file encoded via Base64. Note that only adapters based on a Texas Instruments chip (CC2530/CC2531/CC2538/CC2652/CC1352) support a coordinator backup ( coordinator_backup.json ).

Allows to add an install code to the coordinator. Use this when you want to pair a Zigbee 3.0 devices which can only be paired with an install code. These devices typicaly have a QR code on it. When scanning this QR code you will get a code, e.g. ZB10SG0D831018234800400000000000000000009035EAFFFE424793DLKAE3B287281CF11F550733A0CFC38AA31E802 . Publish this code to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/install_code/add with payload {"value":"THE_CODE"} . Example response: {"data":{"value":"THE_CODE"},"status":"ok"} .

Removes a device from the network. Allowed payloads are {"id": "deviceID"} or deviceID where deviceID can be the ieee_address or friendly_name of the device. Example; request: {"id": "my_bulb"} or my_bulb , response: {"data":{"id": "my_bulb","block":false,"force":false},"status":"ok"} .

Note that in Zigbee the coordinator can only request a device to remove itself from the network. Which means that in case a device refuses to respond to this request it is not removed from the network. This can happen for e.g. battery powered devices which are sleeping and thus not receiving this request. In case removal fails the response will be e.g. {"data":{"id": "my_bulb","block":false,"force":false},"status":"error","error":"Failed to remove dimmer (Error: AREQ - ZDO - mgmtLeaveRsp after 10000ms)"} .

An alternative way to remove the device is by factory resetting it, this probably won't work for all devices as it depends on the device itself. In case the device did remove itself from the network, you will get a device_leave event on zigbee2mqtt/bridge/event .

In case all of the above fails, you can force remove a device. Note that a force remove will only remove the device from the database. Until this device is factory reset, it will still hold the network encryption key and thus is still able to communicate over the network! To force remove a device add the optional force property (default false ) to the payload, example: {"id":"my_bulb","force":true} .

In case you also want to block the device the optional block property (default false ) can be added, example: {"id":"my_bulb","block":true} . Note that Zigbee doesn't have a block functionality, therefore when a device is blocked, Zigbee2MQTT will immediately request the device to remove itself from the network when it joins.

Allows to manually trigger a re-configure of the device. Should only be used when the device is not working as expected (e.g. not reporting certain values), not all devices can be configured (only when the definition has a configure in its definition open in new window). Allowed payloads are {"id": "deviceID"} or deviceID where deviceID can be the ieee_address or friendly_name of the device. Example; request: {"id": "my_remote"} or my_remote , response: {"data":{"id": "my_remote"},"status":"ok"} .

Allows you to change device options on the fly. Existing options can be changed or new ones can be added. Payload format is {"id": deviceID,"options": OPTIONS} where deviceID can be the ieee_address or friendly_name of the device, example: {"id": "my_bulb", "options":{"transition":1}} . Response will be {"data":{"from":{"retain":false},"to":{"retain":false,"transition":1},"id":"my_bulb","restart_required":false},"status":"ok"} . Some options may require restarting Zigbee2MQTT, in this case restart_required is set to true . Note that restart_required is also published to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info . Use zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/restart to restart Zigbee2MQTT.

Allows you to change the friendly_name of a device on the fly. Payload format is {"from": deviceID, "to": deviceID} where deviceID can be the ieee_address or friendly_name of the device, example: {"from": "my_bulb", "to": "my_bulb_new_name"} . Response will be {"data":{"from":"my_bulb","to":"my_bulb_new_name","homeassistant_rename":false},"status":"ok"} .

In case you are using Home Assistant discovery and also want to update the entity ID according to this new name, send e.g. {"from": "my_bulb", "to": "my_bulb_new_name","homeassistant_rename":true}

In case you want to rename the last joined device, omit the from property and set last to true . Example: {"last": true, "to": "my_bulb_new_name"} .

Allows to send a Zigbee configure reporting command to a device. Refer to the Configure Reporting Command in the ZigBee Cluster Library open in new window for more information. Example payload is {"id":"my_bulb","cluster":"genLevelCtrl","attribute":"currentLevel","minimum_report_interval":5,"maximum_report_interval":10,"reportable_change":10} . In this case the response would be {"data":{"id":"my_bulb","cluster":"genLevelCtrl","attribute":"currentLevel","minimum_report_interval":5,"maximum_report_interval":"10","reportable_change":10},"status":"ok"} .

To disable reporting set the maximum_report_interval to 65535 .

Notes:

Not all devices support the Zigbee configure reporting command (e.g. Xiaomi WSDCGQ11LM temperature/humidity sensors don't support it)

If configure reporting fails for a battery powered device make sure to wake it up right before sending the command.

The reportable_change value depends on the unit of the attribute, e.g. for temperature 100 means in general 1°C of change.

value depends on the unit of the attribute, e.g. for temperature 100 means in general 1°C of change. To specify options, e.g. the manufactuerCode use e.g. {"id":"my_bulb","cluster":"genLevelCtrl","attribute":"currentLevel","minimum_report_interval":5,"maximum_report_interval":10,"reportable_change":10,"options":{"manufacturerCode":1234}}

Removes a group. Allowed payloads are {"id": "groupID"} or groupID where groupID can be the groupID or friendly_name of the group. Example; request: {"id": "my_group"} or my_group , response: {"data":{"id": "my_group", "force": false},"status":"ok"} .

Group removal can fail if one of the devices fails to remove itself from the group (e.g. due to being offline). In this case you can force a group removal by setting the optional force property to true , example payload {"id": "my_group", "force": true} . Note that in this case the device will still be in the group, in case the groupID is later reused, the device will be part of that group.

Adds a group. Allowed payloads are {"friendly_name": NAME, "id": NUMBER} or NAME . Example; request: {"id": 9, "friendly_name": "new_group"} or new_group , response: {"data":{"id": 9,"friendly_name":"new_group"},"status":"ok"} . The id property is optional.

Allows you to change the friendly_name of a group on the fly. Payload format is {"from": groupID, "to": groupID} where groupID can be the groupID or friendly_name of the group, example: {"from": "my_group", "to": "my_group_new_name"} . Response will be {"data":{"from":"my_group","to":"my_group_new_name"},"status":"ok"} .

In case you are using Home Assistant discovery and also want to update the entity ID according to this new name, send e.g. {"from": "my_group", "to": "my_group_new_name","homeassistant_rename":true} .

Allows you to change group options on the fly. Existing options can be changed or new ones can be added. Payload format is {"id": groupID,"options": OPTIONS} where groupID can be the group_ID or friendly_name of the group, example: {"id": "my_group", "options":{"transition":1}} . Response will be {"data":{"from":{"retain":false},"to":{"retain":false,"transition":1},"id":"my_group","restart_required":false},"status":"ok"} . Some options may require restarting Zigbee2MQTT, in this case restart_required is set to true . Note that restart_required is also published to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info . Use zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/restart to restart Zigbee2MQTT.

Allows to set any option. The JSON schema of this can be found here open in new window (is also published to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info in the config_schema property). Example to set permit_join ; send to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/options payload {"options": {"permit_join": true}} , response: {"data":{"restart_required": false},"status":"ok"} . Some options may require restarting Zigbee2MQTT, in this case restart_required is set to true . Note that restart_required is also published to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info . Use zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/restart to restart Zigbee2MQTT.

Deprecated: use zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/options with payload {"options": {"advanced": {"last_seen": VALUE}}} instead.

Sets advanced -> last_seen (persistent). Payload format is {"value": VALUE} or VALUE , example: {"value":"disable"} , response: {"data":{"value": "disable"},"status":"ok"} . See Configuration for possible values.

Deprecated: use zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/options with payload {"options": {"advanced": {"elapsed": VALUE}}} instead.

Sets advanced -> elapsed (persistent). Payload format is {"value": VALUE} or VALUE , example: {"value":true} , response: {"data":{"value": true},"status":"ok"} . See Configuration for possible values.

Deprecated: use zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/options with payload {"options": {"advanced": {"log_level": VALUE}}} instead.

Sets advanced -> log_level (persistent). Payload format is {"value": VALUE} or VALUE , example: {"value":"debug"} , response: {"data":{"value": "debug"},"status":"ok"} . See Configuration for possible values.

Deprecated: use zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/options with payload {"options": {"homeassistant": true}} instead.

Enable or disable the Home Assistant integration on the fly (persistent). Payload format is {"value": VALUE} or VALUE , example: {"value":true} , response: {"data":{"value": "true"},"status":"ok"} . Possible values are true or false .

