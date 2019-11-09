Linux
These instructions explain how to run Zigbee2MQTT on Linux.
For the sake of simplicity this guide assumes running on a Raspberry Pi 4 with Raspbian Stretch Lite, but it should work on any Linux machine.
Therefore the user
pi is used the following examples, but the user may differ between distributions e.g.
openhabian should be used on Openhabian.
Before starting make sure you have an MQTT broker installed on your system. There are many tutorials available on how to do this, example. Mosquitto is the recommended MQTT broker but others should also work fine.
Determine location of the adapter and checking user permissions
We first need to determine the location of the adapter. Connect the adapter to your Raspberry Pi. Most of the times the location is
/dev/ttyACM0. This can be verified by:
pi@raspberry:~ $ ls -l /dev/ttyACM0
crw-rw---- 1 root dialout 166, 0 May 16 19:15 /dev/ttyACM0 # <-- adapter (CC2531 in this case) on /dev/ttyACM0
Alternately, if you are using an ethernet connected adapter, follow the instructions given for your specific device.
However, it is recommended to use "by ID" mapping of the device (see Adapter settings). This kind of device path mapping is more stable, but can also be handy if you have multiple serial devices connected to your Raspberry Pi. In the example below the device location is:
/dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00
pi@raspberry:/ $ ls -l /dev/serial/by-id
total 0
lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 13 Oct 19 19:26 usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00 -> ../../ttyACM0
Installing
# Set up Node.js repository and install Node.js + required dependencies
# NOTE 1: Older i386 hardware can work with [unofficial-builds.nodejs.org](https://unofficial-builds.nodejs.org/download/release/v16.15.0/ e.g. Version 16.15.0 should work.
# NOTE 2: For Ubuntu see tip below
sudo curl -fsSL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_16.x | sudo -E bash -
sudo apt-get install -y nodejs git make g++ gcc
# Verify that the correct nodejs and npm (automatically installed with nodejs)
# version has been installed
node --version # Should output v14.X, V16.x, V17.x or V18.X
npm --version # Should output 6.X, 7.X or 8.X
# Create a directory for zigbee2mqtt and set your user as owner of it
sudo mkdir /opt/zigbee2mqtt
sudo chown -R ${USER}: /opt/zigbee2mqtt
# Clone Zigbee2MQTT repository
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.git /opt/zigbee2mqtt
# Install dependencies (as user "pi")
cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt
npm ci
If everything went correctly the output of
npm ci is similar to (the number of packages and seconds is probably different on your device):
node-pre-gyp info ok
added 383 packages in 111.613s
Note that the
npm ci produces some
warning which can be ignored.
TIP
On Ubuntu, Node.js can be installed through Snap
# Install latest nodejs from snap store
# The --classic argument is required here as Node.js needs full access to your system in order to be useful.
# You can also use the --channel=XX argument to install a legacy version where XX is the version you want to install (we need 14+).
sudo snap install node --classic
# Verify node has been installed
# If you encounter an error at this stage and used the snap store instructions, adjust the BIN path as follows:
## PATH=$PATH:/snap/node/current/bin
# then re-verify nodejs and npm versions as above
node --version
Configuring
Before we can start Zigbee2MQTT we need to edit the
configuration.yaml file. This file contains the configuration which will be used by Zigbee2MQTT.
Open the configuration file:
nano /opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/configuration.yaml
For a basic configuration, the default settings are probably good. The only thing we need to change is the MQTT server url/authentication and the serial port (in some cases, your adapter might need additional configuration parameters, see supported Adapters). This can be done by changing the section below in your
configuration.yaml.
# MQTT settings
mqtt:
# MQTT base topic for Zigbee2MQTT MQTT messages
base_topic: zigbee2mqtt
# MQTT server URL
server: 'mqtt://localhost'
# MQTT server authentication, uncomment if required:
# user: my_user
# password: my_password
# Serial settings
serial:
# Location of the adapter (see first step of this guide)
port: /dev/ttyACM0
It is recommended to use a custom network key. This can be done by adding the following to your
configuration.yaml. With this Zigbee2MQTT will generate a network key on next startup.
advanced:
network_key: GENERATE
To enable the frontend add the following (see the Frontend page for more settings):
frontend: true
Save the file and exit.
Starting Zigbee2MQTT
Now that we have setup everything correctly we can start Zigbee2MQTT.
cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt
npm start
When started successfully, you will see something like:
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01'
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6.0 (commit #720e393)
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Starting zigbee-herdsman...
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: zigbee-herdsman started
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Coordinator firmware version: '{"type":"zStack30x","meta":{"transportrev":2,"product":2,"majorrel":2,"minorrel":7,"maintrel":2,"revision":20190425}}'
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Currently 0 devices are joined:
Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019-11-09T13:04:03: `permit_join` set to `true` in configuration.yaml.
Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Allowing new devices to join.
Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Set `permit_join` to `false` once you joined all devices.
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Zigbee: allowing new devices to join.
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Connecting to MQTT server at mqtt://localhost
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Connected to MQTT server
Zigbee2MQTT can be stopped by pressing
CTRL + C.
(Optional) Running as a daemon with systemctl
To run Zigbee2MQTT as daemon (in background) and start it automatically on boot we will run Zigbee2MQTT with systemctl.
# Create a systemctl configuration file for Zigbee2MQTT
sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/zigbee2mqtt.service
Add the following to this file:
[Unit]
Description=zigbee2mqtt
After=network.target
[Service]
Environment=NODE_ENV=production
ExecStart=/usr/bin/npm start
WorkingDirectory=/opt/zigbee2mqtt
StandardOutput=inherit
# Or use StandardOutput=null if you don't want Zigbee2MQTT messages filling syslog, for more options see systemd.exec(5)
StandardError=inherit
Restart=always
RestartSec=10s
User=pi
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
If you are using a Raspberry Pi 1 or Zero AND if you followed this guide, replace
ExecStart=/usr/bin/npm startwith
ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/npm start.
If you are using a Raspberry Pi or a system running from a SD card, you will likely want to minimize the amount of log files written to disk. Systemd service with
StandardOutput=inheritwill result in logging everything twice: once in
journalctlthrough the systemd unit and once from Zigbee2MQTT default logging to files under
data/log. You will likely want to keep only one of them:
Keep only the logs under
data/log--> use
StandardOutput=nullin the systemd unit. or
Keep only the
journalctllogging --> set
advanced.log_output = ['console']in Zigbee2MQTT configuration.
If you want to use another directory to place all Zigbee2MQTT data, add
Environment=ZIGBEE2MQTT_DATA=/path/to/databelow
[Service]
Save the file and exit.
Verify that the configuration works:
# Start Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt
# Show status
systemctl status zigbee2mqtt.service
Output should look like:
pi@raspberry:/opt/zigbee2mqtt $ systemctl status zigbee2mqtt.service
● zigbee2mqtt.service - zigbee2mqtt
Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/zigbee2mqtt.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Thu 2018-06-07 20:27:22 BST; 3s ago
Main PID: 665 (npm)
CGroup: /system.slice/zigbee2mqtt.service
├─665 npm
├─678 sh -c node index.js
└─679 node index.js
Jun 07 20:27:22 raspberry systemd[1]: Started zigbee2mqtt.
Jun 07 20:27:23 raspberry npm[665]: > zigbee2mqtt@1.6.0 start /opt/zigbee2mqtt
Jun 07 20:27:23 raspberry npm[665]: > node index.js
Jun 07 20:27:24 raspberry npm[665]: Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01'
Jun 07 20:27:25 raspberry npm[665]: Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6.0 (commit #720e393)
Now that everything works, we want systemctl to start Zigbee2MQTT automatically on boot, this can be done by executing:
sudo systemctl enable zigbee2mqtt.service
Done! 😃
Some tips that can be handy later:
# Stopping Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt
# Starting Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt
# View the log of Zigbee2MQTT
sudo journalctl -u zigbee2mqtt.service -f
(For later) Update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version
To update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version, execute:
# Stop Zigbee2MQTT and go to directory
sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt
cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt
# Backup configuration
cp -R data data-backup
# Update
git pull
npm ci
# Restore configuration
cp -R data-backup/* data
rm -rf data-backup
# Start Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt