Devices and Groups
Zigbee2MQTT also stores the definitions of Devices and Groups in the
configuration.yml.
Most options are optional, only the IEEE address (or MAC) as the
key and a
friendly_name are required.
devices:
# First device
'0x00158d0001d82999':
friendly_name: 'my_occupancy_sensor'
retain: true
disabled: false
qos: 1
debounce: 0.5
debounce_ignore:
- action
- brightness
# Set `homeassistant: null` to skip discovery for this device
homeassistant:
# Applied to all discovered entities.
expire_after: 30
# Only applied to discovered temperature sensor.
temperature:
icon: mdi:oil-temperature
# Omit values by setting them to null, e.g. don't send device_class
device_class: null
# Device type specific examples
occupancy_timeout: 120
no_occupancy_since: [10, 600]
# Another device
'0x000d6ffffee405eb':
friendly_name: 'Kitchen bulb'
Common device options
Every Zigbee Device supports the following list of options.
friendly_name
Used in the MQTT topic of a device. By default, this is the device ID (e.g.
0x00128d0001d9e1d2).
TIP
You can use the
/ separator in
friendly_name to structure devices. For example, using a
friendly_name like
kitchen/floor_light would result in a corresponding MQTT structure with
kitchen as folder containing
floor_light in MQTT Explorer.
WARNING
Note that a
friendly_name is NOT allowed to end with
/,
/ + one of the possible endpoint names (e.g.
/left) or
/ + a number (e.g.
/4).
description
Description of this device, e.g.
This device is in the kitchen, will be shown in the frontend.
retain
Retain MQTT messages of this device (default
false).
disabled
Disables the device. This does not prevent the device from communicating in the Zigbee network. E.g. when messages are received from this device, Zigbee2MQTT will still publish them. This feature is useful for devices which will be disconnected from the Zigbee network for a longer time (like Christmas lights). Disabling a device does the following:
- The availability feature will not try to ping it
- The device is always marked as
unavailablein Home Assistant
- It will not be configured on Zigbee2MQTT startup (required for some devices in order to start working)
- It will be excluded from network scans (network map)
- It will be excluded from optimistic group state updates
retention
Sets the MQTT Message Expiry in seconds e.g.
retention: 900 = 15 minutes (default: not enabled). Make sure to set
mqtt.version to
5 (see
mqtt configuration above)
qos
QoS level for MQTT messages of this device. What is QoS?
homeassistant
Allows overriding the values of the Home Assistant discovery payload. See example below.
debounce
Debounces messages of this device. When setting e.g.
debounce: 1 and a message from a device is received, Zigbee2MQTT will not immediately publish this message. But it will combine it with other messages that are received max 1 seconds apart from each other. So there needs to be "N second of silence" from the device before the combined message is sent out.
For example
debounce: 5 means that there needs to be "5 seconds of silence" from the device, before combined messages is sent out.
This is handy for e.g. the
WSDCGQ11LM which publishes humidity, temperature and pressure at the same time but as 3 different messages.
Don't configure debounce to be higher that sensors update interval as that would cause all the messages to be debouncer and messages won't be sent out at all.
debounce_ignore
Protects unique payload values of specified payload properties from overriding within debounce time. When setting e.g.
debounce: 1 and
debounce_ignore: - action every payload with unique
action value will be published. This is handy for e.g. the
E1744 which publishes multiple messages in short time period after one turn and
debounce option without
debounce_ignore publishes only last payload with action
rotate_stop. On the other hand
debounce: 1 with
debounce_ignore: - action will publish all unique action messages, at least two ( e.g.
action: rotate_left and
action: rotate_stop)
retrieve_state
(DEPRECATED) Retrieves the state after setting it. Should only be enabled when the reporting feature does not work for this device.
filtered_attributes
Allows preventing certain attributes from being published. When a device would e.g. publish
{"temperature": 10, "battery": 20} and you set
filtered_attributes: ["battery"] it will publish
{"temperature": 10}.
filtered_cache Allows preventing certain attributes from ending up in the cache. This prevents attributes from being published when the value did not change.
optimistic
Publish optimistic state after set, e.g. when a brightness change command succeeds Zigbee2MQTT assumes the brightness of the device changed and will publish this (default
true).
filtered_optimistic
Same as the
filtered_attributes option but only applies to the optimistic published attributes. Has no effect when
optimistic: false is set. Example:
filtered_optimistic: ["color_mode", "color"].
Specific device options
Some Zigbee devices like the RTCGQ11LM supports some special attributes. To see if your device has device type specific configuration, visit the device page by going to Supported devices and clicking on the model number.
In the above example
occupancy_timeout and
no_occupancy_since are device specific options.
Default values
You can set default values which are applied to all devices if the devices does not explicitly set the value in the device block. You can also set defaults for device-specific options.
device_options:
retain: true
occupancy_timeout: 120
no_occupancy_since: [ 10, 600 ]
Groups
You can define groups of devices which are applied to the Zigbee network. Also see the Groups guide.
groups:
'1':
friendly_name: Kitchen lights
# Optional: Retain messages (true/false) (default: false)
retain: false
# Optional: Default transition to be used when e.g. changing brightness (in seconds) (default: 0)
transition: 2
# Optional: Change group state when one of the devices in it changes state, see 'State changes' below (default: true)
optimistic: true
# Optional: Devices of this group,
# Note: This can be the ieeeAddr of the device or the friendly_name (default: empty)
devices:
- 0x84fd27fffe4082ca
- 0x000b3cfffef8ed66
# Only add specific endpoint to the group
- 0x000d6ffffee405eb/1
- 0x001788010818fc75
- some_device_friendly_name
WARNING
The Group-key has to be unique and a quoted integer.
Extract config to separate files
Usually
devices and
groups are specified as objects within the
configuration.yaml but it is also possible to extract the configuration into separate files.
# Define the files which contains the configs
devices: devices.yaml
groups: groups.yaml
# devices.yaml
'0x00158d0001d82999':
friendly_name: 'my_occupancy_sensor'
# groups.yaml
'1':
friendly_name: group_1
devices:
- 0x00158d0001d82999