# Adapter settings

Configuration of the Zigbee USB-Adapter.

You can use dmesg command on Linux hosts to find the mounted device. Where possible you should use the /dev/serial/by-id/ path of the stick, instead of /dev/tty* . This is because the /dev/tty* path can change - for example /dev/ttyACM0 may become /dev/ttyACM1 and then later back to /dev/ttyACM0 . The /dev/serial/by-id/ path won't change.

serial : port : /dev/ttyACM0 disable_led : false adapter : null baudrate : 115200 rtscts : false

advanced : adapter_concurrent : null transmit_power : 5