Configuration update

Starting with v2.0.0 Zigbee2MQTT includes an automatic settings migration system. This system will take care of adjusting your configuration.yaml according to your previous one, and the requirements of the new Zigbee2MQTT version. If necessary, the migration process is repeated until your configuration.yaml is up to the current version.

The migration system will automatically make a backup of your current data/configuration.yaml before starting a migration. The backup file will be named according to its version, for example data/configuration_backup_v1.yaml .

IMPORTANT Configuration values set through Home Assistant add-on configuration page, or through environment variables are not persisted to the configuration.yaml . As such, they cannot be processed by the migration system and will require your intervention if a migration is required for any of them.

IMPORTANT While this automatically migrates Zigbee2MQTT settings, it cannot migrate side-effects on third parties (like Home Assistant). Make sure you go over the migration notes and the link given to adjust things accordingly on that front.

CAUTION Do not edit the version setting manually. If you do, you run the risk of corrupting your configuration.yaml , the migration system may no longer work properly.

The migration system will consider every migrations required for a particular version and build a log for you to easily identify what needed changing in your configuration.yaml and has an impact on your new configuration. The file will be named according to the Zigbee2MQTT version change, for example data/migration-1-to-2.log .

[REMOVAL] HA discovery_topic was moved from advanced.homeassistant_discovery_topic to homeassistant.discovery_topic. [TRANSFER] Baudrate was moved from advanced.baudrate to serial.baudrate. [REMOVAL] RTSCTS was moved from advanced.rtscts to serial.rtscts. [TRANSFER] ban was renamed to passlist. [CHANGE] Log level 'warn' has been renamed to 'warning'. [ADDITION] Migrated settings to version 2 [REMOVAL] The MQTT legacy API has been removed (advanced.legacy_api setting). See link below for affected topics. [REMOVAL] Retrieve state option ((devices|groups).xyz.retrieve_state setting) For more details, see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/discussions/24198

In this scenario: