Configuration

Caution

Never rely solely on configurations produced by LLMs like ChatGPT! Always verify the generated configurations against the relevant documentation. Not doing so can potentially break your setup.

Zigbee2MQTT is configured using YAML based configuration.yaml file. The file have to be located in the data directory within your installation. The data directory and the configuration.yaml has to be writeable for Zigbee2MQTT process because it can get updated - e.g. if you change the settings in the frontend. It's possible specify a custom data directory by setting the ZIGBEE2MQTT_DATA environment variable.

Zigbee2MQTT must be stopped before manually editing configuration.yaml, otherwise the changes will get overwritten.

Important

The dot-notation of a config-key like mqtt.server means server property within the mqtt section. All dot-notation references are absolute.

Generate minimal configuration

Configuration:

Environment variables

It is possible to override the values in configuration.yaml via environment variables. The name of the environment variable should start with ZIGBEE2MQTT_CONFIG_ followed by the path to the property you want to set in uppercase split by a _.

In case you want to for example override:

mqtt:
    base_topic: zigbee2mqtt

set ZIGBEE2MQTT_CONFIG_MQTT_BASE_TOPIC to the desired value.

Config changes at runtime

Configuration options can be changed at runtime by publishing the appropriate MQTT payload with the topic zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/options. See MQTT Topics and Messages for details.

Note

Some options will require a restart before being effective.