Adapter settings

Warning Not all features are supported for every adapter, to see what's supported, go to your adapter page.

In case Zigbee2MQTT cannot automatically detect your adapter (fails to start with: USB adapter discovery error (No valid USB adapter found). Specify valid 'adapter' and 'port' in your configuration. ) we need to configure the serial section in the configuration.yaml .

First determine the port of your adapter:

For USB adapters: when running on Windows see these instructions, for Linux execute ls -l /dev/serial/by-id : pi@raspberry:/ $ ls -l /dev/serial/by-id total 0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 13 Oct 19 19 :26 usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00 - > .. / .. /ttyACM0 If it's still not connecting, make sure your adapter is in USB mode. Some adapters, eg. the ZigStar run in network mode by default, and won't communicate over USB until put into USB mode.

For network adapters you need to find the IP address of your adapter through router/switch web-interface. Make sure that the adapter has been assigned a static IP address! Alternatively, in case your adapter supports mDNS, see the mDNS docs below.



Next determine what adapter you are using by going to your adapter page. Possible adapters are zstack , ember , deconz , zigate or zboss .

Given the example of the USB adapter above in combination with a zstack adapter, we would add the following to the configuration.yaml :

serial : port : /dev/serial/by - id/usb - Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF - if00 adapter : zstack

This serial configuration should be enough to make Zigbee2MQTT start.

Zigbee2MQTT supports automatic discovery of Zigbee network Adapters. In order to use this feature, your adapter must support discovery via mDNS Zeroconf.

If you have a more than 1 device with the same mDNS service type (name), Zigbee2MQTT with autodiscover option will connect to the random one. So for proper use we recommend to have only one physically connected network adapter with the same mDNS service type (name). Otherwise, please set-up a settings over IP address and port, as described on the passage above.

Important When using this autodetection, the following parameters in configuration.yaml will be ignored: adapter , baudrate .

List of tested devices supporting mDNS Zeroconf autodiscovery:

Device MDNS service type SLZB-06 slzb-06 UZG-01 uzg-01 CZC-01 czc

serial : port : mdns : //slzb - 06 disable_led : false baudrate : 115200 rtscts : false

advanced : adapter_concurrent : null transmit_power : 5 adapter_delay : 0