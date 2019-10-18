# Install a USB-to-UART Bridge Virtual COM Port driver

In order to be able to communicate with your USB device over a virtual COM port, you might need a driver for your OS in order for it to be able to be found by your flashing software.

For CP210x based chipsets, there is a driver available at Silicon Labs' website open in new window .

. For CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based chipsets, have a look at FTDI chip's website open in new window for drivers.

# Determine which COM port is assigned to your device

Connect your sniffer device Open up Start menu and start typing Device Manager Expand Ports (COM & LPT) Look for a node similar to USB Serial Device (COM4) Take note of the port number, it will be needed during configuration

Download and install Node.js 16 LTS from their website open in new window Open up a Command prompt or Powershell from the Start menu (Powershell has prettier colors) Verify Node.js was successfully installed node --version Choose a suitable directory for Zigbee2MQTT and copy all the files from the Zigbee2MQTT repository open in new window if you prefer to use git (which you should), just clone the whole repository git clone --depth 1 git@github.com:Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.git

otherwise use the green Clone or download button to download the zip archive, then extract it Change to the newly created directory and install dependencies with Node.js own package manager npm npm ci

Open data\configuration.yaml in a text editor Change the serial port configuration to match your setup serial : port : \\.\COM4 Make sure other settings are correct as well Save and exit

Congratulations, you're now ready to start your Zigbee2MQTT installation

# Starting Zigbee2MQTT

Just change to the root directory of your installation and run the application:

npm start

A successful setup produces an output similar to this:

> zigbee2mqtt@1.6.0 start C:\Users\me\Documents\GitHub\zigbee2mqtt > node index.js Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:22 PM Logging to directory: 'D:\Documents\GitHub\zigbee2mqtt\data\log\2019-10-18.22-56-22' Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:22 PM Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6.0 (commit #e26ad2a) Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:22 PM Starting zigbee-shepherd Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:24 PM zigbee-shepherd started Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:24 PM Coordinator firmware version: '20190608'

The Coordinator firmware version: '20190608' entry means that Zigbee2MQTT has successfully communicated with the USB sniffer.