Integrations

This list gives only a narrow overview. To use Zigbee2MQTT with other systems it's not mandatory to have a native integration but support for MQTT. A native integration just makes things more easy and "clickable". You could implement custom logic - like switch Light-X ON after sunrise when motion detector triggers - by subscribing and publishing to the relevant MQTT-Topics.

There are many tools to implement logic based on MQTT like NodeRED (flow based) or MQTT-Scripts open in new window (javascript). Almost every programming-language has some libs to communicate with MQTT, so you can write your own logic with your preferred language or tool.

A low-level MQTT client like MQTT-Explorer open in new window can help to understand the topic structure and publish values to test the behaviour.