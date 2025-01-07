Health related info is published to the zigbee2mqtt/bridge/health topic, example payload:

{ "response_time" : 1749991304357 , "os" : { "load_average" : [ 15.8 , 13.2 , 19.2 ] , "memory_used_mb" : 1098.2 , "memory_percent" : 8.3 } , "process" : { "uptime_sec" : 192 , "memory_used_mb" : 89.2 , "memory_percent" : 1.2 } , "mqtt" : { "connected" : true , "queued" : 0 , "published" : 9 , "received" : 2 } , "devices" : { "0x12345678" : { "leave_count" : 1 , "network_address_changes" : 1 , "messages" : 4 , "messages_per_sec" : 0.0033 , } , ... } }