Find Tuya Data Points

Some Tuya devices (typically TS0601 ) work entirely through the custom manuSpecificTuya cluster.

Each device function is mapped to a datapoint ID, reported through this cluster.

(More info on the previous page: Support new Tuya devices)

The instructions below will help you use the Tuya IoT Platform to obtain the feature schema of a product: the list of datapoints (features), with their respective IDs and data types. This schema is required to fully support the device.

Alternatively, you can ask the manufacturer / vendor for the "UART protocol" or "serial protocol" of the device.

modern browser with Internet access (instructions are for Chrome, desktop) access to the browser console / dev tools mobile Tuya app (stock app or vendor clone) Tuya account (logged in to the app) Tuya developer account (logged in to the website) One of the following: physical access to a Tuya Zigbee gateway and the device in question

or just the product ID (last 8 chars of the Zigbee manufacturer)

e.g: TS0601 _TZE284_0kihjsys -> PID is 0kihjsys

Download the Tuya app, create an account and log in.

The Tuya IoT Platform is the backbone for how internet-connected Tuya devices communicate back to the Tuya platform.

It contains a suite of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) which allow for developers to embed the Tuya functionality within their own platforms.

Visit Tuya IoT Platform and sign up for a developer account.

This is a different account than what the mobile apps use.

Use your new credentials to login to the Tuya IoT Platform. You will be greeted with a first time tutorial showing you around the platform.

At the end of the tutorial select Individual Developer. If you miss this, click on the person icon in the top-right -> Account and set Account Type to Individual Developer.

Click on Cloud in the side menu -> Project Management. On this page click on Create Cloud Project.

In the newly opened dialog box, fill in the details as required, enduring that the Development Method is selected as Smart Home, and the Data Center corresponds to the region that your Tuya account is associated with.

The next page is Configuration Wizard. Click Select API Services -> All, then Authorize.

Once confirmed, you should be taken to your new Tuya project.

Click on Devices -> Link App Account -> Add App Account -> Tuya App Account Authorization.

This should bring up a QR code.

On the Tuya mobile app, tap on + Add -> [-] Scan. Give camera permissions, scan the code, and press Confirm login.

On your computer, a Link App Account window will pop-up. Set Device Linking Method to Automatic Link and click Ok. (If prompted, set Device Permission to: Read, write, and Manage).

When successful, you will see a list of already-added devices; close it.

Click on Devices -> All Devices.

Now there are multiple ways of adding devices to the cloud project.

If the following methods don't work (the device list remains empty), check the project region.

If you have a Tuya gateway and the physical device:

Download the Tuya app, create an account and log in Set-up the Zigbee gateway and pair the device normally Refresh the web page

Without a Tuya gateway, we can create virtual devices.

We only need the product ID.

Pair the device to Zigbee2MQTT to get the Zigbee manufacturer Obtain its product ID by taking the last 8 characters of the Zigbee manufacturer

e.g: TS0601 _TZE284_0kihjsys -> PID is 0kihjsys Click Add Device -> Add Virtual Device Select a random product and click Add Virtual Devices Click on Add to Tuya App Account tab.

This generates a temporary QR code for that device. Scan the QR code with a normal scanner and copy the output.

It looks like this (and it's tied to your account): tuyaSmart--addVirtualDev?productId=abcdefgh&token=...&biz=spider Edit the text: Replace the selected PID with the one of your device, e.g: productId=abcdefgh -> productId=0kihjsys Generate a new QR code with the resulted text: tuyaSmart--addVirtualDev?productId=0kihjsys&token=...&biz=spider Finally scan the new QR code with the Tuya app:

Tap on + Add -> [-] Scan. The device should appear immediately On the computer, go back to the device list, and refresh the page if needed

Now that you have the device in the cloud project, you can "debug" it:

In Devices -> All Devices, click on Debug Device.

In the Device Debugging tab, you will see the schema, under Standard Instruction Set (read-write) and Standard Status Set (read-only). This gives you the type, scale and range of some data, but it's usually incomplete and it's missing the datapoint IDs In the Device Logs tab, you will see list of all events the device has sent to the Tuya platform. The source code of this tab includes the datapoints IDs

Note the exact feature naming usually differs from one tab to the other. And sometimes it must be translated from Chinese.

There are multiple methods of exporting the schema:

Clone and install tuya-smart-control-cli Run tuya init and input your API key (e.g. from eu.tuya.ai/apps/keys) Run tuya device list to find your device ID Run tuya device model --json device_id > schema.json to export the schema

On the Device Logs tab, open the browser menu -> More tools -> Dev tools -> Console. Paste the code below and press Enter . Next, open the Select DP ID drop-down list and hover over each item. The running code will automatically read the datapoint ID for each item. When finished, run export_codes() in the console. This will output the feature-ID mapping.

Warning Never run code that you do not understand. It is your responsibility to ensure that you understand what the code is doing before running it.

The code of the selected/hovered data point ID in the drop-down list as well as the previous and the next IDs are stored in the DOM under <div id="code_list"> . The code below fetches these three codes each time the div is updated and stores them in the dictionary codes .

function waitForElm ( selector ) { * * Answer of Yong Wang (https://stackoverflow.com/users/4556536/yong-wang) to * https://stackoverflow.com/questions/5525071/how-to-wait-until-an-element-exists */ return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { if ( document . querySelector ( selector ) ) return resolve ( document . querySelector ( selector ) ) ; const observer = new MutationObserver ( ( mutations ) => { if ( document . querySelector ( selector ) ) { resolve ( document . querySelector ( selector ) ) ; observer . disconnect ( ) ; } } ) ; observer . observe ( document . body , { childList : true , subtree : true } ) ; } ) ; } let codes_selector = '#code_list' ; let codes = { } ; waitForElm ( codes_selector ) . then ( ( elm ) => { var observer = new MutationObserver ( ( mutations ) => { let code_items = document . getElementById ( 'code_list' ) . getElementsByTagName ( 'div' ) ; for ( const code_item of code_items ) { codes [ code_item . textContent ] = code_item . getAttribute ( 'aria-label' ) ; } } ) ; observer . observe ( document . querySelector ( codes_selector ) , { childList : true } ) ; } ) ; function export_codes ( ) { let codes_str = JSON . stringify ( codes ) ; console . log ( codes_str ) ; }

On the Device Logs tab, select a datapoint in the drop-down list, above the events table.

Open the browser menu -> More tools -> Dev tools -> Network.

Then click the Search button in the Tuya IoT Platform window.