# Secure your Zigbee network

To make sure your Zigbee network is as secure as possible, consider the following:

# Disable joining

To disable joining it's important that permit_join: false is set in your configuration.yaml . Otherwise rogue devices are able to join allowing them to send and receive Zigbee traffic.

# Change Zigbee network encryption key

Changing the network key requires re-pairing of all devices!

Zigbee2MQTT uses a known default encryption key (Zigbee Transport Key). Therefore it is recommended to use a different one. To use a different encryption key add the following to your configuration.yaml :

Do not use this exact key.

advanced : network_key : [ 7 , 3 , 5 , 7 , 9 , 11 , 13 , 15 , 0 , 2 , 4 , 6 , 8 , 11 , 12 , 13 ]

The network encryption key size is 128-bit which is essentially 16 decimal values between 0 and 255 or 16 hexadecimal values between 0x00 and 0xFF .

If you need to transform your decimals to hexadecimals (or vice versa) please use a converter open in new window. Example: 92 (decimal) would become 5C (hexadecimal).

To let Zigbee2MQTT generate a new network key on next startup, add the following to configuration.yaml :

advanced : network_key : GENERATE

Generating a new network key by changing the key to "GENERATE" is not supported when using the HomeAssistant add-on.