These instructions explain how to run Zigbee2MQTT in a FreeBSD jail.

For the sake of simplicity this guide assumes running on TrueNAS CORE and installing Zigbee2MQTT in the Mosquitto MQTT jail to be used with Home Assistant. This setup only uses MQTT for interfacing between Zigbee and Home Assistant. The instructions should otherwise work on any FreeBSD machine.

First we have to create the jail that will run both Zigbee2MQTT and Mosquitto. We can do that by opening the TrueNAS Web UI, navigating to Plugins , selecting Community plugins and then Mosquitto MQTT .

To enter the jail's terminal, we can use the Web UI's Shell feature under Jails, or SSH into TrueNAS and then

sudo iocage console < jail-name >

Warning 32-bit platforms are deprecated, support ends April 2027. When Node.js 22 reaches end-of-life (April 2027), the minimum supported Node.js version becomes v24, which no longer ships official builds for any 32-bit platform. Plan to move to a 64-bit ( amd64 ) system before then. See #33552.

Enter the following commands inside the jail's shell:

pkg install git gmake gcc corepack enable node --version mkdir -p /usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt cd /usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.git . pnpm install --frozen-lockfile pnpm run build

Now that we have setup everything correctly we can start Zigbee2MQTT.

cd /usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt pnpm start

On first start, Zigbee2MQTT will start the onboarding on port 8080. Navigate to this board and configure accordingly. More information about onboarding.

Once the onboarding is completed, you will see something like:

Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01' Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6 .0 ( commit Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Starting zigbee-herdsman .. . Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: zigbee-herdsman started Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Coordinator firmware version: '{"type":"zStack30x","meta":{"transportrev":2,"product":2,"majorrel":2,"minorrel":7,"maintrel":2,"revision":20190425}}' Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Currently 0 devices are joined: Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Connecting to MQTT server at mqtt://localhost Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Connected to MQTT server

Zigbee2MQTT can be stopped by pressing CTRL + C .

To run Zigbee2MQTT as a daemon (in background) and start it automatically on jail start we will create a service file for it.

nano /usr/local/etc/rc.d/zigbee2mqtt

Add the following to this file:

#!/bin/sh # PROVIDE: zigbee2mqtt # REQUIRE: DAEMON NETWORKING # BEFORE: LOGIN # KEYWORD: shutdown . /etc/rc.subr name="zigbee2mqtt" rcvar=zigbee2mqtt_enable : ${zigbee2mqtt_enable:="NO"} # enable watchdog zigbee2mqtt_env="Z2M_WATCHDOG=default" # daemon pidfile="/var/run/${name}.pid" node="/usr/local/bin/node" script_js="/usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt/index.js" command=/usr/sbin/daemon procname="daemon" command_args=" -c -f -P ${pidfile} ${node} ${script_js}" load_rc_config $name run_rc_command "$1"

Save the file and exit.

Make it executable:

chmod +x /usr/local/etc/rc.d/zigbee2mqtt

Verify that the configuration works:

service zigbee2mqtt onestart service zigbee2mqtt onestatus

Output should look like:

root@zigbee2mqtt:/usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt # service zigbee2mqtt onestatus zigbee2mqtt is running as pid 80246.

Now that everything works, we want the init system to start Zigbee2MQTT automatically when the jail starts. This can be done by executing:

service zigbee2mqtt enable

Done! 😃

Some tips that can be handy later:

service zigbee2mqtt stop service zigbee2mqtt start

To update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version, execute: