More configuration options

Network map

# Optional: networkmap options
map_options:
  graphviz:
    # Optional: Colors to be used in the graphviz network map (default: shown below)
    colors:
      fill:
        enddevice: '#fff8ce'
        coordinator: '#e04e5d'
        router: '#4ea3e0'
      font:
        coordinator: '#ffffff'
        router: '#ffffff'
        enddevice: '#000000'
      line:
        active: '#009900'
        inactive: '#994444'

External converters

You can define external converters to e.g. add support for a DiY device. The extension can be a file with .js extension in the data directory or a NPM package. Ensure that default export from your external converter exports an array or device object (refer to the definition in the devices folder of zigbee-herdsman-converters). Some examples can be found hereopen in new window. For this example put the files in the data folder and add the following to configuration.yaml:

Note that external converters take precedence of standard converters

external_converters:
  - freepad_ext.js
  - one-more-converter.js

