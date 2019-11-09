Zigbee2MQTT

Flashing the CC2531 USB stick

The firmware can be flashed with multiple devices. The easiest but most expensive option is with the CC Debugger from Texas Instruments, which is described on this page. However, you can also use a Raspberry Pi or a MCU like the Arduino Uno or the cheap ESP8266 with four dupont cables and optionally a downloader cable. Information about these methods can be found here: Alternative firmware flashing methods.

NOTE 1: In case you are already running a Zigbee network: reflashing does not require repairing of all devices, see What does and does not require repairing of all devices?

NOTE 2: In this tutorial we will flash the default firmware. For larger network (20+) or when experiencing stability problems the source routing firmwareopen in new window is recommended. This firmware has a limitation of 5 direct children so make sure to have enough routers in your network.

NOTE 3: The CC2531 USB dongle can be flashed also with the CC2530 firmwareopen in new window to be operated via the P0.2/P0.3 serial pins (which are the first one and the second one of the IO expansion port). Be careful when using the CC2531 in association with an ESP8266 (as if it were the CC2530): the onboard USB power supply may not be able to power an additional ESP8266 without overheating/failing.

Required hardware

The following additional hardware is required in order to flash the CC2531:

NamePricePicture
CC debugger+-9$ on AliExpressCC debugger
CC2531 downloader cable+-2$ on AliExpressDownloader cable CC2531

Windows

  1. Install SmartRF Flash programmeropen in new window (NOT V2). This software is free but requires a Texas Instruments account in order to download.
  2. Install the CC debugger driveropen in new window on your PC (Windows only). Before continuing, verify that the CC Debugger driver has been installed correctly. See Figure 1. Verify Correct Driver Installation @ Chapter 5.1open in new window. In case the CC Debugger is not recognized correctly install the driver manuallyopen in new window.
  3. Connect CC debugger --> Downloader cable CC2531 --> CC2531 USB sniffer.
  4. Connect BOTH the CC2531 USB sniffer and the CC debugger to your PC using USB.
  5. If the light on the CC debugger is RED press set reset button on the CC debugger. The light on the CC debugger should now turn GREEN. If not use CC debugger user guideopen in new window to troubleshoot your problem. How to connect
  6. Download the firmware CC2531_DEFAULT_20211115.zipopen in new window
  7. Start SmartRF Flash Programmer, setup as shown below and press Perform actions. Make sure to select the .hex file, not the .bin file! SmartRF Flash Programmer

Linux or MacOS

Credits to @Frans-Willemopen in new window for majority of instructions.

  1. Install prerequisites for CC-Toolopen in new window using a package manager (e.g. Homebrewopen in new window for macOS)
  • Ubuntu (version >= 20.04): install cc-tool with sudo apt install cc-tool & go on with 3.
  • Ubuntu/Debian: libusb-1.0-0-dev, libboost-all-dev, autoconf, libtool
  • Fedora: dh-autoreconf, boost-devel, libusb1-devel, gcc-c++
  • Archlinux: dh-autoreconf, libusb, boost
  • macOS: brew install autoconf automake libusb boost pkgconfig libtool
  • Raspbian: dh-autoreconf, libusb-1.0-0-dev, libboost-all-dev
  1. Build cc-tool
  • Linux:

git clone https://github.com/dashesy/cc-tool.git
cd cc-tool

CPPFLAGS="-I/usr/local/include" \
LDFLAGS="-I/usr/local/include" \
 ./bootstrap

CPPFLAGS="-I/usr/local/opt/boost@1.76/include" \
CXXFLAGS="-std=c++0x" \
LDFLAGS="-L/usr/local/opt/boost@1.76/lib" \
LIBUSB_CFLAGS="-I/usr/local/include/libusb-1.0" \
 ./configure

make
  • macOS:

git clone https://github.com/dashesy/cc-tool.git
cd cc-tool

CPPFLAGS="-I/opt/homebrew/include" \
LDFLAGS="-I/opt/homebrew/include" \
 ./bootstrap

CPPFLAGS="-I/opt/homebrew/include" \
CXXFLAGS="-std=c++0x" \
LDFLAGS="-L/opt/homebrew/lib" \
LIBUSB_CFLAGS="-I/opt/homebrew/include" \
 ./configure

make
  1. Connect CC debugger --> Downloader cable CC2531 --> CC2531 USB sniffer.
  2. Connect BOTH the CC2531 USB sniffer and the CC debugger to your PC using USB.
  3. If the light on the CC debugger is RED, press the Reset button on the CC debugger. The light on the CC debugger should now turn GREEN. If not, try to reboot and retry or follow the CC debugger user guideopen in new window to troubleshoot your problem. How to connect
  4. Download the firmware CC2531_DEFAULT_20211115.zipopen in new window.
  5. Flash your firmware:
sudo ./cc-tool -e -w CC2531ZNP-Prod.hex

How-to check the installed firmware version

Zigbee2MQTT will output the installed firmware version to the Zigbee2MQTT log on startup:

Zigbee2MQTT:info  2019-11-09T13:01:14: Coordinator firmware version: '{"type":"zStack30x","meta":{"transportrev":2,"product":2,"majorrel":2,"minorrel":7,"maintrel":2,"revision":20190425}}'

In the above example the version is 20190425.