Zigbee2MQTT is configured using YAML open in new window based configuration.yaml file. The file have to be located in the data directory within your installation. The data directory and the configuration.yaml has to be writeable for Zigbee2MQTT process because it can get updated - e.g. if you change the settings in the frontend. It's possible specify a custom data directory by setting the ZIGBEE2MQTT_DATA environment variable.

permit_join : true mqtt : server : mqtt : //localhost : 1883 serial : port : /dev/ttyUSB0 frontend : true

CONVENTION The dot-notation of a config-key like mqtt.server means server property within the mqtt section. All dot-notation references are absolute.

ATTENTION Be aware of the implications using permit_join: true and read the details in the Permit join documentation.

# Environment variables

It is possible to override the values in configuration.yaml via environment variables. The name of the environment variable should start with ZIGBEE2MQTT_CONFIG_ followed by the path to the property you want to set in uppercase split by a _ .

In case you want to for example override:

mqtt : base_topic : zigbee2mqtt

set ZIGBEE2MQTT_CONFIG_MQTT_BASE_TOPIC to the desired value.

# Config changes at runtime