Zigbee2MQTT

Exposes

Zigbee2MQTT exposes the device capabilities through the exposes property in zigbee2mqtt/bridge/devices. The possible exposes are documented here.

There are two types of exposes:

  • Generic: types like numeric and binary
  • Specific: represents a specific capability of a device like a light or switch.

Both types will always have a type property. The generic types (except composite) will always have an access property and an optional description property. All generic types will always have a name property indicating the context. All generic types will always have a property type indicating where the value is exposed on, usually this is equal to the name but in case when the endpoint is defined it is name_endpoint. The specific and the generic composite type will always have a features property, this is an array containing the generic exposes types. Optionally both types can have a property endpoint, indicating the device exposes this capability on a specific endpoint.

Access

The access property is a 3-bit bitmask.

  • Bit 1: The property can be found in the published state of this device.
  • Bit 2: The property can be set with a /set command
  • Bit 3: The property can be retrieved with a /get command (when this bit is true, bit 1 will also be true)

Examples:

  • A Xiaomi WSDCGQ01LM climate sensor exposes a numeric temperature sensor. Since the device is sleeping most of the time it cannot be retrieved with a /get command. Access will be 1 (binary: 0b001).
  • A Philips 7146060PH Hue Go light exposes brightness. This can be /get, /set and is also in the published state. Access will be 7 (binary: 0b111)
  • A Philips 7146060PH Hue Go light exposes effect (e.g. to trigger a flashing effect). This can only be /set. Access will be 2 (binary: 0b010)
  • A Xiaomi ZNCZ02LM power plug exposes a numeric power sensor. This can be /get and is published in the state. Access will be 5 (binary: 0b101)

Generic

Binary

Indicates a device exposes a binary value. Always has value_on and value_off which indicates how to interpet the value. Optionally has a value_toggle which can be send to toggle the value.

Examples:

  • {"type":"binary","name":"occupancy","property":"occupancy","value_on":true,"value_off":false,"access":1}
  • {"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"state","value_on":"ON","value_off":"OFF","value_toggle":"TOGGLE","access":7}

Numeric

Indicates a device exposes a numeric value. Optionally has value_max, value_min, value_step, unit and presets. The presets defines values which have a special interpetation.

Examples:

  • {"type":"numeric","name":"brightness","property":"brightness","value_min":0,"value_max":254,"access":7}
  • {"type":"numeric","name":"temperature","property":"temperature","unit":"°C","access":1}
  • {"type":"numeric","name":"color_temp_startup","property":"color_temp_startup","unit":"mired","access":7,"presets":{"name":"previous","value":65535,"description":"Restore previous color_temp on cold power on"}}

Enum

Indicates a device exposes an enum value. Always has values indicating all possible values.

Examples:

  • {"type":"enum","name":"identify","property":"identify","values":["blink","okay"],"access":2}

Text

Indicates a device exposes a textual value.

Examples:

  • {"type":"text","name":"inserted","property":"inserted","access":1}

Composite

Composite combines the above generic types in the features array.

Example:

{
    "type":"composite",
    "name":"color_xy",
    "access":2,
    "property":"color",
    "features": [
        {"type":"numeric","name":"x","property":"x","access":7},
        {"type":"numeric","name":"y","property":"y","access":7},
    ]
}

List

Indicates a device exposes a list of values. The item_type can be any other exposes where the property is omitted. Optionally a length_min and length_max property can be added which defines the min/max number of entries in the list.

Examples:

{
    "type":"list",
    "name":"no_occupancy_since",
    "property":"no_occupancy_since",
    "access":1,
    "item_type":{"access": 3, "name": "temperature", "type": "numeric"}
}

{
    "type": "list",
    "name": "schedule",
    "property": "schedule",
    "access": 3,
    "length_min": 1,
    "length_max": 10,
    "item_type": {
        "type": "composite",
        "name": "day_time",
        "features": [
            {"access": 3, "name": "day", "property": "day", "type": "enum","values": ["monday", "tuesday", "wednesday"]},
            {"access": 3, "name": "hour", "property": "hour", "type": "numeric",},
            {"access": 3, "name": "minute", "property": "minute", "type": "numeric"},
        ]
    }
}

Specific

Light

Indicates a device exposes a light, possible features are state, brightness, color_temp, color_xy, color_hs, min_brightness, level_config and color_temp_startup.

Example:

{
    "type": "light",
    "features": [
        {"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"state","value_on":"ON","value_off":"OFF","value_toggle":"TOGGLE","access":7},
        {"type":"numeric","name":"brightness","property":"brightness","value_min":0,"value_max":254,"access":7},
        {"type":"numeric","name":"color_temp","property":"color_temp","access":7},
        {
            "type":"composite",
            "name":"color_xy",
            "property":"color",
            "features": [
                {"type":"numeric","name":"x","property":"x","access":7},
                {"type":"numeric","name":"y","property":"y","access":7}
            ]
        },
        {
            "type":"composite",
            "name":"color_hs",
            "property":"color",
            "features": [
                {"type":"numeric","name":"hue","property":"hue","access":7},
                {"type":"numeric","name":"saturation","propertsaturation":"saturation","access":7}
            ]
        }
    ]
}

Note that some bulbs are known to not correctly represent XY colors, so it is preferred to set colors via HS. In this case color_hs will appear before color_xy in the features list.

Switch

Indicates a device exposes a switch.

Example:

{
    "type": "switch",
    "features": [
        {"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"state","value_on":"ON","value_off":"OFF","value_toggle":"TOGGLE","access":7}
    ]
}

Fan

Indicates a device exposes a fan. Possible features are state and mode.

Example:

{
    "type": "fan",
    "features": [
        {"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"fan_state","value_on":"ON","value_off":"OFF","access":7},
        {"type":"enum","name":"mode","property":"fan_mode","values":["off", "low", "medium", "high", "on", "auto", "smart"],"access":7}
    ]
}

Cover

Indicates a device exposes a cover. Possible features are state, position and tilt.

Example:

{
    "type": "cover",
    "features": [
        {"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"state","value_on":"OPEN","value_off":"CLOSE","access":7},
        {"type":"numeric","name":"position","property":"position","value_min":0,"value_max":100,"access":7},
        {"type":"numeric","name":"tilt","property":"tilt","value_min":0,"value_max":100,"access":7}
    ]
}

Lock

Indicates a device exposes a lock. Possible features are state and lock_state.

Example:

{
    "type": "lock",
    "features": [
        {"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"state","value_on":"LOCK","value_off":"UNLOCK","access":7}
        {"type":"enum","name":"lock_state","property":"lock_state","values":["not_fully_locked","locked","unlocked"],"access":1}
    ]
}

Climate

Indicates this device exposes climate functionality.

  • Possible features are: occupied_heating_setpoint, current_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_cooling_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, fan_mode, preset, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand, running_mode, ac_louver_position, control_sequence_of_operation and swing_mode.
  • Never has both occupied_heating_setpoint and current_heating_setpoint.
  • Possible values for system_mode are off, heat, cool, auto, dry and fan_only.
  • Possible values for running_state are idle, heat, cool.

Example:

{
    "type": "climate",
    "features": [
        {"type":"numeric","name":"occupied_heating_setpoint","property":"occupied_heating_setpoint","value_min":7,"value_max":30,"value_step": 0.5,"access":7,"unit":"°C"},
        {"type":"numeric","name":"occupied_cooling_setpoint","property":"occupied_cooling_setpoint","value_min":7,"value_max":30,"value_step": 0.5,"access":7,"unit":"°C"},
        {"type":"numeric","name":"local_temperature","property":"local_temperature","access":3,"unit":"°C"},
        {"type":"enum","name":"system_mode","property":"system_mode","values":["off", "auto", "heat", "cool"],"access":7},
        {"type":"enum","name":"preset","property":"preset","values":["hold", "program"],"access":7},
        {"type":"enum","name":"running_state","property":"running_state","values":["idle", "heat", "cool"],"access":3},
        {"type":"enum","name":"mode","property":"fan_mode","values":["off", "low", "medium", "high", "on", "auto", "smart"],"access":7},
    ]
}