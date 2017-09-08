Binding
Zigbee supports binding, allowing devices to directly control each other without the intervention of Zigbee2MQTT or any home automation software.
When to use this
A use case for binding is, for example, the TRADFRI wireless dimmer. Binding the dimmer directly to a bulb or group has the following advantages:
- Smoothness: Improves dimming feedback by directly controlling the bulb, reducing the need for MQTT/home automation software roundtrip.
- Reliability: Works even when home automation software, Zigbee2MQTT, or the coordinator is down.
Commands
Tips
All commands below can also be executed via the frontend, click on your device and go to the Bind tab.
Binding can be configured by using either
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/bind to bind and
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/unbind to unbind. The payload should be
{"from": SOURCE, "to": TARGET} where
SOURCE and
TARGET can be the
friendly_name of a group or device. Example request payload:
{"from": "my_remote", "to": "my_bulb"}, example response payload:
{"data":{"from":"my_remote","from_endpoint":"default","to":"my_bulb","clusters":["genScenes","genOnOff","genLevelCtrl"],"failed":[]},"status":"ok"}. The
clusters in the response indicate the bound/unbound clusters,
failed indicates any failed to bind/unbind clusters. In case all clusters fail to bind the
status is set to
error.
By default all supported clusters are bound. To restrict which clusters are being bound/unbound add
clusters to the request payload e.g.
{"from": "my_remote", "to": "my_bulb", "clusters": ["genOnOff"]}. Possible clusters are:
genScenes,
genOnOff,
genLevelCtrl,
lightingColorCtrl and
closuresWindowCovering.
When binding reporting is setup on the target device. This makes the target device update their state when it is changed by the source of the bind. When unbinding this reporting is removed again, if you want to skip this use
skip_disable_reporting (e.g.
{"from": "my_remote", "to": "my_bulb", "skip_disable_reporting": true}).
When binding/unbinding of a battery powered device fails, this is most of the time caused because the device is sleeping. This can be fixed by waking it up right before sending the MQTT message. To wake it up press a button on the remote.
In the above example, the TRADFRI wireless dimmer would be the
SOURCE device and the bulb the
TARGET device. When using a group as target, using the group's friendly name is mandatory, group ID will not work.
Binding specific endpoint
This is not applicable for most users
If wanting to bind to specific endpoints instead of the default ones, specify the payload
{"from": SOURCE, "from_endpoint": SOURCE_ENDPOINT, "to": TARGET, "to_endpoint": TARGET_ENDPOINT} where
SOURCE_ENDPOINT and
TARGET_ENDPOINT are the desired endpoints ID or name. Example request payload:
{"from": "my_remote", "from_endpoint": "top", "to": "my_bulb", "to_endpoint": 3}, example response payload:
{"data":{"from":"my_remote","from_endpoint":"top","to":"my_bulb","to_endpoint":3,"clusters":["genScenes","genOnOff","genLevelCtrl"],"failed":[]},"status":"ok"}
SOURCE_ENDPOINT and
TARGET_ENDPOINT are optional.
SOURCE_ENDPOINT will default to the default endpoint for the
SOURCE device if not supplied.
TARGET_ENDPOINT behaves the same, but is only used if
TARGET is a device.
Tips
The default endpoint for a device is the first registered endpoint (most often endpoint ID 1).
Binding a remote to a group
Binding a remote to a group allows a remote to directly control a group of devices without intervention of Zigbee2MQTT.
When we for example have an IKEA E1743 remote called
my_remote and two bulbs called
bulb_1 and
bulb_2, we can control the 2 bulbs with the remote by putting them in the same group and binding the remote to it.
To do this execute the following steps:
- Create a new group in
configuration.yamland give it a
friendly_name(see Groups). In this example we will set the
friendly_nameto
my_group.
- Add the 2 bulbs to the group by sending the following two MQTT messages.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/members/addwith payload
{"group":"my_group","device":"bulb_1"}
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/members/addwith payload
{"group":"my_group","device":"bulb_2"}
- Bind the remote to the group by sending the following MQTT message.
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/bindwith payload
{"from": "my_remote", "to": "my_group"}
Clearing bindings
Using
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/binds/clear, bindings can be all or selectively cleared.
To clear all bindings, just send the topic with the payload e.g.
{"target": "my_device"}.
To selectively clear bindings by IEEE address, send the topic with the payload e.g.
{"target": "my_deivce", "ieee_list": ["0xa1a2a3a4a5a6a7a8", "0xb1b2b3b4b5b6b7b8"]}.
Tips
Clearing bindings will automatically adjust the cached data that Zigbee2MQTT uses internally based on the request/response. After successfully executing this requests, bindings in Zigbee2MQTT should reflect actual bindings on the device.
Devices
Not all devices support this, it basically comes down to the Zigbee implementation of the device itself. Check the device specific page for more info (can be reached via the supported devices page)
State changes
When a devices is being bound to, Zigbee2MQTT will automatically configure reporting for these devices. This will make the device report state changes when the state is changed through a bound device.
In order for this feature to work, the device has to support it. As devices from the same manufacturer (mostly) have the same features the table below might help to find out if your device supports it.
|Brand
|On/Off
|Brightness
|Color
|Color temperature
|Color mode
|Philips Hue (old)
|N¹
|N²
|N
|N
|N
|Philips Hue (new³)
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|N
|IKEA
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Innr
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|GLEDOPTO
|N
|N
|N
|N
|N
|OSRAM
|Y
|Y
|N
|N
|Y
|Müller Licht
|N
|N
|N
|N
|Y
- Bulbs on old firmware (date 20170908 or older) do report On/Off
- Zigbee2MQTT will manual poll for change if a binding updates the bulb.
- Lamps & bulbs released starting around 2019
If your devices do not support reporting put the device in a group and bind the remote to the group instead of directly to the device. This will make Zigbee2MQTT poll the device for updates when the bound remote controls the device. To minimize traffic this has not been enabled for all devices. If this does not work please create an issue for it here.
Any manual setup reportings of the clusters
genOnOff,
genLevelCtrl
lightingColorCtrl and
closuresWindowCovering will be removed if there are no binds to the device or group a device is in when unbinding. You have to setup these reportings again.