Groups
Zigbee2MQTT has support for Zigbee groups. By using Zigbee groups you can control multiple devices simultaneously with one command.
TIP
Groups can also be managed via the frontend Groups tab.
Configuration
Add the following to your
configuration.yaml.
groups:
# ID, each group should have a different numerical ID
'1':
# Required: Name which will be used to control the group
friendly_name: group_1
# Required: Retain messages (true/false) (default: false)
retain: false
# Optional: Default transition to be used when e.g. changing brightness (in seconds) (default: 0)
transition: 2
# Optional: Change group state when one of the devices in it changes state, see 'State changes' below (default: true)
optimistic: true
# Optional: Control when state OFF is published for a group, see "State changes" below (default: all_members_off)
off_state: 'all_members_off'
# Optional: Devices of this group,
# Note: This can be the ieeeAddr of the device or the friendly_name (default: empty)
devices:
- '0x00158d00018255df'
- 'some_device_friendly_name'
The groupID (in the above example
'1') should be a numerical string. In case you want to use a hexadecimal groupID (e.g.
0xe24c) you should first convert it to a numerical string (e.g.
57932).
If using the Hassio add-on, restart it after modifying your
configuration.yaml as above.
MQTT commands
Devices can also be added/removed from groups via MQTT, the possible topics are:
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/members/add: add a device to a group
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/members/removeremove a device from a group
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/group/members/remove_allremove a device from all groups
The payload should be
{"group": GROUP, "device": DEVICE} where
GROUP is the
friendly_name of the group you want to add/remove the device from,
DEVICE is the
friendly_name of the device you want to add/remove from the group. Example payload:
{"group":"my_group","device":"my_bulb"}, example response:
{"data":{"device":"my_bulb","group":"my_group"},"status":"ok"}. In case of executing a
remove_all the
group property in the request can be omitted.
When removing a device from a group and when the group has any devices bound to it. The reporting of this members will be disabled, if you want to skip this use
skip_disable_reporting (e.g.
{"group":"my_group","device":"my_bulb", "skip_disable_reporting": true}).
Controlling
Controlling a group is similar to controlling a single device. For example to turn on all devices that are part of group send a MQTT message to
zigbee2mqtt/[GROUP_FRIENDLY_NAME]/set with payload:
{
"state": "ON"
}
State changes
By default when one of the devices in a group changes its state, the group state will update to reflect the change. The behaviour of the
state property can be controlled through the
off_state option. There are 2 possible options:
all_members_off(default): The group
statewill stay
ONif at least one of the group member is in
state
ON.
last_member_state: The group
statewill equal the
stateof the member who last changed state.
When the state of a group is changed by a command (so not via a state change of a device in it), all devices in the group will also change its state. This behavior can be disabled by setting
optimistic: false for the group.
How do groups work?
By using the above
add command above, a device will be added to a group. The device itself is responsible for storing to which groups it belongs. Others, e.g. the coordinator, do not have knowledge to which groups a device belongs.
When using the
set command, e.g. to turn on all devices in a group, a broadcast request is send to all devices in the network. The device itself then determines if it belongs to that group and if it should execute the command.
Adding a specific endpoint
In case you want to add a device to a group with multiple endpoints, e.g. a QBKG03LM with 2 buttons you can specify it by adding the endpoint name to the
DEVICE in the request payload in the format of
DEVICE/ENDPOINT. Example request payload
{"group":"my_group","device":"my_switch/right"}.