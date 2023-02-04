# Connect to a remote adapter

This how-to explains how to run Zigbee2MQTT with an adapter on a remote location. We will use ser2net for this which allows to connect to a serial port over TCP. In this way you can e.g. setup a Raspberry Pi Zero with the adapter connected while running Zigbee2MQTT on a different system. The instructions below have to be executed on the system where the adapter is connected to.

WARNING WiFi-based Serial-to-IP bridges are not recommended as the serial protocol does not have enough fault-tolerance to handle packet loss or latency delays that can normally occur over WiFi connections.

# 1. Install ser2net

sudo apt-get install ser2net

# 2(a). Configure ser2net (<4.0)

sudo nano /etc/ser2net.conf

Add the following entry, replace /dev/ttyACM0 with the correct path to your adapter.

20108:raw:0:/dev/ttyACM0:115200 8DATABITS NONE 1STOPBIT

After this reboot the system.

reboot

# 2(b). Configure ser2net (>=4.0)

sudo nano /etc/ser2net.yaml

Add the following entry, replace /dev/ttyACM0 with the correct path to your adapter.

connection: &con01 accepter: tcp,20108 connector: serialdev,/dev/ttyACM0,115200n81,local options: kickolduser: true

With a Slaesh coordinator, you need to set the DTR and RTS pins of the RS232 interfece in a specific way. The current (2023-02-04) version of Raspberry Pi OS does not have recent enough of ser2net to do that correctly, see https://github.com/cminyard/ser2net/issues/46. You might need to build the "gensi" and the "ser2net" packages on your rpi yourself. Other distributions might already have a more recent version. Once you have a version of ser2net that supports the "dtr=off" setting, use the following configuration:

connection: &con01 accepter: tcp,20108 connector: serialdev,/dev/ttyACM0,115200n81,local,dtr=off,rts=off options: kickolduser: true

For ConBee II / RaspBee II, use the following configuration:

connection: &con01 accepter: tcp,20108 connector: serialdev,/dev/ttyACM0,115200n81,nobreak,local options: kickolduser: true

After this reboot the system.

reboot

Now edit the Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml accordingly, replace 192.168.2.13 with the IP or hostname of your system where the adapter is connected to.

serial : port : 'tcp://192.168.2.13:20108'

Done! Now you can start Zigbee2MQTT.