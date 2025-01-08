All settings

This page contains all currently supported settings in configuration.yaml .

NOTE The code blocks show an example value for each setting (may be the default or any value derived from the possibilities/examples/boundaries).

Advanced

advanced : log_rotation : true

Type: boolean

Default: true

Restart required to be effective

advanced : log_console_json : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Restart required to be effective

Create symlink to current logs in the log directory

advanced : log_symlink_current : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Restart required to be effective

Output location of the log, leave empty to suppress logging

advanced : log_output : [ 'console' , 'file' ]

Type: array of string

of Default: ["console","file"]

Possible array values: console , file , syslog

, , Restart required to be effective

Location of log directory

advanced : log_directory : 'data/log/%TIMESTAMP%'

Type: string

Examples: "data/log/%TIMESTAMP%"

Restart required to be effective

Log file name, can also contain timestamp

advanced : log_file : 'log.log'

Type: string

Default: "log.log"

Examples: "zigbee2mqtt_%TIMESTAMP%.log"

Restart required to be effective

Logging level

advanced : log_level : 'info'

Type: string

Default: "info"

Possible values: error , warning , info , debug

Set individual log levels for certain namespaces

advanced : log_namespaced_levels : { }

Type: object

Default: {}

Examples: {"z2m:mqtt":"warning"} {"zh:ember:uart:ash":"info"}



Log debug level to MQTT and frontend (may decrease overall performance)

advanced : log_debug_to_mqtt_frontend : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Restart required to be effective

Do not log these namespaces (regex-based) for debug level

advanced : log_debug_namespace_ignore : ''

Type: string

Default: ""

Examples: "^zhc:legacy:fz:(tuya|moes)" "^zhc:legacy:fz:(tuya|moes)|^zh:ember:uart:|^zh:controller"



Number of log directories to keep before deleting the oldest one

advanced : log_directories_to_keep : 10

Type: number

Default: 10

Minimum: 5

Maximum: 1000

Zigbee channel, changing might require re-pairing some devices! (Note: use a ZLL channel: 11, 15, 20, or 25 to avoid problems)

advanced : channel : 11

Type: number

Default: 11

Minimum: 11

Maximum: 26

Examples: 15 20 25

Restart required to be effective

Adapter concurrency (e.g. 2 for CC2531 or 16 for CC26X2R1) (default: null, uses recommended value)

advanced : adapter_concurrent : null

Type: number,null

Minimum: 1

Maximum: 64

Restart required to be effective

advanced : adapter_delay : null

Type: number,null

Minimum: 0

Maximum: 1000

Restart required to be effective

MQTT message payload will contain all attributes, not only changed ones. Has to be true when integrating via Home Assistant

advanced : cache_state : true

Type: boolean

Default: true

Persist cached state, only used when cache_state: true

advanced : cache_state_persistent : true

Type: boolean

Default: true

Send cached state on startup, only used when cache_state: true

advanced : cache_state_send_on_startup : true

Type: boolean

Default: true

Add a last_seen attribute to MQTT messages, contains date/time of last Zigbee message

advanced : last_seen : 'disable'

Type: string

Default: "disable"

Possible values: disable , ISO_8601 , ISO_8601_local , epoch

Add an elapsed attribute to MQTT messages, contains milliseconds since the previous msg

advanced : elapsed : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Log timestamp format

advanced : timestamp_format : 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss'

Type: string

Default: "YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss"

Examples: "YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss.SSS"

Restart required to be effective

Transmit power of adapter, only available for Z-Stack (CC253*/CC2652/CC1352) adapters, CC2652 = 5dbm, CC1352 max is = 20dbm (5dbm default)

advanced : transmit_power : null

Type: number,null

Minimum: -128

Maximum: 127

Restart required to be effective

Examples when 'state' of a device is published json: topic: 'zigbee2mqtt/my_bulb' payload '{"state": "ON"}' attribute: topic 'zigbee2mqtt/my_bulb/state' payload 'ON' attribute_and_json: both json and attribute (see above)

advanced : output : 'json'

Type: string

Default: "json"

Possible values: attribute_and_json , attribute , json log_syslog syslog (enabled) host

The host running syslogd, defaults to localhost.

advanced : log_syslog : host : 'localhost'

Type: string

Default: "localhost"

The port on the host that syslog is running on, defaults to syslogd's default port.

advanced : log_syslog : port : 514

Type: number

Default: 514

The network protocol to log over (e.g. tcp4, udp4, tls4, unix, unix-connect, etc).

advanced : log_syslog : protocol : 'udp4'

Type: string

Default: "udp4"

Examples: "udp4" "tls4" "unix" "unix-connect"



The path to the syslog dgram socket (i.e. /dev/log or /var/run/syslog for OS X).

advanced : log_syslog : path : '/dev/log'

Type: string

Default: "/dev/log"

Examples: "/var/run/syslog"



PID of the process that log messages are coming from (Default process.pid).

advanced : log_syslog : pid : 'process.pid'

Type: string

Default: "process.pid"

Host to indicate that log messages are coming from (Default: localhost).

advanced : log_syslog : localhost : 'localhost'

Type: string

Default: "localhost"

The type of the syslog protocol to use (Default: BSD, also valid: 5424).

advanced : log_syslog : type : '5424'

Type: string

Default: "5424"

The name of the application (Default: Zigbee2MQTT).

advanced : log_syslog : app_name : 'Zigbee2MQTT'

Type: string

Default: "Zigbee2MQTT"

The end of line character to be added to the end of the message (Default: Message without modifications).

advanced : log_syslog : eol : '/n'

Type: string

Default: "/n"

syslog (disabled)

advanced : log_syslog : null

Type: null

Pan ID (string)

advanced : pan_id : 'abc'

Type: string

Default: 6754

Pan ID (number)

advanced : pan_id : 0

Type: number

Default: 6754

Extended pan ID (string)

advanced : ext_pan_id : 'abc'

Type: string

Default: [221,221,221,221,221,221,221,221]

Extended pan ID (array)

advanced : ext_pan_id : [ ]

Type: array of number

of Default: [221,221,221,221,221,221,221,221]

Network key(string)

advanced : network_key : 'abc'

Type: string

Default: [1,3,5,7,9,11,13,15,0,2,4,6,8,10,12,13]

Network key(array)

advanced : network_key : [ ]

Type: array of number

of Default: [1,3,5,7,9,11,13,15,0,2,4,6,8,10,12,13]

Availability

Enable availability checks

availability : enabled : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Restart required to be effective

Active

Time after which an active device will be marked as offline in minutes

availability : active : timeout : 10

Type: number

Default: 10

Restart required to be effective

Maximum jitter (in msec) allowed on timeout to avoid availability pings trying to trigger around the same time

availability : active : max_jitter : 30000

Type: number

Default: 30000

Minimum: 1000

Enable timeout backoff on failed availability pings (x1.5, x3, x6, x12...)

availability : active : backoff : true

Type: boolean

Default: true

Pause availability pings when backoff reaches over this limit until a new Zigbee message is received from the device. A value of zero disables pausing.

availability : active : pause_on_backoff_gt : 0

Type: number

Default: 0

Minimum: 0

Passive

Time after which an passive device will be marked as offline in minutes

availability : passive : timeout : 1500

Type: number

Default: 1500

Restart required to be effective

Used in the MQTT topic of a device. By default this is the device ID

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : friendly_name : 'abc'

Type: string

Retain MQTT messages of this device

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : retain : true

Type: boolean

Disables the device (excludes device from network scans, availability and group state updates)

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : disabled : true

Type: boolean

Restart required to be effective

Sets the MQTT Message Expiry in seconds, Make sure to set mqtt.version to 5

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : retention : 0

Type: number

QoS level for MQTT messages of this device

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : qos : null

Type: number

Possible values: 0 , 1 , 2

The minimum time between payloads in seconds. Payloads received whilst the device is being throttled will be discarded

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : throttle : 0

Type: number

Restart required to be effective

Debounces messages of this device

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : debounce : 0

Type: number

Restart required to be effective

Protects unique payload values of specified payload properties from overriding within debounce time

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : debounce_ignore : 'action'

Type: array of string

of Examples: "action"



Publish optimistic state after set

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : optimistic : true

Type: boolean

Default: true

Filter attributes with regex from published payload.

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : filtered_attributes : '^temperature$'

Type: array of string

of Examples: "^temperature$" "^battery$" "^action$"



Filter attributes with regex from being added to the cache, this prevents the attribute from being in the published payload when the value didn't change.

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : filtered_cache : '^input_actions$'

Type: array of string

of Examples: "^input_actions$"



Filter attributes with regex from optimistic publish payload when calling /set. (This has no effect if optimistic is set to false).

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : filtered_optimistic : '^color_(mode|temp)$'

Type: array of string

of Examples: "^color_(mode|temp)$" "color"



The user-defined device icon for the frontend. It can be a full URL link to an image (e.g. https://SOME.SITE/MODEL123.jpg) or a path to a local file inside the device_icons directory (e.g. device_icons/MODEL123.png).

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : icon : 'abc'

Type: string

Home Assistant

Name of the device in Home Assistant

devices : '0x1234567812345678' : homeassistant : name : 'abc'

Type: string

Frontend

Enable frontend

frontend : enabled : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Restart required to be effective

Package used for the frontend

frontend : package : 'zigbee2mqtt-frontend'

Type: string

Default: "zigbee2mqtt-frontend"

Possible values: zigbee2mqtt-frontend , zigbee2mqtt-windfront

, Restart required to be effective

Frontend binding port. Ignored when using a unix domain socket

frontend : port : 8080

Type: number

Default: 8080

Restart required to be effective

Frontend binding host. Binds to a unix socket when an absolute path is given instead.

frontend : host : null

Type: string,null

Examples: "127.0.0.1" "::1" "/run/zigbee2mqtt/zigbee2mqtt.sock"

Restart required to be effective

Enables authentication, disabled by default

frontend : auth_token : null

Type: string,null

Restart required to be effective

URL on which the frontend can be reached, currently only used for the Home Assistant device configuration page

frontend : url : null

Type: string,null

Restart required to be effective

SSL Certificate file path for exposing HTTPS. The sibling property 'ssl_key' must be set for HTTPS to be activated.

frontend : ssl_cert : null

Type: string,null

Restart required to be effective

SSL key file path for exposing HTTPS. The sibling property 'ssl_cert' must be set for HTTPS to be activated.

frontend : ssl_key : null

Type: string,null

Restart required to be effective

Base URL for the frontend. If hosted under a subpath, e.g. 'http://localhost:8080/z2m', set this to '/z2m'

frontend : base_url : '/'

Type: string

Default: "/"

Restart required to be effective

Hide frontend notifications matching specified regex strings. Example: 'z2m: Failed to ping.*'

frontend : notification_filter : [ ]

Type: array of string

If true, the frontend UI is not served, only the WebSocket is maintained by Zigbee2MQTT (you are required to serve a standalone UI yourself as needed).

frontend : disable_ui_serving : null

Type: boolean,null

Restart required to be effective

groups : 1 : friendly_name : 'abc'

Type: string

groups : 1 : retain : true

Type: boolean

groups : 1 : optimistic : true

Type: boolean

QoS level for MQTT messages of this group

groups : 1 : qos : null

Type: number

Possible values: 0 , 1 , 2

Control when to publish state OFF or CLOSE for a group. 'all_members_off': only publish state OFF/CLOSE when all group members are in state OFF/CLOSE, 'last_member_state': publish state OFF whenever one of its members changes to OFF

groups : 1 : off_state : 'all_members_off'

Type: string

Default: "all_members_off"

Possible values: all_members_off , last_member_state

, Restart required to be effective

groups : 1 : filtered_attributes : [ ]

Type: array of string

Health

Interval between checks in minutes

health : interval : 10

Type: number

Default: 10

Restart required to be effective

If true, will reset stats every time the health check is executed (only applicable to stats that can be reset).

health : reset_on_check : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Home Assistant integration

Enable Home Assistant integration

homeassistant : enabled : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Restart required to be effective

Home Assistant discovery topic

homeassistant : discovery_topic : 'homeassistant'

Type: string

Default: "homeassistant"

Examples: "homeassistant"

Restart required to be effective

homeassistant : status_topic : 'homeassistant/status'

Type: string

Default: "homeassistant/status"

Examples: "homeassistant/status"

Restart required to be effective

Home Assistant legacy actions sensor, when enabled a action sensor will be discoverd and an empty action will be send after every published action.

homeassistant : legacy_action_sensor : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Home Assistant experimental event entities, when enabled Zigbee2MQTT will add event entities for exposed actions. The events and attributes are currently deemed experimental and subject to change.

homeassistant : experimental_event_entities : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Networkmap

map_options : graphviz : colors : fill : enddevice : '#fff8ce'

Type: string

Default: "#fff8ce"

map_options : graphviz : colors : fill : coordinator : '#e04e5d'

Type: string

Default: "#e04e5d"

map_options : graphviz : colors : fill : router : '#4ea3e0'

Type: string

Default: "#4ea3e0"

map_options : graphviz : colors : font : enddevice : '#000000'

Type: string

Default: "#000000"

map_options : graphviz : colors : font : coordinator : '#ffffff'

Type: string

Default: "#ffffff"

map_options : graphviz : colors : font : router : '#ffffff'

Type: string

Default: "#ffffff"

map_options : graphviz : colors : line : active : '#009900'

Type: string

Default: "#009900"

map_options : graphviz : colors : line : inactive : '#994444'

Type: string

Default: "#994444"

MQTT

MQTT base topic for Zigbee2MQTT MQTT messages

mqtt : base_topic : 'zigbee2mqtt'

Type: string

Default: "zigbee2mqtt"

Examples: "zigbee2mqtt"

Restart required to be effective

MQTT server URL (use mqtts:// for SSL/TLS connection)

mqtt : server : 'mqtt://localhost:1883'

Type: string

Examples: "mqtt://localhost:1883"

Restart required to be effective

MQTT keepalive in second

mqtt : keepalive : 60

Type: number

Default: 60

Restart required to be effective

Absolute path to SSL/TLS certificate of CA used to sign server and client certificates

mqtt : ca : '/etc/ssl/mqtt-ca.crt'

Type: string

Examples: "/etc/ssl/mqtt-ca.crt"

Restart required to be effective

Absolute path to SSL/TLS key for client-authentication

mqtt : key : '/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.key'

Type: string

Examples: "/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.key"

Restart required to be effective

Absolute path to SSL/TLS certificate for client-authentication

mqtt : cert : '/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.crt'

Type: string

Examples: "/etc/ssl/mqtt-client.crt"

Restart required to be effective

MQTT server authentication user

mqtt : user : 'johnnysilverhand'

Type: string

Examples: "johnnysilverhand"

Restart required to be effective

MQTT server authentication password

mqtt : password : 'ILOVEPELMENI'

Type: string

Examples: "ILOVEPELMENI"

Restart required to be effective

MQTT client ID

mqtt : client_id : 'MY_CLIENT_ID'

Type: string

Examples: "MY_CLIENT_ID"

Restart required to be effective

Disable self-signed SSL certificate

mqtt : reject_unauthorized : true

Type: boolean

Default: true

Restart required to be effective

Include device information to mqtt messages

mqtt : include_device_information : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

MQTT protocol version

mqtt : version : 4

Type: number,null

Default: 4

Examples: 5

Restart required to be effective

Disable retain for all send messages. ONLY enable if your MQTT broker doesn't support retained message (e.g. AWS IoT core, Azure IoT Hub, Google Cloud IoT core, IBM Watson IoT Platform). Enabling will break the Home Assistant integration

mqtt : force_disable_retain : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Restart required to be effective

Specifies the maximum allowed packet length (in bytes) that the server can send to Zigbee2MQTT. NOTE: The same value exists in your MQTT broker but for the length the client can send to it instead.

mqtt : maximum_packet_size : 1048576

Type: number

Default: 1048576

Minimum: 20

Maximum: 268435456

Restart required to be effective

OTA updates

Your device may request a check for a new firmware update. This value determines how frequently third party servers may actually be contacted to look for firmware updates. The value is set in minutes, and the default is 1 day.

ota : update_check_interval : 1440

Type: number

Default: 1440

Zigbee devices may request a firmware update, and do so frequently, causing Zigbee2MQTT to reach out to third party servers. If you disable these device initiated checks, you can still initiate a firmware update check manually.

ota : disable_automatic_update_check : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Location of override OTA index file

ota : zigbee_ota_override_index_location : null

Type: string,null

Examples: "index.json"

Restart required to be effective

Limits the rate of requests (in milliseconds) during OTA updates to reduce network congestion. You can increase this value if your network appears unstable during OTA.

ota : image_block_response_delay : 250

Type: number

Default: 250

Minimum: 50

Restart required to be effective

The size of file chunks sent during an update (in bytes). Note: This value may get ignored for manufacturers that require specific values.

ota : default_maximum_data_size : 50

Type: number

Default: 50

Minimum: 10

Maximum: 100

Restart required to be effective

Serial

Location of the adapter. To autodetect the port, set null

serial : port : null

Type: string,null

Examples: "/dev/ttyACM0"

Restart required to be effective

Disable LED of the adapter if supported

serial : disable_led : false

Type: boolean

Default: false

Restart required to be effective

Adapter type, not needed unless you are experiencing problems

serial : adapter : 'deconz'

Type: string

Possible values: deconz , zstack , zigate , ezsp , ember , zboss , zoh

, , , , , , Restart required to be effective

Baud rate speed for the serial port. This must match what the firmware on your adapter supports (most commonly 115200).

serial : baudrate : 115200

Type: number

Examples: 115200 921600 460800 230400 57600 38400

Restart required to be effective

RTS / CTS Hardware Flow Control for serial port

serial : rtscts : true

Type: boolean

Restart required to be effective

Block devices from the network (by ieeeAddr)

blocklist : [ ]

Type: array of string

of Restart required to be effective

Options that are applied to all devices

device_options : { }

Type: object

Allow only certain devices to join the network (by ieeeAddr). Note that all devices not on the passlist will be removed from the network!

passlist : [ ]