Securing the installation
Warning
This page provides an overview of how security applies to a typical installation. Each setup being slightly different, not all, and/or more, could apply.
A useful way to think about Zigbee2MQTT in terms of security is to compare it to the software running on a network router: it provides configuration and control of a network. As such, it is, by default, only locally accessible.
With Zigbee2MQTT being a bridge, the various software components attached to it (MQTT broker, automation software, etc.) must each be secured properly as well. Refer to their respective documentation.
Exposing any of these components publicly requires careful security planning. Untrusted access must never be permitted.
Host system
- Dedicated user: run Zigbee2MQTT under a dedicated, unprivileged user account (not
root). This limits the blast radius if the process is ever compromised.
- Restrict data directory access: the data directory contains the full configuration, network state, and device data. Only the Zigbee2MQTT user should have access to it.
- Keep the host system up to date: apply operating system and dependency (Node.js, MQTT broker, etc.) security updates regularly and keep Zigbee2MQTT itself updated.
Configuration file
The
configuration.yaml file contains sensitive information such as MQTT credentials and the Zigbee network key.
Restrict file permissions: ensure only the user running Zigbee2MQTT can read/write the file.
chmod 600 configuration.yaml
Use a secrets file: avoid storing credentials in plain text in
configuration.yaml. Instead, use a separate
secret.yamlfile referenced with the
!secret.yamlsyntax. See Specifying in a different file.
Apply the same permission restriction to
secret.yaml:
chmod 600 secret.yaml
MQTT
MQTT is the primary entry point in and out of Zigbee2MQTT. It is used to publish data and to control every aspect of Zigbee2MQTT (configuration, network, devices, etc.).
See MQTT configuration for the full reference.
CAUTION
Do not expose the MQTT broker publicly without securing its access. Refer to the available documentation and guides for your broker.
CAUTION
Using
reject_unauthorized: false in production is dangerous. Its disables TLS certificate validation and makes the connection vulnerable.
Frontend
The frontend uses the same API as MQTT, but wrapped in a WebSocket for in-browser access. Anyone who can reach the frontend has full control over Zigbee2MQTT, same as MQTT.
CAUTION
Do not expose the frontend publicly without securing its access.
Authentication
Enable token-based authentication with the
auth_token option.
Use the same precautions as any password. Store it in
secret.yaml (see Configuration file) rather than directly in
configuration.yaml.
Encryption (HTTPS / WSS)
Enable HTTPS/WSS directly within Zigbee2MQTT by providing a certificate and private key.
Alternatively, terminate TLS at a reverse proxy (Nginx, Apache, etc.) placed in front of the frontend. See Frontend configuration for proxy configuration examples.
Bind address
By default, the frontend listens on all interfaces (
0.0.0.0). If remote access is not required, restrict it to localhost:
frontend:
host: 127.0.0.1
Alternatively, use a Unix socket to avoid any network exposure:
frontend:
host: '/run/zigbee2mqtt/zigbee2mqtt.sock'
WARNING
Beware of the specific requirements of some systems in this regard (Docker, Home Assistant, etc.).
Zigbee network
Network encryption key
Zigbee communication is encrypted using a 128-bit network key.
CAUTION
Changing this key requires re-pairing all devices.
CAUTION
If you are currently running a network with the old default key
[1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13], it is strongly suggested you change it.
To generate a new random key on next startup, use Onboarding, or update it manually:
advanced:
network_key: GENERATE
Zigbee2MQTT will replace
GENERATE with a randomly generated key on startup. Of course, you can also set a specific key manually.
See Zigbee network configuration for more details.
PAN ID and Extended PAN ID
The PAN ID and Extended PAN ID identify your network. These are not security measures.
Changing them is possible and requires re-pairing all devices. This is mostly done in case you need to avoid a conflict with another nearby network.
IEEE and Network addresses
The IEEE and Network addresses identify your devices. These are not security measures.
The IEEE address is statically assigned to the Zigbee chip in the device (although it can be changed in some cases). Two devices with the same IEEE address cannot join a same network.
The Network Address is randomly assigned on device join and usually remains the same until reset/rejoin (although it may change at the discretion of the device).
Joining (permit join)
The "permit join" state determines whether new devices are allowed to join the network. Joining is enabled temporarily (for 254 seconds by default) via the dedicated frontend button or via MQTT. You can also close the joining window manually once pairing is complete.
TIP
Freshly joined devices may automatically permit joining on themselves for a specific duration (max 254 seconds).
Install codes
Joining with an install code provides better security (if available). A code is randomly assigned during the manufacturing process of a device. The code allows to encrypt the initial network key transport from the Trust Center (coordinator) to the joining device.
Ask the vendor or refer to each device's documentation to check if an install code is available (usually printed on the device, plainly or as a QR code). Codes can be added through the frontend. See also Add install code via MQTT.
Device passlist and blocklist
For stricter control over which devices are allowed on the network, use a passlist or blocklist. See Device blocklist / passlist for more details.
TIP
Devices that are not allowed are removed from the network on startup (e.g. configuration changes since last run), and on join attempts. Note: removal is a request sent to the targeted device to "ask it" to leave, a malicious device could purposely ignore it.
TIP
Using a passlist is the most restrictive and therefore most secure option, only explicitly trusted devices can join.
Inter-PAN
Inter-PAN messages are unsecured messages sent to or received from unjoined devices 1-hop away. Touchlink (previously known as ZLL) uses inter-PAN messaging.
Inter-PAN is usually reserved for highly specific operations (e.g. resetting a device to factory settings via Touchlink), undesired messages are aggressively dropped, and close physical proximity is required. This limits the impact of its lack of security.
WARNING
Avoid devices that keep Touchlink permanently enabled, especially in places with relative ease of access; a malicious user could otherwise disrupt the network.
Zigbee 4.0
Zigbee 4.0 provides several security enhancements. You can read more about it in the announcement from the CSA: https://csa-iot.org/newsroom/the-connectivity-standards-alliance-announces-zigbee-4-0-and-suzi-empowering-the-next-generation-of-secure-interoperable-iot-devices/
NOTE: It will take time before devices catch up to the new standard and support all these enhancements.
External extensions and converters
By design, external extensions and converters execute arbitrary user-provided JavaScript code within the Zigbee2MQTT process. This grants significant customization flexibility, but also means that malicious or buggy code can compromise the entire Zigbee2MQTT instance, and potentially the host system.
CAUTION
Only add external extensions and converters from trusted, reviewed sources. Treat them with the same level of scrutiny as any other code/scripts running on your system.
Firmware updates (OTA)
Firmware updates can provide bug fixes, security updates and other welcomed features. However, they can also change device behavior in ways that may affect Zigbee2MQTT compatibility and potentially introduce buggy, or even malicious functionality. Review the release notes before applying a firmware update. See OTA updates for more details.
By default, Zigbee2MQTT matches and retrieves OTA images from the Koenkk/zigbee-OTA repository. This repository is a mirror of manufacturer-provided firmware updates, both manually and automatically curated.
CAUTION
Only use firmware from trusted sources. Avoid using custom OTA index URLs unless you fully trust the source.