Zigbee2MQTT uses zigbee-herdsman-converters to parse messages to and from devices.

External converters provide a way to test support for new devices, they work identically to internal converters.

External converters are stored in data/external_converters folder and have to export a JavaScript Object or Array of Object matching the type DefinitionWithExtend . Refer to existing converters to get familiar with the framework.

TIP Once your converter is ready, open a pull request so it can be integrated into Zigbee2MQTT for all to use. Once the new Zigbee2MQTT version is released, you can just delete the external converter.

Example:

File: data/external_converters/my-first-converter.js

const { temperature , humidity , battery } = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/modernExtend' ) ; const definition = { zigbeeModel : [ 'lumi.sens' ] , model : 'WSDCGQ01LM' , vendor : 'Xiaomi' , description : 'MiJia temperature & humidity sensor' , extend : [ temperature ( ) , humidity ( ) , battery ( ) ] , } ; module . exports = definition ;

The entire API can be found here.

The most common API endpoints are accessible from the following imports:

const fz = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/fromZigbee' ) ; const tz = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/toZigbee' ) ; const exposes = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/exposes' ) ; const reporting = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/reporting' ) ; const ota = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/ota' ) ; const utils = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/utils' ) ; const globalStore = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/store' ) ; const e = exposes . presets ; const ea = exposes . access ;

When Zigbee2MQTT starts it publishes zigbee2mqtt/bridge/converters with payload [{"name": "my-first-converter.js": "code": <HERE COMES YOUR CONVERTER CODE>}] containing all the converters loaded from the file system. The same message is also published when a converter changes at runtime (from one of the below actions), with the appropriately updated payload.

To save a converter at runtime, send a message to zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/converter/save with payload {"name": "my-first-converter.js", "code": <HERE COMES YOUR CONVERTER CODE>} . The code will be saved in data/external_converters/ in the file with the given name.