# Server connection

Zigbee2MQTT requires a MQTT-Server connection to operate.

mqtt : server : 'mqtt://localhost:1883' base_topic : zigbee2mqtt ca : '/etc/ssl/mqtt-ca.crt' key : '/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.key' cert : '/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.crt' user : my_user password : my_password client_id : 'MY_CLIENT_ID' reject_unauthorized : true include_device_information : true keepalive : 60 version : 4 force_disable_retain : false

# Specifying MQTT server/user/password and network_key in a different file

To specify the MQTT server/user/password in a different file, e.g secret.yaml , use the following configuration.

configuration.yaml

mqtt : server : '!secret.yaml server' user : '!secret.yaml user' password : '!secret.yaml password'

secret.yaml

server : 'mqtt://localhost:1883' user : mqtt_user password : mqtt_password

# MQTT behaviour