Switch to the dev branch
The Zigbee2MQTT dev branch contains the latest features, improvements and supported devices. In case you want to try this, you can checkout the dev branch.
Warning
This branch is a development branch! It could be less stable than the release version!
Linux
# Stop Zigbee2MQTT and go to directory
sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt
cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt
# Backup configuration
cp -R data data-backup
# Update
git fetch origin dev:dev
# If you get an `error: pathspec 'dev' did not match any file(s) known to git` execute: `git fetch origin --unshallow`
git checkout dev # Change 'dev' to 'master' to switch back to the release version
git pull
pnpm install --frozen-lockfile
# Restore configuration
cp -R data-backup/* data
rm -rf data-backup
# Start Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt
Docker
Use the Docker image with the
latest-dev tag.
Home Assistant addon
Use the
edge version.
- Stop the "regular" add-on
- Disable
Start on bootfor the "regular" add-on
- Disable
Watchdogfor the "regular" add-on
- Go to the Add-on store
- Select and install
Zigbee2MQTT Edge
- If you have any settings in the
Configurationpage of the "regular" add-on, copy them over to that of the
Edgeadd-on
- Start the
Edgeadd-on (and configure
Start on boot,
Watchdog&
Show in sidebaras desired)
Caution
Do not start both add-ons with the same configuration at the same time. That will fail.
Tips
To update the
Edge add-on, simply uninstall it (do not delete data), and re-install it.
Tips
If you intend to stay on the
Edge add-on permanently, once you've confirmed that
Edge is working, you can then uninstall the "regular" add-on (do not delete data).
Tips
When switching add-ons regularly, you might want to always use the
configuration.yaml directly instead of the add-on
Configuration page to avoid mismatching settings by mistake. Once settings are successfully moved to the
configuration.yaml, you can just empty the corresponding boxes (
mqtt,
serial) in the add-on
Configuration page and start Zigbee2MQTT again.