TIP Ongoing discussion about the frontend can be found here open in new window

Zigbee2MQTT has a built-in webbased frontend.

To enable the frontend add the following to your configuration.yaml . This will start the frontend on port 8080 .

frontend : true

# Advanced configuration

frontend : port : 8080 host : 0.0.0.0 auth_token : your - secret - token url : 'https://zigbee2mqtt.myhouse.org' ssl_cert : /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/fullchain.pem ssl_key : /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/privkey.pem

To specify the auth_token in a different file set e.g. auth_token: '!secret.yaml auth_token' , create a file called secret.yaml next to configuration.yaml with content auth_token: super-secret-token .

NOTE: If you are running Zigbee2MQTT via the Home Assistant addon you cannot change the port. The addon will force the frontend to run on port 8099 as Home Assistant Ingress requires this.

# Nginx proxy configuration

In case you want to run the frontend behind a proxy you can use the following config as an example.

Due to WebKit Bug 80362 open in new window, which prevents basic authentication from being used with WebSockets, the frontend will not work in WebKit-based browsers when this type of authentication is configured. This includes desktop Safari on Mac and all browsers and web views on iOS. To work around the issue, configure the frontend's auth_token to configure application-level auth and remove auth_basic from the web server config.

server { listen 80; server_name zigbee2mqtt.mydomain.com; return 301 https://zigbee2mqtt.mydomain.com$request_uri; } server { listen 443 ssl http2; listen [::]:443 ssl http2; # In case you want to use basic authentication: auth_basic "Login"; auth_basic_user_file /zigbee2mqtt_htpasswd; ssl_certificate /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/fullchain.pem; ssl_certificate_key /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/privkey.pem; server_name zigbee2mqtt.mydomain.com; location / { proxy_pass http://localhost:8080/; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; } location /api { proxy_pass http://localhost:8080/api; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade"; } }

# Apache2 proxy configuration

Credit: Florian Metzger-Noel https://stackoverflow.com/a/60506715

Enable these modules using a2enmod proxy proxy_wstunnel proxy_http rewrite