Zigbee2MQTT

Switch to the dev branch

The Zigbee2MQTT dev branch contains the latest features, improvements and supported devices. In case you want to try this, you can checkout the dev branch.

WARNING

This branch is a development branch! It could be less stable than the release version!

Linux

# Stop Zigbee2MQTT and go to directory
sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt
cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt

# Backup configuration
cp -R data data-backup

# Update
git fetch origin dev
git checkout dev # Change 'dev' to 'master' to switch back to the release version
git pull
npm ci

# Restore configuration
cp -R data-backup/* data
rm -rf data-backup

# Start Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt

Docker

Use the Docker image with the latest-dev tag.

Home Assistant addon

Use the edge version.