Zigbee network
Permit join
# Optional: allow new devices to join.
permit_join: true
ATTENTION
It's important to disable
permit_join after you've peered your devices. This keeps the Zigbee network safe and prevents accidental joining of other Zigbee devices. When a device joins, the coordinator exposes the network key.
Network config
advanced:
# Optional: ZigBee pan ID (default: shown below)
# Setting pan_id: GENERATE will make Zigbee2MQTT generate a new panID on next startup
pan_id: 0x1a62
# Optional: Zigbee extended pan ID (default: shown below)
ext_pan_id: [0xDD, 0xDD, 0xDD, 0xDD, 0xDD, 0xDD, 0xDD, 0xDD]
# Optional: ZigBee channel, changing requires re-pairing of all devices. (Note: use a ZLL channel: 11, 15, 20, or 25 to avoid Problems)
# (default: 11)
channel: 11
# Optional: network encryption key, will improve security
# Note: changing requires repairing of all devices (default: shown below)
network_key: [ 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13 ]
TIP
Set
network_key: GENERATE to let Zigbee2MQTT generate a new random key on the first start. The
configuration.yml gets updated with the new key. Changing the network_key requires repairing of all devices.
Specifying network_key in a different file
To specify the network_key in a different file, e.g
secret.yaml, use the following configuration.
configuration.yaml
# IMPORTANT: Don't forget the quotes!
advanced:
network_key: '!secret.yaml network_key'
secret.yaml
network_key: [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13]