Switch to the dev branch

The Zigbee2MQTT dev branch contains the latest features, improvements and supported devices. In case you want to try this, you can checkout the dev branch.

Warning

This branch is a development branch! It could be less stable than the release version!

Linux

# Stop Zigbee2MQTT and go to directory
sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt
cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt

# Backup configuration
cp -R data data-backup

# Update
git fetch origin dev:dev
# If you get an `error: pathspec 'dev' did not match any file(s) known to git` execute: `git fetch origin --unshallow`
git checkout dev  # Change 'dev' to 'master' to switch back to the release version
git pull
pnpm install --frozen-lockfile

# Restore configuration
cp -R data-backup/* data
rm -rf data-backup

# Start Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt

Docker

Use the Docker image with the latest-dev tag.

Home Assistant addon

Use the edge version.

  • Stop the "regular" add-on
  • Disable Start on boot for the "regular" add-on
  • Disable Watchdog for the "regular" add-on
  • Go to the Add-on store
  • Select and install Zigbee2MQTT Edge
  • If you have any settings in the Configuration page of the "regular" add-on, copy them over to that of the Edge add-on
  • Start the Edge add-on (and configure Start on boot, Watchdog & Show in sidebar as desired)

Caution

Do not start both add-ons with the same configuration at the same time. That will fail.

Tips

To update the Edge add-on, simply uninstall it (do not delete data), and re-install it.

Tips

If you intend to stay on the Edge add-on permanently, once you've confirmed that Edge is working, you can then uninstall the "regular" add-on (do not delete data).

Tips

When switching add-ons regularly, you might want to always use the configuration.yaml directly instead of the add-on Configuration page to avoid mismatching settings by mistake. Once settings are successfully moved to the configuration.yaml, you can just empty the corresponding boxes (mqtt, serial) in the add-on Configuration page and start Zigbee2MQTT again.