Home Assistant addon

Important Only 64-bit architectures (aarch64 and amd64) are supported by Home Assistant. That means hardware like the Sonoff iHost (32-bit) or old Raspberry Pi (armv7) cannot be used.

Warning If you're using a Raspberry Pi, ensure you have at least a Raspberry Pi 4, as running it on a Raspberry Pi 3 may cause instability due to its limited resources.

If you are running Home Assistant OS or a Supervised Home Assistant instance the easiest way to install Zigbee2MQTT is via the addon. Instructions on how to install it can be found here.