Switch to the dev branch

The Zigbee2MQTT dev branch contains the latest features, improvements and supported devices. In case you want to try this, you can checkout the dev branch.

Warning This branch is a development branch! It could be less stable than the release version!

sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt cp -R data data-backup git fetch origin dev:dev git checkout dev git pull pnpm install --frozen-lockfile cp -R data-backup/* data rm -rf data-backup sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt

Use the Docker image with the latest-dev tag.

Use the edge version.

Stop the "regular" add-on

Disable Start on boot for the "regular" add-on

for the "regular" add-on Disable Watchdog for the "regular" add-on

for the "regular" add-on Go to the Add-on store

Select and install Zigbee2MQTT Edge

If you have any settings in the Configuration page of the "regular" add-on, copy them over to that of the Edge add-on

page of the "regular" add-on, copy them over to that of the add-on Start the Edge add-on (and configure Start on boot , Watchdog & Show in sidebar as desired)

Caution Do not start both add-ons with the same configuration at the same time. That will fail.

Tips To update the Edge add-on, simply uninstall it (do not delete data), and re-install it.

Tips If you intend to stay on the Edge add-on permanently, once you've confirmed that Edge is working, you can then uninstall the "regular" add-on (do not delete data).