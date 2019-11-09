Linux

Warning

We recommend using Docker for installation instead. This eliminates common setup challenges such as setting up NodeJS and installing dependencies.

These instructions explain how to run Zigbee2MQTT on Linux.

Warning

32-bit platforms are deprecated, support ends April 2027. When Node.js 22 reaches end-of-life (April 2027), the minimum supported Node.js version becomes v24, which no longer ships official builds for any 32-bit platform. If you run Zigbee2MQTT on 32-bit hardware or a 32-bit OS (e.g. Raspberry Pi 1/Zero, older Raspberry Pi OS 32-bit installs), plan to move to a 64-bit OS or hardware (amd64/x86_64, arm64/aarch64) before then. See #33552.

For the sake of simplicity this guide assumes running on a Raspberry Pi 4, but it should work on any Linux machine.

Therefore the user pi is used the following examples, but the user may differ between distributions e.g. openhabian should be used on Openhabian.

Tips

Before starting make sure you have an MQTT broker installed on your system. There are many tutorials available on how to do this, example. Mosquitto is the recommended MQTT broker but others should also work fine.

Installing

# Set up Node.js repository, install Node.js and required dependencies.
# NOTE 1: Older i386 hardware can work with https://unofficial-builds.nodejs.org/download/release/v20.9.0/
#         e.g. Version 20.9.0 should work.
# NOTE 2: For Ubuntu see installing through Snap below.
sudo apt-get install -y curl
sudo curl -fsSL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_lts.x | sudo -E bash -
sudo apt-get install -y nodejs git make g++ gcc libsystemd-dev
corepack enable

# Verify that the correct Node.js version has been installed
node --version  # Should output v20.x.x or higher

# Create a directory for zigbee2mqtt and set your user as owner of it
sudo mkdir /opt/zigbee2mqtt
sudo chown -R ${USER}: /opt/zigbee2mqtt

# Clone Zigbee2MQTT repository
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.git /opt/zigbee2mqtt

# Install dependencies (as user "pi")
cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt
pnpm install --frozen-lockfile

Tips

On Ubuntu, Node.js can be installed through Snap

# Install latest nodejs from snap store
# The --classic argument is required here as Node.js needs full access
# to your system in order to be useful.
# You can also use the --channel=XX argument to install a legacy version
# where XX is the version you want to install (we need 14+).
sudo snap install node --classic
corepack enable

# Verify node has been installed
# If you encounter an error at this stage and used the snap store instructions,
# adjust the BIN path as follows:
## PATH=$PATH:/snap/node/current/bin
# then re-verify Node.js as above
node --version

Starting Zigbee2MQTT

Now that we have setup everything correctly we can start Zigbee2MQTT.

cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt
pnpm start

On first start, Zigbee2MQTT will start the onboarding on port 8080. Navigate to this board and configure accordingly. More information about onboarding.

Once the onboarding is completed, you will see something like:

Zigbee2MQTT:info  2019-11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01'
Zigbee2MQTT:info  2019-11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6.0 (commit #720e393)
Zigbee2MQTT:info  2019-11-09T13:04:01: Starting zigbee-herdsman...
Zigbee2MQTT:info  2019-11-09T13:04:03: zigbee-herdsman started
Zigbee2MQTT:info  2019-11-09T13:04:03: Coordinator firmware version: '{"type":"zStack30x","meta":{"transportrev":2,"product":2,"majorrel":2,"minorrel":7,"maintrel":2,"revision":20190425}}'
Zigbee2MQTT:info  2019-11-09T13:04:03: Currently 0 devices are joined:
Zigbee2MQTT:info  2019-11-09T13:04:03: Connecting to MQTT server at mqtt://localhost
Zigbee2MQTT:info  2019-11-09T13:04:03: Connected to MQTT server

Zigbee2MQTT can be stopped by pressing CTRL + C.

(Optional) Running as a daemon with systemctl

To run Zigbee2MQTT as daemon (in background) and start it automatically on boot we will run Zigbee2MQTT with systemctl.

# Create a systemctl configuration file for Zigbee2MQTT
sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/zigbee2mqtt.service

Add the following to this file:

[Unit]
Description=zigbee2mqtt
After=network.target

[Service]
Environment=NODE_ENV=production
Type=notify
ExecStart=/usr/bin/node index.js
WorkingDirectory=/opt/zigbee2mqtt
StandardOutput=inherit
# Or use StandardOutput=null if you don't want Zigbee2MQTT messages filling syslog, for more options see systemd.exec(5)
StandardError=inherit
WatchdogSec=10s
Restart=always
RestartSec=10s
User=pi

[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target

Tips

If you are using a Raspberry Pi 1 or Zero AND if you followed this guide, replace ExecStart=/usr/bin/node index.js with ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/node index.js.

Tips

If you are using a Raspberry Pi or a system running from a SD card, you will likely want to minimize the amount of log files written to disk. Systemd service with StandardOutput=inherit will result in logging everything twice: once in journalctl through the systemd unit and once from Zigbee2MQTT default logging to files under data/log. You will likely want to keep only one of them:

  • Keep only the logs under data/log --> use StandardOutput=null in the systemd unit. or
  • Keep only the journalctl logging --> set advanced.log_output = ['console'] in Zigbee2MQTT configuration.

Tips

If you want to use another directory to place all Zigbee2MQTT data, add Environment=ZIGBEE2MQTT_DATA=/path/to/data below [Service]

Tips

Using Type=notify makes systemd aware of when Zigbee2MQTT has started up and is e.g. listening on its Frontend sockets. This is useful for starting other, dependent systemd units or for using the ExecStartPost= attribute. For example, to allow a Reverse Proxy to access Zigbee2MQTT's Unix socket, you could add ExecStartPost=setfacl -m u:www-data:rw /run/zigbee2mqtt/zigbee2mqtt.sock to the [Service] section and apt install acl. Save the file and exit.

Verify that the configuration works:

# Start Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt

# Show status
systemctl status zigbee2mqtt.service

Output should look like:

pi@raspberry:/opt/zigbee2mqtt $ systemctl status zigbee2mqtt.service
● zigbee2mqtt.service - zigbee2mqtt
   Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/zigbee2mqtt.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled)
   Active: active (running) since Thu 2018-06-07 20:27:22 BST; 3s ago
 Main PID: 665 (pnpm)
   CGroup: /system.slice/zigbee2mqtt.service
           └─679 /usr/bin/node index.js

Jun 07 20:27:22 raspberry systemd[1]: Started zigbee2mqtt.
Jun 07 20:27:23 raspberry pnpm[665]: > zigbee2mqtt@1.6.0 start /opt/zigbee2mqtt
Jun 07 20:27:23 raspberry pnpm[665]: > node index.js
Jun 07 20:27:24 raspberry pnpm[665]: Zigbee2MQTT:info  2019-11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01'
Jun 07 20:27:25 raspberry pnpm[665]: Zigbee2MQTT:info  2019-11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6.0 (commit #720e393)

Now that everything works, we want systemctl to start Zigbee2MQTT automatically on boot, this can be done by executing:

sudo systemctl enable zigbee2mqtt.service

Done! 😃

Some tips that can be handy later:

# Stopping Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt

# Starting Zigbee2MQTT
sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt

# View the log of Zigbee2MQTT
sudo journalctl -u zigbee2mqtt.service -f

(For later) Update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version

To update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version, execute:

# Run the update script from the Zigbee2MQTT directory
cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt
./update.sh