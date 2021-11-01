Zigbee2MQTT

Home Assistant

MQTT discovery

The easiest way to integrate Zigbee2MQTT with Home Assistant is by using MQTT discoveryopen in new window. This allows Zigbee2MQTT to automatically add devices to Home Assistant.

To achieve the best possible integration (including MQTT discovery):

Device/group page

Since Home Assistant 2021.11 the device/group page in Home Assistant can directly link to the frontend (Visit device button). To enable this set the url in the frontend configuration.

Home Assistant device registry

When using Home Assistant MQTT discovery, Zigbee2MQTT integrates with the Home Assistant device registryopen in new window. This allows you to change the Home Assistant entity_id and friendly_name from the Home Assistant web interface without having to restart Home Assistant. It also makes it possible to show which entities belong to which device.

Changing name and device ID via web interface

Device registry

Customizing discovery

The device specific configuration allows you to modify the discovery payload. Here you can also prevent a device from being discovered. See Device specific configuration for the available options.

Responding to button clicks

To respond to button clicks (e.g. WXKG01LM) you can use one of the following three Home Assistant configurations.

MQTT device triggeropen in new window is the recommended way to respond to button clicks. The MQTT device triggers are discovered by Zigbee2MQTT once the event is triggered on the device at least once.

automation:
  - alias: Respond to button click
    trigger:
    - device_id: ad44cabee4c646f493814306aa6446e1
      discovery_id: 0x000b57fffecb472d action_arrow_left_click
      domain: mqtt
      platform: device
      subtype: arrow_left_click
      type: action
    action:
      entity_id: light.my_bulb_light
      service: light.toggle

If you only plan to use this and want to disable the Via Home Assistant entity integration below, set homeassistant: {legacy_triggers: false} (see Configuration for more info).

Via Home Assistant entity

This method work by responding to the state change event of a sensor.

automation:
  - alias: Respond to button click
    trigger:
      platform: state
      entity_id: sensor.my_switch_click
      to: 'single'
    action:
      entity_id: light.my_bulb_light
      service: light.toggle

Via MQTT

As an alternative to the above way of integrating, you can also listen to MQTT topics.

automation:
  - alias: Respond to button clicks
    trigger:
      platform: mqtt
      topic: 'zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME'
    condition:
      condition: template
      value_template: '{{ "single" == trigger.payload_json.click }}'
    action:
      entity_id: light.bedroom
      service: light.toggle

Groups

Groups discovery is supported for groups of lights, switches, locks and covers. For other types you have to manually create a config in the Home Assistant configuration.yaml.

Overriding discovery properties

Any Home Assistant MQTT discovery property can be overridden on a device. Two examples are shown below. For a full and current list of discovery properties, see the Home Assistant MQTT Discovery integrationopen in new window and the Home Assistant extensionopen in new window in the Zigbee2MQTT source code.

Changing supported_color_modes

This is useful for switching light bulbs from reporting values from X/Y (which is the default) to reporting in hue / saturation (which is what bulbs report color in when changing via hue or saturation, such as with the hue_move and saturation_move commands).

This example changes a light's supported_color_modes discovery propertyopen in new window to hue / saturation and color temperature:

devices:
  "0x12345678":
    friendly_name: my_light
    homeassistant:
      light:
        supported_color_modes: ['hs','color_temp']

Exposing switch as a light

If your device is currently discovered as a switch and you want to discover it as a light, the following config in the Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml can be used:

devices:
  "0x12345678":
    friendly_name: my_switch
    homeassistant:
      switch:
        type: light
        object_id: light
      light:
        name: my_switch
        value_template: null
        state_value_template: '{{ value_json.state }}'
      # OR if your devices has multiple endpoints (e.g. left/right)
      switch_left:
        type: light
        object_id: light_left
      light_left:
        name: my_switch_left
        value_template: null
        state_value_template: '{{ value_json.state_left }}'
      switch_right:
        type: light
        object_id: light_right
      light_right:
        name: my_switch_right
        value_template: null
        state_value_template: '{{ value_json.state_right }}'

Using a custom name for the device and entities

In order to get a more readable name for the device and entities in Home Assistant, a specific name for Home Assistant can be set in the device configuration. If set, this name will be used instead of friendly_name.

devices:
  "0x12345678":
    friendly_name: living_room/temperature_sensor
    homeassistant:
      name: Living Room Temperature Sensor

Controlling Zigbee2MQTT via Home Assistant

The following Home Assistant configuration allows you to control Zigbee2MQTT from Home Assistant.

You can add it to the appropriate section of your configuration.yaml, or you can add it as a Home Assistant Packageopen in new window by adding the following to zigbee2mqtt.yaml in your packages folder.

# Input select for Zigbee2MQTT debug level
input_select:
  zigbee2mqtt_log_level:
    name: Zigbee2MQTT Log Level
    options:
      - debug
      - info
      - warn
      - error
    initial: info
    icon: mdi:format-list-bulleted

# Input number for joining time remaining (in minutes)
input_number:
  zigbee2mqtt_join_minutes:
    name: "Zigbee2MQTT join minutes"
    initial: 2
    min: 1
    max: 5
    step: 1
    mode: slider

# Input text to input Zigbee2MQTT friendly_name for scripts
input_text:
  zigbee2mqtt_old_name:
    name: Zigbee2MQTT Old Name
    initial: ""
  zigbee2mqtt_new_name:
    name: Zigbee2MQTT New Name
    initial: ""
  zigbee2mqtt_remove:
    name: Zigbee2MQTT Remove
    initial: ""

# Input boolean to set the force remove flag for devices
input_boolean:
  zigbee2mqtt_force_remove:
    name: Zigbee2MQTT Force Remove
    initial: false
    icon: mdi:alert-remove

# Scripts for renaming & removing devices
script:
  zigbee2mqtt_rename:
    alias: Zigbee2MQTT Rename
    sequence:
      service: mqtt.publish
      data_template:
        topic: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/rename
        payload_template: >-
          {
            "from": "{{ states.input_text.zigbee2mqtt_old_name.state | string }}",
            "to": "{{ states.input_text.zigbee2mqtt_new_name.state | string }}"
          }
  zigbee2mqtt_remove:
    alias: Zigbee2MQTT Remove
    sequence:
      service: mqtt.publish
      data_template:
        topic: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/remove
        payload_template: >-
          {
            "id": "{{ states.input_text.zigbee2mqtt_remove.state | string }}",
            "force": {% if states.input_boolean.zigbee2mqtt_force_remove.state == "off" %}false{% else %}true{% endif %}
          }

# Timer for joining time remaining (254 sec)
timer:
  zigbee_permit_join:
    name: Time remaining
    duration: 254

mqtt:
  sensor:
    # Sensor for monitoring the bridge state
    - name: Zigbee2MQTT Bridge state
      unique_id: zigbee2mqtt_bridge_state_sensor
      state_topic: "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/state"
      icon: mdi:router-wireless
    # Sensor for Showing the Zigbee2MQTT Version
    - name: Zigbee2MQTT Version
      unique_id: zigbee2mqtt_version_sensor
      state_topic: "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info"
      value_template: "{{ value_json.version }}"
      icon: mdi:zigbee
    # Sensor for Showing the Coordinator Version
    - name: Zigbee2MQTT Coordinator Version
      unique_id: zigbee2mqtt_coordinator_version_sensor
      state_topic: "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info"
      value_template: "{{ value_json.coordinator.meta.revision }}"
      icon: mdi:chip
    - name: Zigbee2mqtt Networkmap
      unique_id: zigbee2mqtt_networkmap_sensor
      # if you change base_topic of Zigbee2mqtt, change state_topic accordingly
      state_topic: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/networkmap/raw
      value_template: >-
        {{ now().strftime('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S') }}
      # again, if you change base_topic of Zigbee2mqtt, change json_attributes_topic accordingly
      json_attributes_topic: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/networkmap/raw
    
  # Switch for enabling joining
  switch:
    - name: "Zigbee2MQTT Main join"
      unique_id: zigbee2mqtt_main_join_switch
      state_topic: "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/info"
      value_template: '{{ value_json.permit_join | lower }}'
      command_topic: "zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/permit_join"
      payload_on: "true"
      payload_off: "false"

automation:
  # Automation for sending MQTT message on input select change
  - alias: Zigbee2MQTT Log Level
    initial_state: "on"
    trigger:
      platform: state
      entity_id: input_select.zigbee2mqtt_log_level
    action:
      - service: mqtt.publish
        data:
          payload_template: "{{ states('input_select.zigbee2mqtt_log_level') }}"
          topic: zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/config/log_level
  # Automation to start timer when enable join is turned on
  - id: zigbee_join_enabled
    alias: Zigbee Join Enabled
    trigger:
      platform: state
      entity_id: switch.zigbee2mqtt_main_join
      to: "on"
    action:
      service: timer.start
      entity_id: timer.zigbee_permit_join
      data_template:
        duration: "{{ '00:0%i:00' % (states('input_number.zigbee2mqtt_join_minutes') | int ) }}"
  # Automation to stop timer when switch turned off and turn off switch when timer finished
  - id: zigbee_join_disabled
    alias: Zigbee Join Disabled
    trigger:
      - platform: event
        event_type: timer.finished
        event_data:
          entity_id: timer.zigbee_permit_join
      - platform: state
        entity_id: switch.zigbee2mqtt_main_join
        to: "off"
    action:
      - service: timer.cancel
        data:
          entity_id: timer.zigbee_permit_join
      - service: switch.turn_off
        entity_id: switch.zigbee2mqtt_main_join
  - id: "zigbee2mqtt_create_notification_on_successful_interview"
    alias: Zigbee Device Joined Notification
    trigger:
      platform: mqtt
      topic: 'zigbee2mqtt/bridge/event'
    condition:
      condition: template
      value_template: '{{trigger.payload_json.type == "device_interview" and trigger.payload_json.data.status == "successful" and trigger.payload_json.data.supported}}'
    action:
      - service: persistent_notification.create
        data_template:
          title: Device joined the Zigbee2MQTT network
          message: "Name: {{trigger.payload_json.data.friendly_name}},
                    Vendor: {{trigger.payload_json.data.definition.vendor}},
                    Model: {{trigger.payload_json.data.definition.model}},
                    Description: {{trigger.payload_json.data.definition.description}}"

The following is an example lovelace card configuration.

title: Zigbee2MQTT
type: entities
show_header_toggle: false
entities:
  - entity: sensor.zigbee2mqtt_bridge_state
  - entity: sensor.zigbee2mqtt_version
  - entity: sensor.zigbee2mqtt_coordinator_version
  - entity: input_select.zigbee2mqtt_log_level
  - type: divider
  - entity: switch.zigbee2mqtt_main_join
  - entity: input_number.zigbee2mqtt_join_minutes
  - entity: timer.zigbee_permit_join
  - type: divider
  - entity: input_text.zigbee2mqtt_old_name
  - entity: input_text.zigbee2mqtt_new_name
  - entity: script.zigbee2mqtt_rename
  - type: divider
  - entity: input_text.zigbee2mqtt_remove
  - entity: input_boolean.zigbee2mqtt_force_remove
  - entity: script.zigbee2mqtt_remove

Zigbee Network Map (Custom Card)

Zigbee Network Map Home Assistant Custom Cardopen in new window.