Zigbee2MQTT has a built-in web-based frontend.

To enable the frontend add the following to your configuration.yaml . This will start the frontend on port 8080 .

frontend : enabled : true

frontend : enabled : true package : zigbee2mqtt - frontend port : 8080 host : 0.0.0.0 auth_token : your - secret - token url : 'https://zigbee2mqtt.myhouse.org' ssl_cert : /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/fullchain.pem ssl_key : /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/privkey.pem base_url : /zigbee2mqtt notification_filter : - 'z2m: Failed to ping.*' disable_ui_serving : false

To specify the auth_token in a different file set e.g. auth_token: '!secret.yaml auth_token' , create a file called secret.yaml next to configuration.yaml with content auth_token: super-secret-token .

NOTE: If you are running Zigbee2MQTT via the Home Assistant addon you cannot change the port. The addon will force the frontend to run on port 8099 as Home Assistant Ingress requires this.

You can change the package used for frontend (requires a restart of Zigbee2MQTT). This will change the web-based UI of Zigbee2MQTT accordingly.

Important The features, links and general design in each package will vary.

A remake of the original frontend with new code, new design, new features... Details: https://github.com/Nerivec/zigbee2mqtt-windfront

Feedback can be provided in #28442.

Can also be used as standalone (with support for multiple Zigbee2MQTT instances), see: https://github.com/Nerivec/zigbee2mqtt-windfront/wiki#standalone-serving-with-multi-zigbee2mqtt-support

The original frontend (legacy). Details: https://github.com/nurikk/zigbee2mqtt-frontend

In case you want to run the frontend behind a proxy you can use the following config as an example.

Due to WebKit Bug 80362, which prevents basic authentication from being used with WebSockets, the frontend will not work in WebKit-based browsers when this type of authentication is configured. This includes desktop Safari on Mac and all browsers and web views on iOS. To work around the issue, configure the frontend's auth_token to configure application-level auth and remove auth_basic from the web server config.

server { listen 80; server_name zigbee2mqtt.mydomain.com; return 301 https://zigbee2mqtt.mydomain.com$request_uri; } server { listen 443 ssl http2; listen [::]:443 ssl http2; # In case you want to use basic authentication: auth_basic "Login"; auth_basic_user_file /zigbee2mqtt_htpasswd; ssl_certificate /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/fullchain.pem; ssl_certificate_key /config/etc/letsencrypt/live/mydomain.com/privkey.pem; server_name zigbee2mqtt.mydomain.com; location / { proxy_pass http://localhost:8080/; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; } location /api { proxy_pass http://localhost:8080/api; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade"; } }

Credit: Florian Metzger-Noel

Enable these modules using a2enmod proxy proxy_wstunnel proxy_http rewrite

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName example.com ServerAdmin info@example.com ProxyRequests off ProxyVia on RewriteEngine On RewriteEngine On RewriteCond %{HTTP:Connection} Upgrade [NC] RewriteCond %{HTTP:Upgrade} websocket [NC] RewriteRule /(.*) ws://localhost:8080/$1 [P,L] ProxyPass / http://localhost:8080/ ProxyPassReverse / http://localhost:8080/ <Proxy *> Order deny,allow Allow from all </Proxy> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/company2-error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/company2-access.log combined </VirtualHost>

The default Dockerfile uses EXPOSE 8080 . While this cannot be changed at runtime, it mainly serves as a documentation hint.

To run the frontend on a different port (e.g., 9090 ), you must first update the port in your configuration.yaml and then publish the new port when running the container.

Method 1: Direct Port Publishing

This is the simplest approach.

In your configuration.yaml , set the port: frontend : port : 9090 Run the container, publishing the new port and mounting your data directory: docker run \ -p 9090 :9090 \ -v ./data:/app/data \ koenkk/zigbee2mqtt

Method 2: Using a Reverse Proxy (e.g., Traefik)

If you use a reverse proxy, you don't need to publish the port directly. Instead, use labels to tell the proxy which port the service is running on internally.