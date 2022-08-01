# EmberZNet adapters (Silicon Labs)

Currently supported firmware version: 7.4.0, 7.4.1

Firmware release notes: https://www.silabs.com/developers/zigbee-emberznet?tab=documentation

Multiprotocol is not currently supported due to the various issues associated with it. The recommended alternative to establish multiple networks is to use one adapter per protocol.

serial : adapter : ember

Other settings

TIP If you are experiencing issues with your adapter and it has hardware flow control support (check list below), try to flash a firmware with hardware flow control disabled open in new window and use the following setting instead: serial : rtscts : false

TIP The use of adapter: ezsp is now deprecated. See https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/discussions/21462

# Firmware flashing

SMLIGHT SLZB-06mg24 (EFR32MG24) With external antenna. Product page open in new window

[Buy] UPCOMING

# Not recommended

All Series 0/1 based-devices Older hardware. See Silicon Labs announcement open in new window.

Easyiot ZB-GW04 (v1.1, v1.2) Low-resources hardware.

SMLIGHT SLZB-06m (EFR32MG21) Has had firmware issues (some still pending). Recommended to look for the more recent SMLIGHT SLZB-06mg24.

# Logging specific to this stack

# info level

The start and stop sequences describe the steps taken to get Zigbee2MQTT running with ember in more details. This should help to locate potential start and stop problems.

Stack/Network status changes (up/down, channel change, open/close from Permit Join, etc).

# warning level

Node descriptor reports device is only compliant to revision: Device identified as having an older Zigbee revision. These can be the source of problems, especially if pre-21 .

[EzspConfigId] Failed to SET: Usually when the coordinator has lower memory than others. In-firmware value will be used instead.

An ID conflict was detected: Two devices cannot have the same ID on the same network. The involved devices are kicked off the network then should rejoin (may need to re-pair them if not).

Network/Route error: These are accompanied by a status that describes in more details the source of the error. A few of these over time is expected (or on Zigbee2MQTT start), too many, too often, is indicative of a problem in your network.

NOT READY - Signaling NCP: ember driver is temporarily overloaded. The coordinator is made aware and processing is deferred for a short period.

# error level

Mismatching EZSP version on start. ember currently requires a firmware with EZSP v13 (EmberZNet firmware 7.4.x).

Mismatching backup version when restoring on start. ember currently only supports EZSP v12 and above backups (can be identified by opening the coordinator_backup.json file).

Failed delivery of a message. The target device could not be reached. There can be several causes for this, the rest of the logs should help identify which.

Failed request. Message should be self-explanatory, and give a status indicating the reason of the failure.

NCP Fatal Error. The coordinator failed (the reason should be given in the message). Zigbee2MQTT will attempt to reset it and resume communication. If unsuccessful, Zigbee2MQTT will be stopped completely and the system's watchdog (if any) will attempt to restart it.