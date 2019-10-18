Zigbee2MQTT

Windows

Install a USB-to-UART Bridge Virtual COM Port driver

In order to be able to communicate with your USB device over a virtual COM port, you might need a driver for your OS in order for it to be able to be found by your flashing software.

Determine which COM port is assigned to your device

  1. Connect your sniffer device
  2. Open up Start menu and start typing Device Manager
  3. Expand Ports (COM & LPT)
  4. Look for a node similar to USB Serial Device (COM4)
  5. Take note of the port number, it will be needed during configuration

Device Manager

Installing

  1. Download and install Node.js 16 LTS from their websiteopen in new window
  2. Open up a Command prompt or Powershell from the Start menu (Powershell has prettier colors)
  3. Verify Node.js was successfully installed
    node --version
  4. Choose a suitable directory for Zigbee2MQTT and copy all the files from the Zigbee2MQTT repositoryopen in new window
    • if you prefer to use git (which you should), just clone the whole repository
      git clone --depth 1 git@github.com:Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.git
    • otherwise use the green Clone or download button to download the zip archive, then extract it
  5. Change to the newly created directory and install dependencies with Node.js own package manager npm
    npm ci

Configuring

  1. Open data\configuration.yaml in a text editor
  2. Change the serial port configuration to match your setup
    serial:
    port: \\.\COM4
  3. Make sure other settings are correct as well
  4. Save and exit

Congratulations, you're now ready to start your Zigbee2MQTT installation

Starting Zigbee2MQTT

Just change to the root directory of your installation and run the application:

npm start

A successful setup produces an output similar to this:

> zigbee2mqtt@1.6.0 start C:\Users\me\Documents\GitHub\zigbee2mqtt
> node index.js

  Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:22 PM Logging to directory: 'D:\Documents\GitHub\zigbee2mqtt\data\log\2019-10-18.22-56-22'
  Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:22 PM Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6.0 (commit #e26ad2a)
  Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:22 PM Starting zigbee-shepherd
  Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:24 PM zigbee-shepherd started
  Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:24 PM Coordinator firmware version: '20190608'

The Coordinator firmware version: '20190608' entry means that Zigbee2MQTT has successfully communicated with the USB sniffer.

Zigbee2MQTT can be stopped anytime by pressing CTRL + C and then confirming with Y.