Adapter settings
Warning
Not all features are supported for every adapter, to see what's supported, go to your adapter page.
Basic configuration
In case Zigbee2MQTT cannot automatically detect your adapter (fails to start with:
USB adapter discovery error (No valid USB adapter found). Specify valid 'adapter' and 'port' in your configuration.) we need to configure the
serial section in the
configuration.yaml.
First determine the port of your adapter:
For USB adapters: when running on Windows see these instructions, for Linux execute
ls -l /dev/serial/by-id:
pi@raspberry:/ $ ls -l /dev/serial/by-id total 0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 13 Oct 19 19:26 usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00 -> ../../ttyACM0
- If it's still not connecting, make sure your adapter is in USB mode. Some adapters, eg. the ZigStar run in network mode by default, and won't communicate over USB until put into USB mode.
For network adapters you need to find the IP address of your adapter through router/switch web-interface. Make sure that the adapter has been assigned a static IP address!
- Alternatively, in case your adapter supports mDNS, see the mDNS docs below.
Next determine what
adapter you are using by going to your adapter page. Possible adapters are
zstack,
ember,
deconz,
zigate or
zboss.
Given the example of the USB adapter above in combination with a
zstack adapter, we would add the following to the
configuration.yaml:
serial:
# Location of the adapter
# USB adapters - use format "port: /dev/serial/by-id/XXX"
# Ethernet adapters - use format "port: tcp://192.168.1.12:6638"
port: /dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00
# Adapter type, allowed values: `zstack`, `ember`, `deconz`, `zigate` or `zboss`
adapter: zstack
This serial configuration should be enough to make Zigbee2MQTT start.
mDNS Zeroconf discovery.
Zigbee2MQTT supports automatic discovery of Zigbee network Adapters. In order to use this feature, your adapter must support discovery via mDNS Zeroconf.
If you have a more than 1 device with the same mDNS service type (name), Zigbee2MQTT with autodiscover option will connect to the random one. So for proper use we recommend to have only one physically connected network adapter with the same mDNS service type (name). Otherwise, please set-up a settings over IP address and port, as described on the passage above.
Important
When using this autodetection, the following parameters in
configuration.yaml will be ignored:
adapter,
baudrate.
List of tested devices supporting mDNS Zeroconf autodiscovery:
|Device
|MDNS service type
|SLZB-06
|slzb-06
|UZG-01
|uzg-01
|CZC-01
|czc
serial:
port: mdns://slzb-06
# port: mdns://uzg-01
# port: mdns://czc
# Optional: disable LED of the adapter if supported (default: false)
disable_led: false
# Optional: Baud rate speed for serial port, this can be anything firmware support but default is 115200 for Z-Stack and EZSP, 38400 for Deconz, however note that some EZSP firmware need 57600.
baudrate: 115200
# Optional: RTS / CTS Hardware Flow Control for serial port (default: false)
rtscts: false
Advanced configuration
advanced:
# Optional: configure adapter concurrency (e.g. 2 for CC2531 or 16 for CC26X2R1) (default: null, uses recommended value)
adapter_concurrent: null
# Optional: Transmit power setting in dBm (default: 5).
# This will set the transmit power for devices that bring an inbuilt amplifier.
# It can't go over the maximum of the respective hardware and might be limited
# by firmware (for example to migrate heat, or by using an unsupported firmware).
# For the CC2652R(B) this is 5 dBm, CC2652P/CC1352P-2 20 dBm.
transmit_power: 5
# Optional: Set the adapter delay, only used for Conbee/Raspbee adapters (default 0).
# In case you are having issues try `200`.
# For more information see https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/issues/4884
adapter_delay: 0
Tips
It's also possible to connect USB Adapters over TCP. See how to connect a remote adapter.