# Switch to the dev branch

The Zigbee2MQTT dev branch contains the latest features, improvements and supported devices. In case you want to try this, you can checkout the dev branch.

WARNING This branch is a development branch! It could be less stable than the release version!

sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt cp -R data data-backup git fetch origin dev git checkout dev git pull npm ci cp -R data-backup/* data rm -rf data-backup sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt

Use the Docker image with the latest-dev tag.

# Home Assistant addon