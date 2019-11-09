# Allowing devices to join

To allow devices to join the network joining has to be permitted. There are various ways to do this:

Enabling joining via the frontend ensures that joining is disabled automatically after 255 seconds. The joining button can be found in the right top.

The zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/permit_join MQTT topic can be used to enable joining. It is recommended to provide a value for time to ensure joining is automatically disabled. See MQTT topic and messages for more information.

By setting permit_join: true in your configuration.yaml the joining will automatically be enabled when starting Zigbee2MQTT. Joining is not automatically disabled.

First check if the device page (Supported devices, click on the model number) contains instructions on how to pair your device.

If no instructions are available, the device can probably be paired by factory resetting it.

Once you see something similar to below in the log your device is paired.