OTA device firmware update
Also see the OTA firmware update usage guide.
# Optional: OTA update settings
# See https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/guide/usage/ota_updates.html for more info
ota:
# Optional: use IKEA TRADFRI OTA test server, see OTA updates documentation (default: false)
ikea_ota_use_test_url: false
# Minimum time between OTA update checks
update_check_interval: 1440
# Disable automatic update checks
disable_automatic_update_check: false
OTA Index override file
ota:
zigbee_ota_override_index_location: my_index.json
Value of this key is a file name in the configuration directory (next to
configuration.yaml). The file name could be also a full path to the file, taking into account that host file system may not be available when running Zigbee2MQTT inside a docker container.
Alternatively, Zigbee2MQTT supports index files located on a remote HTTP(s) server. In this case
zigbee_ota_override_index_location key should be an URL of the index file.
Please refer to OTA firmware update usage guide for more details how Zigbee2MQTT fetches OTA images, how to add an image for a DIY device, or how to override official images with other ones.