Exposes
Zigbee2MQTT exposes the device capabilities through the
exposes property in
zigbee2mqtt/bridge/devices. The possible
exposes are documented here.
There are two types of exposes:
- Generic: types like
numericand
binary
- Specific: represents a specific capability of a device like a
lightor
switch.
Both types will always have a
type property.
The generic types (except composite) will always have an
access property and an optional
description property.
All generic types will always have a
name property indicating the context and
label property containing the name of the capability in the correct case and without using the underscore separator (e.g.
Device temperature,
VOC,
Power outage count).
All generic types will always have a
property type indicating where the value is exposed on, usually this is equal to the name but in case when the
endpoint is defined it is
name_endpoint.
The specific and the generic composite type will always have a
features property, this is an array containing the generic exposes types. Optionally both types can have a property
endpoint, indicating the device exposes this capability on a specific endpoint.
Both types have an optional
category attribute which can be set to either
config or
diagnostic. If it is set, it indicates that the expose is primarily for configuration (e.g.
operation_mode,
power_on_behaviour) or diagnostic purposes (e.g.
power_outage_count,
device_temperature). If it is not set, it indicates that the expose is for regular usage of the device (e.g.
switch,
light,
power). A configuration expose must always be settable (see access rights). A diagnostic expose must be read-only (otherwise it should be either a configuration or a regular expose).
Access
The
access property is a 3-bit bitmask.
- Bit 1: The property can be found in the published state of this device.
- Bit 2: The property can be set with a
/setcommand
- Bit 3: The property can be retrieved with a
/getcommand (when this bit is true, bit 1 will also be true)
Examples:
- A Xiaomi WSDCGQ01LM climate sensor exposes a numeric temperature sensor. Since the device is sleeping most of the time it cannot be retrieved with a
/getcommand. Access will be
1(binary:
0b001).
- A Philips 7146060PH Hue Go light exposes brightness. This can be
/get,
/setand is also in the published state. Access will be
7(binary:
0b111)
- A Philips 7146060PH Hue Go light exposes effect (e.g. to trigger a flashing effect). This can only be
/set. Access will be
2(binary:
0b010)
- A Xiaomi ZNCZ02LM power plug exposes a numeric power sensor. This can be
/getand is published in the state. Access will be
5(binary:
0b101)
Generic
Binary
Indicates a device exposes a binary value. Always has
value_on and
value_off which indicates how to interpret the value. Optionally has a
value_toggle which can be send to toggle the value.
Examples:
{
"type": "binary",
"name": "occupancy",
"label": "Occupancy",
"property": "occupancy",
"value_on": true,
"value_off": false,
"access": 1
}
{
"type": "binary",
"name": "state",
"label": "State",
"property": "state",
"value_on": "ON",
"value_off": "OFF",
"value_toggle": "TOGGLE",
"access": 7
}
Numeric
Indicates a device exposes a numeric value. Optionally has
value_max,
value_min,
value_step,
unit and
presets. The
presets defines values which have a special interpretation.
Examples:
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "brightness",
"label": "Brightness",
"property": "brightness",
"value_min": 0,
"value_max": 254,
"access": 7
}
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "temperature",
"label": "Temperature",
"property": "temperature",
"unit": "°C",
"access": 1
}
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "color_temp_startup",
"label": "Color temp startup",
"property": "color_temp_startup",
"unit": "mired",
"access": 7,
"presets": {
"name": "previous",
"value": 65535,
"description": "Restore previous color_temp on cold power on"
}
}
Enum
Indicates a device exposes an enum value. Always has
values indicating all possible values.
Example:
{
"type": "enum",
"name": "identify",
"label": "Identify",
"property": "identify",
"values": ["blink", "okay"],
"access": 2
}
Text
Indicates a device exposes a textual value.
Example:
{
"type": "text",
"name": "inserted",
"label": "Inserted",
"property": "inserted",
"access": 1
}
Composite
Composite combines the above generic types in the
features array.
Example:
{
"type": "composite",
"name": "color_xy",
"label": "Color xy",
"access": 2,
"property": "color",
"features": [
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "x",
"label": "X",
"property": "x",
"access": 7
},
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "y",
"label": "Y",
"property": "y",
"access": 7
}
]
}
List
Indicates a device exposes a list of values. The
item_type can be any other exposes where the
property is omitted. Optionally a
length_min and
length_max property can be added which defines the min/max number of entries in the list.
Examples:
{
"type": "list",
"name": "no_occupancy_since",
"label": "No occupancy since",
"property": "no_occupancy_since",
"access": 1,
"item_type": {
"access": 3,
"name": "temperature",
"label": "Temperature",
"type": "numeric"
}
}
{
"type": "list",
"name": "schedule",
"label": "Schedule",
"property": "schedule",
"access": 3,
"length_min": 1,
"length_max": 10,
"item_type": {
"type": "composite",
"name": "day_time",
"label": "Day time",
"features": [
{
"access": 3,
"name": "day",
"label": "Day",
"property": "day",
"type": "enum",
"values": ["monday", "tuesday", "wednesday"]
},
{
"access": 3,
"name": "hour",
"label": "Hour",
"property": "hour",
"type": "numeric"
},
{
"access": 3,
"name": "minute",
"label": "Minute",
"property": "minute",
"type": "numeric"
}
]
}
}
Specific
Light
Indicates a device exposes a light, possible features are
state,
brightness,
color_temp,
color_xy,
color_hs,
min_brightness,
level_config and
color_temp_startup.
Example:
{
"type": "light",
"features": [
{
"type": "binary",
"name": "state",
"label": "State",
"property": "state",
"value_on": "ON",
"value_off": "OFF",
"value_toggle": "TOGGLE",
"access": 7
},
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "brightness",
"label": "Brightness",
"property": "brightness",
"value_min": 0,
"value_max": 254,
"access": 7
},
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "color_temp",
"label": "Color temp",
"property": "color_temp",
"access": 7
},
{
"type": "composite",
"name": "color_xy",
"label": "Color xy",
"property": "color",
"features": [
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "x",
"label": "X",
"property": "x",
"access": 7
},
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "y",
"label": "Y",
"property": "y",
"access": 7
}
]
},
{
"type": "composite",
"name": "color_hs",
"label": "Color hs",
"property": "color",
"features": [
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "hue",
"label": "Hue",
"property": "hue",
"access": 7
},
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "saturation",
"label": "Saturation",
"property": "saturation",
"access": 7
}
]
}
]
}
Note that some bulbs are known to not correctly represent XY colors, so it is preferred to set colors via HS. In this case
color_hs will appear before
color_xy in the
features list.
Switch
Indicates a device exposes a switch.
Example:
{
"type": "switch",
"features": [
{
"type": "binary",
"name": "state",
"label": "State",
"property": "state",
"value_on": "ON",
"value_off": "OFF",
"value_toggle": "TOGGLE",
"access": 7
}
]
}
Fan
Indicates a device exposes a fan. Possible features are
state and
mode.
Example:
{
"type": "fan",
"features": [
{
"type": "binary",
"name": "state",
"label": "State",
"property": "fan_state",
"value_on": "ON",
"value_off": "OFF",
"access": 7
},
{
"type": "enum",
"name": "mode",
"label": "Mode",
"property": "fan_mode",
"values": ["off", "low", "medium", "high", "on", "auto", "smart"],
"access": 7
}
]
}
Cover
Indicates a device exposes a cover. Possible features are
state,
position and
tilt.
Example:
{
"type": "cover",
"features": [
{
"type": "binary",
"name": "state",
"label": "State",
"property": "state",
"value_on": "OPEN",
"value_off": "CLOSE",
"access": 7
},
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "position",
"label": "Position",
"property": "position",
"value_min": 0,
"value_max": 100,
"access": 7
},
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "tilt",
"label": "Tilt",
"property": "tilt",
"value_min": 0,
"value_max": 100,
"access": 7
}
]
}
Lock
Indicates a device exposes a lock. Possible features are
state and
lock_state.
Example:
{
"type": "lock",
"features": [
{
"type": "binary",
"name": "state",
"label": "State",
"property": "state",
"value_on": "LOCK",
"value_off": "UNLOCK",
"access": 7
},
{
"type": "enum",
"name": "lock_state",
"label": "Lock state",
"property": "lock_state",
"values": ["not_fully_locked", "locked", "unlocked"],
"access": 1
}
]
}
Climate
Indicates this device exposes climate functionality.
- Possible features are:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
current_heating_setpoint,
occupied_cooling_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_cooling_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state,
fan_mode,
preset,
local_temperature_calibration,
pi_heating_demand,
running_mode,
ac_louver_position,
control_sequence_of_operationand
swing_mode.
- Never has both
occupied_heating_setpointand
current_heating_setpoint.
- Possible values for
system_modeare
off,
heat,
cool,
auto,
dryand
fan_only.
- Possible values for
running_stateare
idle,
heat,
cool.
Example:
{
"type": "climate",
"features": [
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "occupied_heating_setpoint",
"label": "Occupied heating setpoint",
"property": "occupied_heating_setpoint",
"value_min": 7,
"value_max": 30,
"value_step": 0.5,
"access": 7,
"unit": "°C"
},
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "occupied_cooling_setpoint",
"label": "Occupied cooling setpoint",
"property": "occupied_cooling_setpoint",
"value_min": 7,
"value_max": 30,
"value_step": 0.5,
"access": 7,
"unit": "°C"
},
{
"type": "numeric",
"name": "local_temperature",
"label": "Local temperature",
"property": "local_temperature",
"access": 3,
"unit": "°C"
},
{
"type": "enum",
"name": "system_mode",
"label": "System mode",
"property": "system_mode",
"values": ["off", "auto", "heat", "cool"],
"access": 7
},
{
"type": "enum",
"name": "preset",
"label": "Preset",
"property": "preset",
"values": ["hold", "program"],
"access": 7
},
{
"type": "enum",
"name": "running_state",
"label": "Running state",
"property": "running_state",
"values": ["idle", "heat", "cool"],
"access": 3
},
{
"type": "enum",
"name": "mode",
"label": "Mode",
"property": "fan_mode",
"values": ["off", "low", "medium", "high", "on", "auto", "smart"],
"access": 7
}
]
}