Zigbee2MQTT
Zigbee to MQTT bridge, get rid of your proprietary Zigbee bridges

Compatible

Zigbee2MQTT supports various Zigbee adapters and a big bunch of devices.

Integrations

Zigbee2MQTT integrates well with most home automation solutions because it uses MQTT.

Open Source

Zigbee2MQTT is licenced under the free GNU General Public License 3.

Welcome to the Zigbee2MQTT documentation! Besides the documentation, you can also get support and ask questions on the Forumopen in new window and Discord channelopen in new window. In case you want to donate click the 'Sponsor' button hereopen in new window.

zigbee2mqtt.io is maintained by @Koenkk.