Scenes allow to quickly set certain states for a device or group. Most of the time this is used for bulbs or a group of bulbs as it allows to set a certain color and brightness with a single command. All of the actions below can also be done via the frontend.

# Creating a scene

Scenes can be created in two ways, by storing the current state ( scene_store ) or by adding a scene ( scene_add ). Note that scene_store and scene_add will override each other if the same SCENE_ID is used.

This is the easiest way to create a scene. First set the device or group in the desired state. Next store the current state as a scene by sending a command to zigbee2mqtt/[GROUP_OR_DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set with payload {"scene_store": SCENE_ID} where SCENE_ID is a number (e.g. 1 ). To also provide a name for the scene (shown in e.g. the frontend) send e.g. {"scene_store": {"ID": 1, "name": "My scene"}} . To only store the state of a single light in a scene for a group send e.g. {"scene_store": {"ID": 1, "group_id": 2}} to the topic of the light, zigbee2mqtt/[DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set . This allows to change the state of a single light without affecting the other lights in the scene created for a group.

scene_add provides two benefits over scene_store : you can control which attributes will be stored in the scene (e.g. only brightness) and it's possible to set a transition time. You can execute a scene_add by sending to zigbee2mqtt/[GROUP_OR_DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set with payload:

{ "scene_add" : { "ID" : 3 , "name" : "Chill scene" , "transition" : 3 , "state" : "ON" , "brightness" : 254 , "color_temp" : 0 , "color" : { "hue" : 0 , "saturation" : 100 } , "color" : { "x" : 0.123 , "y" : 0.123 } , "color" : "#0000FF" } }

In case a scene_store is called with the same SCENE_ID all values except the transition are overridden. In this way it's possible to have a transition for a scene created through scene_store . Equaling scene_store a group_id can be provided when calling scene_add for a single light. In that scenario the state will be applied when the scene is recalled on the group. This is powerfull in providing support for transitions while also allowing each light to have a different state in the scene and thus also allowing different transition times per light when the scene is recalled on the group.

# Recall scene

To recall the scene send a command to zigbee2mqtt/[GROUP_OR_DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set with payload {"scene_recall": SCENE_ID} where SCENE_ID is a number (e.g. 1 ).

# Remove scene

To remove a scene send a command to zigbee2mqtt/[GROUP_OR_DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set with payload {"scene_remove": SCENE_ID} where SCENE_ID is a number (e.g. 1 ).

Alternatively if you want to remove all scenes send a command to zigbee2mqtt/[GROUP_OR_DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set with payload {"scene_remove_all": ""}

# Using transitions in scenes

Scene transition times can only be set with the scene_add command. To make use of the scene_store command and use transitions, first create a new scene using the scene_add command:

{ "scene_add": { "ID": 0, "name": "Scene Name", "transition": 5 } }

That will create an empty scene. You can then set the values of your devices and call the scene_store command, using the same ID provided in the scene_add command:

{ "scene_store": { "ID": 0, "name": "Scene Name" } }