External converters
Zigbee2MQTT uses zigbee-herdsman-converters to parse messages to and from devices.
External converters provide a way to test support for new devices, they work identically to internal converters.
External converters are stored in
data/external_converters folder and have to export a JavaScript Object or Array of Object matching the type
DefinitionWithExtend. Refer to existing converters to get familiar with the framework.
TIP
Once your converter is ready, open a pull request so it can be integrated into Zigbee2MQTT for all to use. Once the new Zigbee2MQTT version is released, you can just delete the external converter.
Example:
File:
data/external_converters/my-first-converter.js
const {temperature, humidity, battery} = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/modernExtend');
const definition = {
zigbeeModel: ['lumi.sens'],
model: 'WSDCGQ01LM',
vendor: 'Xiaomi',
description: 'MiJia temperature & humidity sensor',
extend: [temperature(), humidity(), battery()],
};
module.exports = definition;
More examples
- Sensor using modern extends (same as above)
- Sensor using non modern extends
- Bulb (light)
- Plug (switch)
- Advanced example
- Definitions of already supported devices can be found here. It may help to look at devices from the same vendor or type.
Using modern extends
The entire API can be found here.
Using non modern extends
The most common API endpoints are accessible from the following imports:
const fz = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/fromZigbee');
const tz = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/toZigbee');
const exposes = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/exposes');
const reporting = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/reporting');
const ota = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/ota');
const utils = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/utils');
const globalStore = require('zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/store');
const e = exposes.presets;
const ea = exposes.access;
Converters list
When Zigbee2MQTT starts it publishes
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/converters with payload
[{"name": "my-first-converter.js": "code": <HERE COMES YOUR CONVERTER CODE>}] containing all the converters loaded from the file system. The same message is also published when a converter changes at runtime (from one of the below actions), with the appropriately updated payload.
Save converter
To save a converter at runtime, send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/converter/save with payload
{"name": "my-first-converter.js", "code": <HERE COMES YOUR CONVERTER CODE>}. The code will be saved in
data/external_converters/ in the file with the given name.
Remove converter
To remove a converter at runtime, send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/converter/remove with payload
{"name": "my-first-converter.js"}. The file will be deleted from
data/external_converters/.