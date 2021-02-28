# Supported Adapters

All officially supported adapters are listed on this page. Note that before an adapter can be used with Zigbee2MQTT it has to be flashed with a coordinator firmware (some adapters come preflashed).

TIP Want to migrate to a different adapter? Read this

The adapters below are recommended because they use powerful chips, can handle large networks and are well-supported.

# Based on Texas Instruments CC2652/CC1352 chip

(in order of first appearance)

# Not recommended

The adapters below are well-supported but use outdated chips.

The adapters below are experimental, don't use these if you want a stable setup.

# Based on Silicon Labs EFR32MG2x/MGM21x and EFR32MG1x/MGM1x series

Initial development started on experimental (beta stage) support for Silicon Labs based Zigbee adapters. This includes all EM35X, EFR32MG12, EFR32MG13, EFR32MG21, EFR32MG24 SoCs/Modules families with Silabs EmberZNet NCP 6.7.8 firmware or later via EZSP version 8 (EmberZNet Serial Protocol) interface.

# Based on ZiGate

Initial development started on experimental (alpha stage) support for various ZigGate adapters. This includes all ZiGate compatible hardware adapters which are currently based on NXP Zigbee MCU chips like JN5168 and JN5169 with ZigGate 3.1d firmware or later.

Before buying an adapter, please read the notes below!

Want to migrate to a different adapter? This may require repairing all your devices in some cases, see FAQ

Network adapters connected via WiFi might have reduced stability as the serial protocol does not have enough fault-tolerance to handle packet loss or latency delays that can normally occur over WiFi connections. If cannot use a locally connected USB or UART/GPIO adapter then the recommendation is to use remote adapter that connected via Ethernet (wired) to avoid issues.

What are the differences between the various CC2652/CC1352 chips? Chips ending with P have a power amplifier which support up-to 20dBm vs 5dBm on adapters ending with R / RB . Chips starting with CC1352 support the sub-1 GHz frequency (which is not relevant for Zigbee since it uses 2.4 GHz), CC2652 only supports 2.4 GHz. So for Zigbee2MQTT purposes there is no difference between CC1352 and CC2652 . Chips ending with RB don't require a crystal on the PCB, this only makes a difference for the manufacturing process.



# Coordinator backups

Note that only adapters based on a Texas Instruments chip (CC2530/CC2531/CC2538/CC2652/CC1352) support a coordinator backup ( coordinator_backup.json ).

# Flashing CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based adapters

Adapters based on CC1352 or CC2652 chips can be flashed by putting them in the bootloader. See your adapter manual on how to do this. After you have done this one of the following tools can be used to flash it.

# Flashing an existing adapter

The above flashing tools can be used to upgrade the firmware on an existing adapter without needing to repair devices. See the FAQ open in new window for information on what does and does not require repairing of devices.

# Flashing Silabs EFR32/EM358x/ETRX35x based adapters

Firmware updates to Zigbee EmberZNet (EZSP) adapter based on EFR32, EM358x, and ETRX35x chips from Silicon Labs can be flashed over USB/UART by putting them in bootloader (BSL) mode. If your adapters has an EM358x or ETRX35x chip it will have an older/legacy Ember Bootloader (EBL) and you will need to see your adapter manual on how to put your adapter into bootloader mode, also known as boot mode or firmware recovery mode. After you have done this one of the following tools/guides can be used to flash it. If your adapter has a EFR32xG1 or EFR32MG2x chip adapters then it will have the newer Gecko Bootloader (GBL) that has the ability to enter bootloader mode automatically (also known as Auto-BSL) without need to pressing holding physical BTL/reset button or short circuit any GPIO/soldering-pads.

# Is your OS unable to find your device?

If you're asking yourself "Why won't my dongle or adapter show up?" when you are using (for example) Flash Programmer 2, chances are that your OS can't communicate with your device over VCP (Virtual COM Port) serial port, causing your dongle not showing up as a flashable device. To fix this problem, be sure to install a USB-to-UART bridge/converter VCP driver for your operating system like the one at Silicon Labs open in new window, FTDI Chip open in new window, or WCH (CH34x/CH91xx) open in new window.

Besides serving as a coordinator some adapters can also be used as a Zigbee router (check if there is a router firmware by clicking on your adapter). To factory reset/pair: