External converters

Zigbee2MQTT uses zigbee-herdsman-converters to parse messages to and from devices.

External converters provide a way to test support for new devices, they work identically to internal converters.

External converters are stored in data/external_converters folder and have to export a JavaScript Object or Array of Object matching the type DefinitionWithExtend. Refer to existing converters to get familiar with the framework.

TIP

Once your converter is ready, open a pull request so it can be integrated into Zigbee2MQTT for all to use. Once the new Zigbee2MQTT version is released, you can just delete the external converter.

Example:

File: data/external_converters/my-first-converter.js

const {temperature, humidity, battery} = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/modernExtend');

const definition = {
    zigbeeModel: ['lumi.sens'],
    model: 'WSDCGQ01LM',
    vendor: 'Xiaomi',
    description: 'MiJia temperature & humidity sensor',
    extend: [temperature(), humidity(), battery()],
};

module.exports = definition;

More examples

Using modern extends

The entire API can be found here.

Using non modern extends

The most common API endpoints are accessible from the following imports:

const fz = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/fromZigbee');
const tz = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/toZigbee');
const exposes = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/exposes');
const reporting = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/reporting');
const ota = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/ota');
const utils = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/utils');
const globalStore = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/store');
const e = exposes.presets;
const ea = exposes.access;

Converters list

When Zigbee2MQTT starts it publishes zigbee2mqtt/bridge/converters with payload [{"name": "my-first-converter.js": "code": <HERE COMES YOUR CONVERTER CODE>}] containing all the converters loaded from the file system. The same message is also published when a converter changes at runtime (from one of the below actions), with the appropriately updated payload.

Save converter

To save a converter at runtime, send a message to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/converter/save with payload {"name": "my-first-converter.js", "code": <HERE COMES YOUR CONVERTER CODE>}. The code will be saved in data/external_converters/ in the file with the given name.

Remove converter

To remove a converter at runtime, send a message to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/converter/remove with payload {"name": "my-first-converter.js"}. The file will be deleted from data/external_converters/.