openHABian
Installation
If you are using openHABian on a Raspberry Pi then the installation is pretty easy:
- Launch the configuration utility with
sudo openhabian-config.
- Under "Select Branch" choose option "main".
- Go to "optional components".
- If you don't have a MQTT-server yet, then first choose Mosquitto and follow the instructions. After installation of Mosquitto come back to the "optional components" and select "Zigbee2MQTT".
- After selecting your Zigbee USB adapter you have to enter your MQTT username and if necessary a password.
- After about 3 to 4 minutes Zigbee2MQTT should be up and running. You can test if the configuration page is available on port 8081.
Update
- Go to "optional components".
- Select "Zigbee2MQTT".
- After are asked if you want to update.
- After about 3 to 4 minutes Zigbee2MQTT should be up and running. You can test if the configuration page is available on port 8081.