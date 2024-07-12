advanced : pan_id : 0x1a62 ext_pan_id : [ 0xDD , 0xDD , 0xDD , 0xDD , 0xDD , 0xDD , 0xDD , 0xDD ] channel : 11 network_key : [ 1 , 3 , 5 , 7 , 9 , 11 , 13 , 15 , 0 , 2 , 4 , 6 , 8 , 10 , 12 , 13 ]

Tips Set network_key: GENERATE to let Zigbee2MQTT generate a new random key on the first start. The configuration.yml gets updated with the new key. Changing the network_key requires re-pairing of all devices.

Address of your MQTT server Connectivity of your adapter Serial (USB) TCP Path of your adapter Type of your adapter zstack ember deconz zigate zboss Channel of closest WiFi 2.4GHz network Enable frontend? Enable Home Assistant integration? Configuration: version: 5 mqtt: base_topic: zigbee2mqtt server: mqtt://<IP_ADDRESS>:<PORT> serial: port: /dev/serial/by-id/<SERIAL_ID> adapter: zstack advanced: channel: 11 network_key: GENERATE pan_id: GENERATE ext_pan_id: GENERATE frontend: enabled: true homeassistant: enabled: false

Changing the channel of an existing Zigbee network is supported. In Zigbee, this is done by broadcasting a network update indicating the channel change. Devices that are asleep during the broadcast (usually battery powered end devices) will not switch immediately, but the next time they wake-up. It is therefore advised to trigger them after the channel change.

Warning Some Zigbee devices do not support changing channels. In case a device remains unresponsive several minutes after the change, and after having been triggered/woken up, you may have to re-pair it manually.

Warning Changing channels is only supported for the zstack and ember adapter.

Zigbee2MQTT will send this broadcast during startup if the channel in the configuration has been changed. The following logging will be produced:

[2024-07-12 16:28:27] info: z2m: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.39.0 (commit #e3fa0bfb) ... [2024-07-12 16:28:27] warning: zh:controller: Configured channel '18' does not match adapter channel '19', changing channel [2024-07-12 16:28:27] warning: zh:controller: Changing channel from '18' to '19' [2024-07-12 16:28:37] warning: zh:controller: Channel changed to '19' ... [2024-07-12 16:28:37] info: z2m: Zigbee2MQTT started!

To specify the network_key in a different file, e.g secret.yaml , use the following configuration.

configuration.yaml

advanced : network_key : '!secret.yaml network_key'

secret.yaml