Important: The touchlinking function only works with Zigbee Coordinator adapters based on a Texas Instruments ZNP adapters (TI chips starting with "CC", e.g. CC2652) and Silicon Labs EZSP adapters (Silabs chips starting with "EFR32", e.g. EFR32MG21) with touchlink enabled in the Zigbee Coordinator firmware.

Touchlink is a feature of Zigbee which allows devices physically close to each other to communicate with each other without being in the same network.

Note that not all Zigbee devices support Touchlink, but most bulbs of common brands like Philips and IKEA support this.

TIP All commands below can also be executed via the frontend Touchlink tab.

This allows to scan for Touchlink enabled devices. The outcome of this scan can be used later to determine what device to factory reset. To scan send a MQTT message to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/touchlink/scan with an empty payload. The response will be send to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/response/touchlink/scan , example payload: {"data":{"found":[{"ieee_address": '0x12345678', "channel": 12}, {"ieee_address": '0x12654321', "channel": 24}]},"status":"ok"} .

This allows to identify (e.g. bulb blinking) a device via Touchlink. To identify send a MQTT message to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/touchlink/identify with payload e.g. {"ieee_address": '0x12345678', "channel": 12} (use scan from above to determine ieee_address and channel ).

# Factory reset device

Zigbee2MQTT allows to factory reset devices through Touchlink. This is especially handy for e.g. Philips Hue bulbs as they cannot be factory reset by turning them on/off 5 times. Demo: video open in new window

To factory reset a device through Touchlink bring the device close (< 10 cm) to your Zigbee Coordinator (e.g. Zigbee USB adapter). After this send a MQTT message to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/touchlink/factory_reset with an empty payload.

Zigbee2MQTT will now start scanning, this can take up to 1 minute and during this scan your network cannot be used. After some time the device will identify itself (e.g. a bulb will start to blink).

Now that your device has been factory reset, it will automatically join Zigbee2MQTT (make sure that joining is enabled through permit_join: true ). If it doesn't, try powering the bulb off and on 1 time.