Exposes
Zigbee2MQTT exposes the device capabilities through the
exposes property in
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/devices. The possible
exposes are documented here.
There are two types of exposes:
- Generic: types like
numericand
binary
- Specific: represents a specific capability of a device like a
lightor
switch.
Both types will always have a
type property. The generic types (except composite) will always have an
access property and an optional
description property. All generic types will always have a
name property indicating the context. All generic types will always have a
property type indicating where the value is exposed on, usually this is equal to the name but in case when the
endpoint is defined it is
name_endpoint. The specific and the generic composite type will always have a
features property, this is an array containing the generic exposes types. Optionally both types can have a property
endpoint, indicating the device exposes this capability on a specific endpoint.
Access
The
access property is a 3-bit bitmask.
- Bit 1: The property can be found in the published state of this device.
- Bit 2: The property can be set with a
/setcommand
- Bit 3: The property can be retrieved with a
/getcommand (when this bit is true, bit 1 will also be true)
Examples:
- A Xiaomi WSDCGQ01LM climate sensor exposes a numeric temperature sensor. Since the device is sleeping most of the time it cannot be retrieved with a
/getcommand. Access will be
1(binary:
0b001).
- A Philips 7146060PH Hue Go light exposes brightness. This can be
/get,
/setand is also in the published state. Access will be
7(binary:
0b111)
- A Philips 7146060PH Hue Go light exposes effect (e.g. to trigger a flashing effect). This can only be
/set. Access will be
2(binary:
0b010)
- A Xiaomi ZNCZ02LM power plug exposes a numeric power sensor. This can be
/getand is published in the state. Access will be
5(binary:
0b101)
Generic
Binary
Indicates a device exposes a binary value. Always has
value_on and
value_off which indicates how to interpet the value. Optionally has a
value_toggle which can be send to toggle the value.
Examples:
{"type":"binary","name":"occupancy","property":"occupancy","value_on":true,"value_off":false,"access":1}
{"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"state","value_on":"ON","value_off":"OFF","value_toggle":"TOGGLE","access":7}
Numeric
Indicates a device exposes a numeric value. Optionally has
value_max,
value_min,
value_step,
unit and
presets. The
presets defines values which have a special interpetation.
Examples:
{"type":"numeric","name":"brightness","property":"brightness","value_min":0,"value_max":254,"access":7}
{"type":"numeric","name":"temperature","property":"temperature","unit":"°C","access":1}
{"type":"numeric","name":"color_temp_startup","property":"color_temp_startup","unit":"mired","access":7,"presets":{"name":"previous","value":65535,"description":"Restore previous color_temp on cold power on"}}
Enum
Indicates a device exposes an enum value. Always has
values indicating all possible values.
Examples:
{"type":"enum","name":"identify","property":"identify","values":["blink","okay"],"access":2}
Text
Indicates a device exposes a textual value.
Examples:
{"type":"text","name":"inserted","property":"inserted","access":1}
Composite
Composite combines the above generic types in the
features array.
Example:
{
"type":"composite",
"name":"color_xy",
"access":2,
"property":"color",
"features": [
{"type":"numeric","name":"x","property":"x","access":7},
{"type":"numeric","name":"y","property":"y","access":7},
]
}
List
Indicates a device exposes a list of values. The
item_type can be any other exposes where the
property is omitted. Optionally a
length_min and
length_max property can be added which defines the min/max number of entries in the list.
Examples:
{
"type":"list",
"name":"no_occupancy_since",
"property":"no_occupancy_since",
"access":1,
"item_type":{"access": 3, "name": "temperature", "type": "numeric"}
}
{
"type": "list",
"name": "schedule",
"property": "schedule",
"access": 3,
"length_min": 1,
"length_max": 10,
"item_type": {
"type": "composite",
"name": "day_time",
"features": [
{"access": 3, "name": "day", "property": "day", "type": "enum","values": ["monday", "tuesday", "wednesday"]},
{"access": 3, "name": "hour", "property": "hour", "type": "numeric",},
{"access": 3, "name": "minute", "property": "minute", "type": "numeric"},
]
}
}
Specific
Light
Indicates a device exposes a light, possible features are
state,
brightness,
color_temp,
color_xy,
color_hs,
min_brightness,
level_config and
color_temp_startup.
Example:
{
"type": "light",
"features": [
{"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"state","value_on":"ON","value_off":"OFF","value_toggle":"TOGGLE","access":7},
{"type":"numeric","name":"brightness","property":"brightness","value_min":0,"value_max":254,"access":7},
{"type":"numeric","name":"color_temp","property":"color_temp","access":7},
{
"type":"composite",
"name":"color_xy",
"property":"color",
"features": [
{"type":"numeric","name":"x","property":"x","access":7},
{"type":"numeric","name":"y","property":"y","access":7}
]
},
{
"type":"composite",
"name":"color_hs",
"property":"color",
"features": [
{"type":"numeric","name":"hue","property":"hue","access":7},
{"type":"numeric","name":"saturation","propertsaturation":"saturation","access":7}
]
}
]
}
Note that some bulbs are known to not correctly represent XY colors, so it is preferred to set colors via HS. In this case
color_hs will appear before
color_xy in the
features list.
Switch
Indicates a device exposes a switch.
Example:
{
"type": "switch",
"features": [
{"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"state","value_on":"ON","value_off":"OFF","value_toggle":"TOGGLE","access":7}
]
}
Fan
Indicates a device exposes a fan. Possible features are
state and
mode.
Example:
{
"type": "fan",
"features": [
{"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"fan_state","value_on":"ON","value_off":"OFF","access":7},
{"type":"enum","name":"mode","property":"fan_mode","values":["off", "low", "medium", "high", "on", "auto", "smart"],"access":7}
]
}
Cover
Indicates a device exposes a cover. Possible features are
state,
position and
tilt.
Example:
{
"type": "cover",
"features": [
{"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"state","value_on":"OPEN","value_off":"CLOSE","access":7},
{"type":"numeric","name":"position","property":"position","value_min":0,"value_max":100,"access":7},
{"type":"numeric","name":"tilt","property":"tilt","value_min":0,"value_max":100,"access":7}
]
}
Lock
Indicates a device exposes a lock. Possible features are
state and
lock_state.
Example:
{
"type": "lock",
"features": [
{"type":"binary","name":"state","property":"state","value_on":"LOCK","value_off":"UNLOCK","access":7}
{"type":"enum","name":"lock_state","property":"lock_state","values":["not_fully_locked","locked","unlocked"],"access":1}
]
}
Climate
Indicates this device exposes climate functionality.
- Possible features are:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
current_heating_setpoint,
occupied_cooling_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_cooling_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state,
fan_mode,
preset,
local_temperature_calibration,
pi_heating_demand,
running_mode,
ac_louver_position,
control_sequence_of_operationand
swing_mode.
- Never has both
occupied_heating_setpointand
current_heating_setpoint.
- Possible values for
system_modeare
off,
heat,
cool,
auto,
dryand
fan_only.
- Possible values for
running_stateare
idle,
heat,
cool.
Example:
{
"type": "climate",
"features": [
{"type":"numeric","name":"occupied_heating_setpoint","property":"occupied_heating_setpoint","value_min":7,"value_max":30,"value_step": 0.5,"access":7,"unit":"°C"},
{"type":"numeric","name":"occupied_cooling_setpoint","property":"occupied_cooling_setpoint","value_min":7,"value_max":30,"value_step": 0.5,"access":7,"unit":"°C"},
{"type":"numeric","name":"local_temperature","property":"local_temperature","access":3,"unit":"°C"},
{"type":"enum","name":"system_mode","property":"system_mode","values":["off", "auto", "heat", "cool"],"access":7},
{"type":"enum","name":"preset","property":"preset","values":["hold", "program"],"access":7},
{"type":"enum","name":"running_state","property":"running_state","values":["idle", "heat", "cool"],"access":3},
{"type":"enum","name":"mode","property":"fan_mode","values":["off", "low", "medium", "high", "on", "auto", "smart"],"access":7},
]
}