# 3D cases

# Texas Instruments launchpad

Case designs for TI LAUNCHXL boards for CC1352P1, CC1352P-2 and CC2652R open in new window

Case design for a CC2530 Zigbee minimal case open in new window

Case design for a CC2531 Zigbee dongle open in new window

# CC2531 with external antenna

Case design with button for a Electrolama zig-a-zig-ah! (zzh!) open in new window

# Slaesh's CC2652RB stick

Case design for a Slaesh's CC2652RB stick open in new window

# CC2530 + CC2591

# Raspberry Pi Zero

A lot of different case designs can be found via the Thingiverse search open in new window