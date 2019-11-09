Getting started
Prerequisites
In order to use Zigbee2MQTT we need the following hardware:
A Zigbee Adapter which is the interface between the Computer (or Server) where you run Zigbee2MQTT and the Zigbee radio communication. Zigbee2MQTT supports a variety of adapters with different kind of connections like USB, GPIO or remote via WIFI or Ethernet. Recommended adapters have a chip starting with CC2652 or CC1352. See supported Adapters. It's recommended to check out your adapter's recommendation details before the installation process, to find out whether it needs any additional configuration parameters.
A Server where you would run Zigbee2MQTT. Most Raspberry-Pi models are known to work but you can run it on many computers and platforms including Linux, Windows and MacOS. It should have an MQTT broker installed. Mosquitto (Tutorial for Raspberry-Pi) is the recommended MQTT broker but others should also work fine.
One or more Zigbee Devices which will be paired with Zigbee2MQTT.
TIP
To improve network range and stability use a USB extension cable. If you experience ANY trouble with device (timeouts, not pairing, devices unreachable, devices dropping from the network, etc.) this is the first thing to do to avoid interference. See Improve network range and stability.
Installation
You can run Zigbee2MQTT in different ways, see Installation. In this example Docker and Docker Compose is used to set up and run Zigbee2MQTT.
1.) Find the Zigbee-Adapter
After you plug the adapter in see the
dmesg output to find the device location:
$ sudo dmesg
...
usbcore: registered new interface driver ch341
usbserial: USB Serial support registered for ch341-uart
ch341 3-1:1.0: ch341-uart converter detected
usb 3-1: ch341-uart converter now attached to ttyUSB0
As we can see the adapter was identified and mounted on
ttyUSB0.
$ ls -l /dev/ttyUSB0
crw-rw---- 1 root dialout 188, May 16 19:15 /dev/ttyUSB0
Here we can see that the adapter is owned by
root and accessible from all users in the
dialout group.
2.) Setup and start Zigbee2MQTT
It's assumed, that you have a recent version of Docker and Docker Compose installed.
First, we create a folder where we want the project to reside
mkdir folder-name. In the folder, we create we save the
docker-compose.yml file which defines how Docker would run our containers. The following file consists of two services, one for the MQTT-Server and one for Zigbee2MQTT itself. Be sure to adjust the file to your needs and match the devices-mount in the case your adapter was not mounted on
/dev/ttyUSB0.
version: '3.8'
services:
mqtt:
image: eclipse-mosquitto:2.0
restart: unless-stopped
volumes:
- "./mosquitto-data:/mosquitto"
ports:
- "1883:1883"
- "9001:9001"
command: "mosquitto -c /mosquitto-no-auth.conf"
zigbee2mqtt:
container_name: zigbee2mqtt
restart: unless-stopped
image: koenkk/zigbee2mqtt
volumes:
- ./zigbee2mqtt-data:/app/data
- /run/udev:/run/udev:ro
ports:
- 8080:8080
environment:
- TZ=Europe/Berlin
devices:
- /dev/ttyUSB0:/dev/ttyUSB0
In the next step we'll create a simple Zigbee2MQTT config file in
zigbee2mqtt-data/configuration.yaml.
# Let new devices join our zigbee network
permit_join: true
# Docker Compose makes the MQTT-Server available using "mqtt" hostname
mqtt:
base_topic: zigbee2mqtt
server: mqtt://mqtt
# Zigbee Adapter path
serial:
port: /dev/ttyUSB0
# Enable the Zigbee2MQTT frontend
frontend:
port: 8080
# Let Zigbee2MQTT generate a new network key on first start
advanced:
network_key: GENERATE
We should now have two files in our directory and can start the stack:
$ find
./docker-compose.yml
./zigbee2mqtt-data/configuration.yaml
# First start
$ docker compose up -d
# Check the logs
$ docker compose logs -f
After some short time you should see some log messages that Mosquitto and Zigbee2MQTT is running now. You can open the frontend using http://localhost:8080 (or the hostname of your remote server).
We can now go on and pair our first device.
Connect a device
Search the supported devices for your device and follow the instructions how to pair.
If no instructions are available, the device can probably be paired by factory resetting it.
Once you see something similar to below in the log your device is paired and you can start controlling it using the frontend and MQTT messages.
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T12:19:56: Successfully interviewed '0x00158d0001dc126a', device has successfully been paired
ATTENTION
It's important that
permit_join is set to
false in your
configuration.yaml after initial setup is done to keep your Zigbee network safe and to avoid accidental joining of other Zigbee devices.