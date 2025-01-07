Health
Health related info is published to the
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/health topic, example payload:
{
"response_time": 1749991304357, // UTC timestamp when this info was generated (Unix time format)
"os": {
"load_average": [15.8, 13.2, 19.2], // Average CPU load of the system ([1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes]), not supported for Windows (will be [0,0,0])
"memory_used_mb": 1098.2, // Amount of used memory of the system in MB
"memory_percent": 8.3 // Amount of used memory of the system in %
},
"process": {
"uptime_sec": 192, // Uptime of Zigbee2MQTT
"memory_used_mb": 89.2, // Memory used by Zigbee2MQTT in MB
"memory_percent": 1.2 // Memory used by Zigbee2MQTT in %
},
"mqtt": {
"connected": true, // Whether Zigbee2MQTT is connected to MQTT
"queued": 0, // Amount of queued messages to be sent to MQTT
"published": 9, // Amount of published MQTT messages since Zigbee2MQTT started (or since the last check if 'reset_on_check: true')
"received": 2 // Amount of received MQTT messages since Zigbee2MQTT started (or since the last check if 'reset_on_check: true')
},
"devices": {
// Health info per device since Zigbee2MQTT started (or since the last check if 'reset_on_check: true') where the key is the device IEEE address
"0x12345678": {
"leave_count": 1, // Amount of times the device left the network
"network_address_changes": 1, // Amount of times the device changed its network address
"messages": 4, // Amount of messages received from the device
"messages_per_sec": 0.0033, // Amount of messages received from the device per second
},
...
}
}
Configuration
health:
# Interval between checks in minutes (default: 10)
interval: 10
# If true, will reset stats every time the health check is executed (only applicable to stats that can be reset). (default: false)
reset_on_check: false