If you are using openHABian on a Raspberry Pi then the installation is pretty easy:

Launch the configuration utility with sudo openhabian-config . Under "Select Branch" choose option "main". Go to "optional components". If you don't have a MQTT-server yet, then first choose Mosquitto and follow the instructions. After installation of Mosquitto come back to the "optional components" and select "Zigbee2MQTT". After selecting your Zigbee USB adapter you have to enter your MQTT username and if necessary a password. After about 3 to 4 minutes Zigbee2MQTT should be up and running. You can test if the configuration page is available on port 8081.