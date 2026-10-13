Support new Tuya devices

Tuya devices use a custom manuSpecificTuya cluster, the instructions below will help you understand it better and provide some tools to ease discovery of their functions

Instructions

1. Standard part of the setup

Read through basic howto for instructions on how to setup an external converter

2. Adding your device

Adding support for Tuya devices is a bit different. In order to provide support for E.G. the TS0601 model ID you would create the following external converter:

const fz = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/fromZigbee');
const tz = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/toZigbee');
const exposes = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/exposes');
const reporting = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/reporting');
const modernExtend = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/modernExtend');
const e = exposes.presets;
const ea = exposes.access;
const tuya = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/tuya');

const definition = {
    // Since a lot of Tuya devices use the same modelID, but use different datapoints
    // it's necessary to provide a fingerprint instead of a zigbeeModel
    fingerprint: [
        {
            // The model ID from: Device with modelID 'TS0601' is not supported
            // You may need to add \u0000 at the end of the name in some cases
            modelID: 'TS0601',
            // The manufacturer name from: Device with modelID 'TS0601' is not supported.
            manufacturerName: '_TZE200_d0yu2xgi',
        },
    ],
    model: 'TS0601_new',
    vendor: 'Tuya',
    description: 'Fill in a description of the device here',
    extend: [
        tuya.modernExtend.tuyaBase({
            dp: true,
            // Enable this line in case the device has a clock, if time is incorrect with
            // `1970`, try with `2000`.
            // timeStart: "1970",
        }),
    ],
    exposes: [
        // Here you should put all functionality that your device exposes
    ],
    meta: {
        // All datapoints go in here
        tuyaDatapoints: [],
    },
};

module.exports = definition;

3. Understanding Tuya datapoints

The dataReportand dataResponse types of the manuSpecificTuya cluster have their own format:

    {name: 'seq', type: DataType.uint16},
    {name: 'dpValues', type: BuffaloZclDataType.LIST_TUYA_DATAPOINT_VALUES},

seq is the transaction number of the payload. dpValues is an array of "Data Points" (type: TuyaDataPointValue). Such a datapoint value consists of:

dp: DataType.uint8;
datatype: DataType.uint8;
data: Buffer;
  • dp is so called "Data Point ID" which is at the core of Tuya devices. From the point of view of a device the DPIDs are the functions that the device provides.
  • datatype is the type of data contained in the data field, see dataTypes in node_modules/zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/tuya.js

Some datapoints are 'report only' (they report changes that happen within the device) others are 'issue and report' (they can report by themselves, but also respond with a report when set). Data points are not unified across all Tuya devices so they can differ per device.

4. Mapping the datapoints

Now we have to map the datapoints in tuyaDatapoints. Start Zigbee2MQTT with debug logging enabled and trigger some actions on the device. You will now see logging like:

Zigbee2MQTT:debug 2022-11-30 18:29:19: Datapoint '106' with value '77' not defined for '_TZE200_d0yu2xgi'

Next we have to find out what this datapoint means (106 in this example), there are different ways to do this:

For this device we know that datapoint 106 is the humidity, we can now update the exposes and tuyaDatapoints section of the external converter:

    exposes: [
        e.humidity(), // <- added the humdity expose
    ],
    meta: {
        tuyaDatapoints: [
            [106, 'humidity', tuya.valueConverter.raw], // <- mapped the datapoint
        ],
    },

The values in the mapped datapoint are as follows:

  1. The datapoint (106 in this example)
  2. The key under which this value should be published in the state (humidity in this example)
  3. The value converter, this converts the received value before publishing it (tuya.valueConverter.raw in this example). There are more value converters available, examples:
    • If the value needs to be divided by 10 you can use tuya.valueConverter.divideBy10
    • If the value needs to be mapped to a string you can use tuya.valueConverterBasic.lookup({'single': 0, 'double': 1, 'hold': 2})
    • For more examples search for tuyaDatapoints in tuya.ts.

Repeat this for all datapoints.

6. Create a pull request

To contribute your new device definition to Zigbee2MQTT such that it will be supported out-of-the-box in the next release, follow these steps: Create a pull request.

7. BONUS: Contacting the manufacturer

When contacting a manufacturer of Tuya compatible device DO NOT ask for Zigbee protocol of the device, they usually have no idea how the Tuya radio that they bought communicates over Zigbee. Instead ask for the UART protocol for their device, this should give you a better cooperation. You can also ask them about DPIDs and data formats for their functions.

8. BONUS 2: Further reading

You can read more about how the device communicates with Tuya Zigbee radio module here

Fixing Tuya device detection

In case your device is fully working but it has the wrong picture and/or description the detection can be fixed easily:

  1. First determine the Model of this device (not the Zigbee model!) by going to the device -> about page in the Zigbee2MQTT frontend.
  2. Find the definition of this device in one of the definition files based on the Model from step 1, e.g. tuya.ts.
  3. Click on the Edit icon
  4. Add the whiteLabel to the definition (example). The format is tuya.whitelabel("VENDOR", "MODEL", "DESCRIPTION", ["MANUFACTURER_NAME"])
    • VENDOR: The vendor of the device, if you don't know use Tuya here.
    • MODEL: The model number written on the device or product page
    • DESCRIPTION: A description of the device
    • MANUFACTURER_NAME: Can be retrieved from the frontend -> device -> about page -> below Zigbee Model, e.g. _TZ3000_cphmq0q7 or _TZE200_eegnwoyw.
  5. Commit changes and Create a pull request
  6. Submit a picture for the docs (guide)