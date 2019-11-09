# Support new devices

Zigbee2MQTT uses zigbee-herdsman-converters open in new window to parse messages to and from devices.

This page will guide you through the process of adding support for new devices to zigbee-herdsman-converters open in new window.

In case you require any help feel free to create an issue open in new window.

Before starting, first check if your device is not already supported in the Zigbee2MQTT dev branch! This can be done by searching on your Zigbee model (see step 1 below) in any of the files here open in new window.

# 1. Pairing the device with Zigbee2MQTT

The first step is to pair the device with Zigbee2MQTT. It should be possible to pair your unsupported device out of the box because Zigbee2MQTT can pair with any Zigbee device. You need to find out how to bring your device into pairing mode, most of the time via a factory reset.

Once you successfully paired the device you will see something like:

Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T12:19:56: Successfully interviewed '0x00158d0001dc126a', device has successfully been paired Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019-11-09T12:19:56: Device '0x00158d0001dc126a' with Zigbee model 'lumi.sens' and manufacturer name 'some_name' is NOT supported, please follow https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/how-tos/support_new_devices.html

TIP Make sure that joining is enabled, otherwise new devices cannot join the network.

# 2. Adding your device

The next step is to create an external converter file. This file has to be created next to the configuration.yaml , in this example we will call it WSDCGQ01LM.js (make sure it ends with .js ). In order to provide support for e.g. the lumi.sens from step 1 we would add the following to this file:

const fz = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/fromZigbee' ) ; const tz = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/toZigbee' ) ; const exposes = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/exposes' ) ; const reporting = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/reporting' ) ; const extend = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/extend' ) ; const e = exposes . presets ; const ea = exposes . access ; const definition = { zigbeeModel : [ 'lumi.sens' ] , model : 'WSDCGQ01LM' , vendor : 'Xiaomi' , description : 'MiJia temperature & humidity sensor' , fromZigbee : [ ] , toZigbee : [ ] , exposes : [ e . battery ( ) , e . temperature ( ) , e . humidity ( ) ] , } ; module . exports = definition ;

Now set the Zigbee2MQTT log_level to debug and enable the external converter by adding the following to your Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml .

advanced : log_level : debug external_converters : - WSDCGQ01LM.js

Once finished, restart Zigbee2MQTT and trigger some actions on the device. You will see messages like:

Zigbee2MQTT:debug 2019-11-09T12:24:22: No converter available for 'WSDCGQ01LM' with cluster 'msTemperatureMeasurement' and type 'attributeReport' and data '{"measuredValue":2512}'

If your device is not reporting anything, it could be that this device requires additional configuration. This can be done by adding a configure: section. It may help to look at similar devices open in new window.

TIP If your device is advertised as TuYa compatible or reports anything with manuSpecificTuya additional instructions for adding your device can be found here.

In case your device does not report anything out of the blue, the Clusters page at Zigbee2MQTT's frontend (found under the device in the dashboard) also exposes the clusters.

Some basic external converter examples:

# 3. Adding converter(s) for your device

In order to parse the messages of your Zigbee device we need to add converter(s). Existing converters can probably be reused, those can be found here open in new window.

For e.g. the following message we could use the already existing fz.temperature converter open in new window:

Zigbee2MQTT:debug 2019-11-09T12:24:22: No converter available for 'WSDCGQ01LM' with cluster 'msTemperatureMeasurement' and type 'attributeReport' and data '{"measuredValue":2512}'

Now update your external converter.

const fz = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/fromZigbee' ) ; const tz = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/converters/toZigbee' ) ; const exposes = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/exposes' ) ; const reporting = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/reporting' ) ; const extend = require ( 'zigbee-herdsman-converters/lib/extend' ) ; const e = exposes . presets ; const ea = exposes . access ; const definition = { zigbeeModel : [ 'lumi.sens' ] , model : 'WSDCGQ01LM' , vendor : 'Xiaomi' , description : 'MiJia temperature & humidity sensor' , fromZigbee : [ fz . temperature ] , toZigbee : [ ] , exposes : [ e . battery ( ) , e . temperature ( ) , e . humidity ( ) ] , } ; module . exports = definition ;

Repeat until your device does not produce any more log messages like: 2018-5-1 18:19:41 WARN No converter available for 'WSDCGQ01LM' with....

If none of the existing converters fit you can add custom ones, an external converter example for this can be found here open in new window.

# 3.1 Retrieving color temperature range (only required for lights which support color temperature)

If your device is a light and supports color temperature you need to define the color temperature range. This range indicates the minimum and maximum color temperature values the light supports. This can be retrieved by clicking on your device in the frontend, go to "Dev console". For cluster select LColorCtrl , for attribute colorTempPhysicalMin and colorTempPhysicalMax , after that click on "Read". Now the min/max color temperature will be read as marked below

Alternatively this can be retrieved from the light by sending to zigbee2mqtt/DEVICE_FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"read": {"cluster": "lightingColorCtrl", "attributes": ["colorTempPhysicalMin", "colorTempPhysicalMax"]}}

The result will be logged to the Zigbee2MQTT log, e.g.

Zigbee2MQTT:info 2021-03-21 21:10:40: Read result of 'lightingColorCtrl': {"colorTempPhysicalMin":153,"colorTempPhysicalMax":454}

In the above example set colorTempRange to {colorTempRange: [153, 454]} , e.g.:

const definition = { zigbeeModel : [ 'myZigbeeModel' ] , model : 'myModel' , vendor : 'myVendor' , description : 'Super bulb' , extend : extend . light_onoff_brightness_colortemp ( { colorTempRange : [ 153 , 454 ] } ) , } ,

# 4. Add device picture to zigbee2mqtt.io documentation

To make sure a picture is available for this device on the supported devices page and in the frontend:

Clone zigbee2mqtt.io open in new window Add a device picture ( .jpg , 150x150) to public/images/devices . Optional: Add a markdown file for your device to docs/devices , use the model property of your definition as the filename. Most of the contents of this file will be auto-generated through docgen but you can add your own notes in a notes section. Do not use h1 or h2 heading within "## Notes"-Section.

<!-- Notes BEGIN -->

## Notes

...

<!-- Notes END -->

Create a Pull Request to zigbee2mqtt.io open in new window .

On the next release of Zigbee2MQTT, the documentation will be updated and your device file will be linked in ../../supported-devices.md automatically.

Now it's time to submit a pull request to zigbee-herdsman-converters open in new window so this device is supported out of the box by Zigbee2MQTT. This can be done by adding the definition to the vendor file open in new window of your device. 😃