# Zigbee network

# Permit join

permit_join : true

ATTENTION It's important to disable permit_join after you've peered your devices. This keeps the Zigbee network safe and prevents accidental joining of other Zigbee devices. When a device joins, the coordinator exposes the network key.

# Network config

advanced : pan_id : 0x1a62 ext_pan_id : [ 0xDD , 0xDD , 0xDD , 0xDD , 0xDD , 0xDD , 0xDD , 0xDD ] channel : 11 network_key : [ 1 , 3 , 5 , 7 , 9 , 11 , 13 , 15 , 0 , 2 , 4 , 6 , 8 , 10 , 12 , 13 ]

TIP Set network_key: GENERATE to let Zigbee2MQTT generate a new random key on the first start. The configuration.yml gets updated with the new key. Changing the network_key requires repairing of all devices.

# Specifying network_key in a different file

To specify the network_key in a different file, e.g secret.yaml , use the following configuration.

configuration.yaml

advanced : network_key : '!secret.yaml network_key'

secret.yaml