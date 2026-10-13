All officially supported adapters are listed on this page. Note that before an adapter can be used with Zigbee2MQTT it has to be flashed with a coordinator firmware (some adapters come preflashed).

Tips Want to migrate to a different adapter? Read this

Before buying an adapter, please read the notes below!

Want to migrate to a different adapter? This may require repairing all your devices in some cases, see FAQ

Network adapters connected via WiFi might have reduced stability as the serial protocol does not have enough fault-tolerance to handle packet loss or latency delays that can normally occur over WiFi connections. If you cannot use a locally connected USB or UART/GPIO adapter then the recommendation is to use remote adapter that connected via Ethernet (wired) to avoid issues.

What are the differences between the various CC2652/CC1352 chips? Chips ending with P have a power amplifier which support up-to 20dBm vs 5dBm on adapters ending with R / RB . Chips starting with CC1352 support the sub-1 GHz frequency (which is not relevant for Zigbee since it uses 2.4 GHz), CC2652 only supports 2.4 GHz. So for Zigbee2MQTT purposes there is no difference between CC1352 and CC2652 . Chips ending with RB don't require a crystal on the PCB, this only makes a difference for the manufacturing process.



Note that only adapters based on zStack or EmberZNet currently support backing up the coordinator ( coordinator_backup.json ).

Flashing tools can be used to upgrade the firmware on an existing adapter without needing to repair devices. See the FAQ for information on what does and does not require repairing of devices.

If you're asking yourself "Why won't my dongle or adapter show up?" when you are using (for example) Flash Programmer 2, chances are that your OS can't communicate with your device over VCP (Virtual COM Port) serial port, causing your dongle not showing up as a flashable device. To fix this problem, be sure to install a USB-to-UART bridge/converter VCP driver for your operating system like the one at Silicon Labs, FTDI Chip, or WCH (CH34x/CH91xx).

Besides serving as a coordinator some adapters can also be used as a Zigbee router (check if there is a router firmware by clicking on your adapter). To factory reset/pair: