Zigbee2MQTT has a built-in webbased frontend.

To enable the frontend add the following to your configuration.yaml. This will start the frontend on port 8080.

frontend: true

Advanced configuration

frontend:
  # Optional, default 8080
  port: 8080
  # Optional, default 0.0.0.0
  host: 0.0.0.0
  # Optional, enables authentication, disabled by default
  auth_token: your-secret-token
  # Optional, url on which the frontend can be reached, currently only used for the Home Assistant device configuration page
  url: 'https://zigbee2mqtt.myhouse.org'
  # Optional, certificate file path for exposing HTTPS. The sibling property 'ssl_key' must be set for HTTPS to be activated
  ssl_cert: /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/fullchain.pem
  # Optional, private key file path for exposing HTTPS. The sibling property 'ssl_cert' must be set for HTTPS to be activated
  ssl_key: /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/privkey.pem

To specify the auth_token in a different file set e.g. auth_token: '!secret.yaml auth_token', create a file called secret.yaml next to configuration.yaml with content auth_token: super-secret-token.

NOTE: If you are running Zigbee2MQTT via the Home Assistant addon you cannot change the port. The addon will force the frontend to run on port 8099 as Home Assistant Ingress requires this.

Nginx proxy configuration

In case you want to run the frontend behind a proxy you can use the following config as an example.

Due to WebKit Bug 80362open in new window, which prevents basic authentication from being used with WebSockets, the frontend will not work in WebKit-based browsers when this type of authentication is configured. This includes desktop Safari on Mac and all browsers and web views on iOS. To work around the issue, configure the frontend's auth_token to configure application-level auth and remove auth_basic from the web server config.

server {
    listen       80;
    server_name  zigbee2mqtt.mydomain.com;
    return 301   https://zigbee2mqtt.mydomain.com$request_uri;
}

server {
    listen      443 ssl http2;
    listen      [::]:443 ssl http2;

    # In case you want to use basic authentication:
    auth_basic "Login";
    auth_basic_user_file /zigbee2mqtt_htpasswd;

    ssl_certificate     /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/fullchain.pem;
    ssl_certificate_key /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/privkey.pem;

    server_name zigbee2mqtt.mydomain.com;

    location / {
        proxy_pass http://localhost:8080/;
        proxy_set_header Host $host;
        proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
        proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
    }

    location /api {
        proxy_pass         http://localhost:8080/api;
        proxy_set_header Host $host;

        proxy_http_version 1.1;
        proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
        proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade";
    }
}

Apache2 proxy configuration

Credit: Florian Metzger-Noel https://stackoverflow.com/a/60506715

Enable these modules using a2enmod proxy proxy_wstunnel proxy_http rewrite

<VirtualHost *:80>
   ServerName example.com
   ServerAdmin info@example.com


    ProxyRequests off 
    ProxyVia on      
    RewriteEngine On 

    RewriteEngine On
    RewriteCond %{HTTP:Connection} Upgrade [NC]
    RewriteCond %{HTTP:Upgrade} websocket [NC]
    RewriteRule /(.*) ws://localhost:8080/$1 [P,L]

    ProxyPass               / http://localhost:8080/           
    ProxyPassReverse        / http://localhost:8080/


   <Proxy *>
   Order deny,allow
   Allow from all
   </Proxy>

   ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/company2-error.log
   CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/company2-access.log combined

</VirtualHost>