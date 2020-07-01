# Connect to a remote Sonoff ZBBridge

This how-to explains how to run Zigbee2MQTT with a comercial Sonoff ZBBridge Gateway. We will use a Sonoff ZBBridge Gateway with custom firmware to connect to a serial port over TCP. In this way you can use a simple premade Hub/Gateway flash it with custom firmware and then use it as your coordinator.

WARNING Keep in mind that the EZSP support is currently experimental.

WARNING WiFi-based Serial-to-IP bridges are not recommended as the serial protocol does not have enough fault-tolerance to handle packet loss or latency delays that can normally occur over WiFi connections.

# 1. Flash Tasmota ZBBridge

In order for the gateway to be usefull for us we want it flashed with custom firmware (tasmota-zbbridge open in new window) so we can free ourselves from the cloud. For flashing procedure follow DigiBlurs guide open in new window up untill step 6.

Now edit the Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml accordingly, replace 192.168.2.13 with the IP or hostname of your system where the adapter is connected to. Also replace 20108 with the port you configured while flashing the Gateway (in step 6 from previous point).

serial : port : 'tcp://192.168.2.13:20108' adapter : ezsp

Done! Now you can start Zigbee2MQTT.