Zigbee network
Network config
advanced:
# Optional: Zigbee pan ID (default: shown below)
# Setting pan_id: GENERATE will make Zigbee2MQTT generate a new panID on next startup
pan_id: 0x1a62
# Optional: Zigbee extended pan ID, GENERATE will make Zigbee2MQTT generate a new extended panID on next startup (default: shown below)
ext_pan_id: [0xDD, 0xDD, 0xDD, 0xDD, 0xDD, 0xDD, 0xDD, 0xDD]
# Optional: Zigbee channel, changing might require re-pairing of some devices (see docs below). (Note: use a ZLL channel: 11, 15, 20, or 25 to avoid problems)
# (default: 11)
channel: 11
# Optional: network encryption key
# GENERATE will make Zigbee2MQTT generate a new network key on next startup
# Note: changing requires repairing of all devices (default: shown below)
network_key: [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13]
Tips
Set
network_key: GENERATE to let Zigbee2MQTT generate a new random key on the first start. The
configuration.yml gets updated with the new key. Changing the network_key requires re-pairing of all devices.
Configurator
Configuration:
Changing the Zigbee channel
Changing the channel of an existing Zigbee network is supported. In Zigbee, this is done by broadcasting a network update indicating the channel change. Devices that are asleep during the broadcast (usually battery powered end devices) will not switch immediately, but the next time they wake-up. It is therefore advised to trigger them after the channel change.
Warning
Some Zigbee devices do not support changing channels. In case a device remains unresponsive several minutes after the change, and after having been triggered/woken up, you may have to re-pair it manually.
Warning
Changing channels is only supported for the
zstack and
ember adapter.
Zigbee2MQTT will send this broadcast during startup if the channel in the configuration has been changed. The following logging will be produced:
[2024-07-12 16:28:27] info: z2m: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.39.0 (commit #e3fa0bfb)
...
[2024-07-12 16:28:27] warning: zh:controller: Configured channel '18' does not match adapter channel '19', changing channel
[2024-07-12 16:28:27] warning: zh:controller: Changing channel from '18' to '19'
[2024-07-12 16:28:37] warning: zh:controller: Channel changed to '19'
...
[2024-07-12 16:28:37] info: z2m: Zigbee2MQTT started!
Specifying network_key in a different file
To specify the network_key in a different file, e.g
secret.yaml, use the following configuration.
configuration.yaml
# IMPORTANT: Don't forget the quotes!
advanced:
network_key: '!secret.yaml network_key'
secret.yaml
network_key: [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13]