Zigbee2MQTT
Zigbee to MQTT bridge, get rid of your proprietary Zigbee bridges
Compatible
Zigbee2MQTT supports various Zigbee adapters and a big bunch of devices.
Integrations
Zigbee2MQTT integrates well with most home automation solutions because it uses MQTT.
Open Source
Zigbee2MQTT is licenced under the free GNU General Public License 3.
Welcome to the Zigbee2MQTT documentation! Besides the documentation, you can also get support and ask questions on the Forum and Discord channel. In case you want to donate click the 'Sponsor' button here.