Home Assistant
MQTT discovery
The easiest way to integrate Zigbee2MQTT with Home Assistant is by using MQTT discovery. This allows Zigbee2MQTT to automatically add devices to Home Assistant.
To achieve the best possible integration (including MQTT discovery):
- In your Zigbee2MQTT
configuration.yamlset
homeassistant: true
- Enable the MQTT integration in Home Assistant
Device/group page
Since Home Assistant 2021.11 the device/group page in Home Assistant can directly link to the frontend (Visit device button). To enable this set the
url in the frontend configuration.
Home Assistant device registry
When using Home Assistant MQTT discovery, Zigbee2MQTT integrates with the Home Assistant device registry. This allows you to change the Home Assistant
entity_id and
friendly_name from the Home Assistant web interface without having to restart Home Assistant. It also makes it possible to show which entities belong to which device.
Customizing discovery
The device specific configuration allows you to modify the discovery payload. Here you can also prevent a device from being discovered. See Device specific configuration for the available options.
Responding to button clicks
To respond to button clicks (e.g. WXKG01LM) you can use one of the following three Home Assistant configurations.
Via MQTT device trigger (recommended)
MQTT device trigger is the recommended way to respond to button clicks. The MQTT device triggers are discovered by Zigbee2MQTT once the event is triggered on the device at least once.
automation:
- alias: Respond to button click
trigger:
- device_id: ad44cabee4c646f493814306aa6446e1
discovery_id: 0x000b57fffecb472d action_arrow_left_click
domain: mqtt
platform: device
subtype: arrow_left_click
type: action
action:
entity_id: light.my_bulb_light
service: light.toggle
If you only plan to use this and want to disable the Via Home Assistant entity integration below, set
homeassistant: {legacy_triggers: false} (see Configuration for more info).
Via Home Assistant entity
This method work by responding to the state change event of a sensor.
automation:
- alias: Respond to button click
trigger:
platform: state
entity_id: sensor.my_switch_click
to: 'single'
action:
entity_id: light.my_bulb_light
service: light.toggle
Via MQTT
As an alternative to the above way of integrating, you can also listen to MQTT topics.
automation:
- alias: Respond to button clicks
trigger:
platform: mqtt
topic: 'zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME'
condition:
condition: template
value_template: '{{ "single" == trigger.payload_json.click }}'
action:
entity_id: light.bedroom
service: light.toggle
Groups
Groups discovery is supported for groups of lights, switches, locks and covers. For other types you have to manually create a config in the Home Assistant
configuration.yaml.
Overriding discovery properties
Any Home Assistant MQTT discovery property can be overridden on a device. Two examples are shown below. For a full and current list of discovery properties, see the Home Assistant MQTT Discovery integration and the Home Assistant extension in the Zigbee2MQTT source code.
Changing
supported_color_modes
This is useful for switching light bulbs from reporting values from X/Y (which is the default) to reporting in hue / saturation (which is what bulbs report color in when changing via hue or saturation, such as with the
hue_move and
saturation_move commands).
This example changes a light's
supported_color_modes discovery property to hue / saturation and color temperature:
devices:
"0x12345678":
friendly_name: my_light
homeassistant:
light:
supported_color_modes: ['hs','color_temp']
Exposing switch as a light
If your device is currently discovered as a switch and you want to discover it as a light, the following config in the Zigbee2MQTT
configuration.yaml can be used:
devices:
"0x12345678":
friendly_name: my_switch
homeassistant:
switch:
type: light
object_id: light
light:
name: my_switch
value_template: null
state_value_template: '{{ value_json.state }}'
# OR if your devices has multiple endpoints (e.g. left/right)
switch_left:
type: light
object_id: light_left
light_left:
name: my_switch_left
value_template: null
state_value_template: '{{ value_json.state_left }}'
switch_right:
type: light
object_id: light_right
light_right:
name: my_switch_right
value_template: null
state_value_template: '{{ value_json.state_right }}'
Using a custom name for the device and entities
In order to get a more readable name for the device and entities in Home Assistant, a specific name for Home Assistant can be set in the device configuration. If set, this name will be used instead of
friendly_name.
devices:
"0x12345678":
friendly_name: living_room/temperature_sensor
homeassistant:
name: Living Room Temperature Sensor
Controlling Zigbee2MQTT via Home Assistant
The following Home Assistant configuration allows you to control Zigbee2MQTT from Home Assistant.
You can add it to the appropriate section of your
configuration.yaml, or you can add it as a Home Assistant Package by adding the following to
zigbee2mqtt.yaml in your packages folder.
# Input select for Zigbee2MQTT debug level
input_select:
zigbee2mqtt_log_level:
name: Zigbee2MQTT Log Level
options:
- debug
- info
- warn
- error
initial: info
icon: mdi:format-list-bulleted
# Input number for joining time remaining (in minutes)
input_number:
zigbee2mqtt_join_minutes:
name: "Zigbee2MQTT join minutes"
initial: 2
min: 1
max: 5
step: 1
mode: slider
# Input text to input Zigbee2MQTT friendly_name for scripts
input_text:
zigbee2mqtt_old_name:
name: Zigbee2MQTT Old Name
initial: ""
zigbee2mqtt_new_name:
name: Zigbee2MQTT New Name
initial: ""
zigbee2mqtt_remove:
name: Zigbee2MQTT Remove
initial: ""
# Input boolean to set the force remove flag for devices
input_boolean:
zigbee2mqtt_force_remove:
name: Zigbee2MQTT Force Remove
initial: false
icon: mdi:alert-remove
# Scripts for renaming & removing devices
script:
zigbee2mqtt_rename:
alias: Zigbee2MQTT Rename
sequence:
service: mqtt.publish
data_template:
topic: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/rename
payload_template: >-
{
"from": "{{ states.input_text.zigbee2mqtt_old_name.state | string }}",
"to": "{{ states.input_text.zigbee2mqtt_new_name.state | string }}"
}
zigbee2mqtt_remove:
alias: Zigbee2MQTT Remove
sequence:
service: mqtt.publish
data_template:
topic: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/remove
payload_template: >-
{
"id": "{{ states.input_text.zigbee2mqtt_remove.state | string }}",
"force": {% if states.input_boolean.zigbee2mqtt_force_remove.state == "off" %}false{% else %}true{% endif %}
}
# Timer for joining time remaining (254 sec)
timer:
zigbee_permit_join:
name: Time remaining
duration: 254
mqtt:
sensor:
# Sensor for monitoring the bridge state
- name: Zigbee2MQTT Bridge state
unique_id: zigbee2mqtt_bridge_state_sensor
state_topic: "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/state"
icon: mdi:router-wireless
# Sensor for Showing the Zigbee2MQTT Version
- name: Zigbee2MQTT Version
unique_id: zigbee2mqtt_version_sensor
state_topic: "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info"
value_template: "{{ value_json.version }}"
icon: mdi:zigbee
# Sensor for Showing the Coordinator Version
- name: Zigbee2MQTT Coordinator Version
unique_id: zigbee2mqtt_coordinator_version_sensor
state_topic: "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info"
value_template: "{{ value_json.coordinator.meta.revision }}"
icon: mdi:chip
- name: Zigbee2mqtt Networkmap
unique_id: zigbee2mqtt_networkmap_sensor
# if you change base_topic of Zigbee2mqtt, change state_topic accordingly
state_topic: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/networkmap/raw
value_template: >-
{{ now().strftime('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S') }}
# again, if you change base_topic of Zigbee2mqtt, change json_attributes_topic accordingly
json_attributes_topic: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/networkmap/raw
# Switch for enabling joining
switch:
- name: "Zigbee2MQTT Main join"
unique_id: zigbee2mqtt_main_join_switch
state_topic: "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info"
value_template: '{{ value_json.permit_join | lower }}'
command_topic: "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/permit_join"
payload_on: "true"
payload_off: "false"
automation:
# Automation for sending MQTT message on input select change
- alias: Zigbee2MQTT Log Level
initial_state: "on"
trigger:
platform: state
entity_id: input_select.zigbee2mqtt_log_level
action:
- service: mqtt.publish
data:
payload_template: "{{ states('input_select.zigbee2mqtt_log_level') }}"
topic: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/config/log_level
# Automation to start timer when enable join is turned on
- id: zigbee_join_enabled
alias: Zigbee Join Enabled
trigger:
platform: state
entity_id: switch.zigbee2mqtt_main_join
to: "on"
action:
service: timer.start
entity_id: timer.zigbee_permit_join
data_template:
duration: "{{ '00:0%i:00' % (states('input_number.zigbee2mqtt_join_minutes') | int ) }}"
# Automation to stop timer when switch turned off and turn off switch when timer finished
- id: zigbee_join_disabled
alias: Zigbee Join Disabled
trigger:
- platform: event
event_type: timer.finished
event_data:
entity_id: timer.zigbee_permit_join
- platform: state
entity_id: switch.zigbee2mqtt_main_join
to: "off"
action:
- service: timer.cancel
data:
entity_id: timer.zigbee_permit_join
- service: switch.turn_off
entity_id: switch.zigbee2mqtt_main_join
- id: "zigbee2mqtt_create_notification_on_successful_interview"
alias: Zigbee Device Joined Notification
trigger:
platform: mqtt
topic: 'zigbee2mqtt/bridge/event'
condition:
condition: template
value_template: '{{trigger.payload_json.type == "device_interview" and trigger.payload_json.data.status == "successful" and trigger.payload_json.data.supported}}'
action:
- service: persistent_notification.create
data_template:
title: Device joined the Zigbee2MQTT network
message: "Name: {{trigger.payload_json.data.friendly_name}},
Vendor: {{trigger.payload_json.data.definition.vendor}},
Model: {{trigger.payload_json.data.definition.model}},
Description: {{trigger.payload_json.data.definition.description}}"
The following is an example lovelace card configuration.
title: Zigbee2MQTT
type: entities
show_header_toggle: false
entities:
- entity: sensor.zigbee2mqtt_bridge_state
- entity: sensor.zigbee2mqtt_version
- entity: sensor.zigbee2mqtt_coordinator_version
- entity: input_select.zigbee2mqtt_log_level
- type: divider
- entity: switch.zigbee2mqtt_main_join
- entity: input_number.zigbee2mqtt_join_minutes
- entity: timer.zigbee_permit_join
- type: divider
- entity: input_text.zigbee2mqtt_old_name
- entity: input_text.zigbee2mqtt_new_name
- entity: script.zigbee2mqtt_rename
- type: divider
- entity: input_text.zigbee2mqtt_remove
- entity: input_boolean.zigbee2mqtt_force_remove
- entity: script.zigbee2mqtt_remove