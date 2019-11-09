Warning We recommend using Docker for installation instead. This eliminates common setup challenges such as setting up NodeJS and installing dependencies.

These instructions explain how to run Zigbee2MQTT on Linux.

Warning 32-bit platforms are deprecated, support ends April 2027. When Node.js 22 reaches end-of-life (April 2027), the minimum supported Node.js version becomes v24, which no longer ships official builds for any 32-bit platform. If you run Zigbee2MQTT on 32-bit hardware or a 32-bit OS (e.g. Raspberry Pi 1/Zero, older Raspberry Pi OS 32-bit installs), plan to move to a 64-bit OS or hardware ( amd64 / x86_64 , arm64 / aarch64 ) before then. See #33552.

For the sake of simplicity this guide assumes running on a Raspberry Pi 4, but it should work on any Linux machine.

Therefore the user pi is used the following examples, but the user may differ between distributions e.g. openhabian should be used on Openhabian.

Tips Before starting make sure you have an MQTT broker installed on your system. There are many tutorials available on how to do this, example. Mosquitto is the recommended MQTT broker but others should also work fine.

sudo apt-get install -y curl sudo curl -fsSL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_lts.x | sudo -E bash - sudo apt-get install -y nodejs git make g++ gcc libsystemd-dev corepack enable node --version sudo mkdir /opt/zigbee2mqtt sudo chown -R ${ USER } : /opt/zigbee2mqtt git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.git /opt/zigbee2mqtt cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt pnpm install --frozen-lockfile

Tips On Ubuntu, Node.js can be installed through Snap sudo snap install node --classic corepack enable node --version

Now that we have setup everything correctly we can start Zigbee2MQTT.

cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt pnpm start

On first start, Zigbee2MQTT will start the onboarding on port 8080. Navigate to this board and configure accordingly. More information about onboarding.

Once the onboarding is completed, you will see something like:

Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01' Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6 .0 ( commit Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Starting zigbee-herdsman .. . Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: zigbee-herdsman started Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Coordinator firmware version: '{"type":"zStack30x","meta":{"transportrev":2,"product":2,"majorrel":2,"minorrel":7,"maintrel":2,"revision":20190425}}' Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Currently 0 devices are joined: Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Connecting to MQTT server at mqtt://localhost Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Connected to MQTT server

Zigbee2MQTT can be stopped by pressing CTRL + C .

To run Zigbee2MQTT as daemon (in background) and start it automatically on boot we will run Zigbee2MQTT with systemctl.

sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/zigbee2mqtt.service

Add the following to this file:

[Unit] Description=zigbee2mqtt After=network.target [Service] Environment=NODE_ENV=production Type=notify ExecStart=/usr/bin/node index.js WorkingDirectory=/opt/zigbee2mqtt StandardOutput=inherit # Or use StandardOutput=null if you don't want Zigbee2MQTT messages filling syslog, for more options see systemd.exec(5) StandardError=inherit WatchdogSec=10s Restart=always RestartSec=10s User=pi [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Tips If you are using a Raspberry Pi 1 or Zero AND if you followed this guide, replace ExecStart=/usr/bin/node index.js with ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/node index.js .

Tips If you are using a Raspberry Pi or a system running from a SD card, you will likely want to minimize the amount of log files written to disk. Systemd service with StandardOutput=inherit will result in logging everything twice: once in journalctl through the systemd unit and once from Zigbee2MQTT default logging to files under data/log . You will likely want to keep only one of them: Keep only the logs under data/log --> use StandardOutput=null in the systemd unit. or

--> use in the systemd unit. Keep only the journalctl logging --> set advanced.log_output = ['console'] in Zigbee2MQTT configuration.

Tips If you want to use another directory to place all Zigbee2MQTT data, add Environment=ZIGBEE2MQTT_DATA=/path/to/data below [Service]

Tips Using Type=notify makes systemd aware of when Zigbee2MQTT has started up and is e.g. listening on its Frontend sockets. This is useful for starting other, dependent systemd units or for using the ExecStartPost= attribute. For example, to allow a Reverse Proxy to access Zigbee2MQTT's Unix socket, you could add ExecStartPost=setfacl -m u:www-data:rw /run/zigbee2mqtt/zigbee2mqtt.sock to the [Service] section and apt install acl . Save the file and exit.

Verify that the configuration works:

sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt systemctl status zigbee2mqtt.service

Output should look like:

pi@raspberry:/opt/zigbee2mqtt $ systemctl status zigbee2mqtt.service ● zigbee2mqtt.service - zigbee2mqtt Loaded: loaded ( /etc/systemd/system/zigbee2mqtt.service ; disabled ; vendor preset: enabled ) Active: active ( running ) since Thu 2018 -06-07 20 :27:22 BST ; 3s ago Main PID: 665 ( pnpm ) CGroup: /system.slice/zigbee2mqtt.service └─679 /usr/bin/node index.js Jun 07 20 :27:22 raspberry systemd [ 1 ] : Started zigbee2mqtt. Jun 07 20 :27:23 raspberry pnpm [ 665 ] : > zigbee2mqtt@1.6.0 start /opt/zigbee2mqtt Jun 07 20 :27:23 raspberry pnpm [ 665 ] : > node index.js Jun 07 20 :27:24 raspberry pnpm [ 665 ] : Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01' Jun 07 20 :27:25 raspberry pnpm [ 665 ] : Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6 .0 ( commit

Now that everything works, we want systemctl to start Zigbee2MQTT automatically on boot, this can be done by executing:

sudo systemctl enable zigbee2mqtt.service

Done! 😃

Some tips that can be handy later:

sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt sudo journalctl -u zigbee2mqtt.service -f

To update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version, execute: