# More configuration options

# Network map

map_options : graphviz : colors : fill : enddevice : '#fff8ce' coordinator : '#e04e5d' router : '#4ea3e0' font : coordinator : '#ffffff' router : '#ffffff' enddevice : '#000000' line : active : '#009900' inactive : '#994444'

# External converters

You can define external converters to e.g. add support for a DiY device. The extension can be a file with .js extension in the data directory or a NPM package. Ensure that default export from your external converter exports an array or device object (refer to the definition in the devices folder of zigbee-herdsman-converters). Some examples can be found here open in new window. For this example put the files in the data folder and add the following to configuration.yaml :

Note that external converters take precedence of standard converters

external_converters : - freepad_ext.js - one - more - converter.js

See also How to support new devices.