External extensions
External extensions provide a way to extend Zigbee2MQTT behavior, they work identically to internal extensions.
To get familiar with the Extension framework, refer to the source code of internal extensions.
External extensions are stored in
data/external_extensions folder and have to export a JavaScript Class that conforms to the
Extension base class (see above link).
Example:
File:
data/external_extensions/my-first-extension.js
class MyExampleExtension {
constructor(zigbee, mqtt, state, publishEntityState, eventBus, enableDisableExtension, restartCallback, addExtension, settings, logger) {
this.zigbee = zigbee;
this.mqtt = mqtt;
this.state = state;
this.publishEntityState = publishEntityState;
this.eventBus = eventBus;
this.enableDisableExtension = enableDisableExtension;
this.restartCallback = restartCallback;
this.addExtension = addExtension;
this.settings = settings;
this.logger = logger;
logger.info('Loaded MyExampleExtension');
}
/**
* Called when the extension starts (on Zigbee2MQTT startup, or when the extension is saved at runtime)
*/
start() {
this.mqtt.publish('example/extension', 'hello from MyExampleExtension');
// All possible events can be seen here: https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/blob/master/lib/eventBus.ts
// Subscribe to MQTT messages
this.eventBus.onMQTTMessage(this, (data) => {
console.log(`Received MQTT message on topic '${data.topic}' with message '${data.message}'`);
});
}
/**
* Called when the extension stops (on Zigbee2MQTT shutdown, or when the extension is saved/removed at runtime)
*/
stop() {
this.eventBus.removeListeners(this);
}
}
module.exports = MyExampleExtension;
The typing for the constructor parameters is as below:
zigbee: Zigbee, // see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/blob/master/lib/zigbee.ts
mqtt: MQTT, // see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/blob/master/lib/mqtt.ts
state: State, // see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/blob/master/lib/state.ts
publishEntityState: PublishEntityState,
eventBus: EventBus, // see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/blob/master/lib/eventBus.ts
enableDisableExtension: (enable: boolean, name: string) => Promise<void>,
restartCallback: () => Promise<void>,
addExtension: (extension: Extension) => Promise<void>,
logger: typeof import logger, // see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/blob/master/lib/util/logger.ts
settings: typeof import settings, // see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/blob/master/lib/util/settings.ts
See https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/blob/master/lib/types/types.d.ts for more typing details.
Extensions list
When Zigbee2MQTT starts it publishes
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/extensions with payload
[{"name": "my-first-extension.js": "code": <HERE COMES YOUR EXTENSION SOURCE CODE>}] containing all the extensions loaded from the file system. The same message is also published when an extension changes at runtime (from one of the below actions), with the appropriately updated payload.
Save extension
To save an extension at runtime, send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/extension/save with payload
{"name": "my-first-extension.js", "code": <HERE COMES YOUR EXTENSION SOURCE CODE>}. The code will be saved in
data/external_extensions/ in the file with the given name.
Remove extension
To remove an extension at runtime, send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/extension/remove with payload
{"name": "my-first-extension.js"}. The file will be deleted from
data/external_extensions/.