Frontend
Ongoing discussion about the frontend can be found here
Zigbee2MQTT has a built-in webbased frontend.
To enable the frontend add the following to your
configuration.yaml. This will start the frontend on port
8080.
frontend: true
Advanced configuration
frontend:
# Optional, default 8080
port: 8080
# Optional, default 0.0.0.0
host: 0.0.0.0
# Optional, enables authentication, disabled by default
auth_token: your-secret-token
# Optional, url on which the frontend can be reached, currently only used for the Home Assistant device configuration page
url: 'https://zigbee2mqtt.myhouse.org'
# Optional, certificate file path for exposing HTTPS. The sibling property 'ssl_key' must be set for HTTPS to be activated
ssl_cert: /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/fullchain.pem
# Optional, private key file path for exposing HTTPS. The sibling property 'ssl_cert' must be set for HTTPS to be activated
ssl_key: /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/privkey.pem
To specify the
auth_token in a different file set e.g.
auth_token: '!secret.yaml auth_token', create a file called
secret.yaml next to
configuration.yaml with content
auth_token: super-secret-token.
NOTE: If you are running Zigbee2MQTT via the Home Assistant addon you cannot change the port. The addon will force the frontend to run on port 8099 as Home Assistant Ingress requires this.
Nginx proxy configuration
In case you want to run the frontend behind a proxy you can use the following config as an example.
Due to WebKit Bug 80362, which prevents basic authentication from being used with WebSockets, the frontend will not work in WebKit-based browsers when this type of authentication is configured. This includes desktop Safari on Mac and all browsers and web views on iOS. To work around the issue, configure the frontend's
auth_token to configure application-level auth and remove
auth_basic from the web server config.
server {
listen 80;
server_name zigbee2mqtt.mydomain.com;
return 301 https://zigbee2mqtt.mydomain.com$request_uri;
}
server {
listen 443 ssl http2;
listen [::]:443 ssl http2;
# In case you want to use basic authentication:
auth_basic "Login";
auth_basic_user_file /zigbee2mqtt_htpasswd;
ssl_certificate /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/fullchain.pem;
ssl_certificate_key /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/privkey.pem;
server_name zigbee2mqtt.mydomain.com;
location / {
proxy_pass http://localhost:8080/;
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
}
location /api {
proxy_pass http://localhost:8080/api;
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade";
}
}
Apache2 proxy configuration
Credit: Florian Metzger-Noel https://stackoverflow.com/a/60506715
Enable these modules using
a2enmod proxy proxy_wstunnel proxy_http rewrite
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerName example.com
ServerAdmin info@example.com
ProxyRequests off
ProxyVia on
RewriteEngine On
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{HTTP:Connection} Upgrade [NC]
RewriteCond %{HTTP:Upgrade} websocket [NC]
RewriteRule /(.*) ws://localhost:8080/$1 [P,L]
ProxyPass / http://localhost:8080/
ProxyPassReverse / http://localhost:8080/
<Proxy *>
Order deny,allow
Allow from all
</Proxy>
ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/company2-error.log
CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/company2-access.log combined
</VirtualHost>