Zigbee2MQTT requires a MQTT-Server connection to operate.

# Required: MQTT settings
mqtt:
  # Required: MQTT server URL (use mqtts:// for SSL/TLS connection)
  server: 'mqtt://localhost:1883'
  # Optional: MQTT base topic for Zigbee2MQTT MQTT messages (default: zigbee2mqtt)
  base_topic: zigbee2mqtt
  # Optional: absolute path to SSL/TLS certificate of CA used to sign server and client certificates (default: nothing)
  ca: '/etc/ssl/mqtt-ca.crt'
  # Optional: absolute paths to SSL/TLS key and certificate for client-authentication (default: nothing)
  key: '/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.key'
  cert: '/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.crt'
  # Optional: MQTT server authentication user (default: nothing)
  user: my_user
  # Optional: MQTT server authentication password (default: nothing)
  password: my_password
  # Optional: MQTT client ID (default: nothing)
  client_id: 'MY_CLIENT_ID'
  # Optional: disable self-signed SSL certificates (default: true)
  reject_unauthorized: true
  # Optional: Include device information to mqtt messages (default: false)
  include_device_information: true
  # Optional: MQTT keepalive in seconds (default: 60)
  keepalive: 60
  # Optional: MQTT protocol version (default: 4), set this to 5 if you
  # use the 'retention' device specific configuration
  version: 4
  # Optional: Disable retain for all send messages. ONLY enable if you MQTT broker doesn't
  # support retained message (e.g. AWS IoT core, Azure IoT Hub, Google Cloud IoT core, IBM Watson IoT Platform).
  # Enabling will break the Home Assistant integration. (default: false)
  force_disable_retain: false

Specifying MQTT server/user/password and network_key in a different file

To specify the MQTT server/user/password in a different file, e.g secret.yaml, use the following configuration.

configuration.yaml

# IMPORTANT: Don't forget the quotes!
mqtt:
  server: '!secret.yaml server'
  user: '!secret.yaml user'
  password: '!secret.yaml password'

secret.yaml

server: 'mqtt://localhost:1883'
user: mqtt_user
password: mqtt_password

MQTT behaviour

advanced:
  # Optional: state caching, MQTT message payload will contain all attributes, not only changed ones.
  # Has to be true when integrating via Home Assistant (default: true)
  cache_state: true
  # Optional: persist cached state, only used when cache_state: true (default: true)
  cache_state_persistent: true
  # Optional: send cached state on startup, only used when cache_state_persistent: true (default: true)
  cache_state_send_on_startup: true
  # Optional: Add a last_seen attribute to MQTT messages, contains date/time of last Zigbee message
  # possible values are: disable (default), ISO_8601, ISO_8601_local, epoch (default: disable)
  last_seen: 'disable'
  # Optional: Add an elapsed attribute to MQTT messages, contains milliseconds since the previous msg (default: false)
  elapsed: false
  # Optional: Enables report feature, this feature is DEPRECATED since reporting is now setup by default
  # when binding devices. Docs can still be found here: https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.io/blob/master/docs/information/report.md
  report: true
  # Optional: disables the legacy api (default: shown below)
  legacy_api: true
  # Optional: MQTT output type: json, attribute or attribute_and_json (default: shown below)
  # Examples when 'state' of a device is published
  # json: topic: 'zigbee2mqtt/my_bulb' payload '{"state": "ON"}'
  # attribute: topic 'zigbee2mqtt/my_bulb/state' payload 'ON"
  # attribute_and_json: both json and attribute (see above)
  output: 'json'