Configuration
Zigbee2MQTT is configured using YAML based
configuration.yaml file. The file have to be located in the
data directory within your installation. The
data directory and the
configuration.yaml has to be writeable for Zigbee2MQTT process because it can get updated - e.g. if you change the settings in the frontend. It's possible specify a custom data directory by setting the
ZIGBEE2MQTT_DATA environment variable.
# Minimal configuration.yml example
permit_join: true
mqtt:
server: mqtt://localhost:1883
serial:
port: /dev/ttyUSB0
# Will run frontend on port 8080
frontend: true
CONVENTION
The dot-notation of a config-key like
mqtt.server means
server property within the
mqtt section. All dot-notation references are absolute.
ATTENTION
Be aware of the implications using
permit_join: true and read the details in the Permit join documentation.
Environment variables
It is possible to override the values in
configuration.yaml via environment variables. The name of the environment variable should start with
ZIGBEE2MQTT_CONFIG_ followed by the path to the property you want to set in uppercase split by a
_.
In case you want to for example override:
mqtt:
base_topic: zigbee2mqtt
set
ZIGBEE2MQTT_CONFIG_MQTT_BASE_TOPIC to the desired value.
Config changes at runtime
Some configuration options can be changed at runtime by issuing a MQTT-publish at the topic
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/options. See MQTT Topics and Messages for details.