Adapter settings
Configuration of the Zigbee USB-Adapter.
You can use
dmesg command on Linux hosts to find the mounted device. Where possible you should use the
/dev/serial/by-id/ path of the stick, instead of
/dev/tty*. This is because the
/dev/tty* path can change - for example
/dev/ttyACM0 may become
/dev/ttyACM1 and then later back to
/dev/ttyACM0. The
/dev/serial/by-id/ path won't change.
# Required: serial settings
serial:
# Required: location of the adapter (e.g. CC2531).
# To autodetect the port, set 'port: null'.
port: /dev/ttyACM0
# Optional: disable LED of the adapter if supported (default: false)
disable_led: false
# Optional: adapter type, not needed unless you are experiencing problems (default: shown below, options: zstack, deconz, ezsp)
adapter: null
# Optional: Baud rate speed for serial port, this can be anything firmware support but default is 115200 for Z-Stack and EZSP, 38400 for Deconz, however note that some EZSP firmware need 57600.
baudrate: 115200
# Optional: RTS / CTS Hardware Flow Control for serial port (default: false)
rtscts: false
advanced:
# Optional: configure adapter concurrency (e.g. 2 for CC2531 or 16 for CC26X2R1) (default: null, uses recommended value)
adapter_concurrent: null
# Optional: Transmit power setting in dBm (default: 5).
# This will set the transmit power for devices that bring an inbuilt amplifier.
# It can't go over the maximum of the respective hardware and might be limited
# by firmware (for example to migrate heat, or by using an unsupported firmware).
# For the CC2652R(B) this is 5 dBm, CC2652P/CC1352P-2 20 dBm.
transmit_power: 5
TIP
It's also possible to connect Adapters over TCP. See how to connect a remote adapter.