Zigbee2MQTT can output logs to the console, a logfile or a (remote) Syslog server.

The log-level can be adjusted at runtime, see MQTT Topics and Messages for details.

advanced : log_level : info log_namespaced_levels : z2m:mqtt : warning timestamp_format : 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss' log_directory : data/log/%TIMESTAMP% log_directories_to_keep : 10 log_file : log.txt log_rotation : true log_console_json : false log_output : - console - file log_symlink_current : false log_syslog : host : localhost port : 514 protocol : udp4 path : /dev/log pid : process.pid facility : local0 localhost : localhost type : '5424' app_name : Zigbee2MQTT eol : '

'

Logging can have a significant impact on MQTT traffic. For that reason, only info level and above are published to MQTT by default (see below if you want to change this behavior). You can reduce it further by increasing specific levels for certain namespaces you do not need to log with the setting log_namespaced_levels . One of the big factors in traffic from logging is the namespace z2m:mqtt , you can increase its level while keeping the rest at info using:

advanced : log_level : info log_namespaced_levels : z2m:mqtt : warning

Any log level defined in log_namespaced_levels will apply to the namespace itself and all namespaces below it, unless explicitly configured.

advanced : log_level : warning log_namespaced_levels : zhc : info zhc:legacy:fz : debug

zhc and below namespaces will be logged as info (examples: zhc , zhc:ota:common , zhc:legacy:tz )

and below namespaces will be logged as (examples: , , ) zhc:legacy:fz and below namespaces will be logged as debug (examples: zhc:legacy:fz , zhc:legacy:fz:tuya )

and below namespaces will be logged as (examples: , ) Other unspecified namespaces will use log_level , in this case, warning (examples: z2m:mqtt , zh:zstack )

In case Zigbee2MQTT isn't working as expected the following tips can help you in finding the problem. First enable debug logging by adding the following in your configuration.yaml :

advanced : log_level : debug

If you are debugging an issue and want complete logs from Zigbee2MQTT startup, remember to turn off log_rotation and turn on logging to file by adding the following in your configuration.yaml :

advanced : log_rotation : false log_output : - file

In the logging you will see the following abbreviations:

z2m : Zigbee2MQTT

: Zigbee2MQTT zh : zigbee-herdsman, logged events from the Zigbee library used by Zigbee2MQTT.

: zigbee-herdsman, logged events from the Zigbee library used by Zigbee2MQTT. zhc : zigbee-herdsman-converters, logged events from the devices support library.

To change log level at runtime, use the frontend or MQTT

In an effort to improve performance, debug -level logs are no longer published to MQTT and to frontend by default. If you want them published, you can use the following setting:

advanced : log_debug_to_mqtt_frontend : true

A regex-based way to filter out certain debug lines based on their namespaces.

Examples:

Filter out log namespaces starting with:

zhc:legacy:fz:tuya

or zhc:legacy:fz:moes

advanced : log_debug_namespace_ignore : '^zhc:legacy:fz:(tuya|moes)'

Filter out log namespaces starting with:

zhc:legacy:fz:tuya

or zhc:legacy:fz:moes

or zh:ember:uart: (any namespace below uart )

(any namespace below ) or zh:controller (any namespace below controller and controller itself)

advanced : log_debug_namespace_ignore : '^zhc:legacy:fz:(tuya|moes)|^zh:ember:uart:|^zh:controller'