Kubernetes

These instructions explain how to run Zigbee2MQTT on k8s clusters through the use of the helm chart.

Regardless of the method of installation chosen helm cli, flux/argo CD, first review the values.yaml file and choose the configuration required for you. The Zigbee2MQTT config section in the values.yaml is a 1:1 mapping of the usual config file, it simply is created on a configmap during the helm release creation. If you don't provide any additional values, sensible defaults are used in the deployment.

If you are planning to use an usb adapter directly plugged into a node of the cluster, most likely you need to specify a .values.statefulset.nodeSelector so the pods are scheduled in the right node.

By default, storage is not enabled, which is great for testing. If you just want to use dynamic volume provisioning, just configure the statefulset.storage.storageClassName . Persisting the volumes across installations, or you want to reuse existing data, you can leverage the options in statefulset.storage either providing a volumeName or selectors for volumes. Those fields get injected into the statefulSet persistentVolumeClaim which can link to existing volumes.

To install the chart manually using helm, first you need to add your the helm repository to your local helm installation:

helm repo add zigbee2mqtt https://charts.zigbee2mqtt.io

Load the charts from the repository:

helm repo update

Install the helm chart using the values of your choice ( myvalues.yaml in the snipet below):

helm install -f myvalues.yaml zigbee2mqtt zigbee2mqtt/zigbee2mqtt

If you are using a gitops approach to manage your cluster, you can use the flux CRDs to create and manage the releases.

The first step is to add to your repository the helm repository of zigbee2mqtt:

apiVersion : source.toolkit.fluxcd.io/v1beta2 kind : HelmRepository metadata : name : zigbee2mqtt namespace : flux - system spec : interval : 10m url : https : //charts.zigbee2mqtt.io/index

Then create a Helm release: