Connect to a remote adapter

This how-to explains how to run Zigbee2MQTT with an adapter on a remote location. We will use ser2net for this which allows to connect to a serial port over TCP. In this way you can e.g. setup a Raspberry Pi Zero with the adapter connected while running Zigbee2MQTT on a different system. The instructions below have to be executed on the system where the adapter is connected to.

Warning Be aware that it is not recommended to use a Zigbee Coordinator via a Serial-Proxy-Server (also known as Serial-to-IP bridge or Ser2Net remote adapter) over a WiFi, WAN, or VPN connection. Serial protocols used by Zigbee Coordinator do not have enough robustness, resilience, or fault-tolerance to handle packet loss and latency delays that can occur over unstable connections. Zigbee Coordinator requires a stable local connection to its serial port interface with no drops in communication between it and the Zigbee gateway application running on the host computer. Thus be warned that connecting to a network-attached remote Zigbee Coordinator over WiFi/WAN/VPN using Ser2Net or other Serial Proxy/Forwarding Tunnel is not supported for normal operation.

sudo apt-get install ser2net

sudo nano /etc/ser2net.conf

Add the following entry, replace /dev/ttyACM0 with the correct path to your adapter.

20108:raw:0:/dev/ttyACM0:115200 8DATABITS NONE 1STOPBIT

After this reboot the system.

reboot

sudo nano /etc/ser2net.yaml

Add the following entry, replace /dev/ttyACM0 with the correct path to your adapter.

connection: &con01 accepter: tcp,20108 connector: serialdev,/dev/ttyACM0,115200n81,local options: kickolduser: true

With a Slaesh coordinator, you need to set the DTR and RTS pins of the RS232 interfece in a specific way. The current (2023-02-04) version of Raspberry Pi OS does not have recent enough of ser2net to do that correctly, see https://github.com/cminyard/ser2net/issues/46. You might need to build the "gensi" and the "ser2net" packages on your rpi yourself. Other distributions might already have a more recent version. Once you have a version of ser2net that supports the "dtr=off" setting, use the following configuration:

connection: &con01 accepter: tcp,20108 connector: serialdev,/dev/ttyACM0,115200n81,local,dtr=off,rts=off options: kickolduser: true

For ConBee II / RaspBee II, use the following configuration:

connection: &con01 accepter: tcp,20108 connector: serialdev,/dev/ttyACM0,115200n81,nobreak,local options: kickolduser: true

After this reboot the system.

reboot

Now edit the Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml accordingly, replace 192.168.2.13 with the IP or hostname of your system where the adapter is connected to.

serial : port : 'tcp://192.168.2.13:20108'

Done! Now you can start Zigbee2MQTT.