Zigbee2MQTT has support for Zigbee groups. By using Zigbee groups you can control multiple devices simultaneously with one command.

TIP Groups can also be managed via the frontend Groups tab.

Add the following to your configuration.yaml .

groups : '1' : friendly_name : group_1 retain : false transition : 2 optimistic : true off_state : 'all_members_off' devices : - '0x00158d00018255df' - 'some_device_friendly_name'

The groupID (in the above example '1' ) should be a numerical string. In case you want to use a hexadecimal groupID (e.g. 0xe24c ) you should first convert it to a numerical string (e.g. 57932 ).

If using the Hassio add-on, restart it after modifying your configuration.yaml as above.

# MQTT commands

Devices can also be added/removed from groups via MQTT, the possible topics are:

zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/members/add : add a device to a group

: add a device to a group zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/members/remove remove a device from a group

remove a device from a group zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/members/remove_all remove a device from all groups

The payload should be {"group": GROUP, "device": DEVICE} where GROUP is the friendly_name of the group you want to add/remove the device from, DEVICE is the friendly_name of the device you want to add/remove from the group. Example payload: {"group":"my_group","device":"my_bulb"} , example response: {"data":{"device":"my_bulb","group":"my_group"},"status":"ok"} . In case of executing a remove_all the group property in the request can be omitted.

When removing a device from a group and when the group has any devices bound to it. The reporting of this members will be disabled, if you want to skip this use skip_disable_reporting (e.g. {"group":"my_group","device":"my_bulb", "skip_disable_reporting": true} ).

Controlling a group is similar to controlling a single device. For example to turn on all devices that are part of group send a MQTT message to zigbee2mqtt/[GROUP_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set with payload:

{ "state" : "ON" }

# State changes

By default when one of the devices in a group changes its state, the group state will update to reflect the change. The behaviour of the state property can be controlled through the off_state option. There are 2 possible options:

all_members_off (default): The group state will stay ON if at least one of the group member is in state ON .

(default): The group will stay if at least one of the group member is in . last_member_state : The group state will equal the state of the member who last changed state.

When the state of a group is changed by a command (so not via a state change of a device in it), all devices in the group will also change its state. This behavior can be disabled by setting optimistic: false for the group.

# How do groups work?

By using the above add command above, a device will be added to a group. The device itself is responsible for storing to which groups it belongs. Others, e.g. the coordinator, do not have knowledge to which groups a device belongs.

When using the set command, e.g. to turn on all devices in a group, a broadcast request is send to all devices in the network. The device itself then determines if it belongs to that group and if it should execute the command.

# Adding a specific endpoint