Scenes
Scenes allow to quickly set certain states for a device or group. Most of the time this is used for bulbs or a group of bulbs as it allows to set a certain color and brightness with a single command. All of the actions below can also be done via the frontend.
Creating a scene
Scenes can be created in two ways, by storing the current state (
scene_store) or by adding a scene (
scene_add). Note that
scene_store and
scene_add will override each other if the same
SCENE_ID is used.
scene_store
This is the easiest way to create a scene. First set the device or group in the desired state. Next store the current state as a scene by sending a command to
zigbee2mqtt/[GROUP_OR_DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set with payload
{"scene_store": SCENE_ID} where
SCENE_ID is a number (e.g.
1). To also provide a name for the scene (shown in e.g. the frontend) send e.g.
{"scene_store": {"ID": 1, "name": "My scene"}}. To only store the state of a single light in a scene for a group send e.g.
{"scene_store": {"ID": 1, "group_id": 2}} to the topic of the light,
zigbee2mqtt/[DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set. This allows to change the state of a single light without affecting the other lights in the scene created for a group.
scene_add
scene_add provides two benefits over
scene_store: you can control which attributes will be stored in the scene (e.g. only brightness) and it's possible to set a transition time. You can execute a
scene_add by sending to
zigbee2mqtt/[GROUP_OR_DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set with payload:
{
"scene_add": {
"ID": 3, // the SCENE_ID
"name": "Chill scene", // optional: scene name, shown in e.g. the frontend
"transition": 3, // optional: transition time of the scene in seconds (default = 0 seconds)
// Properties below are all optional, note that it's not possible to use both 'color_temp' and 'color'
// Attributes not specified will stay as-is when the scene is recalled.
"state": "ON", // state, should be 'ON' or 'OFF'
"brightness": 254, // brightness (0 - 254)
"color_temp": 0, // color temperature (0 - 500) OR
"color": {"hue": 0, "saturation": 100}, // color in hue/saturation (if both hue, saturation, x, and y are specifies x/y is used) OR
"color": {"x": 0.123, "y": 0.123}, // color in x/y OR
"color": "#0000FF" // color in hex notation (saved as x/y)
}
}
In case a
scene_store is called with the same
SCENE_ID all values except the
transition are overridden. In this way it's possible to have a transition for a scene created through
scene_store. Equaling
scene_store a
group_id can be provided when calling
scene_add for a single light. In that scenario the state will be applied when the scene is recalled on the group. This is powerfull in providing support for transitions while also allowing each light to have a different state in the scene and thus also allowing different transition times per light when the scene is recalled on the group.
Recall scene
To recall the scene send a command to
zigbee2mqtt/[GROUP_OR_DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set with payload
{"scene_recall": SCENE_ID} where
SCENE_ID is a number (e.g.
1).
Remove scene
To remove a scene send a command to
zigbee2mqtt/[GROUP_OR_DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set with payload
{"scene_remove": SCENE_ID} where
SCENE_ID is a number (e.g.
1).
Alternatively if you want to remove all scenes send a command to
zigbee2mqtt/[GROUP_OR_DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set with payload
{"scene_remove_all": ""}
Using transitions in scenes
Scene transition times can only be set with the
scene_add command. To make use of the
scene_store command and use transitions, first create a new scene using the
scene_add command:
{
"scene_add": {
"ID": 0,
"name": "Scene Name",
"transition": 5
}
}
That will create an empty scene. You can then set the values of your devices and call the
scene_store command, using the same
ID provided in the
scene_add command:
{
"scene_store": {
"ID": 0,
"name": "Scene Name"
}
}
The
scene_store command overrites all values except the
transition value.