Zigbee2MQTT exposes the device capabilities through the exposes property in zigbee2mqtt/bridge/devices . The possible exposes are documented here.

There are two types of exposes:

Generic: types like numeric and binary

and Specific: represents a specific capability of a device like a light or switch .

Both types will always have a type property. The generic types (except composite) will always have an access property and an optional description property. All generic types will always have a name property indicating the context. All generic types will always have a property type indicating where the value is exposed on, usually this is equal to the name but in case when the endpoint is defined it is name_endpoint . The specific and the generic composite type will always have a features property, this is an array containing the generic exposes types. Optionally both types can have a property endpoint , indicating the device exposes this capability on a specific endpoint.

The access property is a 3-bit bitmask.

Bit 1: The property can be found in the published state of this device.

Bit 2: The property can be set with a /set command

command Bit 3: The property can be retrieved with a /get command (when this bit is true, bit 1 will also be true)

Examples:

A Xiaomi WSDCGQ01LM climate sensor exposes a numeric temperature sensor. Since the device is sleeping most of the time it cannot be retrieved with a /get command. Access will be 1 (binary: 0b001 ).

A Philips 7146060PH Hue Go light exposes brightness. This can be /get, /set and is also in the published state. Access will be 7 (binary: 0b111)

A Philips 7146060PH Hue Go light exposes effect (e.g. to trigger a flashing effect). This can only be /set. Access will be 2 (binary: 0b010)

A Xiaomi ZNCZ02LM power plug exposes a numeric power sensor. This can be /get and is published in the state. Access will be 5 (binary: 0b101)

Indicates a device exposes a binary value. Always has value_on and value_off which indicates how to interpet the value. Optionally has a value_toggle which can be send to toggle the value.

Examples:

{"type":"binary","name":"occupancy","property":"occupancy","value_on":true,"value_off":false,"access":1}

{"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"state","value_on":"ON","value_off":"OFF","value_toggle":"TOGGLE","access":7}

Indicates a device exposes a numeric value. Optionally has value_max , value_min , value_step , unit and presets . The presets defines values which have a special interpetation.

Examples:

{"type":"numeric","name":"brightness","property":"brightness","value_min":0,"value_max":254,"access":7}

{"type":"numeric","name":"temperature","property":"temperature","unit":"°C","access":1}

{"type":"numeric","name":"color_temp_startup","property":"color_temp_startup","unit":"mired","access":7,"presets":{"name":"previous","value":65535,"description":"Restore previous color_temp on cold power on"}}

Indicates a device exposes an enum value. Always has values indicating all possible values.

Examples:

{"type":"enum","name":"identify","property":"identify","values":["blink","okay"],"access":2}

Indicates a device exposes a textual value.

Examples:

{"type":"text","name":"inserted","property":"inserted","access":1}

Composite combines the above generic types in the features array.

Example:

{ "type" : "composite" , "name" : "color_xy" , "access" : 2 , "property" : "color" , "features" : [ { "type" : "numeric" , "name" : "x" , "property" : "x" , "access" : 7 } , { "type" : "numeric" , "name" : "y" , "property" : "y" , "access" : 7 } , ] }

Indicates a device exposes a list of values. The item_type can be any other exposes where the property is omitted. Optionally a length_min and length_max property can be added which defines the min/max number of entries in the list.

Examples:

{ "type" : "list" , "name" : "no_occupancy_since" , "property" : "no_occupancy_since" , "access" : 1 , "item_type" : { "access" : 3 , "name" : "temperature" , "type" : "numeric" } }

{ "type" : "list" , "name" : "schedule" , "property" : "schedule" , "access" : 3 , "length_min" : 1 , "length_max" : 10 , "item_type" : { "type" : "composite" , "name" : "day_time" , "features" : [ { "access" : 3 , "name" : "day" , "property" : "day" , "type" : "enum" , "values" : [ "monday" , "tuesday" , "wednesday" ] } , { "access" : 3 , "name" : "hour" , "property" : "hour" , "type" : "numeric" , } , { "access" : 3 , "name" : "minute" , "property" : "minute" , "type" : "numeric" } , ] } }

Indicates a device exposes a light, possible features are state , brightness , color_temp , color_xy , color_hs , min_brightness , level_config and color_temp_startup .

Example:

{ "type" : "light" , "features" : [ { "type" : "binary" , "name" : "state" , "property" : "state" , "value_on" : "ON" , "value_off" : "OFF" , "value_toggle" : "TOGGLE" , "access" : 7 } , { "type" : "numeric" , "name" : "brightness" , "property" : "brightness" , "value_min" : 0 , "value_max" : 254 , "access" : 7 } , { "type" : "numeric" , "name" : "color_temp" , "property" : "color_temp" , "access" : 7 } , { "type" : "composite" , "name" : "color_xy" , "property" : "color" , "features" : [ { "type" : "numeric" , "name" : "x" , "property" : "x" , "access" : 7 } , { "type" : "numeric" , "name" : "y" , "property" : "y" , "access" : 7 } ] } , { "type" : "composite" , "name" : "color_hs" , "property" : "color" , "features" : [ { "type" : "numeric" , "name" : "hue" , "property" : "hue" , "access" : 7 } , { "type" : "numeric" , "name" : "saturation" , "propertsaturation" : "saturation" , "access" : 7 } ] } ] }

Note that some bulbs are known to not correctly represent XY colors, so it is preferred to set colors via HS. In this case color_hs will appear before color_xy in the features list.

Indicates a device exposes a switch.

Example:

{ "type" : "switch" , "features" : [ { "type" : "binary" , "name" : "state" , "property" : "state" , "value_on" : "ON" , "value_off" : "OFF" , "value_toggle" : "TOGGLE" , "access" : 7 } ] }

Indicates a device exposes a fan. Possible features are state and mode .

Example:

{ "type" : "fan" , "features" : [ { "type" : "binary" , "name" : "state" , "property" : "fan_state" , "value_on" : "ON" , "value_off" : "OFF" , "access" : 7 } , { "type" : "enum" , "name" : "mode" , "property" : "fan_mode" , "values" : [ "off" , "low" , "medium" , "high" , "on" , "auto" , "smart" ] , "access" : 7 } ] }

Indicates a device exposes a cover. Possible features are state , position and tilt .

Example:

{ "type" : "cover" , "features" : [ { "type" : "binary" , "name" : "state" , "property" : "state" , "value_on" : "OPEN" , "value_off" : "CLOSE" , "access" : 7 } , { "type" : "numeric" , "name" : "position" , "property" : "position" , "value_min" : 0 , "value_max" : 100 , "access" : 7 } , { "type" : "numeric" , "name" : "tilt" , "property" : "tilt" , "value_min" : 0 , "value_max" : 100 , "access" : 7 } ] }

Indicates a device exposes a lock. Possible features are state and lock_state .

Example:

{ "type" : "lock" , "features" : [ { "type" : "binary" , "name" : "state" , "property" : "state" , "value_on" : "LOCK" , "value_off" : "UNLOCK" , "access" : 7 } { "type" : "enum" , "name" : "lock_state" , "property" : "lock_state" , "values" : [ "not_fully_locked" , "locked" , "unlocked" ] , "access" : 1 } ] }

Indicates this device exposes climate functionality.

Possible features are: occupied_heating_setpoint , current_heating_setpoint , occupied_cooling_setpoint , unoccupied_heating_setpoint , unoccupied_cooling_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state , fan_mode , preset , local_temperature_calibration , pi_heating_demand , running_mode , ac_louver_position , control_sequence_of_operation and swing_mode .

Never has both occupied_heating_setpoint and current_heating_setpoint.

Possible values for system_mode are off, heat, cool, auto, dry and fan_only.

Possible values for running_state are idle, heat, cool.

