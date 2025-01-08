All settings
This page contains all currently supported settings in
configuration.yaml.
NOTE
The code blocks show an example value for each setting (may be the default or any value derived from the possibilities/examples/boundaries).
advanced
Advanced
log_rotation
advanced:
log_rotation: true
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
true
- Restart required to be effective
log_console_json
advanced:
log_console_json: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
- Restart required to be effective
log_symlink_current
Create symlink to current logs in the log directory
advanced:
log_symlink_current: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
- Restart required to be effective
log_output
Output location of the log, leave empty to suppress logging
advanced:
log_output: ['console', 'file']
- Type:
arrayof
string
- Default:
["console","file"]
- Possible array values:
console,
file,
syslog
- Restart required to be effective
log_directory
Location of log directory
advanced:
log_directory: 'data/log/%TIMESTAMP%'
- Type:
string
- Examples:
"data/log/%TIMESTAMP%"
- Restart required to be effective
log_file
Log file name, can also contain timestamp
advanced:
log_file: 'log.log'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"log.log"
- Examples:
"zigbee2mqtt_%TIMESTAMP%.log"
- Restart required to be effective
log_level
Logging level
advanced:
log_level: 'info'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"info"
- Possible values:
error,
warning,
info,
debug
log_namespaced_levels
Set individual log levels for certain namespaces
advanced:
log_namespaced_levels: {}
- Type:
object
- Default:
{}
- Examples:
{"z2m:mqtt":"warning"}
{"zh:ember:uart:ash":"info"}
log_debug_to_mqtt_frontend
Log debug level to MQTT and frontend (may decrease overall performance)
advanced:
log_debug_to_mqtt_frontend: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
- Restart required to be effective
log_debug_namespace_ignore
Do not log these namespaces (regex-based) for debug level
advanced:
log_debug_namespace_ignore: ''
- Type:
string
- Default:
""
- Examples:
"^zhc:legacy:fz:(tuya|moes)"
"^zhc:legacy:fz:(tuya|moes)|^zh:ember:uart:|^zh:controller"
log_directories_to_keep
Number of log directories to keep before deleting the oldest one
advanced:
log_directories_to_keep: 10
- Type:
number
- Default:
10
- Minimum:
5
- Maximum:
1000
channel
Zigbee channel, changing might require re-pairing some devices! (Note: use a ZLL channel: 11, 15, 20, or 25 to avoid problems)
advanced:
channel: 11
- Type:
number
- Default:
11
- Minimum:
11
- Maximum:
26
- Examples:
15
20
25
- Restart required to be effective
adapter_concurrent
Adapter concurrency (e.g. 2 for CC2531 or 16 for CC26X2R1) (default: null, uses recommended value)
advanced:
adapter_concurrent: null
- Type:
number,null
- Minimum:
1
- Maximum:
64
- Restart required to be effective
adapter_delay
advanced:
adapter_delay: null
- Type:
number,null
- Minimum:
0
- Maximum:
1000
- Restart required to be effective
cache_state
MQTT message payload will contain all attributes, not only changed ones. Has to be true when integrating via Home Assistant
advanced:
cache_state: true
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
true
cache_state_persistent
Persist cached state, only used when cache_state: true
advanced:
cache_state_persistent: true
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
true
cache_state_send_on_startup
Send cached state on startup, only used when cache_state: true
advanced:
cache_state_send_on_startup: true
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
true
last_seen
Add a last_seen attribute to MQTT messages, contains date/time of last Zigbee message
advanced:
last_seen: 'disable'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"disable"
- Possible values:
disable,
ISO_8601,
ISO_8601_local,
epoch
elapsed
Add an elapsed attribute to MQTT messages, contains milliseconds since the previous msg
advanced:
elapsed: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
timestamp_format
Log timestamp format
advanced:
timestamp_format: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss"
- Examples:
"YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss.SSS"
- Restart required to be effective
transmit_power
Transmit power of adapter, only available for Z-Stack (CC253*/CC2652/CC1352) adapters, CC2652 = 5dbm, CC1352 max is = 20dbm (5dbm default)
advanced:
transmit_power: null
- Type:
number,null
- Minimum:
-128
- Maximum:
127
- Restart required to be effective
output
Examples when 'state' of a device is published json: topic: 'zigbee2mqtt/my_bulb' payload '{"state": "ON"}' attribute: topic 'zigbee2mqtt/my_bulb/state' payload 'ON' attribute_and_json: both json and attribute (see above)
advanced:
output: 'json'
Type:
string
Default:
"json"
Possible values:
attribute_and_json,
attribute,
json
log_syslog
syslog (enabled)
host
The host running syslogd, defaults to localhost.
advanced:
log_syslog:
host: 'localhost'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"localhost"
port
The port on the host that syslog is running on, defaults to syslogd's default port.
advanced:
log_syslog:
port: 514
- Type:
number
- Default:
514
protocol
The network protocol to log over (e.g. tcp4, udp4, tls4, unix, unix-connect, etc).
advanced:
log_syslog:
protocol: 'udp4'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"udp4"
- Examples:
"udp4"
"tls4"
"unix"
"unix-connect"
path
The path to the syslog dgram socket (i.e. /dev/log or /var/run/syslog for OS X).
advanced:
log_syslog:
path: '/dev/log'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"/dev/log"
- Examples:
"/var/run/syslog"
pid
PID of the process that log messages are coming from (Default process.pid).
advanced:
log_syslog:
pid: 'process.pid'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"process.pid"
localhost
Host to indicate that log messages are coming from (Default: localhost).
advanced:
log_syslog:
localhost: 'localhost'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"localhost"
type
The type of the syslog protocol to use (Default: BSD, also valid: 5424).
advanced:
log_syslog:
type: '5424'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"5424"
app_name
The name of the application (Default: Zigbee2MQTT).
advanced:
log_syslog:
app_name: 'Zigbee2MQTT'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"Zigbee2MQTT"
eol
The end of line character to be added to the end of the message (Default: Message without modifications).
advanced:
log_syslog:
eol: '/n'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"/n"
log_syslog
syslog (disabled)
advanced:
log_syslog: null
- Type:
null
pan_id
Pan ID (string)
advanced:
pan_id: 'abc'
- Type:
string
- Default:
6754
pan_id
Pan ID (number)
advanced:
pan_id: 0
- Type:
number
- Default:
6754
ext_pan_id
Extended pan ID (string)
advanced:
ext_pan_id: 'abc'
- Type:
string
- Default:
[221,221,221,221,221,221,221,221]
ext_pan_id
Extended pan ID (array)
advanced:
ext_pan_id: []
- Type:
arrayof
number
- Default:
[221,221,221,221,221,221,221,221]
network_key
Network key(string)
advanced:
network_key: 'abc'
- Type:
string
- Default:
[1,3,5,7,9,11,13,15,0,2,4,6,8,10,12,13]
network_key
Network key(array)
advanced:
network_key: []
- Type:
arrayof
number
- Default:
[1,3,5,7,9,11,13,15,0,2,4,6,8,10,12,13]
availability
Availability
enabled
Enable availability checks
availability:
enabled: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
- Restart required to be effective
active
Active
timeout *
Time after which an active device will be marked as offline in minutes
availability:
active:
timeout: 10
- Type:
number
- Default:
10
- Restart required to be effective
max_jitter
Maximum jitter (in msec) allowed on timeout to avoid availability pings trying to trigger around the same time
availability:
active:
max_jitter: 30000
- Type:
number
- Default:
30000
- Minimum:
1000
backoff
Enable timeout backoff on failed availability pings (x1.5, x3, x6, x12...)
availability:
active:
backoff: true
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
true
pause_on_backoff_gt
Pause availability pings when backoff reaches over this limit until a new Zigbee message is received from the device. A value of zero disables pausing.
availability:
active:
pause_on_backoff_gt: 0
- Type:
number
- Default:
0
- Minimum:
0
passive
Passive
timeout *
Time after which an passive device will be marked as offline in minutes
availability:
passive:
timeout: 1500
- Type:
number
- Default:
1500
- Restart required to be effective
devices
friendly_name *
Used in the MQTT topic of a device. By default this is the device ID
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
friendly_name: 'abc'
- Type:
string
retain
Retain MQTT messages of this device
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
retain: true
- Type:
boolean
disabled
Disables the device (excludes device from network scans, availability and group state updates)
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
disabled: true
- Type:
boolean
- Restart required to be effective
retention
Sets the MQTT Message Expiry in seconds, Make sure to set mqtt.version to 5
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
retention: 0
- Type:
number
qos
QoS level for MQTT messages of this device
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
qos: null
- Type:
number
- Possible values:
0,
1,
2
throttle
The minimum time between payloads in seconds. Payloads received whilst the device is being throttled will be discarded
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
throttle: 0
- Type:
number
- Restart required to be effective
debounce
Debounces messages of this device
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
debounce: 0
- Type:
number
- Restart required to be effective
debounce_ignore
Protects unique payload values of specified payload properties from overriding within debounce time
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
debounce_ignore: 'action'
- Type:
arrayof
string
- Examples:
"action"
optimistic
Publish optimistic state after set
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
optimistic: true
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
true
filtered_attributes
Filter attributes with regex from published payload.
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
filtered_attributes: '^temperature$'
- Type:
arrayof
string
- Examples:
"^temperature$"
"^battery$"
"^action$"
filtered_cache
Filter attributes with regex from being added to the cache, this prevents the attribute from being in the published payload when the value didn't change.
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
filtered_cache: '^input_actions$'
- Type:
arrayof
string
- Examples:
"^input_actions$"
filtered_optimistic
Filter attributes with regex from optimistic publish payload when calling /set. (This has no effect if optimistic is set to false).
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
filtered_optimistic: '^color_(mode|temp)$'
- Type:
arrayof
string
- Examples:
"^color_(mode|temp)$"
"color"
icon
The user-defined device icon for the frontend. It can be a full URL link to an image (e.g. https://SOME.SITE/MODEL123.jpg) or a path to a local file inside the
device_icons directory (e.g. device_icons/MODEL123.png).
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
icon: 'abc'
- Type:
string
homeassistant
Home Assistant
name
Name of the device in Home Assistant
devices:
'0x1234567812345678':
homeassistant:
name: 'abc'
- Type:
string
frontend
Frontend
enabled
Enable frontend
frontend:
enabled: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
- Restart required to be effective
package
Package used for the frontend
frontend:
package: 'zigbee2mqtt-frontend'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"zigbee2mqtt-frontend"
- Possible values:
zigbee2mqtt-frontend,
zigbee2mqtt-windfront
- Restart required to be effective
port
Frontend binding port. Ignored when using a unix domain socket
frontend:
port: 8080
- Type:
number
- Default:
8080
- Restart required to be effective
host
Frontend binding host. Binds to a unix socket when an absolute path is given instead.
frontend:
host: null
- Type:
string,null
- Examples:
"127.0.0.1"
"::1"
"/run/zigbee2mqtt/zigbee2mqtt.sock"
- Restart required to be effective
auth_token
Enables authentication, disabled by default
frontend:
auth_token: null
- Type:
string,null
- Restart required to be effective
url
URL on which the frontend can be reached, currently only used for the Home Assistant device configuration page
frontend:
url: null
- Type:
string,null
- Restart required to be effective
ssl_cert
SSL Certificate file path for exposing HTTPS. The sibling property 'ssl_key' must be set for HTTPS to be activated.
frontend:
ssl_cert: null
- Type:
string,null
- Restart required to be effective
ssl_key
SSL key file path for exposing HTTPS. The sibling property 'ssl_cert' must be set for HTTPS to be activated.
frontend:
ssl_key: null
- Type:
string,null
- Restart required to be effective
base_url
Base URL for the frontend. If hosted under a subpath, e.g. 'http://localhost:8080/z2m', set this to '/z2m'
frontend:
base_url: '/'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"/"
- Restart required to be effective
notification_filter
Hide frontend notifications matching specified regex strings. Example: 'z2m: Failed to ping.*'
frontend:
notification_filter: []
- Type:
arrayof
string
disable_ui_serving
If true, the frontend UI is not served, only the WebSocket is maintained by Zigbee2MQTT (you are required to serve a standalone UI yourself as needed).
frontend:
disable_ui_serving: null
- Type:
boolean,null
- Restart required to be effective
groups
friendly_name *
groups:
1:
friendly_name: 'abc'
- Type:
string
retain
groups:
1:
retain: true
- Type:
boolean
optimistic
groups:
1:
optimistic: true
- Type:
boolean
qos
QoS level for MQTT messages of this group
groups:
1:
qos: null
- Type:
number
- Possible values:
0,
1,
2
off_state
Control when to publish state OFF or CLOSE for a group. 'all_members_off': only publish state OFF/CLOSE when all group members are in state OFF/CLOSE, 'last_member_state': publish state OFF whenever one of its members changes to OFF
groups:
1:
off_state: 'all_members_off'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"all_members_off"
- Possible values:
all_members_off,
last_member_state
- Restart required to be effective
filtered_attributes
groups:
1:
filtered_attributes: []
- Type:
arrayof
string
health
Health
interval
Interval between checks in minutes
health:
interval: 10
- Type:
number
- Default:
10
- Restart required to be effective
reset_on_check
If true, will reset stats every time the health check is executed (only applicable to stats that can be reset).
health:
reset_on_check: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
homeassistant
Home Assistant integration
enabled
Enable Home Assistant integration
homeassistant:
enabled: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
- Restart required to be effective
discovery_topic
Home Assistant discovery topic
homeassistant:
discovery_topic: 'homeassistant'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"homeassistant"
- Examples:
"homeassistant"
- Restart required to be effective
status_topic
homeassistant:
status_topic: 'homeassistant/status'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"homeassistant/status"
- Examples:
"homeassistant/status"
- Restart required to be effective
legacy_action_sensor
Home Assistant legacy actions sensor, when enabled a action sensor will be discoverd and an empty
action will be send after every published action.
homeassistant:
legacy_action_sensor: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
experimental_event_entities
Home Assistant experimental event entities, when enabled Zigbee2MQTT will add event entities for exposed actions. The events and attributes are currently deemed experimental and subject to change.
homeassistant:
experimental_event_entities: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
map_options
Networkmap
graphviz
colors
fill
enddevice
map_options:
graphviz:
colors:
fill:
enddevice: '#fff8ce'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"#fff8ce"
coordinator
map_options:
graphviz:
colors:
fill:
coordinator: '#e04e5d'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"#e04e5d"
router
map_options:
graphviz:
colors:
fill:
router: '#4ea3e0'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"#4ea3e0"
font
enddevice
map_options:
graphviz:
colors:
font:
enddevice: '#000000'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"#000000"
coordinator
map_options:
graphviz:
colors:
font:
coordinator: '#ffffff'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"#ffffff"
router
map_options:
graphviz:
colors:
font:
router: '#ffffff'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"#ffffff"
line
active
map_options:
graphviz:
colors:
line:
active: '#009900'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"#009900"
inactive
map_options:
graphviz:
colors:
line:
inactive: '#994444'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"#994444"
mqtt
MQTT
base_topic
MQTT base topic for Zigbee2MQTT MQTT messages
mqtt:
base_topic: 'zigbee2mqtt'
- Type:
string
- Default:
"zigbee2mqtt"
- Examples:
"zigbee2mqtt"
- Restart required to be effective
server *
MQTT server URL (use mqtts:// for SSL/TLS connection)
mqtt:
server: 'mqtt://localhost:1883'
- Type:
string
- Examples:
"mqtt://localhost:1883"
- Restart required to be effective
keepalive
MQTT keepalive in second
mqtt:
keepalive: 60
- Type:
number
- Default:
60
- Restart required to be effective
ca
Absolute path to SSL/TLS certificate of CA used to sign server and client certificates
mqtt:
ca: '/etc/ssl/mqtt-ca.crt'
- Type:
string
- Examples:
"/etc/ssl/mqtt-ca.crt"
- Restart required to be effective
key
Absolute path to SSL/TLS key for client-authentication
mqtt:
key: '/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.key'
- Type:
string
- Examples:
"/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.key"
- Restart required to be effective
cert
Absolute path to SSL/TLS certificate for client-authentication
mqtt:
cert: '/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.crt'
- Type:
string
- Examples:
"/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.crt"
- Restart required to be effective
user
MQTT server authentication user
mqtt:
user: 'johnnysilverhand'
- Type:
string
- Examples:
"johnnysilverhand"
- Restart required to be effective
password
MQTT server authentication password
mqtt:
password: 'ILOVEPELMENI'
- Type:
string
- Examples:
"ILOVEPELMENI"
- Restart required to be effective
client_id
MQTT client ID
mqtt:
client_id: 'MY_CLIENT_ID'
- Type:
string
- Examples:
"MY_CLIENT_ID"
- Restart required to be effective
reject_unauthorized
Disable self-signed SSL certificate
mqtt:
reject_unauthorized: true
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
true
- Restart required to be effective
include_device_information
Include device information to mqtt messages
mqtt:
include_device_information: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
version
MQTT protocol version
mqtt:
version: 4
- Type:
number,null
- Default:
4
- Examples:
5
- Restart required to be effective
force_disable_retain
Disable retain for all send messages. ONLY enable if your MQTT broker doesn't support retained message (e.g. AWS IoT core, Azure IoT Hub, Google Cloud IoT core, IBM Watson IoT Platform). Enabling will break the Home Assistant integration
mqtt:
force_disable_retain: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
- Restart required to be effective
maximum_packet_size
Specifies the maximum allowed packet length (in bytes) that the server can send to Zigbee2MQTT. NOTE: The same value exists in your MQTT broker but for the length the client can send to it instead.
mqtt:
maximum_packet_size: 1048576
- Type:
number
- Default:
1048576
- Minimum:
20
- Maximum:
268435456
- Restart required to be effective
ota
OTA updates
update_check_interval
Your device may request a check for a new firmware update. This value determines how frequently third party servers may actually be contacted to look for firmware updates. The value is set in minutes, and the default is 1 day.
ota:
update_check_interval: 1440
- Type:
number
- Default:
1440
disable_automatic_update_check
Zigbee devices may request a firmware update, and do so frequently, causing Zigbee2MQTT to reach out to third party servers. If you disable these device initiated checks, you can still initiate a firmware update check manually.
ota:
disable_automatic_update_check: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
zigbee_ota_override_index_location
Location of override OTA index file
ota:
zigbee_ota_override_index_location: null
- Type:
string,null
- Examples:
"index.json"
- Restart required to be effective
image_block_response_delay
Limits the rate of requests (in milliseconds) during OTA updates to reduce network congestion. You can increase this value if your network appears unstable during OTA.
ota:
image_block_response_delay: 250
- Type:
number
- Default:
250
- Minimum:
50
- Restart required to be effective
default_maximum_data_size
The size of file chunks sent during an update (in bytes). Note: This value may get ignored for manufacturers that require specific values.
ota:
default_maximum_data_size: 50
- Type:
number
- Default:
50
- Minimum:
10
- Maximum:
100
- Restart required to be effective
serial
Serial
port
Location of the adapter. To autodetect the port, set null
serial:
port: null
- Type:
string,null
- Examples:
"/dev/ttyACM0"
- Restart required to be effective
disable_led
Disable LED of the adapter if supported
serial:
disable_led: false
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
- Restart required to be effective
adapter
Adapter type, not needed unless you are experiencing problems
serial:
adapter: 'deconz'
- Type:
string
- Possible values:
deconz,
zstack,
zigate,
ezsp,
ember,
zboss,
zoh
- Restart required to be effective
baudrate
Baud rate speed for the serial port. This must match what the firmware on your adapter supports (most commonly 115200).
serial:
baudrate: 115200
- Type:
number
- Examples:
115200
921600
460800
230400
57600
38400
- Restart required to be effective
rtscts
RTS / CTS Hardware Flow Control for serial port
serial:
rtscts: true
- Type:
boolean
- Restart required to be effective
blocklist
Block devices from the network (by ieeeAddr)
blocklist: []
- Type:
arrayof
string
- Restart required to be effective
device_options
Options that are applied to all devices
device_options: {}
- Type:
object
passlist
Allow only certain devices to join the network (by ieeeAddr). Note that all devices not on the passlist will be removed from the network!
passlist: []
- Type:
arrayof
string
- Restart required to be effective