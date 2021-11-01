# Home Assistant

# MQTT discovery

The easiest way to integrate Zigbee2MQTT with Home Assistant is by using MQTT discovery open in new window. This allows Zigbee2MQTT to automatically add devices to Home Assistant.

To achieve the best possible integration (including MQTT discovery):

In your Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml set homeassistant: true

set Enable the MQTT integration open in new window in Home Assistant

Since Home Assistant 2021.11 the device/group page in Home Assistant can directly link to the frontend (Visit device button). To enable this set the url in the frontend configuration.

# Home Assistant device registry

When using Home Assistant MQTT discovery, Zigbee2MQTT integrates with the Home Assistant device registry open in new window. This allows you to change the Home Assistant entity_id and friendly_name from the Home Assistant web interface without having to restart Home Assistant. It also makes it possible to show which entities belong to which device.

# Customizing discovery

The device specific configuration allows you to modify the discovery payload. Here you can also prevent a device from being discovered. See Device specific configuration for the available options.

# Responding to button clicks

To respond to button clicks (e.g. WXKG01LM) you can use one of the following three Home Assistant configurations.

# Via MQTT device trigger (recommended)

MQTT device trigger open in new window is the recommended way to respond to button clicks. The MQTT device triggers are discovered by Zigbee2MQTT once the event is triggered on the device at least once.

automation : - alias : Respond to button click trigger : - device_id : ad44cabee4c646f493814306aa6446e1 discovery_id : 0x000b57fffecb472d action_arrow_left_click domain : mqtt platform : device subtype : arrow_left_click type : action action : entity_id : light.my_bulb_light service : light.toggle

If you only plan to use this and want to disable the Via Home Assistant entity integration below, set homeassistant: {legacy_triggers: false} (see Configuration for more info).

# Via Home Assistant entity

This method work by responding to the state change event of a sensor.

automation : - alias : Respond to button click trigger : platform : state entity_id : sensor.my_switch_click to : 'single' action : entity_id : light.my_bulb_light service : light.toggle

# Via MQTT

As an alternative to the above way of integrating, you can also listen to MQTT topics.

automation : - alias : Respond to button clicks trigger : platform : mqtt topic : 'zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME' condition : condition : template value_template : '{{ "single" == trigger.payload_json.click }}' action : entity_id : light.bedroom service : light.toggle

Groups discovery is supported for groups of lights, switches, locks and covers. For other types you have to manually create a config in the Home Assistant configuration.yaml .

# Overriding discovery properties

Any Home Assistant MQTT discovery property can be overridden on a device. Two examples are shown below. For a full and current list of discovery properties, see the Home Assistant MQTT Discovery integration open in new window and the Home Assistant extension open in new window in the Zigbee2MQTT source code.

This is useful for switching light bulbs from reporting values from X/Y (which is the default) to reporting in hue / saturation (which is what bulbs report color in when changing via hue or saturation, such as with the hue_move and saturation_move commands).

This example changes a light's supported_color_modes discovery property open in new window to hue / saturation and color temperature:

devices : "0x12345678" : friendly_name : my_light homeassistant : light : supported_color_modes : [ 'hs' , 'color_temp' ]

# Exposing switch as a light

If your device is currently discovered as a switch and you want to discover it as a light, the following config in the Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml can be used:

devices : "0x12345678" : friendly_name : my_switch homeassistant : switch : type : light object_id : light light : name : my_switch value_template : null state_value_template : '{{ value_json.state }}' switch_left : type : light object_id : light_left light_left : name : my_switch_left value_template : null state_value_template : '{{ value_json.state_left }}' switch_right : type : light object_id : light_right light_right : name : my_switch_right value_template : null state_value_template : '{{ value_json.state_right }}'

# Using a custom name for the device and entities

In order to get a more readable name for the device and entities in Home Assistant, a specific name for Home Assistant can be set in the device configuration. If set, this name will be used instead of friendly_name .

devices : "0x12345678" : friendly_name : living_room/temperature_sensor homeassistant : name : Living Room Temperature Sensor

# Controlling Zigbee2MQTT via Home Assistant

The following Home Assistant configuration allows you to control Zigbee2MQTT from Home Assistant.

You can add it to the appropriate section of your configuration.yaml , or you can add it as a Home Assistant Package open in new window by adding the following to zigbee2mqtt.yaml in your packages folder.

input_select : zigbee2mqtt_log_level : name : Zigbee2MQTT Log Level options : - debug - info - warn - error initial : info icon : mdi : format - list - bulleted input_number : zigbee2mqtt_join_minutes : name : "Zigbee2MQTT join minutes" initial : 2 min : 1 max : 5 step : 1 mode : slider input_text : zigbee2mqtt_old_name : name : Zigbee2MQTT Old Name initial : "" zigbee2mqtt_new_name : name : Zigbee2MQTT New Name initial : "" zigbee2mqtt_remove : name : Zigbee2MQTT Remove initial : "" input_boolean : zigbee2mqtt_force_remove : name : Zigbee2MQTT Force Remove initial : false icon : mdi : alert - remove script : zigbee2mqtt_rename : alias : Zigbee2MQTT Rename sequence : service : mqtt.publish data_template : topic : zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/rename payload_template : > - { "from" : "{{ states.input_text.zigbee2mqtt_old_name.state | string }}" , "to" : "{{ states.input_text.zigbee2mqtt_new_name.state | string }}" } zigbee2mqtt_remove : alias : Zigbee2MQTT Remove sequence : service : mqtt.publish data_template : topic : zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/remove payload_template : > - { "id" : "{{ states.input_text.zigbee2mqtt_remove.state | string }}" , "force" : { % if states.input_boolean.zigbee2mqtt_force_remove.state == "off" % } false { % else % } true { % endif % } } timer : zigbee_permit_join : name : Time remaining duration : 254 mqtt : sensor : - name : Zigbee2MQTT Bridge state unique_id : zigbee2mqtt_bridge_state_sensor state_topic : "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/state" icon : mdi : router - wireless - name : Zigbee2MQTT Version unique_id : zigbee2mqtt_version_sensor state_topic : "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info" value_template : "{{ value_json.version }}" icon : mdi : zigbee - name : Zigbee2MQTT Coordinator Version unique_id : zigbee2mqtt_coordinator_version_sensor state_topic : "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info" value_template : "{{ value_json.coordinator.meta.revision }}" icon : mdi : chip - name : Zigbee2mqtt Networkmap unique_id : zigbee2mqtt_networkmap_sensor state_topic : zigbee2mqtt/bridge/networkmap/raw value_template : > - { { now().strftime('%Y - %m - %d %H : %M : %S') } } json_attributes_topic : zigbee2mqtt/bridge/networkmap/raw switch : - name : "Zigbee2MQTT Main join" unique_id : zigbee2mqtt_main_join_switch state_topic : "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info" value_template : '{{ value_json.permit_join | lower }}' command_topic : "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/permit_join" payload_on : "true" payload_off : "false" automation : - alias : Zigbee2MQTT Log Level initial_state : "on" trigger : platform : state entity_id : input_select.zigbee2mqtt_log_level action : - service : mqtt.publish data : payload_template : "{{ states('input_select.zigbee2mqtt_log_level') }}" topic : zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/config/log_level - id : zigbee_join_enabled alias : Zigbee Join Enabled trigger : platform : state entity_id : switch.zigbee2mqtt_main_join to : "on" action : service : timer.start entity_id : timer.zigbee_permit_join data_template : duration : "{{ '00:0%i:00' % (states('input_number.zigbee2mqtt_join_minutes') | int ) }}" - id : zigbee_join_disabled alias : Zigbee Join Disabled trigger : - platform : event event_type : timer.finished event_data : entity_id : timer.zigbee_permit_join - platform : state entity_id : switch.zigbee2mqtt_main_join to : "off" action : - service : timer.cancel data : entity_id : timer.zigbee_permit_join - service : switch.turn_off entity_id : switch.zigbee2mqtt_main_join - id : "zigbee2mqtt_create_notification_on_successful_interview" alias : Zigbee Device Joined Notification trigger : platform : mqtt topic : 'zigbee2mqtt/bridge/event' condition : condition : template value_template : '{{trigger.payload_json.type == "device_interview" and trigger.payload_json.data.status == "successful" and trigger.payload_json.data.supported}}' action : - service : persistent_notification.create data_template : title : Device joined the Zigbee2MQTT network message : "Name : { { trigger.payload_json.data.friendly_name } } , Vendor : { { trigger.payload_json.data.definition.vendor } } , Model : { { trigger.payload_json.data.definition.model } } , Description : { { trigger.payload_json.data.definition.description } } "

The following is an example lovelace card configuration.

title : Zigbee2MQTT type : entities show_header_toggle : false entities : - entity : sensor.zigbee2mqtt_bridge_state - entity : sensor.zigbee2mqtt_version - entity : sensor.zigbee2mqtt_coordinator_version - entity : input_select.zigbee2mqtt_log_level - type : divider - entity : switch.zigbee2mqtt_main_join - entity : input_number.zigbee2mqtt_join_minutes - entity : timer.zigbee_permit_join - type : divider - entity : input_text.zigbee2mqtt_old_name - entity : input_text.zigbee2mqtt_new_name - entity : script.zigbee2mqtt_rename - type : divider - entity : input_text.zigbee2mqtt_remove - entity : input_boolean.zigbee2mqtt_force_remove - entity : script.zigbee2mqtt_remove

# Zigbee Network Map (Custom Card)

