The easiest way to integrate Zigbee2MQTT with Home Assistant is by using MQTT discovery. This allows Zigbee2MQTT to automatically add devices to Home Assistant.

To achieve the best possible integration (including MQTT discovery):

In your Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml set: homeassistant : enabled : true

Enable the MQTT integration in Home Assistant

Since Home Assistant 2021.11 the device/group page in Home Assistant can directly link to the frontend (Visit device button). To enable this set the url in the frontend configuration.

When using Home Assistant MQTT discovery, Zigbee2MQTT integrates with the Home Assistant device registry. This allows you to change the Home Assistant entity_id and friendly_name from the Home Assistant web interface without having to restart Home Assistant. It also makes it possible to show which entities belong to which device.

The device specific configuration allows you to modify the discovery payload. Here you can also prevent a device from being discovered. See Device specific configuration for the available options.

To respond to button actions you can use one of the following Home Assistant configurations.

The actions get discovered by Home Assistant as MQTT device triggers after the device generates them at least once. Press each button on the physical device to have all the actions available in Home Assistant.

automation : - alias : Respond to button click triggers : - trigger : device domain : mqtt device_id : ad44cabee4c646f493814306aa6446e1 type : action subtype : arrow_left_click actions : - action : light.toggle target : entity_id : light.bedroom

Add trigger

Filter "By type"

Scroll down to "Generic -> Device"

Select "Device" trigger

Pick your button/remote and its action



Note: event entity is experimental and may break in the future.

This method work by responding to the state change of an event entity. The specific event can be targeted via the event_type attribute. Until the implementation becomes finalized, the event types and additional attributes are subject to change and you have to enable event entities explicitly by setting homeassistant: {experimental_event_entities: true} (see Configuration for more info).

automation : - alias : Respond to button click triggers : - trigger : state entity_id : event.my_switch_click to : ~ conditions : - condition : template value_template : "{{trigger.from_state.state != 'unavailable'}}" - condition : template value_template : "{{trigger.to_state.attributes.event_type == 'single'}}" actions : - action : light.toggle target : entity_id : light.bedroom

This method works by responding to the state change event of a sensor. For this homeassistant.legacy_action_sensor: true needs to be set in your configuration.yaml . See the docs for more info.

Warning Note that this feature is deprecated and will be removed in the future. It's recommended to use the MQTT device trigger instead.

automation : - alias : Respond to button action trigger : platform : state entity_id : sensor.my_switch_action to : 'single' action : entity_id : light.my_bulb_light service : light.toggle

Groups discovery is supported for groups of lights, switches, locks and covers. For other types you have to manually create a config in the Home Assistant configuration.yaml . Group discovery properties can be overridden via groups.<id>.homeassistant in the Zigbee2MQTT configuration.

Any Home Assistant MQTT discovery property can be overridden on a device. Two examples are shown below. For a full and current list of discovery properties, see the Home Assistant MQTT Discovery integration and the Home Assistant extension in the Zigbee2MQTT source code.

This is useful for switching light bulbs from reporting values from X/Y (which is the default) to reporting in hue / saturation (which is what bulbs report color in when changing via hue or saturation, such as with the hue_move and saturation_move commands).

This example changes a light's supported_color_modes discovery property to hue / saturation and color temperature:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_light homeassistant : light : supported_color_modes : [ 'hs' , 'color_temp' ]

If your device is currently discovered as a switch and you want to discover it as a light, the following config in the Zigbee2MQTT configuration.yaml can be used:

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_switch homeassistant : switch : type : light object_id : light light : name : null value_template : null state_value_template : '{{ value_json.state }}' switch_left : type : light object_id : light_left light_left : name : my_switch_left value_template : null state_value_template : '{{ value_json.state_left }}' switch_right : type : light object_id : light_right light_right : name : my_switch_right value_template : null state_value_template : '{{ value_json.state_right }}'

As an advanced example to show changing any MQTT property can be overridden, the following configuration changes the suggested_area property of the device . The example shows that you can just copy the given MQTT discovery hierarchy underneath the homeassistant property (given that suggested_area is underneath the device property). Please note, that other device properties are possibly set by Zigbee2MQTT (e.g. manufacturer ).

This example changes the light's device's suggested area discovery property to "Living Room":

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : my_light homeassistant : device : suggested_area : 'Living Room'

In order to get a more readable name for the device and entities in Home Assistant, a specific name for Home Assistant can be set in the device configuration. If set, this name will be used instead of friendly_name .

devices : '0x12345678' : friendly_name : living_room/temperature_sensor homeassistant : name : Living Room Temperature Sensor

The following Home Assistant configuration allows you to control Zigbee2MQTT from Home Assistant.

You can add it to the appropriate section of your configuration.yaml , or you can add it as a Home Assistant Package by adding the following to zigbee2mqtt.yaml in your packages folder.

input_number : zigbee2mqtt_join_minutes : name : 'Zigbee2MQTT join minutes' initial : 2 min : 1 max : 5 step : 1 mode : slider input_text : zigbee2mqtt_new_name : name : Zigbee2MQTT New Name initial : '' icon : 'mdi:moon-new' input_select : zigbee2mqtt_old_name_select : name : Zigbee2MQTT Old Name icon : 'mdi:moon-full' options : - Initial Option zigbee2mqtt_remove_select : name : Zigbee2MQTT Remove icon : 'mdi:trash-can' options : - Initial Option input_boolean : zigbee2mqtt_force_remove : name : Zigbee2MQTT Force Remove initial : false icon : mdi : alert - remove zigbee2mqtt_remove_keep_config : name : Zigbee2MQTT Keep device configuration initial : false icon : mdi : content - save - check zigbee2mqtt_remove_clear_cache : name : Zigbee2MQTT Remove Clear Cache initial : false icon : mdi : trash - can script : zigbee2mqtt_rename : alias : Zigbee2MQTT Rename icon : 'mdi:pencil' sequence : - action : mqtt.publish data : topic : zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/rename payload : > - { "from" : "{{ states('input_select.zigbee2mqtt_old_name_select') }}" , "to" : "{{ states('input_text.zigbee2mqtt_new_name') }}" } zigbee2mqtt_remove : alias : Zigbee2MQTT Remove icon : 'mdi:trash-can' sequence : - action : mqtt.publish data : topic : zigbee2mqtt/bridge/request/device/remove payload : > - { "id" : "{{ states('input_select.zigbee2mqtt_remove_select') }}" , "force" : { { 'true' if is_state('input_boolean.zigbee2mqtt_force_remove' , 'on') else 'false' } } "keep_config" : { { 'true' if is_state('input_boolean.zigbee2mqtt_remove_keep_config' , 'on') else 'false' } } "clear_cache" : { { 'true' if is_state('input_boolean.zigbee2mqtt_remove_clear_cache' , 'on') else 'false' } } } automation : - id : 'zigbee2mqtt_create_notification_on_successful_interview' alias : Zigbee Device Joined Notification trigger : platform : mqtt topic : 'zigbee2mqtt/bridge/event' condition : condition : template value_template : '{{trigger.payload_json.type == "device_interview" and trigger.payload_json.data.status == "successful" and trigger.payload_json.data.supported}}' action : - service : persistent_notification.create data_template : title : Device joined the Zigbee2MQTT network message : 'Name : { { trigger.payload_json.data.friendly_name } } , Vendor : { { trigger.payload_json.data.definition.vendor } } , Model : { { trigger.payload_json.data.definition.model } } , Description : { { trigger.payload_json.data.definition.description } } ' - id : 'zigbee2mqtt_update_devices_list' alias : Update Zigbee Devices List description : '' trigger : - platform : mqtt topic : zigbee2mqtt/bridge/event - platform : mqtt topic : zigbee2mqtt/bridge/response/device/rename - platform : homeassistant event : start condition : [ ] action : - delay : hours : 0 minutes : 0 seconds : 1 milliseconds : 0 - service : input_select.set_options metadata : { } data : options : | {%- set find_integration = 'mqtt' %} {%- set devices = states | map(attribute='entity_id') | map('device_id') | unique | reject('eq',None) | list %} {%- set ns = namespace(entities = []) %} {%- for device in devices if device_attr(device, 'identifiers') %} {%- set ids = device_attr(device, 'identifiers') | list | first %} {%- if ids and ids | length == 2 and ids[0] == find_integration and "zigbee2mqtt" in ids[1] %} {% set names = device_attr(device, 'name').split('

') | list %} {%- set ns.entities = ns.entities + names %} {%- endif %} {%- endfor %} {{ ns.entities | unique | sort | list}} target : entity_id : - input_select.zigbee2mqtt_old_name_select - input_select.zigbee2mqtt_remove_select - service : input_text.set_value metadata : { } data : value : '' target : entity_id : input_text.zigbee2mqtt_new_name mode : single

The following is an example lovelace card configuration.

title : Zigbee2MQTT type : entities show_header_toggle : false entities : - entity : binary_sensor.zigbee2mqtt_bridge_connection_state - entity : sensor.zigbee2mqtt_bridge_version - entity : sensor.zigbee2mqtt_bridge_coordinator_version - type : divider - entity : switch.zigbee2mqtt_bridge_permit_join - entity : input_number.zigbee2mqtt_join_minutes - type : divider - entity : input_select.zigbee2mqtt_old_name_select - entity : input_text.zigbee2mqtt_new_name - entity : script.zigbee2mqtt_rename - type : divider - entity : input_select.zigbee2mqtt_remove_select - entity : input_boolean.zigbee2mqtt_force_remove - entity : input_boolean.zigbee2mqtt_remove_keep_config - entity : input_boolean.zigbee2mqtt_remove_clear_cache - entity : script.zigbee2mqtt_remove

Zigbee Network Map Home Assistant Custom Card.