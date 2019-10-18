Windows
Install a USB-to-UART Bridge Virtual COM Port driver
In order to be able to communicate with your USB device over a virtual COM port, you might need a driver for your OS in order for it to be able to be found by your flashing software.
- For CP210x based chipsets, there is a driver available at Silicon Labs' website.
- For CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based chipsets, have a look at FTDI chip's website for drivers.
Determine which COM port is assigned to your device
- Connect your sniffer device
- Open up Start menu and start typing
Device Manager
- Expand
Ports (COM & LPT)
- Look for a node similar to
USB Serial Device (COM4)
- Take note of the port number, it will be needed during configuration
Installing
- Download and install Node.js 16 LTS from their website
- Open up a
Command promptor
Powershellfrom the Start menu (Powershell has prettier colors)
- Verify Node.js was successfully installed
node --version
- Choose a suitable directory for Zigbee2MQTT and copy all the files from the Zigbee2MQTT repository
- if you prefer to use git (which you should), just clone the whole repository
git clone --depth 1 git@github.com:Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.git
- otherwise use the green
Clone or downloadbutton to download the zip archive, then extract it
- if you prefer to use git (which you should), just clone the whole repository
- Change to the newly created directory and install dependencies with Node.js own package manager
npm
npm ci
Configuring
- Open
data\configuration.yamlin a text editor
- Change the serial port configuration to match your setup
serial: port: \\.\COM4
- Make sure other settings are correct as well
- Save and exit
Congratulations, you're now ready to start your Zigbee2MQTT installation
Starting Zigbee2MQTT
Just change to the root directory of your installation and run the application:
npm start
A successful setup produces an output similar to this:
> zigbee2mqtt@1.6.0 start C:\Users\me\Documents\GitHub\zigbee2mqtt
> node index.js
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:22 PM Logging to directory: 'D:\Documents\GitHub\zigbee2mqtt\data\log\2019-10-18.22-56-22'
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:22 PM Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6.0 (commit #e26ad2a)
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:22 PM Starting zigbee-shepherd
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:24 PM zigbee-shepherd started
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:24 PM Coordinator firmware version: '20190608'
The
Coordinator firmware version: '20190608' entry means that Zigbee2MQTT has successfully communicated with the USB sniffer.
Zigbee2MQTT can be stopped anytime by pressing
CTRL + C and then confirming with
Y.