Logging
Zigbee2MQTT can output logs to the console, a logfile or a (remote) Syslog server.
The log-level can be adjusted at runtime, see MQTT Topics and Messages for details.
advanced:
# Optional: Logging level, options: debug, info, warn, error (default: info)
log_level: info
# Optional: log timestamp format (default: shown below)
timestamp_format: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss'
# Optional: Location of log directory (default: shown below)
log_directory: data/log/%TIMESTAMP%
# Optional: Log file name, can also contain timestamp, e.g.: zigbee2mqtt_%TIMESTAMP%.log (default: shown below)
log_file: log.txt
# Optional: Rotate log every 10MB around 3 files (default: true)
log_rotation: true
# Optional: Output location of the log (default: shown below), leave empty to supress logging (log_output: [])
# possible options: 'console', 'file', 'syslog'
log_output:
- console
- file
# Create a symlink called "current" in the log directory which points to the latests log directory. (default: false)
log_symlink_current: false
# Optional: syslog configuration, skip values or entirely to use defaults. Only use when 'syslog' in 'log_output' (see above)
log_syslog:
host: localhost # The host running syslogd, defaults to localhost.
port: 514 # The port on the host that syslog is running on, defaults to syslogd's default port.
protocol: udp4 # The network protocol to log over (e.g. tcp4, udp4, tls4, unix, unix-connect, etc).
path: /dev/log # The path to the syslog dgram socket (i.e. /dev/log or /var/run/syslog for OS X).
pid: process.pid # PID of the process that log messages are coming from (Default process.pid).
facility: local0 # Syslog facility to use (Default: local0).
localhost: localhost # Host to indicate that log messages are coming from (Default: localhost).
type: 5424 # The type of the syslog protocol to use (Default: BSD, also valid: 5424).
app_name: Zigbee2MQTT # The name of the application (Default: Zigbee2MQTT).
eol: '\n' # The end of line character to be added to the end of the message (Default: Message without modifications).