More configuration options
Network map
# Optional: networkmap options
map_options:
graphviz:
# Optional: Colors to be used in the graphviz network map (default: shown below)
colors:
fill:
enddevice: '#fff8ce'
coordinator: '#e04e5d'
router: '#4ea3e0'
font:
coordinator: '#ffffff'
router: '#ffffff'
enddevice: '#000000'
line:
active: '#009900'
inactive: '#994444'
External converters
You can define external converters to e.g. add support for a DiY device. The extension can be a file with
.js extension in the
data directory or a NPM package. Ensure that default export from your external converter exports an array or device object (refer to the definition in the
devices folder of zigbee-herdsman-converters). Some examples can be found here. For this example put the files in the
data folder and add the following to
configuration.yaml:
Note that external converters take precedence of standard converters
external_converters:
- freepad_ext.js
- one-more-converter.js
See also How to support new devices.