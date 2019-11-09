# Getting started

In order to use Zigbee2MQTT we need the following hardware:

A Zigbee Adapter which is the interface between the Computer (or Server) where you run Zigbee2MQTT and the Zigbee radio communication. Zigbee2MQTT supports a variety of adapters with different kind of connections like USB, GPIO or remote via WIFI or Ethernet. Recommended adapters have a chip starting with CC2652 or CC1352. See supported Adapters. It's recommended to check out your adapter's recommendation details before the installation process, to find out whether it needs any additional configuration parameters.

A Server where you would run Zigbee2MQTT. Most Raspberry-Pi models are known to work but you can run it on many computers and platforms including Linux, Windows and MacOS. It should have an MQTT broker installed. Mosquitto open in new window (Tutorial for Raspberry-Pi open in new window) is the recommended MQTT broker but others open in new window should also work fine.

One or more Zigbee Devices which will be paired with Zigbee2MQTT.



TIP To improve network range and stability use a USB extension cable. If you experience ANY trouble with device (timeouts, not pairing, devices unreachable, devices dropping from the network, etc.) this is the first thing to do to avoid interference. See Improve network range and stability.



You can run Zigbee2MQTT in different ways, see Installation. In this example Docker open in new window and Docker Compose open in new window is used to set up and run Zigbee2MQTT.

# 1.) Find the Zigbee-Adapter

After you plug the adapter in see the dmesg output to find the device location:

$ sudo dmesg .. . usbcore: registered new interface driver ch341 usbserial: USB Serial support registered for ch341-uart ch341 3 -1:1.0: ch341-uart converter detected usb 3 -1: ch341-uart converter now attached to ttyUSB0

As we can see the adapter was identified and mounted on ttyUSB0 .

$ ls -l /dev/ttyUSB0 crw-rw---- 1 root dialout 188 , May 16 19 :15 /dev/ttyUSB0

Here we can see that the adapter is owned by root and accessible from all users in the dialout group.

# 2.) Setup and start Zigbee2MQTT

It's assumed, that you have a recent version of Docker and Docker Compose installed.

First, we create a folder where we want the project to reside mkdir folder-name . In the folder, we create we save the docker-compose.yml file which defines how Docker would run our containers. The following file consists of two services, one for the MQTT-Server and one for Zigbee2MQTT itself. Be sure to adjust the file to your needs and match the devices-mount in the case your adapter was not mounted on /dev/ttyUSB0 .

version : '3.8' services : mqtt : image : eclipse - mosquitto : 2.0 restart : unless - stopped volumes : - "./mosquitto-data:/mosquitto" ports : - "1883:1883" - "9001:9001" command : "mosquitto -c /mosquitto-no-auth.conf" zigbee2mqtt : container_name : zigbee2mqtt restart : unless - stopped image : koenkk/zigbee2mqtt volumes : - ./zigbee2mqtt - data : /app/data - /run/udev : /run/udev : ro ports : - 8080 : 8080 environment : - TZ=Europe/Berlin devices : - /dev/ttyUSB0 : /dev/ttyUSB0

In the next step we'll create a simple Zigbee2MQTT config file in zigbee2mqtt-data/configuration.yaml .

permit_join : true mqtt : base_topic : zigbee2mqtt server : mqtt : //mqtt serial : port : /dev/ttyUSB0 frontend : port : 8080 advanced : network_key : GENERATE

We should now have two files in our directory and can start the stack:

$ find ./docker-compose.yml ./zigbee2mqtt-data/configuration.yaml $ docker compose up -d $ docker compose logs -f

After some short time you should see some log messages that Mosquitto and Zigbee2MQTT is running now. You can open the frontend using http://localhost:8080 open in new window (or the hostname of your remote server).

We can now go on and pair our first device.

# Connect a device

Search the supported devices for your device and follow the instructions how to pair.

If no instructions are available, the device can probably be paired by factory resetting it.

Once you see something similar to below in the log your device is paired and you can start controlling it using the frontend and MQTT messages.

Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T12:19:56: Successfully interviewed '0x00158d0001dc126a', device has successfully been paired