Exposes

Zigbee2MQTT exposes the device capabilities through the exposes property in zigbee2mqtt/bridge/devices. The possible exposes are documented here.

There are two types of exposes:

  • Generic: types like numeric and binary
  • Specific: represents a specific capability of a device like a light or switch.

Both types will always have a type property.

The generic types (except composite) will always have an access property and an optional description property.

All generic types will always have a name property indicating the context and label property containing the name of the capability in the correct case and without using the underscore separator (e.g. Device temperature, VOC, Power outage count).

All generic types will always have a property type indicating where the value is exposed on, usually this is equal to the name but in case when the endpoint is defined it is name_endpoint.

The specific and the generic composite type will always have a features property, this is an array containing the generic exposes types. Optionally both types can have a property endpoint, indicating the device exposes this capability on a specific endpoint.

Both types have an optional category attribute which can be set to either config or diagnostic. If it is set, it indicates that the expose is primarily for configuration (e.g. operation_mode, power_on_behaviour) or diagnostic purposes (e.g. power_outage_count, device_temperature). If it is not set, it indicates that the expose is for regular usage of the device (e.g. switch, light, power). A configuration expose must always be settable (see access rights). A diagnostic expose must be read-only (otherwise it should be either a configuration or a regular expose).

Access

The access property is a 3-bit bitmask.

  • Bit 1: The property can be found in the published state of this device.
  • Bit 2: The property can be set with a /set command
  • Bit 3: The property can be retrieved with a /get command (when this bit is true, bit 1 will also be true)

Examples:

  • A Xiaomi WSDCGQ01LM climate sensor exposes a numeric temperature sensor. Since the device is sleeping most of the time it cannot be retrieved with a /get command. Access will be 1 (binary: 0b001).
  • A Philips 7146060PH Hue Go light exposes brightness. This can be /get, /set and is also in the published state. Access will be 7 (binary: 0b111)
  • A Philips 7146060PH Hue Go light exposes effect (e.g. to trigger a flashing effect). This can only be /set. Access will be 2 (binary: 0b010)
  • A Xiaomi ZNCZ02LM power plug exposes a numeric power sensor. This can be /get and is published in the state. Access will be 5 (binary: 0b101)

Generic

Binary

Indicates a device exposes a binary value. Always has value_on and value_off which indicates how to interpret the value. Optionally has a value_toggle which can be send to toggle the value.

Examples:

{
    "type": "binary",
    "name": "occupancy",
    "label": "Occupancy",
    "property": "occupancy",
    "value_on": true,
    "value_off": false,
    "access": 1
}

{
    "type": "binary",
    "name": "state",
    "label": "State",
    "property": "state",
    "value_on": "ON",
    "value_off": "OFF",
    "value_toggle": "TOGGLE",
    "access": 7
}

Numeric

Indicates a device exposes a numeric value. Optionally has value_max, value_min, value_step, unit and presets. The presets defines values which have a special interpretation.

Examples:

{
    "type": "numeric",
    "name": "brightness",
    "label": "Brightness",
    "property": "brightness",
    "value_min": 0,
    "value_max": 254,
    "access": 7
}

{
    "type": "numeric",
    "name": "temperature",
    "label": "Temperature",
    "property": "temperature",
    "unit": "°C",
    "access": 1
}

{
    "type": "numeric",
    "name": "color_temp_startup",
    "label": "Color temp startup",
    "property": "color_temp_startup",
    "unit": "mired",
    "access": 7,
    "presets": {
        "name": "previous",
        "value": 65535,
        "description": "Restore previous color_temp on cold power on"
    }
}

Enum

Indicates a device exposes an enum value. Always has values indicating all possible values.

Example:

{
    "type": "enum",
    "name": "identify",
    "label": "Identify",
    "property": "identify",
    "values": ["blink", "okay"],
    "access": 2
}

Text

Indicates a device exposes a textual value.

Example:

{
    "type": "text",
    "name": "inserted",
    "label": "Inserted",
    "property": "inserted",
    "access": 1
}

Composite

Composite combines the above generic types in the features array.

Example:

{
    "type": "composite",
    "name": "color_xy",
    "label": "Color xy",
    "access": 2,
    "property": "color",
    "features": [
        {
            "type": "numeric",
            "name": "x",
            "label": "X",
            "property": "x",
            "access": 7
        },
        {
            "type": "numeric",
            "name": "y",
            "label": "Y",
            "property": "y",
            "access": 7
        }
    ]
}

List

Indicates a device exposes a list of values. The item_type can be any other exposes where the property is omitted. Optionally a length_min and length_max property can be added which defines the min/max number of entries in the list.

Examples:

{
    "type": "list",
    "name": "no_occupancy_since",
    "label": "No occupancy since",
    "property": "no_occupancy_since",
    "access": 1,
    "item_type": {
        "access": 3,
        "name": "temperature",
        "label": "Temperature",
        "type": "numeric"
    }
}

{
    "type": "list",
    "name": "schedule",
    "label": "Schedule",
    "property": "schedule",
    "access": 3,
    "length_min": 1,
    "length_max": 10,
    "item_type": {
        "type": "composite",
        "name": "day_time",
        "label": "Day time",
        "features": [
            {
                "access": 3,
                "name": "day",
                "label": "Day",
                "property": "day",
                "type": "enum",
                "values": ["monday", "tuesday", "wednesday"]
            },
            {
                "access": 3,
                "name": "hour",
                "label": "Hour",
                "property": "hour",
                "type": "numeric"
            },
            {
                "access": 3,
                "name": "minute",
                "label": "Minute",
                "property": "minute",
                "type": "numeric"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Specific

Light

Indicates a device exposes a light, possible features are state, brightness, color_temp, color_xy, color_hs, min_brightness, level_config and color_temp_startup.

Example:

{
    "type": "light",
    "features": [
        {
            "type": "binary",
            "name": "state",
            "label": "State",
            "property": "state",
            "value_on": "ON",
            "value_off": "OFF",
            "value_toggle": "TOGGLE",
            "access": 7
        },
        {
            "type": "numeric",
            "name": "brightness",
            "label": "Brightness",
            "property": "brightness",
            "value_min": 0,
            "value_max": 254,
            "access": 7
        },
        {
            "type": "numeric",
            "name": "color_temp",
            "label": "Color temp",
            "property": "color_temp",
            "access": 7
        },
        {
            "type": "composite",
            "name": "color_xy",
            "label": "Color xy",
            "property": "color",
            "features": [
                {
                    "type": "numeric",
                    "name": "x",
                    "label": "X",
                    "property": "x",
                    "access": 7
                },
                {
                    "type": "numeric",
                    "name": "y",
                    "label": "Y",
                    "property": "y",
                    "access": 7
                }
            ]
        },
        {
            "type": "composite",
            "name": "color_hs",
            "label": "Color hs",
            "property": "color",
            "features": [
                {
                    "type": "numeric",
                    "name": "hue",
                    "label": "Hue",
                    "property": "hue",
                    "access": 7
                },
                {
                    "type": "numeric",
                    "name": "saturation",
                    "label": "Saturation",
                    "property": "saturation",
                    "access": 7
                }
            ]
        }
    ]
}

Note that some bulbs are known to not correctly represent XY colors, so it is preferred to set colors via HS. In this case color_hs will appear before color_xy in the features list.

Switch

Indicates a device exposes a switch.

Example:

{
    "type": "switch",
    "features": [
        {
            "type": "binary",
            "name": "state",
            "label": "State",
            "property": "state",
            "value_on": "ON",
            "value_off": "OFF",
            "value_toggle": "TOGGLE",
            "access": 7
        }
    ]
}

Fan

Indicates a device exposes a fan. Possible features are state and mode.

Example:

{
    "type": "fan",
    "features": [
        {
            "type": "binary",
            "name": "state",
            "label": "State",
            "property": "fan_state",
            "value_on": "ON",
            "value_off": "OFF",
            "access": 7
        },
        {
            "type": "enum",
            "name": "mode",
            "label": "Mode",
            "property": "fan_mode",
            "values": ["off", "low", "medium", "high", "on", "auto", "smart"],
            "access": 7
        }
    ]
}

Cover

Indicates a device exposes a cover. Possible features are state, position and tilt.

Example:

{
    "type": "cover",
    "features": [
        {
            "type": "binary",
            "name": "state",
            "label": "State",
            "property": "state",
            "value_on": "OPEN",
            "value_off": "CLOSE",
            "access": 7
        },
        {
            "type": "numeric",
            "name": "position",
            "label": "Position",
            "property": "position",
            "value_min": 0,
            "value_max": 100,
            "access": 7
        },
        {
            "type": "numeric",
            "name": "tilt",
            "label": "Tilt",
            "property": "tilt",
            "value_min": 0,
            "value_max": 100,
            "access": 7
        }
    ]
}

Lock

Indicates a device exposes a lock. Possible features are state and lock_state.

Example:

{
    "type": "lock",
    "features": [
        {
            "type": "binary",
            "name": "state",
            "label": "State",
            "property": "state",
            "value_on": "LOCK",
            "value_off": "UNLOCK",
            "access": 7
        },
        {
            "type": "enum",
            "name": "lock_state",
            "label": "Lock state",
            "property": "lock_state",
            "values": ["not_fully_locked", "locked", "unlocked"],
            "access": 1
        }
    ]
}

Climate

Indicates this device exposes climate functionality.

  • Possible features are: occupied_heating_setpoint, current_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_cooling_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, fan_mode, preset, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand, running_mode, ac_louver_position, control_sequence_of_operation and swing_mode.
  • Never has both occupied_heating_setpoint and current_heating_setpoint.
  • Possible values for system_mode are off, heat, cool, auto, dry and fan_only.
  • Possible values for running_state are idle, heat, cool.

Example:

{
    "type": "climate",
    "features": [
        {
            "type": "numeric",
            "name": "occupied_heating_setpoint",
            "label": "Occupied heating setpoint",
            "property": "occupied_heating_setpoint",
            "value_min": 7,
            "value_max": 30,
            "value_step": 0.5,
            "access": 7,
            "unit": "°C"
        },
        {
            "type": "numeric",
            "name": "occupied_cooling_setpoint",
            "label": "Occupied cooling setpoint",
            "property": "occupied_cooling_setpoint",
            "value_min": 7,
            "value_max": 30,
            "value_step": 0.5,
            "access": 7,
            "unit": "°C"
        },
        {
            "type": "numeric",
            "name": "local_temperature",
            "label": "Local temperature",
            "property": "local_temperature",
            "access": 3,
            "unit": "°C"
        },
        {
            "type": "enum",
            "name": "system_mode",
            "label": "System mode",
            "property": "system_mode",
            "values": ["off", "auto", "heat", "cool"],
            "access": 7
        },
        {
            "type": "enum",
            "name": "preset",
            "label": "Preset",
            "property": "preset",
            "values": ["hold", "program"],
            "access": 7
        },
        {
            "type": "enum",
            "name": "running_state",
            "label": "Running state",
            "property": "running_state",
            "values": ["idle", "heat", "cool"],
            "access": 3
        },
        {
            "type": "enum",
            "name": "mode",
            "label": "Mode",
            "property": "fan_mode",
            "values": ["off", "low", "medium", "high", "on", "auto", "smart"],
            "access": 7
        }
    ]
}