Configuration update
Starting with v2.0.0 Zigbee2MQTT includes an automatic settings migration system. This system will take care of adjusting your
configuration.yaml according to your previous one, and the requirements of the new Zigbee2MQTT version. If necessary, the migration process is repeated until your
configuration.yaml is up to the current version.
The migration system will automatically make a backup of your current
data/configuration.yaml before starting a migration. The backup file will be named according to its version, for example
data/configuration_backup_v1.yaml.
IMPORTANT
Configuration values set through Home Assistant add-on configuration page, or through environment variables are not persisted to the
configuration.yaml. As such, they cannot be processed by the migration system and will require your intervention if a migration is required for any of them.
IMPORTANT
While this automatically migrates Zigbee2MQTT settings, it cannot migrate side-effects on third parties (like Home Assistant). Make sure you go over the migration notes and the link given to adjust things accordingly on that front.
CAUTION
Do not edit the
version setting manually. If you do, you run the risk of corrupting your
configuration.yaml, the migration system may no longer work properly.
Migration notes
The migration system will consider every migrations required for a particular version and build a log for you to easily identify what needed changing in your
configuration.yaml and has an impact on your new configuration. The file will be named according to the Zigbee2MQTT version change, for example
data/migration-1-to-2.log.
Example migration notes from v1 to v2
[REMOVAL] HA discovery_topic was moved from advanced.homeassistant_discovery_topic to homeassistant.discovery_topic.
[TRANSFER] Baudrate was moved from advanced.baudrate to serial.baudrate.
[REMOVAL] RTSCTS was moved from advanced.rtscts to serial.rtscts.
[TRANSFER] ban was renamed to passlist.
[CHANGE] Log level 'warn' has been renamed to 'warning'.
[ADDITION] Migrated settings to version 2
[REMOVAL] The MQTT legacy API has been removed (advanced.legacy_api setting). See link below for affected topics.
[REMOVAL] Retrieve state option ((devices|groups).xyz.retrieve_state setting)
For more details, see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/discussions/24198
In this scenario:
- You had set both
advanced.homeassistant_discovery_topicand
homeassistant.discovery_topic, the latter was retained, the former removed.
- You had set
advanced.baudrate, it was moved to
serial.baudrate.
- You had set both
advanced.rtsctsand
serial.rtscts, the latter was retained, the former removed.
- You had set
ban, it was merged into
passlist.
- You had set
log_levelto
warn, it was renamed to
warning.
version: 2was added (future migrations will automatically update it).
- You had set
advanced.legacy_apito true. This is no longer supported, the setting was removed.
- You had set
retrieve_stateto true for one or more devices or groups under
devicesor
groups. This is no longer supported, the setting was removed.