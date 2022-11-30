# Support new TuYa devices

TuYa devices use a custom manuSpecificTuya cluster, the instructions below will help you understand it better and provide some tools to ease discovery of their functions

# 1. Standard part of the setup

Read through basic howto for instructions on how to setup an external converter

# 2. Adding your device

Adding support for TuYa devices is a bit different. In order to provide support for E.G. the TS0601 model ID you would create the following external converter:

const fz = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/fromZigbee' ) ; const tz = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/toZigbee' ) ; const exposes = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/exposes' ) ; const reporting = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/reporting' ) ; const extend = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/extend' ) ; const e = exposes . presets ; const ea = exposes . access ; const tuya = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/tuya' ) ; const definition = { fingerprint : [ { modelID : 'TS0601' , manufacturerName : '_TZE200_d0yu2xgi' , } , ] , model : 'TS0601_new' , vendor : 'TuYa' , description : 'Fill in a description of the device here' , fromZigbee : [ tuya . fz . datapoints ] , toZigbee : [ tuya . tz . datapoints ] , onEvent : tuya . onEventSetTime , configure : tuya . configureMagicPacket , exposes : [ ] , meta : { tuyaDatapoints : [ ] , } , } ; module . exports = definition ;

# 3. Understanding TuYa datapoints

The dataReport and dataResponse types of the manuSpecificTuYa cluster have their own format:

{ name : 'seq' , type : DataType . uint16 } , { name : 'dpValues' , type : BuffaloZclDataType . LIST_TUYA_DATAPOINT_VALUES } ,

seq is the transaction number of the payload. dpValues is an array of "Data Points" (type: TuYaDataPointValue ). Such a datapoint value consists of:

dp : DataType . uint8 ; datatype : DataType . uint8 ; data : Buffer ;

dp is so called "Data Point ID" which is at the core of TuYa devices. From the point of view of a device the DPIDs are the functions that the device provides.

is so called "Data Point ID" which is at the core of TuYa devices. From the point of view of a device the DPIDs are the functions that the device provides. datatype is the type of data contained in the data field, see dataTypes in node_modules/zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/tuya.js

Some datapoints are 'report only' (they report changes that happen within the device) others are 'issue and report' (they can report by themselves, but also respond with a report when set). Data points are not unified across all TuYa devices so they can differ per device.

# 4. Mapping the datapoints

Now we have to map the datapoints in tuyaDatapoints . Start Zigbee2MQTT with debug logging enabled and trigger some actions on the device. You will now see logging like:

Zigbee2MQTT:debug 2022-11-30 18:29:19: Datapoint '106' with value '77' not defined for '_TZE200_d0yu2xgi'

Next we have to find out what this datapoint means ( 106 in this example), there are different ways to do this:

Find TuYa datapoint using the TuYa gateway (easiest but requires TuYa gateway)

Check if an already supported TuYa device has this datapoint mapped (search open in new window )

) Guess based on the value

For this device we know that datapoint 106 is the humidity, we can now update the exposes and tuyaDatapoints section of the external converter:

exposes : [ e . humidity ( ) , ] , meta : { tuyaDatapoints : [ [ 106 , 'humidity' , tuya . valueConverter . raw ] , ] , } ,

The values in the mapped datapoint are as follows:

The datapoint ( 106 in this example) The key under which this value should be published in the state ( humidity in this example) The value converter, this converts the received value before publishing it ( tuya.valueConverter.raw in this example). There are more value converters available, examples: If the value needs to be divided by 10 you can use tuya.valueConverter.divideBy10

If the value needs to be mapped to a string you can use tuya.valueConverterBasic.lookup({'single': 0, 'double': 1, 'hold': 2})

For more examples search for tuyaDatapoints in tuya.js open in new window .

Repeat this for all datapoints.

When contacting a manufacturer of TuYa compatible device DO NOT ask for Zigbee protocol of the device, they usually have no idea how the TuYa radio that they bought communicates over Zigbee. Instead ask for the UART protocol for their device, this should give you a better cooperation. You can also ask them about DPIDs and data formats for their functions.

# 7. BONUS 2: Further reading

You can read more about how the device communicates with TuYa Zigbee radio module here open in new window