Caution Never rely solely on configurations produced by LLMs like ChatGPT! Always verify the generated configurations against the relevant documentation. Not doing so can potentially break your setup.

Zigbee2MQTT is configured using YAML based configuration.yaml file. The file have to be located in the data directory within your installation. The data directory and the configuration.yaml has to be writeable for Zigbee2MQTT process because it can get updated - e.g. if you change the settings in the frontend. It's possible specify a custom data directory by setting the ZIGBEE2MQTT_DATA environment variable.

Zigbee2MQTT must be stopped before manually editing configuration.yaml , otherwise the changes will get overwritten.

Important The dot-notation of a config-key like mqtt.server means server property within the mqtt section. All dot-notation references are absolute.

Address of your MQTT server Connectivity of your adapter Serial (USB) TCP Path of your adapter Type of your adapter zstack ember deconz zigate zboss Channel of closest WiFi 2.4GHz network Enable frontend? Enable Home Assistant integration? Configuration: version: 5 mqtt: base_topic: zigbee2mqtt server: mqtt://<IP_ADDRESS>:<PORT> serial: port: /dev/serial/by-id/<SERIAL_ID> adapter: zstack advanced: channel: 11 network_key: GENERATE pan_id: GENERATE ext_pan_id: GENERATE frontend: enabled: true homeassistant: enabled: false

It is possible to override the values in configuration.yaml via environment variables. The name of the environment variable should start with ZIGBEE2MQTT_CONFIG_ followed by the path to the property you want to set in uppercase split by a _ .

In case you want to for example override:

mqtt : base_topic : zigbee2mqtt

set ZIGBEE2MQTT_CONFIG_MQTT_BASE_TOPIC to the desired value.

Configuration options can be changed at runtime by publishing the appropriate MQTT payload with the topic zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/options . See MQTT Topics and Messages for details.