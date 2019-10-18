These instructions explain how to run Zigbee2MQTT on Windows.

Tips Before starting make sure you have an MQTT broker installed on your system. There are many tutorials available on how to do this, example. Mosquitto is the recommended MQTT broker but others should also work fine.

In order to be able to communicate with your USB device over a virtual COM port, you might need a driver for your OS in order for it to be able to be found by your flashing software.

For CP210x based chipsets, there is a driver available at Silicon Labs' website.

For CC1352/CC2652/CC2538 based chipsets, have a look at FTDI chip's website for drivers.

Download and install Node.js 22 LTS from their website Open up a Command prompt or Powershell from the Start menu (Powershell has prettier colors) Verify Node.js was successfully installed node --version Enable corepack corepack enable Choose a suitable directory for Zigbee2MQTT and copy all the files from the Zigbee2MQTT repository if you prefer to use git (which you should), just clone the whole repository git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt/

otherwise use the green Clone or download button to download the zip archive, then extract it Change to the newly created directory and install dependencies with pnpm: pnpm install --frozen-lockfile

Now that we have setup everything correctly we can start Zigbee2MQTT. Change to the root directory of your installation and run the Zigbee2MQTT:

pnpm start

On first start, Zigbee2MQTT will start the onboarding on port 8080. Navigate to this board and configure accordingly. More information about onboarding.

Once the onboarding is completed, you will see something like:

Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:22 PM Logging to directory: 'D:\Documents\GitHub\zigbee2mqtt\data\log\2019-10-18.22-56-22' Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:22 PM Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6.0 (commit #e26ad2a) Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:22 PM Starting zigbee-shepherd Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:24 PM zigbee-shepherd started Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-10-18 10:56:24 PM Coordinator firmware version: '20190608'

Zigbee2MQTT can be stopped anytime by pressing CTRL + C and then confirming with Y .

Important In case Zigbee2MQTT fails to start with USB adapter discovery error (No valid USB adapter found). Specify valid 'adapter' and 'port' in your configuration. , we need to configure the serial section in the configuration.yaml . First determine which COM port is assigned to your device: Open up Start menu and start typing Device Manager Expand Ports (COM & LPT) Look for a node similar to USB Serial Device (COM4) For the example above, we would use port: COM4 in the configuration.yaml . Next configure the serial section as described here.

It is recommended to back up the Zigbee2MQTT \data subdirectory before performing any modifications.

First, stop Zigbee2MQTT Navigate to the directory where the Zigbee2MQTT repository was cloned to in the Installing step Pull the latest content from the configured source git pull Update dependencies pnpm install --frozen-lockfile Restart Zigbee2MQTT pnpm start

Below is a sample PowerShell script to run which will take care of:

Backing up the data directory

Updating Zigbee2MQTT

Restoring the data directory contents

The script will automatically check if node is running (in case Zigbee2MQTT is still running) and ask to close if it is. You will need to manually stop and restart it afterwards.

Ensure you update the relevant paths in the script to match your environment. By default, the script will target D:\ProgramData\zigbee2mqtt\ as the install folder and C:\Temp\ as the folder where to temporarily store the data folder backup

Run script from an elevated administrative PowerShell console