Integrations
- Home Assistant
- node-red-contrib-zigbee2mqtt
- Domoticz
- Majordomo (Russian)
- Mozilla IoT WebThings Gateway via Zigbee2MQTT adapter
- openHAB
- Homebridge plugin (Apple HomeKit)
- Symcon Automation Solutions
- Gladys Assistant
This list gives only a narrow overview. To use Zigbee2MQTT with other systems it's not mandatory to have a native integration but support for MQTT. A native integration just makes things more easy and "clickable". You could implement custom logic - like switch Light-X ON after sunrise when motion detector triggers - by subscribing and publishing to the relevant MQTT-Topics.
There are many tools to implement logic based on MQTT like NodeRED (flow based) or MQTT-Scripts (javascript). Almost every programming-language has some libs to communicate with MQTT, so you can write your own logic with your preferred language or tool.
A low-level MQTT client like MQTT-Explorer can help to understand the topic structure and publish values to test the behaviour.