# Devices and Groups

Zigbee2MQTT also stores the definitions of Devices and Groups in the configuration.yml .

Most options are optional, only the IEEE address (or MAC) as the key and a friendly_name are required.

devices : '0x00158d0001d82999' : friendly_name : 'my_occupancy_sensor' retain : true disabled : false qos : 1 debounce : 0.5 debounce_ignore : - action - brightness homeassistant : expire_after : 30 temperature : icon : mdi : oil - temperature device_class : null occupancy_timeout : 120 no_occupancy_since : [ 10 , 600 ] '0x000d6ffffee405eb' : friendly_name : 'Kitchen bulb'

# Common device options

Every Zigbee Device supports the following list of options.

friendly_name

Used in the MQTT topic of a device. By default, this is the device ID (e.g. 0x00128d0001d9e1d2 ).

TIP You can use the / separator in friendly_name to structure devices. For example, using a friendly_name like kitchen/floor_light would result in a corresponding MQTT structure with kitchen as folder containing floor_light in MQTT Explorer.

WARNING Note that a friendly_name is NOT allowed to end with / , / + one of the possible endpoint names open in new window (e.g. /left ) or / + a number (e.g. /4 ).

description

Description of this device, e.g. This device is in the kitchen , will be shown in the frontend.

retain

Retain MQTT messages of this device (default false ).

disabled

Disables the device. This does not prevent the device from communicating in the Zigbee network. E.g. when messages are received from this device, Zigbee2MQTT will still publish them. This feature is useful for devices which will be disconnected from the Zigbee network for a longer time (like Christmas lights). Disabling a device does the following:

The availability feature will not try to ping it

The device is always marked as unavailable in Home Assistant

in Home Assistant It will not be configured on Zigbee2MQTT startup (required for some devices in order to start working)

It will be excluded from network scans (network map)

It will be excluded from optimistic group state updates

retention

Sets the MQTT Message Expiry in seconds e.g. retention: 900 = 15 minutes (default: not enabled). Make sure to set mqtt.version to 5 (see mqtt configuration above)

qos

QoS level for MQTT messages of this device. What is QoS?

homeassistant

Allows overriding the values of the Home Assistant discovery payload. See example below.

debounce

Debounces messages of this device. When setting e.g. debounce: 1 and a message from a device is received, Zigbee2MQTT will not immediately publish this message. But it will combine it with other messages that are received max 1 seconds apart from each other. So there needs to be "N second of silence" from the device before the combined message is sent out.

For example debounce: 5 means that there needs to be "5 seconds of silence" from the device, before combined messages is sent out.

This is handy for e.g. the WSDCGQ11LM which publishes humidity, temperature and pressure at the same time but as 3 different messages.

Don't configure debounce to be higher that sensors update interval as that would cause all the messages to be debouncer and messages won't be sent out at all.

debounce_ignore

Protects unique payload values of specified payload properties from overriding within debounce time. When setting e.g. debounce: 1 and debounce_ignore: - action every payload with unique action value will be published. This is handy for e.g. the E1744 which publishes multiple messages in short time period after one turn and debounce option without debounce_ignore publishes only last payload with action rotate_stop . On the other hand debounce: 1 with debounce_ignore: - action will publish all unique action messages, at least two ( e.g. action: rotate_left and action: rotate_stop )

retrieve_state

(DEPRECATED) Retrieves the state after setting it. Should only be enabled when the reporting feature does not work for this device.

filtered_attributes

Allows preventing certain attributes from being published. When a device would e.g. publish {"temperature": 10, "battery": 20} and you set filtered_attributes: ["battery"] it will publish {"temperature": 10} .

filtered_cache Allows preventing certain attributes from ending up in the cache. This prevents attributes from being published when the value did not change.

optimistic

Publish optimistic state after set, e.g. when a brightness change command succeeds Zigbee2MQTT assumes the brightness of the device changed and will publish this (default true ).

filtered_optimistic

Same as the filtered_attributes option but only applies to the optimistic published attributes. Has no effect when optimistic: false is set. Example: filtered_optimistic: ["color_mode", "color"] .

# Specific device options

Some Zigbee devices like the RTCGQ11LM supports some special attributes. To see if your device has device type specific configuration, visit the device page by going to Supported devices and clicking on the model number.

In the above example occupancy_timeout and no_occupancy_since are device specific options.

# Default values

You can set default values which are applied to all devices if the devices does not explicitly set the value in the device block. You can also set defaults for device-specific options.

device_options : retain : true occupancy_timeout : 120 no_occupancy_since : [ 10 , 600 ]

You can define groups of devices which are applied to the Zigbee network. Also see the Groups guide.

groups : '1' : friendly_name : Kitchen lights retain : false transition : 2 optimistic : true devices : - 0x84fd27fffe4082ca - 0x000b3cfffef8ed66 - 0x000d6ffffee405eb/1 - 0x001788010818fc75 - some_device_friendly_name

WARNING The Group-key has to be unique and a quoted integer.

# Extract config to separate files

Usually devices and groups are specified as objects within the configuration.yaml but it is also possible to extract the configuration into separate files.

devices : devices.yaml groups : groups.yaml

'0x00158d0001d82999' : friendly_name : 'my_occupancy_sensor'