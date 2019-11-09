These instructions explain how to run Zigbee2MQTT on Linux.

For the sake of simplicity this guide assumes running on a Raspberry Pi 4 with Raspbian Stretch Lite, but it should work on any Linux machine.

Therefore the user pi is used the following examples, but the user may differ between distributions e.g. openhabian should be used on Openhabian.

Before starting make sure you have an MQTT broker installed on your system. There are many tutorials available on how to do this, example open in new window. Mosquitto is the recommended MQTT broker but others should also work fine.

# Determine location of the adapter and checking user permissions

We first need to determine the location of the adapter. Connect the adapter to your Raspberry Pi. Most of the times the location is /dev/ttyACM0 . This can be verified by:

pi@raspberry:~ $ ls -l /dev/ttyACM0 crw-rw---- 1 root dialout 166 , 0 May 16 19 :15 /dev/ttyACM0

Alternately, if you are using an ethernet connected adapter, follow the instructions given for your specific device.

However, it is recommended to use "by ID" mapping of the device (see Adapter settings). This kind of device path mapping is more stable, but can also be handy if you have multiple serial devices connected to your Raspberry Pi. In the example below the device location is: /dev/serial/by-id/usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00

pi@raspberry:/ $ ls -l /dev/serial/by-id total 0 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 13 Oct 19 19 :26 usb-Texas_Instruments_TI_CC2531_USB_CDC___0X00124B0018ED3DDF-if00 - > .. / .. /ttyACM0

sudo curl -fsSL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_16.x | sudo -E bash - sudo apt-get install -y nodejs git make g++ gcc node --version npm --version sudo mkdir /opt/zigbee2mqtt sudo chown -R ${ USER } : /opt/zigbee2mqtt git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/Koenkk/zigbee2mqtt.git /opt/zigbee2mqtt cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt npm ci

If everything went correctly the output of npm ci is similar to (the number of packages and seconds is probably different on your device):

node-pre-gyp info ok added 383 packages in 111 .613s

Note that the npm ci produces some warning which can be ignored.

TIP On Ubuntu, Node.js can be installed through Snap sudo snap install node --classic node --version

Before we can start Zigbee2MQTT we need to edit the configuration.yaml file. This file contains the configuration which will be used by Zigbee2MQTT.

Open the configuration file:

nano /opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/configuration.yaml

For a basic configuration, the default settings are probably good. The only thing we need to change is the MQTT server url/authentication and the serial port (in some cases, your adapter might need additional configuration parameters, see supported Adapters). This can be done by changing the section below in your configuration.yaml .

mqtt : base_topic : zigbee2mqtt server : 'mqtt://localhost' serial : port : /dev/ttyACM0

It is recommended to use a custom network key. This can be done by adding the following to your configuration.yaml . With this Zigbee2MQTT will generate a network key on next startup.

advanced : network_key : GENERATE

To enable the frontend add the following (see the Frontend page for more settings):

frontend : true

Save the file and exit.

# Starting Zigbee2MQTT

Now that we have setup everything correctly we can start Zigbee2MQTT.

cd /opt/zigbee2mqtt npm start

When started successfully, you will see something like:

Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01' Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6 .0 ( commit Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Starting zigbee-herdsman .. . Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: zigbee-herdsman started Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Coordinator firmware version: '{"type":"zStack30x","meta":{"transportrev":2,"product":2,"majorrel":2,"minorrel":7,"maintrel":2,"revision":20190425}}' Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Currently 0 devices are joined: Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: ` permit_join ` set to ` true ` in configuration.yaml. Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Allowing new devices to join. Zigbee2MQTT:warn 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Set ` permit_join ` to ` false ` once you joined all devices. Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Zigbee: allowing new devices to join. Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Connecting to MQTT server at mqtt://localhost Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:03: Connected to MQTT server

Zigbee2MQTT can be stopped by pressing CTRL + C .

# (Optional) Running as a daemon with systemctl

To run Zigbee2MQTT as daemon (in background) and start it automatically on boot we will run Zigbee2MQTT with systemctl.

sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/zigbee2mqtt.service

Add the following to this file:

[Unit] Description=zigbee2mqtt After=network.target [Service] Environment=NODE_ENV=production ExecStart=/usr/bin/npm start WorkingDirectory=/opt/zigbee2mqtt StandardOutput=inherit # Or use StandardOutput=null if you don't want Zigbee2MQTT messages filling syslog, for more options see systemd.exec(5) StandardError=inherit Restart=always RestartSec=10s User=pi [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

If you are using a Raspberry Pi 1 or Zero AND if you followed this guide open in new window, replace ExecStart=/usr/bin/npm start with ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/npm start .

If you are using a Raspberry Pi or a system running from a SD card, you will likely want to minimize the amount of log files written to disk. Systemd service with StandardOutput=inherit will result in logging everything twice: once in journalctl through the systemd unit and once from Zigbee2MQTT default logging to files under data/log . You will likely want to keep only one of them: Keep only the logs under data/log --> use StandardOutput=null in the systemd unit. or Keep only the journalctl logging --> set advanced.log_output = ['console'] open in new window in Zigbee2MQTT configuration.

If you want to use another directory to place all Zigbee2MQTT data, add Environment=ZIGBEE2MQTT_DATA=/path/to/data below [Service]

Save the file and exit.

Verify that the configuration works:

sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt systemctl status zigbee2mqtt.service

Output should look like:

pi@raspberry:/opt/zigbee2mqtt $ systemctl status zigbee2mqtt.service ● zigbee2mqtt.service - zigbee2mqtt Loaded: loaded ( /etc/systemd/system/zigbee2mqtt.service ; disabled ; vendor preset: enabled ) Active: active ( running ) since Thu 2018 -06-07 20 :27:22 BST ; 3s ago Main PID: 665 ( npm ) CGroup: /system.slice/zigbee2mqtt.service ├─665 npm ├─678 sh -c node index.js └─679 node index.js Jun 07 20 :27:22 raspberry systemd [ 1 ] : Started zigbee2mqtt. Jun 07 20 :27:23 raspberry npm [ 665 ] : > zigbee2mqtt@1.6.0 start /opt/zigbee2mqtt Jun 07 20 :27:23 raspberry npm [ 665 ] : > node index.js Jun 07 20 :27:24 raspberry npm [ 665 ] : Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Logging to directory: '/opt/zigbee2mqtt/data/log/2019-11-09.14-04-01' Jun 07 20 :27:25 raspberry npm [ 665 ] : Zigbee2MQTT:info 2019 -11-09T13:04:01: Starting Zigbee2MQTT version 1.6 .0 ( commit

Now that everything works, we want systemctl to start Zigbee2MQTT automatically on boot, this can be done by executing:

sudo systemctl enable zigbee2mqtt.service

Done! 😃

Some tips that can be handy later:

sudo systemctl stop zigbee2mqtt sudo systemctl start zigbee2mqtt sudo journalctl -u zigbee2mqtt.service -f

To update Zigbee2MQTT to the latest version, execute: