Installation
Zigbee2MQTT was written in Node.js and runs almost on every platform with affordable memory footprint.
Warning
32-bit platforms are deprecated, support ends April 2027. When Node.js 22 reaches end-of-life (April 2027), the minimum supported Node.js version becomes v24, which no longer ships official builds for any 32-bit platform. This affects every installation method, not only Docker. If you run Zigbee2MQTT on 32-bit hardware or a 32-bit OS (e.g. Raspberry Pi 1/Zero, older Raspberry Pi OS 32-bit installs), plan to move to a 64-bit OS or hardware (
amd64/
x86_64,
arm64/
aarch64) before then. See #33552.