Zigbee2MQTT

Secure your Zigbee network

To make sure your Zigbee network is as secure as possible, consider the following:

Disable joining

To disable joining it's important that permit_join: false is set in your configuration.yaml. Otherwise rogue devices are able to join allowing them to send and receive Zigbee traffic.

Change Zigbee network encryption key

Changing the network key requires re-pairing of all devices!

Zigbee2MQTT uses a known default encryption key (Zigbee Transport Key). Therefore it is recommended to use a different one. To use a different encryption key add the following to your configuration.yaml:

Do not use this exact key.

advanced:
  network_key: [7, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 13]

The network encryption key size is 128-bit which is essentially 16 decimal values between 0 and 255 or 16 hexadecimal values between 0x00and 0xFF.

If you need to transform your decimals to hexadecimals (or vice versa) please use a converteropen in new window. Example: 92 (decimal) would become 5C (hexadecimal).

To let Zigbee2MQTT generate a new network key on next startup, add the following to configuration.yaml:

advanced:
  network_key: GENERATE

Generating a new network key by changing the key to "GENERATE" is not supported when using the HomeAssistant add-on.