Switch to the dev branch
The Zigbee2MQTT dev branch contains the latest features, improvements and supported devices. In case you want to try this, you can checkout the dev branch.
WARNING
This branch is a development branch! It could be less stable than the release version!
Linux
# Stop Zigbee2MQTT and go to directory
sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt
cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt
# Backup configuration
cp -R data data-backup
# Update
git fetch origin dev
git checkout dev # Change 'dev' to 'master' to switch back to the release version
git pull
npm ci
# Restore configuration
cp -R data-backup/* data
rm -rf data-backup
# Start Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt
Docker
Use the Docker image with the
latest-dev tag.
Home Assistant addon
Use the
edge version.