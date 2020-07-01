Connect to a remote Sonoff ZBBridge
This how-to explains how to run Zigbee2MQTT with a comercial Sonoff ZBBridge Gateway. We will use a Sonoff ZBBridge Gateway with custom firmware to connect to a serial port over TCP. In this way you can use a simple premade Hub/Gateway flash it with custom firmware and then use it as your coordinator.
WARNING
Keep in mind that the EZSP support is currently experimental.
WARNING
WiFi-based Serial-to-IP bridges are not recommended as the serial protocol does not have enough fault-tolerance to handle packet loss or latency delays that can normally occur over WiFi connections.
1. Flash Tasmota ZBBridge
In order for the gateway to be usefull for us we want it flashed with custom firmware (tasmota-zbbridge) so we can free ourselves from the cloud. For flashing procedure follow DigiBlurs guide up untill step 6.
2. Configure
Now edit the Zigbee2MQTT
configuration.yaml accordingly, replace
192.168.2.13 with the IP or hostname of your system where the adapter is connected to. Also replace
20108 with the port you configured while flashing the Gateway (in step 6 from previous point).
Keep in mind that the EZSP support is currently experimental.
serial:
port: 'tcp://192.168.2.13:20108'
adapter: ezsp
Done! Now you can start Zigbee2MQTT.