# Create a CC2530 router

The CC2530 is highly suitable for serving as a router. It has an external antenna which will greatly improve the range of your Zigbee network. This tutorial will explain how to create a CC2530 router packed into a nice enclosure which can be powered via any regular outlet.

DISCLAIMER: The CC2530 router will use Mains AC so there is a danger of electrocution if not installed properly. If you don't know how to install it, please call an electrician!

# What do I need?

Name Price Picture CC2530

OR

CC2530 + CC2591

The CC2530 + CC2591 is more powerful but more expensive +-7.50$ on AliExpress



+-15$ on AliExpress HLK-PM03 +-2.20$ on AliExpress Enclosure (the one used has the following dimensions: 100x68x40mm) +-2$ Power cable +-2$ CC debugger - 8 female to female jumper wires -

# Flashing the CC2530

The CC2530 has to be flashed with a router firmware which has to be done with a CC debugger using 6 female to female jumper wires. Pins have to connected as follows:

# CC debugger pin layout

CC debugger CC2530 1 GND 2 VCC 3 P2.2 4 P2.1 7 RST 9 VCC

# Pin layout of various CC2530 modules

Name Pin layout Picture CC2530 Webee CC2530 + CC2591

Now the CC2530 can be flashed using the same instructions as Flashing the CC2531. The router firmwares can be found here open in new window.

# Putting it in an enclosure

The following steps have to be followed:

Drill 2 holes in the enclosure; one for the antenna, one for the power cable

Lay a knot in the power cable; this serves as strain relief

Solder the power cable on to the AC pins of the HLK-PM03

Use 2 female to female jumper wires to connect the VC+ pin of the HLK-PM03 to the VCC pin of the CC2530 and the VC- pin of the HLK-PM03 to the GND pin of the CC2530

Use double sided tape to fix the CC2530 and HLK-PM03 into the enclosure