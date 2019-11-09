# Flashing the CC2531 USB stick

The firmware can be flashed with multiple devices. The easiest but most expensive option is with the CC Debugger from Texas Instruments, which is described on this page. However, you can also use a Raspberry Pi or a MCU like the Arduino Uno or the cheap ESP8266 with four dupont cables and optionally a downloader cable. Information about these methods can be found here: Alternative firmware flashing methods.

NOTE 1: In case you are already running a Zigbee network: reflashing does not require repairing of all devices, see What does and does not require repairing of all devices?

NOTE 2: In this tutorial we will flash the default firmware. For larger network (20+) or when experiencing stability problems the source routing firmware open in new window is recommended. This firmware has a limitation of 5 direct children so make sure to have enough routers in your network.

NOTE 3: The CC2531 USB dongle can be flashed also with the CC2530 firmware open in new window to be operated via the P0.2/P0.3 serial pins (which are the first one and the second one of the IO expansion port). Be careful when using the CC2531 in association with an ESP8266 (as if it were the CC2530): the onboard USB power supply may not be able to power an additional ESP8266 without overheating/failing.

# Required hardware

The following additional hardware is required in order to flash the CC2531:

Name Price Picture CC debugger +-9$ on AliExpress CC2531 downloader cable +-2$ on AliExpress

# Linux or MacOS

Credits to @Frans-Willem open in new window for majority of instructions.

Ubuntu (version >= 20.04): install cc-tool with sudo apt install cc-tool & go on with 3.

& go on with 3. Ubuntu/Debian: libusb-1.0-0-dev, libboost-all-dev, autoconf, libtool

Fedora: dh-autoreconf, boost-devel, libusb1-devel, gcc-c++

Archlinux: dh-autoreconf, libusb, boost

macOS: brew install autoconf automake libusb boost pkgconfig libtool

Raspbian: dh-autoreconf, libusb-1.0-0-dev, libboost-all-dev

Build cc-tool

Linux:

git clone https://github.com/dashesy/cc-tool.git cd cc-tool CPPFLAGS = "-I/usr/local/include" \ LDFLAGS = "-I/usr/local/include" \ ./bootstrap CPPFLAGS = "-I/usr/local/opt/boost@1.76/include" \ CXXFLAGS = "-std=c++0x" \ LDFLAGS = "-L/usr/local/opt/boost@1.76/lib" \ LIBUSB_CFLAGS = "-I/usr/local/include/libusb-1.0" \ ./configure make

macOS:

git clone https://github.com/dashesy/cc-tool.git cd cc-tool CPPFLAGS = "-I/opt/homebrew/include" \ LDFLAGS = "-I/opt/homebrew/include" \ ./bootstrap CPPFLAGS = "-I/opt/homebrew/include" \ CXXFLAGS = "-std=c++0x" \ LDFLAGS = "-L/opt/homebrew/lib" \ LIBUSB_CFLAGS = "-I/opt/homebrew/include" \ ./configure make

Connect CC debugger --> Downloader cable CC2531 --> CC2531 USB sniffer . Connect BOTH the CC2531 USB sniffer and the CC debugger to your PC using USB. If the light on the CC debugger is RED, press the Reset button on the CC debugger. The light on the CC debugger should now turn GREEN. If not, try to reboot and retry or follow the CC debugger user guide open in new window to troubleshoot your problem. Download the firmware CC2531_DEFAULT_20211115.zip open in new window . Flash your firmware:

sudo ./cc-tool -e -w CC2531ZNP-Prod.hex

# How-to check the installed firmware version

Zigbee2MQTT will output the installed firmware version to the Zigbee2MQTT log on startup:

Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:01:14: Coordinator firmware version: '{"type":"zStack30x","meta":{"transportrev":2,"product":2,"majorrel":2,"minorrel":7,"maintrel":2,"revision":20190425}}'