Zigbee2MQTT

Logging

Zigbee2MQTT can output logs to the console, a logfile or a (remote) Syslog server.

The log-level can be adjusted at runtime, see MQTT Topics and Messages for details.

advanced:
  # Optional: Logging level, options: debug, info, warn, error (default: info)
  log_level: info
  # Optional: log timestamp format (default: shown below)
  timestamp_format: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss'
  # Optional: Location of log directory (default: shown below)
  log_directory: data/log/%TIMESTAMP%
  # Optional: Log file name, can also contain timestamp, e.g.: zigbee2mqtt_%TIMESTAMP%.log (default: shown below)
  log_file: log.txt
  # Optional: Rotate log every 10MB around 3 files (default: true)
  log_rotation: true
  # Optional: Output location of the log (default: shown below), leave empty to supress logging (log_output: [])
  # possible options: 'console', 'file', 'syslog'
  log_output:
    - console
    - file
  # Create a symlink called "current" in the log directory which points to the latests log directory. (default: false)
  log_symlink_current: false
  # Optional: syslog configuration, skip values or entirely to use defaults. Only use when 'syslog' in 'log_output' (see above)
  log_syslog:
    host: localhost # The host running syslogd, defaults to localhost.
    port: 514 # The port on the host that syslog is running on, defaults to syslogd's default port.
    protocol: udp4 # The network protocol to log over (e.g. tcp4, udp4, tls4, unix, unix-connect, etc).
    path: /dev/log # The path to the syslog dgram socket (i.e. /dev/log or /var/run/syslog for OS X).
    pid: process.pid # PID of the process that log messages are coming from (Default process.pid).
    facility: local0 # Syslog facility to use (Default: local0).
    localhost: localhost # Host to indicate that log messages are coming from (Default: localhost).
    type: 5424 # The type of the syslog protocol to use (Default: BSD, also valid: 5424).
    app_name: Zigbee2MQTT # The name of the application (Default: Zigbee2MQTT).
    eol: '\n' # The end of line character to be added to the end of the message (Default: Message without modifications).