Zigbee2MQTT

Configuration

Zigbee2MQTT is configured using YAMLopen in new window based configuration.yaml file. The file have to be located in the data directory within your installation. The data directory and the configuration.yaml has to be writeable for Zigbee2MQTT process because it can get updated - e.g. if you change the settings in the frontend. It's possible specify a custom data directory by setting the ZIGBEE2MQTT_DATA environment variable.

# Minimal configuration.yml example
permit_join: true
mqtt:
  server: mqtt://localhost:1883
serial:
  port: /dev/ttyUSB0
# Will run frontend on port 8080
frontend: true

CONVENTION

The dot-notation of a config-key like mqtt.server means server property within the mqtt section. All dot-notation references are absolute.

ATTENTION

Be aware of the implications using permit_join: true and read the details in the Permit join documentation.

Environment variables

It is possible to override the values in configuration.yaml via environment variables. The name of the environment variable should start with ZIGBEE2MQTT_CONFIG_ followed by the path to the property you want to set in uppercase split by a _.

In case you want to for example override:

mqtt:
  base_topic: zigbee2mqtt

set ZIGBEE2MQTT_CONFIG_MQTT_BASE_TOPIC to the desired value.

Config changes at runtime

Some configuration options can be changed at runtime by issuing a MQTT-publish at the topic zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/options. See MQTT Topics and Messages for details.