Case designs for TI LAUNCHXL boards for CC1352P1, CC1352P-2 and CC2652R

Case design for a CC2530 Zigbee minimal case

Case design for a CC2531 Zigbee dongle

Case design with button for a Electrolama zig-a-zig-ah! (zzh!)

Case design for a Slaesh's CC2652RB stick

A lot of different case designs can be found via the Thingiverse search