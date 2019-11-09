FreeBSD jail
These instructions explain how to run Zigbee2MQTT in a FreeBSD jail.
For the sake of simplicity this guide assumes running on TrueNAS CORE and installing Zigbee2MQTT in the Mosquitto MQTT jail to be used with Home Assistant. This setup only uses MQTT for interfacing between Zigbee and Home Assistant. The instructions should otherwise work on any FreeBSD machine.
Jail creation
First we have to create the jail that will run both Zigbee2MQTT and Mosquitto. We can do that by opening the TrueNAS Web UI, navigating to
Plugins, selecting
Community plugins and then
Mosquitto MQTT.
To enter the jail's terminal, we can use the Web UI's Shell feature under Jails, or SSH into TrueNAS and then
sudo iocage console <jail-name>
Installing
Enter the following commands inside the jail's shell:
# Install Node.js and required dependencies:
# - It is recommended to install Node 16 from the official Node repository. Check https://github.com/nodesource/distributions/blob/master/README.md on how to do this.
# - Older i386 hardware can work with [unofficial-builds.nodejs.org](https://unofficial-builds.nodejs.org/download/release/v16.15.0/ e.g. Version 16.15.0 should work.
# - Selecting `npm` also installs `node`.
pkg install npm git gmake gcc
# Verify that the correct nodejs and npm (automatically installed with nodejs)
# version has been installed
node --version # Should output v14.X, V16.x, V17.x or V18.X
npm --version # Should output 6.X, 7.X or 8.X
# Create installation folder (/usr/local prefix is used for software not part of the base system)
mkdir -p /usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt
cd /usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt
# Clone Zigbee2MQTT repository
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.git .
# Install dependencies
npm ci
If everything went correctly the output of
npm ci is similar to (the number of packages and seconds is probably different on your device):
node-pre-gyp info ok
added 383 packages in 111.613s
Note that the
npm ci produces some
warning which can be ignored.
Configuring
Configuration is the same as on Linux.
Note that the
configuration.yaml is at a different location:
/usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/configuration.yaml
Also note that if you need
nano for editing the configuration, you'll have to install it first:
pkg install nano
Starting Zigbee2MQTT
Now that we have setup everything correctly we can start Zigbee2MQTT.
cd /usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt
npm start
When started successfully, you will see something like:
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01'
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6.0 (commit #720e393)
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Starting zigbee-herdsman...
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: zigbee-herdsman started
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Coordinator firmware version: '{"type":"zStack30x","meta":{"transportrev":2,"product":2,"majorrel":2,"minorrel":7,"maintrel":2,"revision":20190425}}'
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Currently 0 devices are joined:
Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019-11-09T13:04:03: `permit_join` set to `true` in configuration.yaml.
Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Allowing new devices to join.
Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Set `permit_join` to `false` once you joined all devices.
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Zigbee: allowing new devices to join.
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Connecting to MQTT server at mqtt://localhost
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Connected to MQTT server
Zigbee2MQTT can be stopped by pressing
CTRL + C.
(Optional) Running as a daemon with rc
To run Zigbee2MQTT as a daemon (in background) and start it automatically on jail start we will create a service file for it.
# Create service file for Zigbee2MQTT (assuming `nano` is installed, `vi` can also be used)
nano /usr/local/etc/rc.d/zigbee2mqtt
Add the following to this file:
#!/bin/sh
# PROVIDE: zigbee2mqtt
# REQUIRE: DAEMON NETWORKING
# BEFORE: LOGIN
# KEYWORD: shutdown
. /etc/rc.subr
name="zigbee2mqtt"
rcvar=zigbee2mqtt_enable
: ${zigbee2mqtt_enable:="NO"}
# daemon
pidfile="/var/run/${name}.pid"
node="/usr/local/bin/node"
script_js="/usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt/index.js"
command=/usr/sbin/daemon
procname="daemon"
command_args=" -c -f -P ${pidfile} ${node} ${script_js}"
load_rc_config $name
run_rc_command "$1"
Save the file and exit.
Make it executable:
chmod +x /usr/local/etc/rc.d/zigbee2mqtt
Verify that the configuration works:
# Start Zigbee2MQTT without enabling it
service zigbee2mqtt onestart
# Show status
service zigbee2mqtt onestatus
Output should look like:
root@zigbee2mqtt:/usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt # service zigbee2mqtt onestatus
zigbee2mqtt is running as pid 80246.
Now that everything works, we want the init system to start Zigbee2MQTT automatically when the jail starts. This can be done by executing:
service zigbee2mqtt enable
Done! 😃
Some tips that can be handy later:
# Stopping Zigbee2MQTT
service zigbee2mqtt stop
# Starting Zigbee2MQTT
service zigbee2mqtt start
(For later) Update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version
To update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version, execute:
# Stop Zigbee2MQTT and go to directory
service zigbee2mqtt stop
cd /usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt
# Backup configuration
cp -R data data-backup
# Update
git checkout HEAD -- npm-shrinkwrap.json
git pull
npm ci
# Restore configuration
cp -R data-backup/* data
rm -rf data-backup
# Start Zigbee2MQTT
service zigbee2mqtt start