MQTT
Server connection
Zigbee2MQTT requires a MQTT-Server connection to operate.
# Required: MQTT settings
mqtt:
# Required: MQTT server URL (use mqtts:// for SSL/TLS connection)
server: 'mqtt://localhost:1883'
# Optional: MQTT base topic for Zigbee2MQTT MQTT messages (default: zigbee2mqtt)
base_topic: zigbee2mqtt
# Optional: absolute path to SSL/TLS certificate of CA used to sign server and client certificates (default: nothing)
ca: '/etc/ssl/mqtt-ca.crt'
# Optional: absolute paths to SSL/TLS key and certificate for client-authentication (default: nothing)
key: '/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.key'
cert: '/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.crt'
# Optional: MQTT server authentication user (default: nothing)
user: my_user
# Optional: MQTT server authentication password (default: nothing)
password: my_password
# Optional: MQTT client ID (default: nothing)
client_id: 'MY_CLIENT_ID'
# Optional: disable self-signed SSL certificates (default: true)
reject_unauthorized: true
# Optional: Include device information to mqtt messages (default: false)
include_device_information: true
# Optional: MQTT keepalive in seconds (default: 60)
keepalive: 60
# Optional: MQTT protocol version (default: 4), set this to 5 if you
# use the 'retention' device specific configuration
version: 4
# Optional: Disable retain for all send messages. ONLY enable if you MQTT broker doesn't
# support retained message (e.g. AWS IoT core, Azure IoT Hub, Google Cloud IoT core, IBM Watson IoT Platform).
# Enabling will break the Home Assistant integration. (default: false)
force_disable_retain: false
Specifying MQTT server/user/password and network_key in a different file
To specify the MQTT server/user/password in a different file, e.g
secret.yaml, use the following configuration.
configuration.yaml
# IMPORTANT: Don't forget the quotes!
mqtt:
server: '!secret.yaml server'
user: '!secret.yaml user'
password: '!secret.yaml password'
secret.yaml
server: 'mqtt://localhost:1883'
user: mqtt_user
password: mqtt_password
MQTT behaviour
advanced:
# Optional: state caching, MQTT message payload will contain all attributes, not only changed ones.
# Has to be true when integrating via Home Assistant (default: true)
cache_state: true
# Optional: persist cached state, only used when cache_state: true (default: true)
cache_state_persistent: true
# Optional: send cached state on startup, only used when cache_state_persistent: true (default: true)
cache_state_send_on_startup: true
# Optional: Add a last_seen attribute to MQTT messages, contains date/time of last Zigbee message
# possible values are: disable (default), ISO_8601, ISO_8601_local, epoch (default: disable)
last_seen: 'disable'
# Optional: Add an elapsed attribute to MQTT messages, contains milliseconds since the previous msg (default: false)
elapsed: false
# Optional: Enables report feature, this feature is DEPRECATED since reporting is now setup by default
# when binding devices. Docs can still be found here: https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.io/blob/master/docs/information/report.md
report: true
# Optional: disables the legacy api (default: shown below)
legacy_api: true
# Optional: MQTT output type: json, attribute or attribute_and_json (default: shown below)
# Examples when 'state' of a device is published
# json: topic: 'zigbee2mqtt/my_bulb' payload '{"state": "ON"}'
# attribute: topic 'zigbee2mqtt/my_bulb/state' payload 'ON"
# attribute_and_json: both json and attribute (see above)
output: 'json'