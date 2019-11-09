Linux
Warning
We recommend using Docker for installation instead. This eliminates common setup challenges such as setting up NodeJS and installing dependencies.
These instructions explain how to run Zigbee2MQTT on Linux.
Warning
32-bit platforms are deprecated, support ends April 2027. When Node.js 22 reaches end-of-life (April 2027), the minimum supported Node.js version becomes v24, which no longer ships official builds for any 32-bit platform. If you run Zigbee2MQTT on 32-bit hardware or a 32-bit OS (e.g. Raspberry Pi 1/Zero, older Raspberry Pi OS 32-bit installs), plan to move to a 64-bit OS or hardware (
amd64/
x86_64,
arm64/
aarch64) before then. See #33552.
For the sake of simplicity this guide assumes running on a Raspberry Pi 4, but it should work on any Linux machine.
Therefore the user
pi is used the following examples, but the user may differ between distributions e.g.
openhabian should be used on Openhabian.
Tips
Before starting make sure you have an MQTT broker installed on your system. There are many tutorials available on how to do this, example. Mosquitto is the recommended MQTT broker but others should also work fine.
Installing
# Set up Node.js repository, install Node.js and required dependencies.
# NOTE 1: Older i386 hardware can work with https://unofficial-builds.nodejs.org/download/release/v20.9.0/
# e.g. Version 20.9.0 should work.
# NOTE 2: For Ubuntu see installing through Snap below.
sudo apt-get install -y curl
sudo curl -fsSL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_lts.x | sudo -E bash -
sudo apt-get install -y nodejs git make g++ gcc libsystemd-dev
corepack enable
# Verify that the correct Node.js version has been installed
node --version # Should output v20.x.x or higher
# Create a directory for zigbee2mqtt and set your user as owner of it
sudo mkdir /opt/zigbee2mqtt
sudo chown -R ${USER}: /opt/zigbee2mqtt
# Clone Zigbee2MQTT repository
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.git /opt/zigbee2mqtt
# Install dependencies (as user "pi")
cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt
pnpm install --frozen-lockfile
Tips
On Ubuntu, Node.js can be installed through Snap
# Install latest nodejs from snap store
# The --classic argument is required here as Node.js needs full access
# to your system in order to be useful.
# You can also use the --channel=XX argument to install a legacy version
# where XX is the version you want to install (we need 14+).
sudo snap install node --classic
corepack enable
# Verify node has been installed
# If you encounter an error at this stage and used the snap store instructions,
# adjust the BIN path as follows:
## PATH=$PATH:/snap/node/current/bin
# then re-verify Node.js as above
node --version
Starting Zigbee2MQTT
Now that we have setup everything correctly we can start Zigbee2MQTT.
cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt
pnpm start
On first start, Zigbee2MQTT will start the onboarding on port 8080. Navigate to this board and configure accordingly. More information about onboarding.
Once the onboarding is completed, you will see something like:
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01'
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6.0 (commit #720e393)
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Starting zigbee-herdsman...
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: zigbee-herdsman started
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Coordinator firmware version: '{"type":"zStack30x","meta":{"transportrev":2,"product":2,"majorrel":2,"minorrel":7,"maintrel":2,"revision":20190425}}'
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Currently 0 devices are joined:
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Connecting to MQTT server at mqtt://localhost
Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:03: Connected to MQTT server
Zigbee2MQTT can be stopped by pressing
CTRL + C.
(Optional) Running as a daemon with systemctl
To run Zigbee2MQTT as daemon (in background) and start it automatically on boot we will run Zigbee2MQTT with systemctl.
# Create a systemctl configuration file for Zigbee2MQTT
sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/zigbee2mqtt.service
Add the following to this file:
[Unit]
Description=zigbee2mqtt
After=network.target
[Service]
Environment=NODE_ENV=production
Type=notify
ExecStart=/usr/bin/node index.js
WorkingDirectory=/opt/zigbee2mqtt
StandardOutput=inherit
# Or use StandardOutput=null if you don't want Zigbee2MQTT messages filling syslog, for more options see systemd.exec(5)
StandardError=inherit
WatchdogSec=10s
Restart=always
RestartSec=10s
User=pi
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Tips
If you are using a Raspberry Pi 1 or Zero AND if you followed this guide, replace
ExecStart=/usr/bin/node index.js with
ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/node index.js.
Tips
If you are using a Raspberry Pi or a system running from a SD card, you will likely want to minimize the amount of log files written to disk. Systemd service with
StandardOutput=inherit will result in logging everything twice: once in
journalctl through the systemd unit and once from Zigbee2MQTT default logging to files under
data/log. You will likely want to keep only one of them:
- Keep only the logs under
data/log--> use
StandardOutput=nullin the systemd unit. or
- Keep only the
journalctllogging --> set
advanced.log_output = ['console']in Zigbee2MQTT configuration.
Tips
If you want to use another directory to place all Zigbee2MQTT data, add
Environment=ZIGBEE2MQTT_DATA=/path/to/data below
[Service]
Tips
Using
Type=notify makes systemd aware of when Zigbee2MQTT has started up and is e.g. listening on its Frontend sockets. This is useful for starting other, dependent systemd units or for using the
ExecStartPost= attribute. For example, to allow a Reverse Proxy to access Zigbee2MQTT's Unix socket, you could add
ExecStartPost=setfacl -m u:www-data:rw /run/zigbee2mqtt/zigbee2mqtt.sock to the
[Service] section and
apt install acl. Save the file and exit.
Verify that the configuration works:
# Start Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt
# Show status
systemctl status zigbee2mqtt.service
Output should look like:
pi@raspberry:/opt/zigbee2mqtt $ systemctl status zigbee2mqtt.service
● zigbee2mqtt.service - zigbee2mqtt
Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/zigbee2mqtt.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Thu 2018-06-07 20:27:22 BST; 3s ago
Main PID: 665 (pnpm)
CGroup: /system.slice/zigbee2mqtt.service
└─679 /usr/bin/node index.js
Jun 07 20:27:22 raspberry systemd[1]: Started zigbee2mqtt.
Jun 07 20:27:23 raspberry pnpm[665]: > zigbee2mqtt@1.6.0 start /opt/zigbee2mqtt
Jun 07 20:27:23 raspberry pnpm[665]: > node index.js
Jun 07 20:27:24 raspberry pnpm[665]: Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01'
Jun 07 20:27:25 raspberry pnpm[665]: Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019-11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6.0 (commit #720e393)
Now that everything works, we want systemctl to start Zigbee2MQTT automatically on boot, this can be done by executing:
sudo systemctl enable zigbee2mqtt.service
Done! 😃
Some tips that can be handy later:
# Stopping Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt
# Starting Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt
# View the log of Zigbee2MQTT
sudo journalctl -u zigbee2mqtt.service -f
(For later) Update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version
To update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version, execute:
# Run the update script from the Zigbee2MQTT directory
cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt
./update.sh