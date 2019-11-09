# FreeBSD jail

These instructions explain how to run Zigbee2MQTT in a FreeBSD jail open in new window.

For the sake of simplicity this guide assumes running on TrueNAS CORE open in new window and installing Zigbee2MQTT in the Mosquitto MQTT jail to be used with Home Assistant. This setup only uses MQTT for interfacing between Zigbee and Home Assistant. The instructions should otherwise work on any FreeBSD machine.

# Jail creation

First we have to create the jail that will run both Zigbee2MQTT and Mosquitto. We can do that by opening the TrueNAS Web UI, navigating to Plugins , selecting Community plugins and then Mosquitto MQTT .

To enter the jail's terminal, we can use the Web UI's Shell feature under Jails, or SSH into TrueNAS and then

sudo iocage console < jail-name >

Enter the following commands inside the jail's shell:

pkg install npm git gmake gcc node --version npm --version mkdir -p /usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt cd /usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.git . npm ci

If everything went correctly the output of npm ci is similar to (the number of packages and seconds is probably different on your device):

node-pre-gyp info ok added 383 packages in 111 .613s

Note that the npm ci produces some warning which can be ignored.

Configuration is the same as on Linux.

Note that the configuration.yaml is at a different location:

/usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/configuration.yaml

Also note that if you need nano for editing the configuration, you'll have to install it first:

pkg install nano

# Starting Zigbee2MQTT

Now that we have setup everything correctly we can start Zigbee2MQTT.

cd /usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt npm start

When started successfully, you will see something like:

Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01' Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6 .0 ( commit Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Starting zigbee-herdsman .. . Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: zigbee-herdsman started Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Coordinator firmware version: '{"type":"zStack30x","meta":{"transportrev":2,"product":2,"majorrel":2,"minorrel":7,"maintrel":2,"revision":20190425}}' Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Currently 0 devices are joined: Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: ` permit_join ` set to ` true ` in configuration.yaml. Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Allowing new devices to join. Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Set ` permit_join ` to ` false ` once you joined all devices. Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Zigbee: allowing new devices to join. Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Connecting to MQTT server at mqtt://localhost Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Connected to MQTT server

Zigbee2MQTT can be stopped by pressing CTRL + C .

# (Optional) Running as a daemon with rc

To run Zigbee2MQTT as a daemon (in background) and start it automatically on jail start we will create a service file for it.

nano /usr/local/etc/rc.d/zigbee2mqtt

Add the following to this file:

#!/bin/sh # PROVIDE: zigbee2mqtt # REQUIRE: DAEMON NETWORKING # BEFORE: LOGIN # KEYWORD: shutdown . /etc/rc.subr name="zigbee2mqtt" rcvar=zigbee2mqtt_enable : ${zigbee2mqtt_enable:="NO"} # daemon pidfile="/var/run/${name}.pid" node="/usr/local/bin/node" script_js="/usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt/index.js" command=/usr/sbin/daemon procname="daemon" command_args=" -c -f -P ${pidfile} ${node} ${script_js}" load_rc_config $name run_rc_command "$1"

Save the file and exit.

Make it executable:

chmod +x /usr/local/etc/rc.d/zigbee2mqtt

Verify that the configuration works:

service zigbee2mqtt onestart service zigbee2mqtt onestatus

Output should look like:

root@zigbee2mqtt:/usr/local/opt/zigbee2mqtt # service zigbee2mqtt onestatus zigbee2mqtt is running as pid 80246.

Now that everything works, we want the init system to start Zigbee2MQTT automatically when the jail starts. This can be done by executing:

service zigbee2mqtt enable

Done! 😃

Some tips that can be handy later:

service zigbee2mqtt stop service zigbee2mqtt start

To update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version, execute: