External extensions provide a way to extend Zigbee2MQTT behavior, they work identically to internal extensions.

To get familiar with the Extension framework, refer to the source code of internal extensions.

External extensions are stored in data/external_extensions folder and have to export a JavaScript Class that conforms to the Extension base class (see above link).

Example:

File: data/external_extensions/my-first-extension.js

class MyExampleExtension { constructor ( zigbee , mqtt , state , publishEntityState , eventBus , enableDisableExtension , restartCallback , addExtension , settings , logger ) { this . zigbee = zigbee ; this . mqtt = mqtt ; this . state = state ; this . publishEntityState = publishEntityState ; this . eventBus = eventBus ; this . enableDisableExtension = enableDisableExtension ; this . restartCallback = restartCallback ; this . addExtension = addExtension ; this . settings = settings ; this . logger = logger ; logger . info ( 'Loaded MyExampleExtension' ) ; } * Called when the extension starts (on Zigbee2MQTT startup, or when the extension is saved at runtime) */ start ( ) { this . mqtt . publish ( 'example/extension' , 'hello from MyExampleExtension' ) ; this . eventBus . onMQTTMessage ( this , ( data ) => { console . log ( ` Received MQTT message on topic ' ${ data . topic } ' with message ' ${ data . message } ' ` ) ; } ) ; } * Called when the extension stops (on Zigbee2MQTT shutdown, or when the extension is saved/removed at runtime) */ stop ( ) { this . eventBus . removeListeners ( this ) ; } } module . exports = MyExampleExtension ;

The typing for the constructor parameters is as below:

zigbee : Zigbee , mqtt : MQTT , state : State , publishEntityState : PublishEntityState , eventBus : EventBus , enableDisableExtension : ( enable : boolean , name : string ) => Promise < void > , restartCallback : ( ) => Promise < void > , addExtension : ( extension : Extension ) => Promise < void > , logger : typeof import logger , settings : typeof import settings ,

See https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/blob/master/lib/types/types.d.ts for more typing details.

When Zigbee2MQTT starts it publishes zigbee2mqtt/bridge/extensions with payload [{"name": "my-first-extension.js": "code": <HERE COMES YOUR EXTENSION SOURCE CODE>}] containing all the extensions loaded from the file system. The same message is also published when an extension changes at runtime (from one of the below actions), with the appropriately updated payload.

To save an extension at runtime, send a message to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/extension/save with payload {"name": "my-first-extension.js", "code": <HERE COMES YOUR EXTENSION SOURCE CODE>} . The code will be saved in data/external_extensions/ in the file with the given name.